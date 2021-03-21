21.3.2021 DANCES OF INDIA-FULL SET

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dances of India This Indian dance celebrates fertility, honour, womanhood and pay respect to any of an array of mother god...
Dances of India The main theme of this dance form is based on mythological stories and various popular scenes taken from t...
Dances of India This Indian classical dance form is believed to have originated in 16th century CE; it is one of the eight...
Dances of India Although it has its root in India, it is the “National dance of Pakistan”. The literary meaning of this da...
Dances of India This Indian dance form was originated in the 17th century by Sidhyendra Yogi with the dance-drama Bhama Ka...
Dances of India • The name of the village of its birth- Kuchalavaram (or) kuchalapapuri kuchilavaram (or) kuchelapuri, in ...
Dances of India It is a distinguished classical dance heritage of north-east India and has been part of the socio-religiou...
Dances of India Nritya and Abhinaya are the two most interesting highlights of this classical Indian dance form. In Nritya...
Dances of India This is a very popular dance performed in Orissa, Bihar and West Bengal. Masks are worn to depict the domi...
Dances of India This is a traditional folk dance of the Bhil tribe who performed it to worship Goddess Sarasvati. This dan...
Thank U for participating in this session. Congratulation! Today’s podium finishers are-- :Result: 1st: Shibsagar Upadhyay...
  1. 1. Compiled by- PG Quizhouse (Partha Gupta) Date: 21st March, 2021 Time: 10 pm onwards Hello, this is your quiz-friend Partha Gupta. Over the years I have conducted so many quiz contests and got your illustrious presence and appreciation. In this grim situation of Lockdown due to Covid- 19, I have started an online quiz series in my Facebook page titled ‘Theme Quiz Journey’ which has been going on since 10th May, ‘20 the birthday of ‘Father of Indian Quiz’- Neil O’Brien. So, today I am going to place a Special Quiz on Dances of India (10 qsn.) in my FB link: https://www.facebook.com/partha.gupta.56. Time- 10 pm. onwards. Plz give your answer only through WhatsApp-7687842417 or SMS- 9830318721 or in my Messenger. Answering time- 1 hour. So friends, gear up to answer the questions as the earliest! Dances of India
  2. 2. Dances of India This dance was performed to destroy the weary universe and make preparation for Lord Brahma to start the process of creation. It is supposed to indicate that this style was the original style described in a book on Natya. It was performed by the Devdasis in ancient times. The name of this dance was invented in the twentieth century by the great dancer Rukmini Devi and others. Which Indian dance form am I talking about?
  4. 4. Dances of India This Indian dance celebrates fertility, honour, womanhood and pay respect to any of an array of mother goddesses. The name of this dance form comes from the Sanskrit language which means-‘womb and earthenware lamp’. Traditionally, this dance is performed around a central lit lamp or picture/statues of different avatars of Goddess Shakti. Which is this dance form?
  6. 6. Dances of India The main theme of this dance form is based on mythological stories and various popular scenes taken from the epics like Mahabharata, Ramayana and holy books like Bhagavat Purana, other holy scriptures. This dance is performed by males ( Even the female characters are performed by the male dancers ) and developed in courts and theatres of Hindu localities. Can you name this dance form?
  8. 8. Dances of India This Indian classical dance form is believed to have originated in 16th century CE; it is one of the eight Indian classical dance forms recognised by the Sangeet Natak Akademi. It is considered a very graceful form of dance meant to be performed as solo recitals by women. This term comes from the two words meaning ‘a woman who enchants onlookers and graceful and sensuous body movements’. The name of this dance form may have been coined after Lord Vishnu; the main theme of the dance is love and devotion to God, with usually Vishnu or Krishna being the hero. The performer also adorns herself with Fresh white Jasmine flowers which is decked to her hair bun arranged on the left side of the head pinned on to a beautiful Jurapin, which makes the artists distinct from other dance forms artists of India. Which dance form is it?
  10. 10. Dances of India Although it has its root in India, it is the “National dance of Pakistan”. The literary meaning of this dance form is- ‘Story’. This dance has three major important Gharanas – the Jaipur Gharana, the Lucknow and Banaras Gharana and the Rajgarh Gharana. Identify this dance form.
  12. 12. Dances of India This Indian dance form was originated in the 17th century by Sidhyendra Yogi with the dance-drama Bhama Kalapam, a story of Satyabhāma, the wife of Lord Krishna. This dance performance begins with the sprinkling of holy water and the burning of incense. It’s a traditional male preserved dance form. As an offering to Krishna, every Brahman or priest, of the village of its origin is expected to perform the role of Satyabhāma at least once in his life. Can you identify this dance form?
  13. 13. Dances of India • The name of the village of its birth- Kuchalavaram (or) kuchalapapuri kuchilavaram (or) kuchelapuri, in Andhra Pradesh.
  14. 14. Dances of India It is a distinguished classical dance heritage of north-east India and has been part of the socio-religious culture of the state of its origin. This dance-expert revered as Gandharvas in the Hindu epics (Ramayana and Mahabharata). This dance form has great s poetic charm, colorful costumes and delicate moves. Since the time when the gods, as it is believed, dried a lake in the countryside of the state to make space for dance. Ras Leela and Sankirtana are the devotional themes of this dance. The dancers of it wear colorfully embroidered skirts with transparent embellished veil. How do we know this dance form?
  16. 16. Dances of India Nritya and Abhinaya are the two most interesting highlights of this classical Indian dance form. In Nritya, the dancers make delicate body movements to create ornamental moves. In Abhinaya, the dancers make myriad facial expressions to interpret a religious story or mythical legend. It is performed in a multiple different styles including tribhangi. You have to name this dance form.
  18. 18. Dances of India This is a very popular dance performed in Orissa, Bihar and West Bengal. Masks are worn to depict the dominant rasa (emotion) and movements and gestures from the body convey the mood. Derived from martial dances, it deals with themes based on mythology, everyday life or just moods. The music comes from a nagada (a drum) and shehnai (reed pipes). “The performance starts with a song of invocation dedicated to God Ganesha. The dance-dramas are epic in character and derive their plots from the great epics, the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, and the Puranas. The movement technique that was originally derived from martial arts is taken to its extreme limits. The characters slide on the stage with the peculiar movement technique. Its three distinct styles hail from the regions of Seraikella, Purulia and Mayurbhanj, the first two using masks. In 2010, it was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Can you name this dance?
  20. 20. Dances of India This is a traditional folk dance of the Bhil tribe who performed it to worship Goddess Sarasvati. This dance is chiefly performed by veiled women who wear flowing dresses called Ghaghara. It was ranked 4th in the list of "Top 10 local dances around the world" in 2013". This dance typically involves performers pirouetting while moving in and out of a wide circle. The name of this dance form describes the twirling movement of the dancers. According to the traditional rituals, newly married bride is expected to dance it on being welcomed to her new marital home. Do you know the name of this dance form?
  22. 22. Thank U for participating in this session. Congratulation! Today’s podium finishers are-- :Result: 1st: Shibsagar Upadhyay. 2nd: Umesh Raj. 3rd: Shounak Vihari. Dances of India
