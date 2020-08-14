Successfully reported this slideshow.
BEAT THE STREET
15th August Special : INDEPENDENCE DAY STOCKS 5 Stocks That Make Your Money Double 2xMoney Sanjiv Bhasin Freedom Stocks दि...
TATA Steel • LTP – 417 • Expected to Fall by 10% due to weak Results • Lowest operating profit in 18 qtrs. • How this can ...
BPCL • LTP – 408 • Fall due to less demand in the various parts of country due to lockdown • Lowest GRM - $0.39 per barrel...
NBCC • LTP – 26.90 • Most underperforming stock since 2017 • How this can make your money double? • Got Clearance from SC ...
Engineer India • LTP – 67.80 • Beneficiary from – Atmanirbhar Bharat & Make in India • How this can make your money double...
Axis Bank / ICICI Bank • LTP – 435.85/ 361.40 • Most underperforming in Lockdown period • How this can make your money dou...
Sanjiv Bhasin 5 Freedom stocks| Best Long term stocks to buy|

To understand this PPT : https://youtu.be/cYbGoBl0mnY

5 indian freedom stocks that can make your money double till diwali.

Sanjiv Bhasin 5 Freedom stocks| Best Long term stocks to buy|

  1. 1. BEAT THE STREET
  2. 2. 15th August Special : INDEPENDENCE DAY STOCKS 5 Stocks That Make Your Money Double 2xMoney Sanjiv Bhasin Freedom Stocks दिवाली तक अपना पैसों को िुगना करे 5 Stocks that can Change your life Short-Term Medium-Term Long-Term Multibagger
  3. 3. TATA Steel • LTP – 417 • Expected to Fall by 10% due to weak Results • Lowest operating profit in 18 qtrs. • How this can make your money double? • Metals are proxy to strong global trade • China is clear cut example of revival from this pandemic • Demands of Metals will increase as requirement in Infra, Auto Sector etc. • Positive management commentary • Expects worst is over in Q1 • Strategy – Buy on Dips • Best Buy Price – 360-370
  4. 4. BPCL • LTP – 408 • Fall due to less demand in the various parts of country due to lockdown • Lowest GRM - $0.39 per barrel , lowest in industry • How this can make your money double? • Lowest in Industry will provide opportunity to grow • Demand of fuel picks up as slowdown is vanishing day by day • Divestment in BPCL • Strategic Investor in BPCL : Provide Positive sentiments • Strategy – Buy on Dips • Best Buy Price – 370-375
  5. 5. NBCC • LTP – 26.90 • Most underperforming stock since 2017 • How this can make your money double? • Got Clearance from SC : Amrapali, JP and all other Builder • Clear phase of Execution • Solve Labour Problem • 4000 Cr. Cah Balance in Balance Sheet • 2000 Market Cap : Which makes it a clear cut Buy • Strategy – Buy at current levels • Best Buy Price – 25-26
  6. 6. Engineer India • LTP – 67.80 • Beneficiary from – Atmanirbhar Bharat & Make in India • How this can make your money double? • India’s Biggest provider of Hydrocarbon, Enginnering component as well as for construction material also • Strongest Book in whol sector • Debt Free • 2500 Cr Cash in BS • 4000 Cr Market Cap • Strategy – Buy on current levels • Best Buy Price – 60-65
  7. 7. Axis Bank / ICICI Bank • LTP – 435.85/ 361.40 • Most underperforming in Lockdown period • How this can make your money double? • Capital raising Plans -lead to buffer capital which help in strengthening balance sheet • Anticipated that demand will grow up in the Oct-Nov, buffer capital help in serving the extra demand • Best buy in large Cap • Private Sector Bank will rally from Oct-Nov in which Axis and ICICI will be the leader • Strategy – Buy after 1-2 month • Best Buy Price – Around 400, 355-360
