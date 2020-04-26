Implementing Reliability Centered Maintenance

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Selamat Datang Ke- Reliability Centered Maintenance (RCM) Successful Implementation at your Plant. Towards Zero Equipment ...
Reliability Centered Maintenance is a methodology used to determine what must be done to ensure that any physical asset co...
Objectives of this Session How to integrate RCM strategies with your current maintenance strategies Physical assets are ca...
RCM Seven Basic Questions (Methodology) Framework of RCM SAE JA1011 “Evaluation Criteria for RCM Processes” 7 Rules For Su...
Develop A Plan An approach how to Perform the RCM Analysis 1. Set up systems for measuring and Monitoring progress. 2. Rol...
6 Selection Assemble your asset hierarchy How can you identify those systems 1. Identifying the critical systems of the se...
Describing functions For example, the primary function of the pump : 1. To pump water from Tank X to Tank Y at not less th...
Examples Performance standards When the functions are identified and expressed in a verb–noun format, the final step is es...
9 A functional Failure Analysis is defined as the inability of an asset to fulfill one or more intended function(s) to a p...
A failure mode could be defined as any event which is likely to cause an asset (or system or process) to fail. 10 While re...
11 No Normal Correct way √ 1 Valve jams Valve jams closed due to rust on lead screw 2 Bearing seizes Bearing seizes due to...
12 Q1 B Q 2 Q 3 Performance Standard Functional Failure Failure Mode 800 litres per minute Unable to pump any water 1 Bear...
Evident to the operators that a failure has occurred. Warning lights to come on or alarms to sound (or both). Motor trips ...
Q 2 Q 3 Q 4A Functional Failure Failure Mode Failure Effect Unable to pump any water Bearing seize due to no lubrication M...
Assign Severity (S) Rankings The severity ranking is based on a relative scale ranging from 1 to 10. 15 • A “10” means the...
Examples Q 3 Q 4A Q 4B Failure Mode Failure Effect Severity Occurrence Detection RPN Bearing seize due to no lubrication M...
17 In what ways it poses a threat 1. Safety 2. Environment 3. In what ways it affects operations and non operation 4. What...
Q 4B Q 5 Severity Occurrence Detection RPN Safety Environment Operation Non Operation 5 4 1 20 NA NA Applicable NA 4 5 1 2...
Question 6 What can be done to predict or prevent each failure? Preventive Maintenance (PM) • Schedule of planned maintena...
Predictive Maintenance 1. Vibration analysis 2. Lubricant/fluid analysis 3. Infrared thermography analysis 4. Electrical a...
1. Scheduled discard 2. Corrective maintenance, 3. Repair at failure, 4. Run-to-failure. 5. Redesign Equipment performance...
Does the failure mode cause a loss of function or could cause injuries, disablement or death Does the failure mode cause a...
Is a task to detect whether the failure is occurring or about to occur technically feasible and worth doing ? Is a schedul...
Q 4 Q 5 Q6/Q7 Severity Occurrence Detection RPN Safety Environment Operation Non Operation Recommended Task 5 4 1 20 NA NA...
The Bottom Line: 1. Trained operators. 2. Trained maintenance. 3. Solid PM /PdM schedules. 4. How to deliver cost-effectiv...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Implementing Reliability Centered Maintenance

46 views

Published on

Implementing RCM at your Facilities

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Implementing Reliability Centered Maintenance

  1. 1. Selamat Datang Ke- Reliability Centered Maintenance (RCM) Successful Implementation at your Plant. Towards Zero Equipment Failures 1npragasam@yahoo.com
  2. 2. Reliability Centered Maintenance is a methodology used to determine what must be done to ensure that any physical asset continues to do what its users wanted it to do in its present operating context.” • Set of PM tasks generated on the basis of a systematic evaluation. • Each PM task be related to a failure mode • Best available decision strategy for PM optimization for effective and efficient maintenance tasks. It’s more of a method of analyzing breakdowns of the Failure modes • Moving away from Traditional Maintenance Mindset What makes RCM is different npragasam@yahoo.com 2
  3. 3. Objectives of this Session How to integrate RCM strategies with your current maintenance strategies Physical assets are capital intensive must be operating optimally increasing asset performance and how to utilize the resources that are usually available. Process 1. Selection of the Critical Asset (Facilities) 2. Perform Failure Mode and Effect Criticality Analysis (FMECA) to find effective task (Seven Questions) 3. What are Challenges in the RCM Implementation 4. Common Tools and Techniques employed. npragasam@yahoo.com 3
  4. 4. RCM Seven Basic Questions (Methodology) Framework of RCM SAE JA1011 “Evaluation Criteria for RCM Processes” 7 Rules For Successful Asset Optimization Q 1: What are the functions and associated performance standards of the asset in its present operating context? Q 2: In what ways can it fail to fulfill the required functions? Q 3: What causes each functional failure ? Q 4: what happens when each failure occurs? Q 5: In what way does each failure matter ? Q 6: What can be done to predict or prevent each failure? Q 7: What should be done, if a suitable proactive task cannot be found ? Function Function failure Failure mode Failure Effect Failure consequences Maintenance Task Other Maintenance Task npragasam@yahoo.com 4
  5. 5. Develop A Plan An approach how to Perform the RCM Analysis 1. Set up systems for measuring and Monitoring progress. 2. Roles and responsibilities to ensure greater accountability Set Team Goals (KPI) 1. Maximize Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) 2. Zero Unscheduled Breakdowns 3. Zero Quality Defects 4. Zero Accidents 5. Minimum Cost (lifecycle of the assets) 6. Mean Time Between Failure (MTBF) 7. Mean Time To Repair (MTTR) npragasam@yahoo.com 5
  6. 6. 6 Selection Assemble your asset hierarchy How can you identify those systems 1. Identifying the critical systems of the selected asset for analysis. 2. Selecting the critical subsystems using 80/20 Pareto analytical tool. System 1 System 2 System 3 System 4 npragasam@yahoo.com
  7. 7. Describing functions For example, the primary function of the pump : 1. To pump water from Tank X to Tank Y at not less than 800 litres per minute. No Selected Component Q1 A System Function 1 Pump To pump water from Tank X to Tank Y. Question 1A Functions Example Example npragasam@yahoo.com 7
  8. 8. Examples Performance standards When the functions are identified and expressed in a verb–noun format, the final step is establishing its measurement. 8 The performance defined in two ways, as follows: 1. Intial capability • (what it can do) restore the asset to its initial level of capability. 2. Desired performance • (what the user wants the asset to do) machine performance specifications. Question 1B No System Function Performance Standard 1 Pump To pump water from Tank X to Tank Y. 800 liters per minute npragasam@yahoo.com
  9. 9. 9 A functional Failure Analysis is defined as the inability of an asset to fulfill one or more intended function(s) to a performance standard Categorized 1. Total function failure 2. Partial function failure Selected Component Q1 A Q1 B Q 2 Component Function Performance Standard Function Failure Pump To pump water from Tank X to Tank Y at not less than 1000 liters per minute. 800 litres per minute Unable to pump any water Pump less than 800 liters per minute. Question 2 Function Failure Examples npragasam@yahoo.com
  10. 10. A failure mode could be defined as any event which is likely to cause an asset (or system or process) to fail. 10 While recording failure modes. • Failures which have occurred before • Not occurred but considered to be potential possibilities. Question 3 Failure Mode npragasam@yahoo.com
  11. 11. 11 No Normal Correct way √ 1 Valve jams Valve jams closed due to rust on lead screw 2 Bearing seizes Bearing seizes due to lack of lubrication The difference in Describing a Failure Mode? Question 3 Failure Mode Examples npragasam@yahoo.com
  12. 12. 12 Q1 B Q 2 Q 3 Performance Standard Functional Failure Failure Mode 800 litres per minute Unable to pump any water 1 Bearing seize due to no lubrication 2 Impeller jams due to foreign material clogged 3 Shaft bent due to rust accumulation at casing Pump less than 1000 liters per minute. 1 Impeller worn out due cavitation 2 Pump and motor misalignment of due to set up Examples Question 3 Failure Mode npragasam@yahoo.com
  13. 13. Evident to the operators that a failure has occurred. Warning lights to come on or alarms to sound (or both). Motor trips out and trip alarm sounds in the control room. 13 1. Tank Y low level alarm sounds after 20 minutes, and tank runs dry after 30 minutes. 2. Downtime required to replace the bearings 4 hours 3. Maintenance cost RM 4,000 Question 4A Failure Effect npragasam@yahoo.com
  14. 14. Q 2 Q 3 Q 4A Functional Failure Failure Mode Failure Effect Unable to pump any water Bearing seize due to no lubrication Motor trips, alarm sounds in control room, 4 Hours downtime to replace the faulty bearings Impeller jams due to foreign material clogged Motor trips, alarm sounds in control room, 2 hours downtime to remove the foreign material and clean the impeller Shaft dented to due rust accumulation Motor trips, alarm sounds in control room, 4 Hours downtime to repace the bent shafts Pump less than 800 liters per minute. Impeller worn out due cavitation No alarm sounds in control room, 4 Hours downtime to replace the impeller Misalignment pump and motor imbalance due to set up No alarm sounds in control room, 2 Hours downtime to realign the motor and pump assembly Question 4A Failure Effect Examples npragasam@yahoo.com 14
  15. 15. Assign Severity (S) Rankings The severity ranking is based on a relative scale ranging from 1 to 10. 15 • A “10” means the effect has a dangerously high severity leading to a hazard without warning. • Similarly, a severity ranking of “1” means the severity is extremely low. • Be consistent when assigning occurrence Assign Occurrence (O) Rankings The occurrence ranking scale, like the severity ranking, is on a relative scale from 1 to 10. Assign Detection (D) Rankings The occurrence ranking scale, like the severity ranking, is on a relative scale from 1 to 10. Severity (S) Occurrence(O) Detection(D) Rankings and Risk Priority Numbers (RPN) Guidelines Question 4B npragasam@yahoo.com
  16. 16. Examples Q 3 Q 4A Q 4B Failure Mode Failure Effect Severity Occurrence Detection RPN Bearing seize due to no lubrication Motor trips, alarm sounds in control room, 3 Hours downtime to replace the faulty bearings 5 4 1 20 Impeller jams due to foreign material clogged Motor trips, alarm sounds in control room, 2 hours downtime to remove the foreign material and clean the impeller 4 5 1 20 Shaft dented to due rust accumulation Motor trips, alarm sounds in control room, 4 Hours downtime to replace the bent shafts 4 3 1 12 Impeller worn out due cavitation internal wear No alarm sounds in control room, 4 Hours downtime to replace the impeller 4 2 4 32 Misalignment pump and motor imbalance due to set up No alarm sounds in control room, 2 Hours downtime to realign the motor and pump assembly 4 2 4 32 Question 4B Severity (S) Occurrence(O) Detection(D) Rankings npragasam@yahoo.com 16
  17. 17. 17 In what ways it poses a threat 1. Safety 2. Environment 3. In what ways it affects operations and non operation 4. What must be done to address each the failure. RCM Q5 Failure Consequence npragasam@yahoo.com
  18. 18. Q 4B Q 5 Severity Occurrence Detection RPN Safety Environment Operation Non Operation 5 4 1 20 NA NA Applicable NA 4 5 1 20 NA NA Applicable NA 4 3 1 12 NA NA Applicable NA 4 2 4 32 NA NA Applicable NA 4 2 4 32 NA NA Applicable NA Question 5 Failure Consequence Examples npragasam@yahoo.com 18
  19. 19. Question 6 What can be done to predict or prevent each failure? Preventive Maintenance (PM) • Schedule of planned maintenance actions aimed at the prevention of breakdowns and failures • Primary goal-Preserve and enhance equipment reliability • Optimize the use of available resources • Time-based preventive maintenance • Usage-based preventive maintenance npragasam@yahoo.com 19
  20. 20. Predictive Maintenance 1. Vibration analysis 2. Lubricant/fluid analysis 3. Infrared thermography analysis 4. Electrical and motor current analysis 5. Acoustic ultrasonic analysis • Detect possible defects and fix them before they result in failure. • Uses condition-monitoring tools • Failure modes that can be cost-effectively predicted with regular monitoring More Actionable InformationQuestion 6 npragasam@yahoo.com 20
  21. 21. 1. Scheduled discard 2. Corrective maintenance, 3. Repair at failure, 4. Run-to-failure. 5. Redesign Equipment performance Substitution Repair Time until failure Repair time Time Question 7 Other Maintenance Strategies npragasam@yahoo.com 21
  22. 22. Does the failure mode cause a loss of function or could cause injuries, disablement or death Does the failure mode cause a loss of function or damage which could breach known environmental standards or regulation no no Is a task to detect whether the failure is occurring or about to occur technically feasible and worth doing ? Is a scheduled restoration task to avoid failures technically feasible and worth doing Is a scheduled discard task to avoid failures technically feasible and worth doing Is a combination of tasks to avoid failures technically feasible and worth doing yes no no no no yes yes yes yes yes Safety Environment Combination of tasks Redesign is mandatory Predictive Maintenance (Scheduled On-Condition Task) Planned Maintenance (Scheduled Restoration Task) No Schedule Maintenance (Run to Failure) Task Selection Decision TreeThe decision logic tree passes each failure mode one by one, “Yes or No tree,” which pinpoints the nature of the failure mode consequence. npragasam@yahoo.com 22
  23. 23. Is a task to detect whether the failure is occurring or about to occur technically feasible and worth doing ? Is a scheduled restoration task to reduce failure rate technically feasible and worth doing Is a scheduled discard task to reduce the failure rate technically feasible and worth doing yes no no no yes yes yes Schedule Predictive Maintenance (Scheduled On-Condition Task Schedule Planned Maintenance (Scheduled Restoration Task) no Redesign may be desirable Operation Does the failure mode have a direct adverse effect on operational capability ( output, quality, customer services, or operating costs in addition to direct cost of repair ? Does not pose a direct effect on operational capability no Non-operation yes No Schedule Maintenance (Run to Failure) 1. Determine what could be done to predict or prevent failure. 2. prevent the asset from failing. npragasam@yahoo.com 23
  24. 24. Q 4 Q 5 Q6/Q7 Severity Occurrence Detection RPN Safety Environment Operation Non Operation Recommended Task 5 4 1 20 NA NA Applicable NA Perform monthly inspection and lubrication 4 5 1 20 NA NA Applicable NA Perform monthly inspection and cleaning 4 3 1 12 NA NA Applicable NA Perform monthly inspection and vibration analysis 4 2 4 32 NA NA Applicable NA Perform vibration analysis 4 2 4 32 NA NA Applicable NA Perform vibration analysis Q 6/7 Recommended /Other Task npragasam@yahoo.com 24
  25. 25. The Bottom Line: 1. Trained operators. 2. Trained maintenance. 3. Solid PM /PdM schedules. 4. How to deliver cost-effective over the lifecycle of the assets. End of Session npragasam@yahoo.com 25

×