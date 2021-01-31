Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Eco-Friendly Special Quiz Compiled by- PG Quizhouse (Partha Gupta) Date: 31st January, 2021 Time: 10 pm onwards Hello, thi...
Eco-friendly Special Quiz In 2009, the President of an Asian country staged an underwater meeting of his cabinet to arouse...
Eco-friendly Special Quiz The scientific name of this tree is- Alstonia scholaris which is commonly called as- Blackboard ...
Eco-friendly Special Quiz Harish Hande received the Magsaysay Award in 2011 for his contribution in rural energy. He gifte...
Eco-friendly Special Quiz What did Andy Ridley of WWE, Australia Help Foundation conceive which is observed annually acros...
Eco-friendly Special Quiz From the Greek root words for 'house' and 'study of' what term refers to the scientific study of...
Eco-friendly Special Quiz This is the fourth smallest nation in the world located in the Pacific Ocean. It is the home to ...
Eco-friendly Special Quiz In October, 2014 the Dutch town of Krommeniea (north of Amsterdam), installed an unusual 328-foo...
Eco-friendly Special Quiz Originally this term was coined by Herbert Spencer. This term is associated with a famous scient...
Eco-friendly Special Quiz In what way, the fish Opah is the first fish species in the world that found in the waters of th...
Eco-friendly Special Quiz How do you connect these names with a creature specially seen in our Bengal: Common Red Eye (Lal...
Eco-friendly Special Quiz
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Eco-Friendly - Question

40 views

Published on

WEEKLY THEME QUIZ JOURNEY: ECO-FRIENDLY SPECIAL: 31/1/2021

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Eco-Friendly - Question

  1. 1. Eco-Friendly Special Quiz Compiled by- PG Quizhouse (Partha Gupta) Date: 31st January, 2021 Time: 10 pm onwards Hello, this is your quiz-friend Partha Gupta. Over the years I have conducted so many quiz contests and got your illustrious presence and appreciation. In this grim situation of Lockdown due to Covid- 19, I have started an online quiz series in my Facebook page titled ‘Theme Quiz Journey’ which has been going on since 10th May, ‘20 the birthday of ‘Father of Indian Quiz’- Neil O’Brien. So, today I am going to place a Eco-Friendly Special Quiz (10 qsn.) in my FB link: https://www.facebook.com/partha.gupta.56. Time- 10 pm. onwards. Plz give your answer only through WhatsApp-7687842417 or SMS-9830318721 or in my Messenger. Answering time- 1 hour. So friends, gear up to answer the questions as the earliest!
  2. 2. Eco-friendly Special Quiz In 2009, the President of an Asian country staged an underwater meeting of his cabinet to arouse the consciousness of the threat of climate change. Name this country.
  3. 3. Eco-friendly Special Quiz The scientific name of this tree is- Alstonia scholaris which is commonly called as- Blackboard tree or Milkwood pine. This tree is referred to as the state tree of West Bengal. Identify this tree.
  4. 4. Eco-friendly Special Quiz Harish Hande received the Magsaysay Award in 2011 for his contribution in rural energy. He gifted this to many villages in India. What I am talking about?
  5. 5. Eco-friendly Special Quiz What did Andy Ridley of WWE, Australia Help Foundation conceive which is observed annually across major cities of the World on the last Saturday of March?
  6. 6. Eco-friendly Special Quiz From the Greek root words for 'house' and 'study of' what term refers to the scientific study of the relationship between living things, and their natural environment?
  7. 7. Eco-friendly Special Quiz This is the fourth smallest nation in the world located in the Pacific Ocean. It is the home to just 10,000 people who are under direct threat by the rising sea level due to climate change as it is no more than 4 metres above the sea level. The Prime Minister of this country sent an SOS to the European Union leaders met in Paris Climate Change Meeting in December, 2015 to stop the global warming otherwise it will disappear from the face of the earth. Which country I am talking about?
  8. 8. Eco-friendly Special Quiz In October, 2014 the Dutch town of Krommeniea (north of Amsterdam), installed an unusual 328-foot long bike lane. What is the speciality of this road?
  9. 9. Eco-friendly Special Quiz Originally this term was coined by Herbert Spencer. This term is associated with a famous scientist’s theory on natural changes. What I am talking about?
  10. 10. Eco-friendly Special Quiz In what way, the fish Opah is the first fish species in the world that found in the waters of the USA, Australia and several other countries?
  11. 11. Eco-friendly Special Quiz How do you connect these names with a creature specially seen in our Bengal: Common Red Eye (Lalchokkhu), Indian Palm Bob (Khoira), Grass Demon (Kaptai), Common Baron (Bhushonda), Lime Blue (Tura) and Common Grass Yellow (Holud) ?
  12. 12. Eco-friendly Special Quiz

×