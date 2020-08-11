Tong hop-nhieu-bai-van-mau-lop-8-cua-hoc-sinh-gioi-van(1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com Tổng hợp nhiều bài văn mẫu lớp 8 của học sinh giỏi văn Auth...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 17:Suy nghĩ của em về câu tục ngữ “Giận cá chém thớt” 18:Ph...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 40:Từ bài Bàn Luận Về Phép Học hãy nêu suy nghĩ về mối quan...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 62:Thuyết minh về cây bút 63:Phân tích nhân vật Đôn ki hô t...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 84:Chứng minh câu tục ngữ Uống nước nhớ nguồn 85:Thuyết min...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 106:Thuyết minh về cây dừa mà em biết 107:Giải thích câu tụ...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 129:Thuyết minh về con chó 130:Thuyết minh về chiếc nón lá ...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 152:Cảm nghĩ của em về ngày 20/11 Ngày nhà giáo Việt Nam 15...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 174:Phân tích bài Tinh thần yêu nước của nhân dân ta của Hồ...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 197:Thuyết minh về một vật nuôi 198:Giải thích và chứng min...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 220:Kể về ngày đầu tiên đi học lớp một 221:Soạn bài Nhớ Rừn...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 243:Phân tích bài Tiếng nói của văn nghệ của Nguyễn Đình Th...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 265:Suy nghĩ của em về truyện ngắn Lão Hạc 266:Phân tích nh...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 288:Thuyết minh về hoa hồng 289:Phân tích bài thơ Khi Con T...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 311:Cảm nhận về bài thơ Ông đồ của Vũ Đình Liên 312:Kể về m...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 334:Giải thích câu tục ngữ Khoai đất lạ mạ đất quen 335:Ngư...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 356:Cảm nghĩ về mùa xuân trên quê em 357:Kể lại giấc mơ gặp...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 379:Thuyết minh về hoa sen loài hoa biểu tượng cho dân tộc ...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com đã tối 402:Phân tích đoạn trích Hai cây phong 403:Cảm nhận ...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 424:Soạn văn Đi bộ ngao du chương trình Ngữ văn 8 425:Giải ...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 447:Giải thích và chứng minh câu tục ngữ “Thương người như ...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 470:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Phép vua thua lệ làng 471:Bài v...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 493:Soạn bài Hịch Tướng Sĩ Ngữ văn 8 494:Nghị luận xã hội v...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 514:Thuyết minh về hoa mai 515:Cảm nghĩ của em về tình bạn ...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 536:Soạn bài Tức Nước Vỡ Bờ Ngữ văn 8 537:Phân tích bài Tin...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 559:Kể một việc tốt mà em đã làm 560:Tả cảnh biển vào những...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com giàn”. 582:Giải thích câu ca dao: Khôn ngoan đối đáp người ...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 603:Thuyết minh về một danh lam thắng cảnh – Bài tập làm vă...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com mối quan hệ của “học” và “hành” 626:Phân tích bài thơ Con c...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 648:Phân tích bài thơ Tức cảnh Pác Bó của Hồ Chí Minh 649:C...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 671:Phát biểu cảm nghĩ về tác phẩm văn học bài thơ Bánh trô...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 694:Thuyết minh về Hồ Gươm 695:Giải thích câu tục ngữ Nhiễu...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 717:Phân tích nhân vật dì ghẻ trong truyện cổ tích Tấm Cám ...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 740:Thuyết minh về xôi gấc 741:Phân tích tác phẩm Lão Hạc c...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 763:Giải thích và chứng minh câu tục ngữ: “Có công mài sắt,...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 786:Giới thiệu đôi dép lốp trong kháng chiến 787:Tôi thấy m...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 809:Phân tích hình ảnh Ông Đồ trong bài thơ cùng tên của Vũ...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 830:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Giôn-xi trong Chiếc lá cuối cùng 8...
  1. 1. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com Tổng hợp nhiều bài văn mẫu lớp 8 của học sinh giỏi văn Author : Văn Đoàn Categories : Bài văn hay lớp 8 Viết văn học trò xin giới thiệu tổng hợp nhiều bài văn mẫu lớp 8 của học sinh giỏi văn mời các bạn đón xem. Những bài văn này được đội ngũ biên tập viên sưu tầm trên Internet từ nhiều website văn hay như: baivanhay.com, thuvienvan.com, vanmau.edu.vn, vanmau.top... được rất nhiều người like và chia sẻ. Hy vọng những bài văn mẫu lớp 8 này sẽ giúp ích nhiều cho các bạn trong việc học tập môn Văn. Nếu bài viết này hay hãy comment và chia sẻ cho nhiều bạn khác biết nhé. 1:Kể lại kỉ niệm đáng nhớ về thầy cô 2:Kể lại giấc mơ gặp lại người thân 3:Kể lại một lần em mắc lỗi 4:Thuyết minh về cây lúa nước của đất nước Việt Nam 5:Kể lại những kỉ niệm ngày đầu tiên đi học 6:Thuyết minh về Vịnh Hạ Long 7:Kể lại một kỉ niệm đáng nhớ của em 8:Giải thích và chứng minh câu tục ngữ “Lời nói gói vàng” 9:Phân tích bài thơ Nhớ rừng của Thế Lữ (Có dàn ý chi tiết) 10:Cảm nhận nhân vật Tấm trong truyện Tấm Cám 11:Phân tích bài thơ Khi Con Tu Hú của Tố Hữu có dàn ý chi tiết 12:Giải thích câu ca dao: Lời nói không mất tiền mua. Lựa lời mà nói cho vừa lòng nhau 13:Suy nghĩ của em về câu tục ngữ “Phép vua thua lệ làng” 14:Soạn văn Đi bộ ngao du chương trình Ngữ văn 8 15:Thuyết minh về con trâu của làng quê Việt Nam 16:Chứng minh câu nói “Đoàn kết là sức mạnh” Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  2. 2. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 17:Suy nghĩ của em về câu tục ngữ “Giận cá chém thớt” 18:Phân tích nhân vật Giôn Xi trong truyện ngắn Chiếc lá cuối cùng. 19:Chứng minh câu tục ngữ Thời gian là vàng bạc 20:Soạn bài Đánh nhau với cối xay gió (trích Đôn ki-hô-tê) 21:Phân tích bài thơ Ngắm Trăng của Hồ Chí Minh 22:Thuyết minh về chiếc áo dài Việt Nam 23:Thuyết minh về cây tre mà em biết 24:Suy nghĩ của em về câu tục ngữ “Rau nào sâu nấy” 25:Giải thích và chứng minh câu nói: Thời gian là vàng 26:Biểu cảm của em về tình bạn 27:Em hãy thuyết minh về cây bàng 28:Phân tích bài Tiếng nói của văn nghệ của Nguyễn Đình Thi 29:Suy nghĩ của em về câu tục ngữ “Há miệng chờ sung” 30:Thuyết minh về chiếc kính đeo mắt 31:Giới thiệu về món bánh xèo miền Nam 32:Giải thích và chứng minh câu tục ngữ: Có chí thì nên 33:Nghị luận xã hội về lòng hiếu thảo 34:Em cần làm gì để bảo vệ môi trường 35:Cảm nghĩ về bài thơ Bạn đến chơi nhà của Nguyễn Khuyến 36:Chứng minh câu tục ngữ: “Học đi đôi với hành” 37:Cảm nhận về nhân vật chị Dậu 38:Phân tích bài thơ Ngắm trăng của Hồ Chí Minh 39:Suy nghĩ của em về tình cảm gia đìnhTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  3. 3. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 40:Từ bài Bàn Luận Về Phép Học hãy nêu suy nghĩ về mối quan hệ giữa học và hành 41:Tả một người tốt mà em biết 42:Cảm nhận về nhân vật chị Dậu 43:Phân tích bài thơ Ông đồ của Vũ Đình Liên 44:Phân tích bài thơ Khi con tu hú 45:Cảm nghĩ của em về tình bạn trong cuộc sống 46:Biểu cảm về quê hương nơi em sinh ra 47:Tôi thấy mình đã khôn lớn 48:Phân tích nhân vật Cô Bé Bán Diêm 49:Phân tích bài thơ Con cò của Chế Lan Viên 50:Văn biểu cảm về thầy cô giáo 51:Văn học và tình thương – Bài tập làm văn số 7 lớp 8 52:Cảm nghĩ của em về tình bạn 53:Dựa vào văn bản Chiếu dời đô và Hịch tướng sĩ hãy nêu suy nghĩ của em về vai trò của những người lãnh đạo anh minh như Lí Công Uẩn và Trần Quốc Tuấn với vận mệnh của đất nước 54:Kể một kỉ niệm của em với người thân 55:Phát biểu cảm nghĩ về truyện Cô bé bán diêm 56:Cảm nhận về nhân vật chị Dậu trong đoạn trích Tức nước vỡ bờ 57:Phân tích bài Chiếu cầu hiền của Ngô Thì Nhậm 58:Kể lại một việc em đã khiến bố mẹ vui lòng 59:Thuyết minh về mâm cỗ trung thu 60:Phân tích bài thơ Tức Cảnh Pác Bó của nhà thơ Hồ Chí Minh 61:Thuyết minh về một danh lam thắng cảnhTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  4. 4. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 62:Thuyết minh về cây bút 63:Phân tích nhân vật Đôn ki hô tê 64:Suy nghĩ của em về câu tục ngữ “Cứng quá thì gãy” 65:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Có học phải có hạnh 66:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Anh em như thể tay chân 67:Soạn bài Thông tin về ngày trái đất năm 2000 Ngữ Văn 8 68:Suy nghĩ về hai tiếng gia đình 69:Thuyết minh về hoa đào 70:Thuyết minh về hoa phượng 71:Phân tích nhân vật lão Hạc 72:Phân tích bài Chiếu cầu hiền của Ngô Thì Nhậm 73:Phân tích bài thơ Ông đồ của Vũ Đình Liên 74:Tả hình dáng và những đức tính tốt đẹp của người bạn thân nhất 75:Phân tích bài thơ Đi đường 76:Giải thích và chứng minh câu tục ngữ: Có công mài sắt có ngày nên kim 77:Dựa vào văn bản “Chiếu dời đô” và “Hịch tướng sĩ” hãy nêu suy nghĩ của em về vai trò của những người lãnh đạo anh minh như Lý Công Uẩn và Trần Quốc Tuấn với vận mệnh của đất nước 78:Bình luận câu tục ngữ: Đi một ngày đàng học một sàng khôn 79:Phân tích truyện ngắn Cô bé bán diêm của An-đéc-xen 80:Thuyết minh về một loại vật nuôi mà em biết 81:Nêu quan điểm của em về Tình bạn 82:Phân tích bài thơ Nhớ Rừng của Thế Lữ 83:Phân tích bài thơ Tức cảnh Pác Bó của tác giả Hồ Chí MinhTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  5. 5. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 84:Chứng minh câu tục ngữ Uống nước nhớ nguồn 85:Thuyết minh về mâm cỗ trung thu 86:Phân tích nhân vật Đôn Ki-hô-tê trong trích đoạn “Đánh nhau với cối xay gió” trong Đôn Ki- hô-tê của Xéc-van-tex. 87:Phân tích đoạn thơ thứ hai trong đoạn trích Hai chữ nước nhà. 88:Cảm nghĩ về bà của em 89:Viết một đoạn văn nghị luận để trình bày luận điểm Chúng ta không nên học vẹt và học tủ sao cho đoạn văn vừa có lí lẽ lại có sức truyền cảm. 90:Dòng cảm xúc của nhân vật Tôi trong truyện ngắn Tôi đi học 91:Người ấy sống mãi trong lòng tôi 92:Thuyết minh về hoa hồng 93:Người ấy sống mãi trong lòng tôi người mẹ của tôi 94:Cảm nghĩ của em về nụ cười của mẹ 95:Qua đoạn trích Trong lòng mẹ hãy chứng minh nhận định: Nguyên Hồng là nhà văn của phụ nữ và nhỉ đồng. 96:Suy nghĩ về tình cảm gia đình trong cuộc sống 97:Giải thích câu tục ngữ Đói cho sạch, rách cho thơm 98:Hãy nói “không” với các tệ nạn – Bài tập làm văn số 7 lớp 8 99:Cảm nghĩ của em về tình bạn 100:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật Lão Hạc trong truyện ngắn cùng tên của Nam Cao 101:Bình luận câu tục ngữ: Đi một ngày đàng học một sàng khôn 102:Suy nghĩ của em về tình cảm gia đình hay nhất 103:Suy nghĩ của em về câu “Con nhà tông không giống lông cũng giống cánh” 104:Phân tích câu Công cha như núi Thái Sơn nghĩa mẹ như nước trong nguồn chảy ra 105:Giải thích câu tục ngữ “Chết trong còn hơn sống đục” Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  6. 6. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 106:Thuyết minh về cây dừa mà em biết 107:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Cóc nghiến răng đang nắng thì mưa 108:Thuyết minh về hoa mai 109:Giải thích và chứng minh câu tục ngữ: Đi một ngày đàng học một sàng khôn 110:Kể lại việc em làm khiến cha mẹ vui lòng 111:Kể lại một kỉ niệm sâu sắc về mẹ 112:Thuyết minh về chiếc kính đeo mắt 113:Suy nghĩ của em về câu tục ngữ “Có học phải có hạnh” 114:Thuyết minh về cây dừa 115:Thuyết minh về chiếc nón bảo hiểm 116:Cảm nghĩ của em về tình bạn 117:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật Chị Dậu trong đoạn trích “Tức nước vỡ bờ” của Ngô Tất Tố 118:Thuyết minh về hoa phượng 119:Giải thích câu tục ngữ Lời nói gói vàng 120:Thuyết minh về hoa phượng 121:Viết bài văn nghị luận về đề tài Tuổi trẻ và tương lai đất nước. 122:Chứng minh câu nói “Đoàn kết, đoàn kết, đại đoàn kết. Thành công, thành công, đại thành công” 123:Thuyết minh về chiếc áo dài – Bài tập làm văn số 3 lớp 8 124:Giải thích và chứng minh câu tục ngữ “Lời nói gói vàng” 125:Hãy kể lại một kỉ niệm đáng nhớ với con vật nuôi mà em yêu thích 126:Phân tích nhân vật Đôn-Ki-Hô-Tê 127:Phân tích bài thơ Bếp lửa của Bằng Việt 128:Biểu cảm về bà của em Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  7. 7. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 129:Thuyết minh về con chó 130:Thuyết minh về chiếc nón lá 131:Kể lại 1 giấc mơ gặp người thân 132:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Khoai đất lạ mạ đất quen 133:Phân tích bài thơ Ông Đồ của nhà thơ Vũ Đình Liên 134:Kể một chuyến ra thăm thành phố 135:Phân tích bài thơ Ngắm trăng của Hồ Chí Minh 136:Thuyết minh về trường em 137:Phân tích bài thơ Khi Con Tu Hú của Tố Hữu 138:Thuyết minh về món xôi gấc 139:Văn học và tình thương Bài tập làm văn số 7 lớp 8 140:Thuyết minh về đèn ông sao 141:Thuyết minh về cái cặp sách 142:Suy nghĩ về văn hóa giao thông 143:Nhân ngày 20-11 kể cho các bạn nghe về một kỉ niệm đáng nhớ giữa mình và thầy cô giáo cũ 144:Thuyết minh về thể thơ Thất ngôn bát cú 145:Phân tích bài thơ Ông đồ 146:Tuổi trẻ và tương lai của đất nước 147:Phân tích nhân vật chị Dậu trong đoạn trích Tức Nước Vỡ Bờ 148:Cảm nghĩ về truyện ngắn Tôi đi học 149:Thuyết minh về Hồ Gươm 150:Kể về một lần em mắc lỗi 151:Suy nghĩ của em về tình cảm gia đình trong cuộc sống Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  8. 8. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 152:Cảm nghĩ của em về ngày 20/11 Ngày nhà giáo Việt Nam 153:Thuyết minh về chiếc áo dài 154:Tả một người tốt mà em biết 155:Kể lại 1 kỉ niệm sâu sắc về tình bạn 156:Soạn bài Trường từ vựng Ngữ văn lớp 8 157:Thuyết minh về cái cặp sách – Bài tập làm văn số 3 lớp 8 158:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Bóc ngắn cắn dài 159:Phân tích nhân vật lão Hạc 160:Phân tích nhân vật chị Dậu trong đoạn trích Tức nước vỡ bờ của Ngô Tất Tố 161:Thuyết minh về hoa đào 162:Thuyết minh về cái kéo – Bài tập làm văn số 3 lớp 8 163:Thuyết minh về chiếc nón bảo hiểm – Bài tập làm văn số 3 lớp 8 164:Phát biểu cảm nghĩ về truyện cổ tích Thạch Sanh 165:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Nhiễu điều phủ lấy giá gương. Người trong một nước phải thương nhau cùng 166:Kể lại chuyến đi thăm di tích lịch sử 167:Giải thích câu ca dao: Nhiễu điều phủ lấy giá gương. Người trong một nước phải thương nhau cùng 168:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Ăn chắc mặc bền 169:Giải thích câu ca dao “Ai ơi giữ chí cho bền.Dù ai xoay hướng đổi nền mặc ai”. 170:Kể lại một lần em mắc lỗi 171:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Mạnh dùng sức yếu dùng chước 172:Phân tích bài thơ Tức Cảnh Pác Bó của Hồ Chí Minh 173:Thuyết minh về chiếc áo dài Việt NamTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  9. 9. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 174:Phân tích bài Tinh thần yêu nước của nhân dân ta của Hồ Chí Minh 175:Suy nghĩ của em về câu tục ngữ “Quá mù ra mưa” 176:Biểu cảm về cây bàng 177:Biểu cảm của em về tình bạn 178:Thuyết minh về một loài hoa mà em yêu thích 179:Hãy kể về một kỉ niệm đáng nhớ đối với một con vật nuôi mà em yêu thích 180:Văn học và tình thương – Bài tập làm văn số 7 lớp 8 181:Cảm nghĩ về bố của em 182:Phát biểu cảm nghĩ về mẹ 183:Kể về một chuyến du lịch 184:Chứng minh câu tục ngữ “Một mặt người bằng mười mặt của” 185:Phân tích diễn biến tâm lý của chị Dậu trong đoạn trích Tức nước vỡ bờ. 186:Cảm nghĩ về bà của em 187:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Giôn-xi 188:Giải thích câu tục ngữ “Gọi dạ bảo vâng” 189:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Anh em như thể tay chân 190:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Ăn cỗ đi trước, lội nước theo sau 191:Nghị luận về trang phục và văn hóa 192:Giải thích và chứng minh câu nói: Học, học nữa, học mãi 193:Thuyết minh về cây tre mà em biết 194:Phân tích Bài ca ngắn đi trên bãi cát của Cao Bá Quát 195:Em hãy kể lại buổi lễ khai giảng năm học mới của trường em 196:Giải thích và chứng minh câu tục ngữ: Đi một ngày đàng, học một sàng khônTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  10. 10. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 197:Thuyết minh về một vật nuôi 198:Giải thích và chứng minh câu tục ngữ: Có chí thì nên 199:Suy nghĩ của em về tình cảm gia đình 200:Suy nghĩ của em về câu tục ngữ “ Có công mài sắt có ngày nên kim” 201:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Phép vua thua lệ làng 202:Biểu cảm về quê hương 203:Giải thích và chứng minh câu tục ngữ “Học đi đôi với hành” 204:Chứng minh câu tục ngữ: “Một mặt người bằng mười mặt của” 205:Cảm nghĩ của em về tình bạn 206:Thuyết minh về hoa sen trong đầm nước 207:Kể lại những kỉ niệm ngày đầu tiên đi học 208:Thuyết minh về cái phích nước 209:Phân tích bài thơ Tức cảnh Pác Bó của Hồ Chí Minh 210:Kể lại một kỉ niệm sâu sắc về mẹ 211:Thuyết minh về chiếc áo dài 212:Thuyết minh về chiếc nón bảo hiểm 213:Cảm nhận về nhân vật chị Dậu 214:Chứng minh lời khuyên Có công mài sắt, có ngày nên kim 215:Em hãy giải thích và chứng minh câu ca dao “Nhiễu điều phủ lấy giá gương Người trong một nước thì thương nhau cùng” 216:Nêu quan điểm của em về tình bạn 217:Thuyết minh về thể thơ thất ngôn bát cú 218:Thuyết minh về cái phích nước nhà em 219:Kể về một người bạn thân của em lớp 8 Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  11. 11. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 220:Kể về ngày đầu tiên đi học lớp một 221:Soạn bài Nhớ Rừng của tác giả Thế Lữ 222:Kể lại một kỉ niệm sâu sắc về mẹ 223:Giải thích và chứng minh câu tục ngữ: “Học đi đôi với hành” 224:Giới thiệu đôi dép lốp trong kháng chiến 225:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Dám nghĩ dám làm 226:Thuyết minh về cái cặp sách 227:Biểu cảm về cây mai ngày Tết 228:Giải thích và chứng minh câu tục ngữ: Uống nước nhớ nguồn 229:Kể lại một kỉ niệm đáng nhớ 230:Miêu tả một cảnh đẹp mà em đã gặp trong mấy tháng nghỉ hè 231:Kể về một người thân của em 232:Phân tích bài thơ Ông Đồ của tác giả Vũ Đình Liên 233:Thuyết minh về ước mơ của em 234:Suy nghĩ về công ơn cha mẹ 235:Văn biểu cảm về mẹ 236:Viết bài văn ngắn ghi lại ấn tượng của em trong buổi đến trường khai giảng đẩu tiên 237:Phân tích bài thơ Đoàn thuyền đánh cá 238:Thuyết minh về cấu tạo và công dụng của chiếc xe đạp 239:Văn biểu cảm về thầy cô giáo 240:Phân tích bài thơ Khi con tu hú của Tố Hữu 241:Kể lại một lần mắc lỗi khiến mẹ buồn 242:Giới thiệu món ăn cơm hến HuếTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  12. 12. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 243:Phân tích bài Tiếng nói của văn nghệ của Nguyễn Đình Thi 244:Cảm nghĩ của em về tình bạn 245:Kể lại một lần em mắc lỗi 246:Kể lại một kỷ niệm với người bạn thân 247:Người ấy sống mãi trong lòng tôi 248:Người ấy sống mãi trong lòng tôi 249:Bình luận về thói ăn chơi đua đòi của giới trẻ hiện nay 250:Giải thích câu ca dao: Đêm tháng năm chưa nằm đã sáng. Ngày tháng mười chưa cười đã tối 251:Soạn bài Hai Cây Phong 252:Cảm nghĩ của em về ngày đầu tiên đi học 253:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Giấy rách phải giữ lấy lề 254:Thuyết minh về hoa sen Việt Nam 255:Biểu cảm về cây mai ngày Tết 256:Câu nói của M. Go-rơ-ki: “Hãy yêu sách nó là nguồn kiến thức chỉ có kiến thức mới là con đường sống” gợi cho em suy nghĩ gì? 257:Suy nghĩ của em về tình cảm gia đình 258:Giải thích câu ca dao: Dù ai đi ngược về xuôi. Nhớ ngày giỗ tổ mùng mười tháng ba 259:Thuyết minh về món bánh xèo 260:Hãy nói không với các tệ nạn – Bài tập làm văn số 7 lớp 8 261:Phát biểu cảm nghĩ về mùa xuân của em 262:Người ấy sống mãi trong lòng tôi mãi 263:Giải thích câu tục ngữ Ăn vóc học hay 264:Phân tích bài thơ Ông Đồ của Vũ Đình LiênTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  13. 13. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 265:Suy nghĩ của em về truyện ngắn Lão Hạc 266:Phân tích nhân vật cai lệ trong đoạn trích Tức nước vỡ bờ của Ngô Tất Tố 267:Thuyết minh về phong tục gói bánh chưng ngày Tết 268:Suy nghĩ của em về câu tục ngữ “Con hư tại mẹ, cháu hư tại bà” 269:Phân tích nhân vật Giôn xi trong truyện ngắn Chiếc lá cuối cùng của O Hen ri 270:Suy nghĩ của em về câu tục ngữ “Cóc nghiến răng đang nắng thì mưa” 271:Phân tích bài thơ Khi Con Tu Hú của nhà thơ Tố Hữu 272:Hãy kể về một lần em trót xem nhật kí của bạn em 273:Giải thích câu ca dao: Dù ai nói ngả nói nghiêng. Lòng ta vẫn vững như kiềng ba chân 274:Giải thích và chứng minh câu tục ngữ: Người không học như ngọc không mài 275:Soạn bài Đi Đường Ngữ văn 8 tập 2 hay nhất 276:Giải thích và chứng minh câu tục ngữ: Lời nói gói vàng 277:Kể lại những việc em đã làm trong ngày chủ nhật vừa qua 278:Thuyết minh về hoa đào 279:Kể về một lần em mắc lỗi 280:Tả chiếc áo dài Việt Nam 281:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Giôn-xi 282:Phân tích nhân vật chị Dậu trong đoạn trích Tức Nước Vỡ Bờ 283:Cảm nhận về cô bé bán diêm 284:Thuyết minh về cái bánh chưng 285:Viết bài văn nghị luận về để tài Văn học và tình thương. 286:Chứng minh câu tục ngữ: Đói cho sạch, rách cho thơm 287:Kể về người thân của em lớp 8Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  14. 14. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 288:Thuyết minh về hoa hồng 289:Phân tích bài thơ Khi Con Tu Hú của nhà thơ Tố Hữu 290: Suy nghĩ của em về câu ca dao “Chuồn chuồn bay thấp thì mưa Bay cao thì nắng, bay vừa thì râm” 291:Kể về tâm sự của một cuốn sách bị bỏ quên 292:Phân tích bài thơ Ngắm Trăng của Hồ Chí Minh 293:Chứng minh rằng bảo vệ môi trường thiên nhiên là bảo vệ cuộc sống của con người 294:Giải thích và chứng minh câu nói: “Người không học như ngọc không mài” 295:Kể lại một kỉ niệm đáng nhớ về thầy cô 296:Văn biểu cảm về thầy cô 297:Cảm nghĩ của em về tình bạn 298:Thuyết minh về bánh xèo 299:Phân tích bài thơ đi đường 300:Phân tích bài thơ Khi con tu hú của Tố Hữu 301:Hãy kể lại buổi lễ chào mừng Ngày Nhà Giáo Việt Nam 20-11 của trường em 302:Kể về một người hàng xóm mà em quý mến 303:Phân tích bài thơ Khi con tu hú của Tố Hữu (Có dàn ý chi tiết) 304:Thuyết minh về con chó hay nhất 305:Phát biểu cảm nghĩ về bài thơ Rằm tháng giêng 306:Kể về kỷ niệm gia đình em 307:Giải thích và chứng minh tính đúng đắn của câu tục ngữ “Một con ngựa đau cả tàu bỏ cỏ” 308:Thuyết minh về món phở Hà Nội 309:Phân tích bài thơ Thu Điếu của Nguyễn Khuyến 310:Thuyết minh về cây lúa Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  15. 15. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 311:Cảm nhận về bài thơ Ông đồ của Vũ Đình Liên 312:Kể về một lần em mắc lỗi 313:Thuyết minh về ước mơ 314:Viết bài nghị luận về đề tài Trang phục và văn hóa 315:Bình luận câu nói Hạnh phúc là đấu tranh 316:Kể về một người bạn em mới quen 317:Phân tích bài thơ Ngắm trăng của Hồ Chí Minh 318:Tả cảnh biển vào những ngày hè rực rỡ 319:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Tốt danh hơn lành áo 320:Phân tích nhân vật chị Dậu trong đoạn trích Tức nước vỡ bờ đạt điểm cao 321:Từ bài Bàn luận về phép học của La Sơn Phu Tử Nguyễn Thiếp, hãy nêu suy nghĩ về mối quan hệ của học và hành 322:Kể lại một kỉ niệm đáng nhớ của em 323:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Nắng tốt dưa mưa tốt lúa 324:Kể về người mẹ yêu quý của em 325:Thuyết minh về Lăng Bác 326:Kể về một lần mắc khuyết điểm khiến thầy, cô giáo buồn 327:Phân tích nhân vật chị Dậu trong đoạn trích Tức Nước Vỡ Bờ có dàn ý 328:Tôi thấy mình đã khôn lớn kể từ lúc được làm chị 329:Thuyết minh về ước mơ của em 330:Kể lại kỷ niệm ngày đầu tiên em đi học 331:Phân tích nhân vật Xi-mông trong Bố của Xi-mông của Mô-pa-xăng 332:Kể về một chuyến về thăm quê 333:Kể lại một giấc mơ trong đó em được gặp lại người thân đã xa cách lâu ngày Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  16. 16. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 334:Giải thích câu tục ngữ Khoai đất lạ mạ đất quen 335:Người ấy sống mãi trong lòng tôi 336:Kể về Một người bạn thân thiết của em 337:Biểu cảm về con chó 338:Giải thích và chứng minh câu nói: Đoàn kết, đoàn kết, đại đoàn kết. Thành công, thành công, đại thành công 339:Phân tích bài thơ Khi con tu hú 340:Cảm nhận về Cô bé bán diêm của An- Đéc Xen 341:Bài văn kể lại một kỉ niệm đáng nhớ 342:Cảm nhận về Cô bé bán diêm 343:Giải thích câu “Lời nói không mất tiền mua. Lựa lời mà nói cho vừa lòng nhau” 344:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Một giọt máu đào hơn ao nước lã 345:Phân tích bài thơ Ngắm trăng của tác giả Hồ Chí Minh 346:Bài văn biểu cảm về cây tre 347:Cảm nghĩ của em về tình bạn thời học sinh 348:Thuyết minh về cái phích nước 349:Bình luận xã hội câu tục ngữ “Ở hiền gặp lành”. 350:Phân tích bài Sông núi nước Nam của Lý Thường Kiệt 351:Nếu là người được chứng kiến cảnh Lão Hạc kể chuyện bán chó với ông giáo thì em sẽ ghi lại câu chuyện đó như thế nào 352:Thuyết minh về cây hoa mai ngày Tết 353:Thuyết minh về cái kéo 354:Cảm nghĩ về truyện Cô bé bán diêm 355:Phân tích bài thơ Ngắm Trăng của Hồ Chí MinhTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  17. 17. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 356:Cảm nghĩ về mùa xuân trên quê em 357:Kể lại giấc mơ gặp lại bà của mình 358:Giải thích và chứng minh câu tục ngữ: Tiên học lễ, hậu học văn 359:Cảm nhận về truyện Cô bé bán diêm 360:Giải thích và chứng minh câu tục ngữ: “Học thầy không tày học bạn” 361:Nghị luận xã hội về tình yêu thương 362:Thuyết minh về đôi dép cao su 363:Kể về một buổi tiệc sinh nhật 364:Thuyết minh về chiếc áo dài 365:Giải thích câu ca dao: Ai ơi giữ chí cho bền. Dù ai xoay hướng đổi nền mặc ai 366:Phân tích bài thơ Tức Cảnh Pác Pó của Hồ Chí Minh 367:Thuyết minh hồ Gươm 368:Cảm nhận về đêm trăng Trung Thu của em 369:Kể lại kỉ niệm đáng nhớ về thầy cô 370:Nêu suy nghĩ của em về tình bạn 371:Soạn bài Tức Cảnh Pác Bó Ngữ văn 8 372:Văn biểu cảm về cây phượng 373:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Thời gian là vàng bạc 374:Biểu cảm về cô giáo 375:Giải thích và chứng minh câu tục ngữ: Thuốc đắng dã tật, sự thật mất lòng 376:Kể về một ngày hoạt động của em 377:Phân tích nhân vật cai lệ 378:Phân tích câu Kim vàng ai nữ uốn câu Người khôn ai nỡ nói nhau nặng lờiTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  18. 18. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 379:Thuyết minh về hoa sen loài hoa biểu tượng cho dân tộc Việt Nam 380:Thuyết minh về cấu tạo và công dụng của chiếc xe đạp 381:Chứng minh rằng Thiên nhiên là người bạn tốt của con người 382:Phân tích bài thơ Quê hương của Tế Hanh 383:Thuyết minh về chiếc nồi cơm điện 384:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Cứng quá thì gãy 385:Phân tích truyện Ông già và biển cả của Hê- minh- uê 386:Kể về một chuyến ra thăm thành phố 387:Cảm nghĩ về bài thơ Qua đèo ngang của Bà Huyện Thanh Quan 388:Phân tích bài thơ Quê hương của Tế Hanh 389:Chứng minh lời khuyên Có công mài sắt, có ngày nên kim 390:Hãy kể về một kỉ niệm đáng nhớ với con vật nuôi mà em yêu thích – Bài tập làm văn số 2 lớp 8 391:Thuyết minh về cây hoa phượng 392:Giải thích và chứng minh câu nói “Thời gian là vàng”. 393:Thuyết minh về một danh lam thắng cảnh quê em 394:Phân tích bài thơ Tức cảnh Pác Bó của tác giả Hồ Chí Minh 395:Kể về sự thay đổi của quê hương em 396:Kể lại kỉ niệm sâu sắc về mẹ 397:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Lời chào cao hơn mâm cỗ 398:Phân tích Bài ca ngắn đi trên bãi cát của Cao Bá Quát 399:Suy nghĩ của em về câu “Quân tử nhất ngôn” 400:Phân tích bài thơ Khi Con Tu Hú của nhà thơ Tố Hữu 401:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Đêm tháng năm chưa nằm đã sáng. Ngày tháng mười chưa cười Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  19. 19. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com đã tối 402:Phân tích đoạn trích Hai cây phong 403:Cảm nhận về nhân vật chị Dậu 404:Giải thích và chứng minh câu tục ngữ: “Đi một ngày đàng, học một sàng khôn” 405:Phát biểu cảm nghĩ của em về Truyện Kiều 406:Giải thích và chứng minh câu tục ngữ: Học ăn, học nói, học gói, học mở 407:Suy nghĩ về tình mẫu tử hiện nay 408:Phân tích bài thơ Nhớ rừng của nhà thơ Thế Lữ để thấy được những đặc sắc về nội dung và nghệ thuật của bài thơ 409:Cảm nhận về Lão Hạc 410:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: “Đi một ngày đàng học một sàng khôn” 411:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Ăn quả nhớ kẻ trồng cây 412:Giải thích và chứng minh câu tục ngữ: Có chí thì nên 413:Người ấy sống mãi trong lòng tôi – Bài tập làm văn số 1 lớp 8 414:Giải thích câu tục ngữ “Ao sâu tốt cá” 415:Suy nghĩ của em về câu tục ngữ “Nóng quá sinh gió” 416:Hãy nói “không” với các tệ nạn – Bài tập làm văn số 7 lớp 8 417:Nghị luận xã hội về ước mơ 418:Phân tích bài thơ Ngắm trăng của Hồ Chí Minh (Có dàn ý chi tiết) 419:Kể một việc tốt mà em đã làm 420:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Lão Hạc 421:Tôi thấy mình đã khôn lớn rồi 422:Kể về một kỉ niệm đáng nhớ đối với một con vật nuôi mà em yêu thích 423:Phân tích bài thơ Ông đồ của Vũ Đình Liên Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  20. 20. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 424:Soạn văn Đi bộ ngao du chương trình Ngữ văn 8 425:Giải thích và chứng minh câu nói “Thất bại là mẹ thành công” 426:Phân tích bài thơ Ông Đồ của nhà thơ Vũ Đình Liên 427:Phân tích bài thơ Ông Đồ của nhà thơ Vũ Đình Liên 428:Bình luận về cách ăn mặc hiện nay 429:Biểu cảm về cây chuối 430:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Một nghề cho chín còn hơn chín nghề 431:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Lão Hạc 432:Kể lại một chuyện vui trong sinh hoạt 433:Thuyết minh về chiếc kính đeo mắt 434:Kể về giấc mơ gặp lại người thân đã cách xa rất lâu ngày 435:Biểu cảm về quê hương nơi em sinh ra 436:Thuyết minh về mâm cỗ trung thu 437:Thuyết minh về cây dừa mà em biết 438:Phân tích bài thơ Ông Đồ của nhà thơ Vũ Đình Liên 439:Kể lại những kỉ niệm ngày đầu tiên đi học 440:Nghị luận về vấn đề bạo lực học đường 441:Suy nghĩ về sự xấu hổ 442:Hãy nhận xét nhân vật Lão Hạc qua diễn biến tâm trạng xung quanh việc bán chó 443:Thuyết minh về món xôi gấc 444:Kể về một lần mắc khuyết điểm khiến thầy, cô giáo buồn – Bài tập làm văn số 2 lớp 8 445:Kể lại một giấc mơ trong đó em được gặp lại người thân đã xa cách lâu ngày 446:Chứng minh câu ca dao: Nhiễu điều phủ lấy giá gương. Người trong một nước phải thương nhau cùng Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  21. 21. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 447:Giải thích và chứng minh câu tục ngữ “Thương người như thể thương thân. 448:Kể lại một chuyến đi tham quan mà em tham gia 449:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Cây ngay không sợ chết đứng 450:Cảm nghĩ về thầy cô giáo 451:Phân tích bài thơ ông Đồ của Vũ Đình Liên chọn lọc hay nhất 452:Thuyết minh về chiếc nón lá 453:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Đàn ông xây nhà đàn bà xây tổ ấm 454:Thuyết minh về cách làm bánh chưng 455:Phát biểu cảm nghĩ của em về Cây hoa Phượng 456:Thuyết minh về trường của em 457:Kể về giấc mơ của một bông hoa 458:Cảm nghĩ của em về tình bạn đẹp 459:Phân tích bài thơ Con Cò của nhà thơ Chế Lan Viên 460:Người ấy sống mãi trong lòng tôi 461:Phân tích bài thơ Tức cảnh Pác Bó của Hồ Chí Minh 462:Phân tích bài thơ Ngắm Trăng của Hồ Chí Minh 463:Thuyết minh về con trâu ở Việt Nam 464:Kể lại kỉ niệm ngày đầu tiên đi học 465:Phân tích bài thơ Tức Cảnh Pác Bó của Hồ Chí Minh 466:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Giôn-xi 467:Từ bài bàn luận về phép học hãy nêu suy nghĩ về mối quan hệ giữa học và hành 468:Nếu em được chứng kiến câu chuyện bán chó của Lão Hạc nói cho ông giáo, em sẽ kể lại như thế nào – Bài tập làm văn số 2 lớp 8 469:Soạn bài Phong cách Hồ Chí Minh Ngữ văn 8 Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  22. 22. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 470:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Phép vua thua lệ làng 471:Bài văn biểu cảm về cây tre 472:Giải thích câu tục ngữ Anh em như thể tay chân 473:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Ăn ngay nói thẳng 474:Phân tích bài thơ Quê Hương của Tế Hanh 475:Em đã lớn rồi. Kể về sự thay đổi của em 476:Em hãy thuyết minh về cây bàng 477:Phân tích câu Nhiễu điều phủ lấy giá gương Người trong một nước phải thương nhau cùng 478:Kể lại một việc làm tốt mà em đã làm 479:Chứng minh câu tục ngữ “Ở hiền gặp lành” 480:Soạn bài Quê Hương của Tế Hanh Ngữ văn 8 481:Viết đoạn văn giới thiệu bố cục sách Ngữ văn 8 482:Suy nghĩ của em về câu tục ngữ: “Một giọt máu đào hơn ao nước lã” 483:Giải thích câu tục ngữ “Thương người như thể thương thân”. 484:Phân tích nhân vật cụ Bơ Men trong chiếc lá cuối cùng 485:Phân tích bài thơ Nhớ Rừng của Thế Lữ 486:Thuyết minh về cái kéo 487:Phân tích bài thơ Ông đồ 488:Phân tích nhân vật người cô trong cuộc đối thoại giữa bà ta với bé Hồng qua đoạn trích Trong lòng mẹ của Nguyên Hồng. 489:Thuyết minh về mâm cỗ trung thu 490:Thuyết minh về cây bút bi 491:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Ăn trông nồi, ngồi trông hướng 492:Phân tích hình ảnh ông Đồ trong bài thơ ông Đồ của Vũ Đình Liên Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  23. 23. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 493:Soạn bài Hịch Tướng Sĩ Ngữ văn 8 494:Nghị luận xã hội văn học và tình thương 495:Từ bài “Bàn luận về phép học” của La Sơn Phu Tử Nguyễn Thiếp, hãy nêu suy nghĩ về mối quan hệ của “học” và “hành” – Bài tập làm văn số 6 lớp 8 496:Phân tích nhân vật lão hạc 497:Kể lại một kỷ niệm đáng nhớ trong thời thơ ấu của em 498:Tả cảnh mùa xuân sắp về 499:Thuyết minh về thể thơ thất ngôn bát cú Đường luật 500:Biểu cảm về mùa thu 501:Thuyết minh về cách làm bánh chưng – Bài tập làm văn số 4 lớp 8 502:Tả hình dáng và những đức tính tốt đẹp của người bạn thân nhất 503:Phân tích bài thơ Ông Đồ của Vũ Đình Liên 504:Phân tích nhân vật chị Dậu trong đoạn trích Tức nước vỡ bờ của Ngô Tất Tố 505:Giải thích câu ca dao: Đêm tháng năm chưa nằm đã sáng. Ngày tháng mười chưa cười đã tối 506:Thuyết minh về chiếc nón lá 507:Giải thích và chứng minh câu nói: Đoàn kết, đoàn kết, đại đoàn kết. Thành công, thành công, đại thành công 508:Giải thích câu tục ngữ “Giận cá chém thớt” 509:Giải thích câu ca dao: Bầu ơi thương lấy bí cùng. Tuy rằng khác giống như chung một giàn 510:Kể về một lần em mắc khuyết điểm khiến thầy cô giáo buồn 511:Thuyết minh về chiếc nón bảo hiểm 512:Kể lại chuyến đi thăm di tích lịch sử 513:Phát biểu cảm nghĩ về bài thơ Tiếng gà trưaTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  24. 24. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 514:Thuyết minh về hoa mai 515:Cảm nghĩ của em về tình bạn của mỗi người 516:Soạn bài Tôi đi học Ngữ văn lớp 8 517:Hãy kể về một kỉ niệm đáng nhớ đối với một con vật nuôi mà em yêu thích 518:Phân tích bài thơ Khi con tu hú của Tố Hữu 519:Thuyết minh về món bánh xèo 520:Phân tích nhân vật Cai lệ trong đoạn trích Tức nước vỡ bờ 521:Phân tích bài thơ Tức Cảnh Pác Bó của Hồ Chí Minh có dàn ý 522:Thuyết minh về cái kéo 523:Thuyết minh về cây lúa nước 524:Suy nghĩ của em về câu “Cây ngay không sợ chết đứng” 525:Phân tích bài thơ Tức cảnh Pác Bó của Hồ Chí Minh 526:Giải thích câu tục ngữ “ Không thầy đố mày làm nên” 527:Phân tích truyện ngắn trong lòng mẹ 528:Chứng minh câu tục ngữ “Người sống đống vàng” 529:Dựa vào văn bản “Chiếu dời đô” và “Hịch tướng sĩ” hãy nêu suy nghĩ của em về vai trò của những người lãnh đạo anh minh như Lý Công Uẩn và Trần Quốc Tuấn với vận mệnh của đất nước – Bài tập làm văn số 6 lớp 8 530:Giải thích câu tục ngữ Đói cho sạch, rách cho thơm 531:Tôi thấy mình đã lớn khôn 532:Thuyết minh về chiếc kính đeo mắt mà con người vẫn sử dụng 533:Giải thích câu tục ngữ Ăn quả nhớ kẻ trồng cây. 534:Phân tích nhân vật Cám trong truyện Tấm Cám 535:Thuyết minh về Lăng BácTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  25. 25. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 536:Soạn bài Tức Nước Vỡ Bờ Ngữ văn 8 537:Phân tích bài Tinh thần yêu nước của nhân dân ta của Hồ Chí Minh 538:Phân tích bài thơ Tức Cảnh Pác Bó 539:Giải thích và chứng minh cây tục ngữ: Có công mài sắt, có ngày nên kim 540:Chứng minh câu tục ngữ “Kiến tha lâu đầy tổ” 541:Biểu cảm về người bố yêu quý của em 542:Thuyết minh về chiếc áo dài Việt Nam ta 543:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật Lão Hạc trong truyện ngắn cùng tên của Nam Cao 544:Phân tích đoạn trích Trong lòng mẹ 545:Suy nghĩ của em về câu “Có học mới nên khôn” 546:Thuyết minh về con chó hay nhất 547:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật Chị Dậu trong đoạn trích “Tức nước vỡ bờ” của Ngô Tất Tố 548:Phân tích bài thơ Tức cảnh Pác Bó của Hồ Chí Minh 549:Phân tích bài thơ Khi con tu hú của nhà thơ Tố Hữu 550:Giải thích và chứng minh câu tục ngữ “Người không học như ngọc không mài” 551:Phân tích bài thơ Con Cò của tác giả Chế Lan Viên 552:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Anh em như thể tay chân 553:Viết thư gửi cho chính mình năm 45 tuổi 554:Phát biểu cảm nghĩ về bài thơ Cảnh khuya của Hồ Chí Minh 555:Soạn bài Cô bé bán diêm 556:Bình luận về câu tục ngữ Uống nước nhớ nguồn 557:Phân tích bài thơ Con Cò của Chế Lan Viên 558:Tuổi trẻ và tương lai đất nước – Bài tập làm văn số 7 lớp 8Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  26. 26. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 559:Kể một việc tốt mà em đã làm 560:Tả cảnh biển vào những ngày hè rực rỡ 561:Suy nghĩ của em về câu tục ngữ “Phòng bệnh hơn chữa bệnh” 562:Giải thích và chứng minh câu tục ngữ “Uống nước nhớ nguồn” 563:Suy nghĩ của em về tình cảm gia đình 564:Thuyết minh về chiếc kính đeo mắt 565:Biểu cảm về mái trường 566:Thuyết minh về cây lúa nước 567:Suy nghĩ của em về hai tiếng gia đình trong cuộc sống 568:Nghị luận xã hội về vai trò của gia đình 569:Suy nghĩ của em về câu tục ngữ “Quân pháp bất vị thân” 570:Thuyết minh về cây bút máy 571:Cảm nghĩ về bài Bánh trôi nước của Hồ Xuân Hương 572:Giải thích câu tục ngữ Cha nào con nấy 573:Suy nghĩ về câu ăn quả nhớ kẻ trồng cây 574:Nhân ngày 20-11 kể cho các bạn nghe về một kỉ niệm đáng nhớ giữa mình và thầy cô giáo cũ 575:Phân tích nhân vật Cô bé bán diêm 576:Kể về một việc em đã làm khiến bố mẹ vui lòng – Bài tập làm văn số 2 lớp 8 577:Chứng minh câu tục ngữ: “Học ăn, học nói, học gói, học mở” 578:Suy nghĩ của em về tình cảm gia đình 579:Kể lại kỷ niệm đáng nhớ với thầy cô giáo cũ 580:Thuyết minh về chiếc mũ bảo hiểm 581:Em hãy phân tích câu “Bầu ơi thương lấy bí cùng Tuy rằng khác giống nhưng chung một Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  27. 27. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com giàn”. 582:Giải thích câu ca dao: Khôn ngoan đối đáp người ngoài. Gà cùng một mẹ chớ hoài đá nhau 583:Thuyết minh về hoa hồng 584:Kể về một kỉ niệm thời thơ ấu 585:Biểu cảm về cây dừa 586:Hãy kể về một kỉ niệm đáng nhớ với con vật nuôi mà em yêu thích 587:Nhà văn Nguyễn Tuân cho rằng, với tác phẩm Tắt đèn, Ngô Tất Tố đã xui người nông dân rối loạn. Em hiểu thế nào về nhận xét đó. Qua đoạn trích Tức nước vỡ bờ, hãy làm sáng tỏ ý kiến của Nguyễn Tuân. 588:Cảm nhận về nhân vật chị Dậu 589:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Lão Hạc 590:Bình luận câu tục ngữ “Cái khó bó cái khôn” 591:Nghị luận về chủ đề tôi thấy mình đã lớn khôn 592:Giải thích câu ca dao: Kim vàng ai nỡ uốn câu. Người khôn ai nỡ nói nhau nặng lời 593:Nêu quan điểm của em về tình bạn 594:Phân tích bài thơ Con cò của Chế Lan Viên 595:Suy nghĩ về tình cảm gia đình văn mẫu lớp 8 596:Phân tích bài thơ Ông Đồ của Vũ Đình Liên 597:Chứng minh câu tục ngữ Thời gian là vàng bạc 598:Phân tích câu Khôn ngoan đối đáp người ngoài Gà cùng một mẹ chớ hoài đá nhau 599:Phân tích nhân vật lão Hạc trong truyện ngắn Lão Hạc của nhà văn Nam Cao 600:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Ăn ốc nói mò 601:Kể lại một chuyến đi tham quan mà em tham gia 602:Thuyết minh về chiếc áo dài Việt Nam Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  28. 28. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 603:Thuyết minh về một danh lam thắng cảnh – Bài tập làm văn số 5 lớp 8 604:Bình luận về thói ăn chơi đua đòi của giới trẻ hiện nay 605:Thuyết minh về hoa mai 606:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Có học phải có hạnh 607:Giải thích câu ca dao: Bầu ơi thương lấy bí cùng. Tuy rằng khác giống nhưng chung một giàn 608:Soạn bài Trong Lòng Mẹ của Nguyên Hồng 609:Phân tích bài thơ Khi con tu hú của Tố Hữu 610:Cảm nghĩ về mùa thu 611:Thuyết minh về nồi cơm điện 612:Soạn bài Tình thái từ Ngữ văn 8 613:Biểu cảm về cây dừa 614:Kể lại một kỉ niệm đáng nhớ của em 615:Giới thiệu về cái mâm cơm 616:Phân tích bài thơ Tức cảnh Pác Bó của Hồ Chí Minh 617:Thuyết minh về chiếc áo dài Việt Nam – Bài tập làm văn số 4 lớp 8 618:Tôi thấy mình đã khôn lớn 619:Tuổi trẻ và tương lai đất nước – Bài tập làm văn số 7 lớp 8 620:Biểu cảm về cây phượng vĩ 621:Thuyết minh về hoa sen 622:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật chị Dậu trong đoạn trích “Tức nước vỡ bờ” 623:Soạn bài Chương trình địa phương phần văn lớp 8 624:Suy nghĩ của em về câu tục ngữ “Nắng tốt dưa, mưa tốt lúa” 625:Từ bài “Bàn luận về phép học” của La Sơn Phu Tử Nguyễn Thiếp, hãy nêu suy nghĩ về Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  29. 29. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com mối quan hệ của “học” và “hành” 626:Phân tích bài thơ Con cò của Chế Lan Viên 627:Thuyết minh về cây bút máy – Bài tập làm văn số 3 lớp 8 628:Chứng minh rằng Bảo vệ rừng là bảo vệ cuộc sống của chính chúng ta 629:Giải thích và chứng minh tính đúng đắn của câu tục ngữ: Một con ngựa đau cả tàu bỏ cỏ 630:Kể về người bạn thân của em 631:Giải thích và chứng minh câu nói: Thất bại là mẹ thành công 632:Phân tích nhân vật cai lệ trong đoạn trích Tức nước vỡ bờ 633:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Có học mới nên khôn 634:Thuyết minh về cây chuối trong đời sống người Việt Nam 635:Phân tích nhân vật Giôn xi 636:Cảm nhận về Cô bé bán diêm 637:Phân tích bài thơ Ông đồ của Vũ Đình Liên 638:Phân tích bài thơ Tức Cảnh Pác Bó của Hồ Chí Minh 639:Kể lại cuộc gặp gỡ với người bạn thân 640:Giải thích câu tục ngữ Uống nước nhớ nguồn 641:Thuyết minh về cây lúa hôm nay 642:Cảm nghĩ của em về mẹ 643:Giải thích và chứng minh câu tục ngữ: Học thầy không tày học bạn 644:Giới thiệu đôi dép lốp trong kháng chiến của nước ta 645:Phân tích bài thơ Khi Con Tu Hú của Tố Hữu 646:Phân tích bài thơ Ngắm Trăng của Hồ Chí Minh 647:Giải thích câu ca dao: Chuồn chuồn bay thấp thì mưa. Bay cao thì nắng, bay vừa thì râmTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  30. 30. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 648:Phân tích bài thơ Tức cảnh Pác Bó của Hồ Chí Minh 649:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Giôn-xi 650:Suy nghĩ của em về câu:“Dù ai nói ngả nói nghiêng. Lòng ta vẫn vững như kiềng ba chân” 651:Cảm nghĩ về truyện ngắn Lão Hạc 652:Suy nghĩ của em về tình cảm gia đình 653:Bình luận câu tục ngữ “Có công mài sắt, có ngày nên kim”. 654:Nghị luận về tuổi trẻ và tương lai đất nước 655:Cảm nghĩ của em về bài thơ Viếng Lăng Bác 656:Giải thích và chứng minh câu tục ngữ: Thương người như thể thương thân 657:Phân tích nhân vật chị Dậu trong Tắt đèn (Có dàn ý chi tiết) 658:Giải thích và chứng minh câu tục ngữ “Người không học như ngọc không mài” 659:Tả cảnh đêm trăng mà em cho là thú vị nhất 660:Soạn bài Câu ghép (tiếp theo) Ngữ văn 8 661:Kể về một chuyến về thăm quê 662:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Lão Hạc 663:Thuyết minh về chiếc nồi cơm điện 664:Giải thích và chứng minh câu tục ngữ “Uống nước nhớ nguồn” 665:Chứng minh câu tục ngữ: Đói cho sạch, rách cho thơm 666:Phân tích bài thơ Quê hương của Tế Hanh (Có dàn ý chi tiết) 667:Giải thích và chứng minh câu nói “Thời gian là vàng” 668:Phân tích bài thơ Đi đường (Tẩu lộ) của Hồ Chí Minh 669:Thuyết minh về cái phích nước trong gia đình 670:Biểu cảm về mái trường Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  31. 31. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 671:Phát biểu cảm nghĩ về tác phẩm văn học bài thơ Bánh trôi nước 672:Kể về sự thay đổi của quê hương em 673:Phân tích bài thơ Ngắm Trăng của tác giả Hồ Chí Minh 674:Phân tích bài thơ Con cò của Chế Lan Viên 675:Thuyết minh về cây bút 676:Kể lại một lần em mắc lỗi với bạn thân 677:Cảm nghĩ về bài thơ Rằm tháng Giêng bài văn đạt điểm 9 trong kì thi học sinh giỏi 678:Giải thích câu nói trong bảo vệ môi trường cần phải tư duy toàn cầu hành động địa phương 679:Tả cảnh mùa xuân sắp về 680:Suy nghĩ về văn học và tình thương 681:Thuyết minh về cây bút máy 682:Phân tích nhân vật chị Dậu trong đoạn trích “Tức nước vỡ bờ” của Ngô Tất Tố 683:Nêu cảm nghĩ của em về tình bạn 684:Tả con vật mà em yêu thích lớp 8 685:Hãy kể lại một sự việc đã gây cho em những cảm xúc khó quên 686:Phân tích bài thơ Tức cảnh Pác Bó của nhà thơ Hồ Chí Minh tuyệt hay 687:Thuyết minh về chiếc đèn ông sao 688:Kể về ngày đầu tiên đi học 689:Thuyết minh về cách làm chiếc bánh chưng 690:Nêu quan điểm của em về tình bạn 691:Chứng minh rằng Thiên nhiên là người bạn tốt của con người 692: Suy nghĩ của em về câu tục ngữ “Chết trong hơn sống đục” 693:Phân tích bài thơ Ngắm Trăng của Hồ Chí Minh Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  32. 32. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 694:Thuyết minh về Hồ Gươm 695:Giải thích câu tục ngữ Nhiễu điều phủ lấy gương 696:Thuyết minh về cây lúa nước 697:Tôi thấy mình đã khôn lớn 698:Phân tích bài thơ Tức cảnh Pác Bó của Hồ Chí Minh 699:Kể lại một lần em mắc khuyết điểm khiến thầy cô giáo buồn 700:Chứng minh câu ca dao: Một cây làm chẳng nên non. Ba cây chụm lại nên hòn núi cao 701:Phân tích bài thơ Ngắm Trăng của tác giả Hồ Chí Minh 702:Cảm nghĩ về bài thơ Rằm tháng Giêng bài văn đạt điểm 9 trong kì thi học sinh giỏi 703:Cảm nghĩ của em về ngày 20/11 Ngày nhà giáo Việt Nam 704:Phân tích truyện ngắn tôi đi học 705:Thuyết minh về lăng Bác 706:Thuyết minh về hoa sen 707:Thuyết minh về trường của em 708:Phân tích bài thơ Khi Con Tu Hú của nhà thơ Tố Hữu hay nhất 709:Phân tích bài thơ Bếp lửa của Bằng Việt 710:Biểu cảm về cây phượng vĩ 711:Phân tích nhân vật Dì ghẻ trong truyện Tấm Cám 712:Suy nghĩ của em về tình cảm gia đình 713:Hãy nêu suy nghĩ của em về mối quan hệ tình bạn 714:Thuyết minh về cây hoa đào 715:Phân tích nhân vật chị Dậu 716:Thuyết minh về chiếc kính đeo mắtTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  33. 33. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 717:Phân tích nhân vật dì ghẻ trong truyện cổ tích Tấm Cám 718:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Có công mài sắt, có ngày nên kim 719:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Giôn-xi 720:Kể về một người bạn em mới quen 721:Phát biểu cảm nghĩ về truyện ngắn Lão Hạc 722:Kể về buổi sinh hoạt đầu tuần 723:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Lão Hạc trong truyện ngắn cùng tên của Nam Cao 724:Giải thích và chứng minh câu tục ngữ: Học đi đôi với hành 725:Câu nói của M. Go-rơ-ki: “Hãy yêu sách, nó là nguồn kiến thức, chỉ có kiến thức mới là con đường sống” gợi cho em suy nghĩ gì? – Bài tập làm văn số 6 lớp 8 726:Giải thích và chứng minh câu tục ngữ: Đi một ngày đàng, học một sàng khôn 727:Thuyết minh về cái phích nước 728:Tả một nghệ sĩ hài mà em yêu thích nhất 729:Giải thích câu tục ngữ “Có công mài sắt có ngày nên kim” 730:Suy nghĩ về câu nói một điều nhịn chín điều lành 731:Phân tích bài Sông núi nước Nam của Lý Thường Kiệt 732:Cảm nhận của em về ngày 20/11 733:Giải thích và chứng minh câu tục ngữ: Thuốc đắng dã tật, sự thật mất lòng 734:Giải thích câu ca dao “Dù ai nói ngả nói nghiêng. Lòng ta vẫn vững như kiềng ba chân” 735:Kể lại những kỉ niệm ngày đầu tiên đi học – Bài tập làm văn số 1 lớp 8 736:Em đã lớn rồi. Kể về sự thay đổi của em 737:Em hãy phân tích câu tục ngữ sau “Ăn quả nhớ kẻ trồng cây” 738:Kể lại những kỉ niệm ngày đầu tiên đi học 739:Phát biểu cảm nghĩ về bài thơ Cảnh khuya của Hồ Chí Minh Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  34. 34. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 740:Thuyết minh về xôi gấc 741:Phân tích tác phẩm Lão Hạc của nhà văn Nam Cao 742:Giải thích và chứng minh câu tục ngữ: Ăn quả nhớ kẻ trồng cây 743:Thuyết minh về chiếc đèn ông sao 744:Biểu cảm về mẹ của em 745:Tả cảnh đêm trăng mà em cho là thú vị nhất 746:Thuyết minh về cây chuối trong đời sống của người dân Việt Nam 747:Phân tích bài thơ Khi con tu hú của Tố Hữu 748:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Lão Hạc 749:Biểu cảm về cây chuối 750:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Có học mới nên khôn 751:Biểu cảm về quê hương của em 752:Giải thích câu nói “Học, học nữa, học mãi” 753:Văn học và tình thương 754:Soạn bài Đánh Nhau với cối xay gió của Xéc-van-tét 755:Viết đoạn mở bài và kết bài cho để văn: Giới thiệu trường em 756:Phân tích bài thơ Khi con tu hú của Tố Hữu 757:Kể về một lần em mắc khuyết điểm khiến thầy cô giáo buồn lòng 758:Kể lại một kỷ niệm đáng nhớ trong thời thơ ấu của em 759:Thuyết minh về cái phích nước (bình thủy) 760:Thuyết minh về chiếc nón bảo hiểm 761:Soạn bài Từ ngữ địa phương và biệt ngữ xã hội Ngữ văn 8 762:Soạn bài Đi Bộ Ngao DuTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  35. 35. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 763:Giải thích và chứng minh câu tục ngữ: “Có công mài sắt, có ngày nên kim” 764:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Há miệng chờ sung 765:Phát biểu cảm nghĩ về bài thơ Bánh trôi nước của Hồ Xuân Hương 766:Giải thích câu tục ngữ “Dám nghĩ dám làm” 767:Giải thích câu tục ngữ “An cư lạc nghiệp” 768:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Lão Hạc 769:Phân tích bài thơ Khi Con Tu Hú của tác giả Tố Hữu 770:Giới thiệu món ăn cơm hến Huế 771:Kể về một kỉ niệm thời thơ ấu 772:Thuyết minh về đôi dép cao su 773:Phân tích bài thơ Ngắm Trăng (Vọng Nguyệt) của tác giả Hồ Chí Minh 774:Soạn bài Ôn dịch thuốc lá Ngữ văn 8 775:Bình luận câu tục ngữ: “Tấc đất tấc vàng” 776:Kể về ngày đầu tiên đi học lớp một 777:Thuyết minh về chiếc nồi cơm điện 778:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: An cư lạc nghiệp 779:Phân tích nhân vật chị Dậu trong đoạn trích Tức Nước Vỡ Bờ của Ngô Tất Tố 780:Cảm nhận về cô bé bán diêm 781:Thuyết minh về cái kéo 782:Phân tích nhân vật ông giáo trong Lão Hạc của Nam Cao 783:Soạn bài Đập Đá Ở Côn Lôn 784:Kể về giấc mơ của một bông hoa 785:Tả con chó mà em yêu thíchTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  36. 36. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 786:Giới thiệu đôi dép lốp trong kháng chiến 787:Tôi thấy mình đã khôn lớn – Bài tập làm văn số 1 lớp 8 788:Giải thích câu nói Học học nữa, học mãi 789:Soạn bài Thuế Máu trích Bản án chế độ thực dân Pháp của Nguyễn Ái Quốc 790:Phân tích bài thơ Ông đồ của nhà thơ Vũ Đình Liên tuyệt hay 791:Nêu quan điểm của em về tình bạn – Bài tập làm văn số 4 lớp 8 792:Phân tích bài thơ Khi Con Tu Hú của nhà thơ Tố Hữu 793:Viết bài nghị luận với đề tài Sự bổ ích của những chuyến thăm : quan du lịch đối với học sinh 794:Chứng minh rằng Bảo vệ rừng là bảo vệ cuộc sống của chính chúng ta 795:Phân tích bài thơ Khi con tu hú của Tố Hữu 796:Giới thiệu về cái mâm cơm 797:Phân tích tác phẩm hai cây phong 798:Phát biểu cảm nghĩ về truyện ngắn Tôi đi học 799:Nghị luận xã hội về an toàn giao thông 800:Thuyết minh về cây lúa 801:Cảm nhận về bài thơ Ông đồ của Vũ Đình Liên 802:Thuyết minh về chiếc kính đeo mắt 803:Kể về một chuyến ra thăm thành phố 804:Chứng minh câu tục ngữ “Nước chảy đá mòn” 805:Phân tích bài thơ Đi đường (Tẩu lộ) của Hồ Chí Minh 806:Phát biểu cảm nghĩ về bài thơ Rằm tháng giêng 807:Phân tích bài thơ Khi con tu hú của Tố Hữu 808:Cảm nghĩ của em về ngày đầu tiên đi học Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  37. 37. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 809:Phân tích hình ảnh Ông Đồ trong bài thơ cùng tên của Vũ Đình Liên 810:Phân tích nhân vật ông Đồ trong bài thơ Ông đồ 811:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Không thầy đố mày làm nên 812:Suy nghĩ về tình cảm gia đình 813:Chứng minh câu tục ngữ “Học đi đôi với hành” 814:Phân tích bài thơ Ông Đồ của nhà thơ Vũ Đình Liên 815:Giới thiệu về món bánh xèo miền Nam 816:Giải thích câu ca dao: Có cha có mẹ thì hơn. Không cha không mẹ như đờn đứt dây 817:Kể về một buổi tiệc sinh nhật 818:Thuyết minh về chiếc nón lá 819:Giải thích và chứng minh câu tục ngữ: Học ăn, học nói, học gói, học mở 820:Kể về một ngày hoạt động của em 821:Giải thích và chứng minh câu ca dao: Nhiễu điều phủ lấy giá gương. Người trong một nước phải thương nhau cùng 822:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Uống nước nhớ nguồn 823:Thuyết minh về con trâu 824:Thuyết minh về Hồ Gươm 825:Liệt kê năm sự việc chủ yếu trong đoạn trích Đánh nhau với cối xay gió để làm rõ tính cách của lão hiệp sĩ và bác giám mã 826:Kể về một lần em mắc lỗi 827: Nêu quan điểm của em về tình bạn 828:Kể về một người bạn mới quen 829:Kể lại kỉ niệm ngày đầu tiên đi họcTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
