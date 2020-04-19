Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Pramod Kumar Sharma itpksharma@gmail.com 8285332793
Presentation OutlinePresentation OutlinePresentation OutlinePresentation Outline What is the Goal. Type of Goal. How to...
““““Goal is a broad statement of aim or objective which we want to achieve” • Goal is Simply define by Plan, Target, Cours...
Type of GoalType of GoalType of GoalType of Goal Result Base Goal ( Laptop, car, House) Process Base Goal (With Plan how...
How to Setting the GoalHow to Setting the GoalHow to Setting the GoalHow to Setting the Goal Goal should be specified. You...
Decide What will Be do? Aim Decide Where will Be do? Location Decide When will Be do? Time Decide Who will Be do? I & ...
Goal should be SMARTERGoal should be SMARTERGoal should be SMARTERGoal should be SMARTER Specific ( Goal should be specif...
Simple way for Goal SettingSimple way for Goal SettingSimple way for Goal SettingSimple way for Goal Setting List of Your...
“Measure your Goal & Set a Standard”“Measure your Goal & Set a Standard”“Measure your Goal & Set a Standard”“Measure your ...
“If you not meet the target find the gap.“If you not meet the target find the gap.“If you not meet the target find the gap...
Pramod Kumar Sharma itpksharma@gmail.com 8285332793
Goal setting
Goal setting
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Goal setting

14 views

Published on

What is the Goal.
Type of Goal.
How to setting the Goal.
How to Achieve the Goal.
Tools for measurement progress PDCA.
Gap analysis (RCA)

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Goal setting

  1. 1. Pramod Kumar Sharma itpksharma@gmail.com 8285332793
  2. 2. Presentation OutlinePresentation OutlinePresentation OutlinePresentation Outline What is the Goal. Type of Goal. How to setting the Goal. How to Achieve the Goal. Tools for measurement progress PDCA. Gap analysis (RCA)
  3. 3. ““““Goal is a broad statement of aim or objective which we want to achieve” • Goal is Simply define by Plan, Target, Course of action. From--- To ( Time Period). • Goal may be an individual or organization its indicate to reach a particular location. Target-1 Target-2 Target-3 Target-4 Goal
  4. 4. Type of GoalType of GoalType of GoalType of Goal Result Base Goal ( Laptop, car, House) Process Base Goal (With Plan how to achieve) According to Time STG (Short Term Goal) LTG (Long Term Goal) Goal may be  Personally  Professionally  Globally
  5. 5. How to Setting the GoalHow to Setting the GoalHow to Setting the GoalHow to Setting the Goal Goal should be specified. You know exactly where you want to go? Or What you want to Achieve.
  6. 6. Decide What will Be do? Aim Decide Where will Be do? Location Decide When will Be do? Time Decide Who will Be do? I & You or Team Decide How will Be do? Resource /Plan AskAskAskAsk 4W4W4W4W &&&& 1H1H1H1H when you setting the Goalwhen you setting the Goalwhen you setting the Goalwhen you setting the Goal
  7. 7. Goal should be SMARTERGoal should be SMARTERGoal should be SMARTERGoal should be SMARTER Specific ( Goal should be specified) Measurable (Measure the Progress of Goal) Attainable ( Goal should by doable) Realistic ( Goal should be realistic) Time Based ( set the time of achieve) Ethical ( Not should be illegal) Recorded ( Written the course of action)
  8. 8. Simple way for Goal SettingSimple way for Goal SettingSimple way for Goal SettingSimple way for Goal Setting List of Your Goal Set Time frame of Goal. Brock Goal in multiple Target. Plan of work. How will be do.  Decide PDA Primary Daily action. Dedicate & Motivate your self with your goal.
  9. 9. “Measure your Goal & Set a Standard”“Measure your Goal & Set a Standard”“Measure your Goal & Set a Standard”“Measure your Goal & Set a Standard” PDCA = Plan, Do, Check, Act.PDCA = Plan, Do, Check, Act.PDCA = Plan, Do, Check, Act.PDCA = Plan, Do, Check, Act. PDCA  Plan : Best Action plan of your Goal.  DO : Take the Action according to Plan  Check: Check work done according to plan  Act : After checking deploy improve action
  10. 10. “If you not meet the target find the gap.“If you not meet the target find the gap.“If you not meet the target find the gap.“If you not meet the target find the gap. RCA ( Root cause Analysis)RCA ( Root cause Analysis)RCA ( Root cause Analysis)RCA ( Root cause Analysis) Ask Question Why not meet target Write Major Cause Sub Major Cause Taken Action & reduce this gap
  11. 11. Pramod Kumar Sharma itpksharma@gmail.com 8285332793

×