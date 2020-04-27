Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CHANGING RIGHTS AND FREEDOMS Topic Two
The Big Idea WE VALUE ALL PEOPLE EVERYWHERE
Major movements for rights and freedoms in the world Learning Goal ◻ To understand how rights and freedoms have developed ...
◻ Create a Google Doc entitled “Major movements for rights and freedoms”
Starter – 5 minutes ◻ In December 2017 the Australian Government passed changes to allow same sex couples to marry, yet on...
What is Textmapping? ◻ Textmapping is a strategy that can be used when you want a complete picture of an issue being prese...
Note taking ◻ Task Three: ◻ After reading pages 6-9, make notes using these headings: ◻ 1. Privileges and rights throughou...
Join your pages so you can see the information in its entirety
Textmapping – Pair or individual activity ◻ Task Four: ◻ You each need to create your OWN timeline of events! ◻ Read throu...
Major movements for rights and freedoms in the world Task Five: Write the above heading in your workbook, then the starter...
Recap & exit tickets Success Criteria 1. I can describe the global progression in human rights 2. I can make connections b...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

4 movements rightsfreedomsworld - THOP

14 views

Published on

2.1 Lesson THOP

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

4 movements rightsfreedomsworld - THOP

  1. 1. CHANGING RIGHTS AND FREEDOMS Topic Two
  2. 2. The Big Idea WE VALUE ALL PEOPLE EVERYWHERE
  3. 3. Major movements for rights and freedoms in the world Learning Goal ◻ To understand how rights and freedoms have developed in the world Success Criteria 1. I can describe how rights and freedoms have developed 2. I can make connections between the development of rights and freedoms for different groups including women and indigenous peoples
  4. 4. ◻ Create a Google Doc entitled “Major movements for rights and freedoms”
  5. 5. Starter – 5 minutes ◻ In December 2017 the Australian Government passed changes to allow same sex couples to marry, yet only 20 years before it was illegal in some states and territories of Australia to be involved in a Homosexual relationship. ◻ Obviously society’s view on same sex unions did not change overnight Task One: Write some factors that led to the change of attitudes towards same sex couples in Australia?
  6. 6. What is Textmapping? ◻ Textmapping is a strategy that can be used when you want a complete picture of an issue being presented in a text ◻ Lay out all of the text – it may go over many pages and join these together ◻ Task Two ◻ You can then annotate the text, underline, draw lines and relationships – use it like a mind map
  7. 7. Note taking ◻ Task Three: ◻ After reading pages 6-9, make notes using these headings: ◻ 1. Privileges and rights throughout history ◻ 2. Independence movements. ◻ 3. Racial equality movements.
  8. 8. Join your pages so you can see the information in its entirety
  9. 9. Textmapping – Pair or individual activity ◻ Task Four: ◻ You each need to create your OWN timeline of events! ◻ Read through each paragraph and in the margin of the text write down what the development in rights and freedoms was and when it occurred. ◻ Do this for each of the paragraphs ◻ As you do, draw in any relationships you see between the concepts
  10. 10. Major movements for rights and freedoms in the world Task Five: Write the above heading in your workbook, then the starter sentence below. Prepare a brief paragraph response (ie - use sentences) following from this starter. Give information about developments over time. Since 1776 dramatic changes have been made towards achieving rights for all humans, although for groups like women and the indigenous, progress has been slow.
  11. 11. Recap & exit tickets Success Criteria 1. I can describe the global progression in human rights 2. I can make connections between the development of rights for different groups including women and children Exit Ticket * Name a group of people who you think are still being denied human rights

×