Tong hop-nhieu-bai-van-mau-lop-9-cua-hoc-sinh-gioi-van

Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com Tổng hợp nhiều bài văn mẫu lớp 9 của học sinh giỏi văn Auth...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 17:Phân tích nhân vật chị Dậu trong tác phẩm Tắt đèn của Ng...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 40:Nghị luận xã hội về sống đẹp 41:Nghị luận xã hội về lòng...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 63:Phát biểu cảm nghĩ về bài Bạn Đến Chơi Nhà 64:Phân tích ...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 86:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật ông Hai trong truyện ngắn Là...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 109:Suy nghĩ của em về vấn đề ô nhiễm môi trường trong tình...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 131:Phân tích bài thơ Bài thơ về tiểu đội xe không kính của...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 154:Cảm nhận về nhân vật ông Hai trong truyện ngắn Làng của...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 176:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật Vũ Nương 177:Cảm nghĩ về tr...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 199:Phân tích bài thơ Sang thu của nhà thơ Hữu Thỉnh 200:Ph...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 222:Suy nghĩ về tình mẫu tử trong cuộc sống 223:Suy nghĩ củ...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 245:Phân tích bài thơ Nói với con của Y Phương 246:Suy nghĩ...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 267:Thuyết minh về cái quạt điện 268:Cảm nghĩ của em về bài...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 290:Suy nghĩ về tình mẫu tử 291:Suy nghĩ về tình mẫu tử tro...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 313:Phân tích nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Người con gái Nam Xươ...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 336:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật bé Thu trong tác phẩm Chiếc...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 359:Cảm nghĩ của em về nhân vật Phương Định 360:Suy nghĩ về...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 382:Phân tích suy ngẫm của nhà thơ về hình ảnh vầng trăng t...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 404:Kể về một lần em mắc lỗi 405:Cảm nghĩ của em về nhân vậ...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 427:Phân tích văn bản Tiếng nói của văn nghệ của Nguyễn Đìn...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 449:Phân tích bài thơ Nói với con của Y Phương- Bài tập làm...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 472:Kể lại kỉ niệm sâu sắc về tình bạn 473:Cảm nhận của em ...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 495:Phân tích bài thơ Viếng Lăng Bác có dàn ý chi tiết 496:...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 518:Phân tích văn bản Phong cách Hồ Chí Minh của Lê Anh Trà...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 540:Giải thích câu ca dao: Nhiễu điều phủ lấy giá gương. Ng...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 563:Suy nghĩ của em về truyện ngắn Lão Hạc của Nam Cao 564:...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 586:Thuyết minh về ngôi trường của em 587:Suy nghĩ về bài t...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 608:Phân tích nhân vật ông Sáu trong tác phẩm Chiếc lược ng...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 630:Viết thư tri ân cha mẹ 631:Bình luận câu tục ngữ Tốt gỗ...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 653:Phân tích nhân vật Lục Vân Tiên trong đoạn trích Lục Vâ...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 676:Suy nghĩ về tình mẫu tử trong đời sống 677:Biểu cảm về ...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 698:Phân tích bài thơ Sang Thu của nhà thơ Hữu Thỉnh 699:Su...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 720:Phân tích nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện Người Con Gái ...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com nhan đề để gọi ra hiện tượng ấy và viết bài văn nêu suy ngh...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 765:Phân tích bài thơ Ánh Trăng của Nguyễn Duy hay nhất 766...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 787:Phân tích đoạn trích Cảnh ngày xuân trong tác phẩm Truy...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 810:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Nói với con 811:Kể lại một k...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 833:Phân tích bài thơ Mây và Sóng của Ta-go 834:Phân tích t...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 856:Nếu em được chứng kiến câu chuyện bán chó của Lão Hạc n...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 879:Giải thích câu nói Học, học nữa, học mãi 880:Thuyết min...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 900:Thuyết minh về cây hoa sen (bài làm của học sinh giỏi) ...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 922:Suy nghĩ về bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác của Viễn Phương 923:...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com làm của học sinh giỏi) 945:Cảm nghĩ của em về nhân vật Phươ...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 966:Suy nghĩ của em về mạng xã hội Facebook và hiện tượng c...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 988:Bình luận xã hội về Bệnh vô cảm hiện nay 989:Cảm nhận c...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 1010:Suy nghĩ về câu chuyện Tất cả sức mạnh 1011:Phân tích ...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 1032:Giải thích câu ca dao “Nhiễu điều phủ lấy giá gương. N...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 1054:Phân tích bài thơ Đất Nước của Nguyễn Đình Thi 1055:Cả...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 1077:Phân tích bài Bàn về đọc sách của Chu Quang Tiềm 1078:...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 1098:Phân tích bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác của Viễn Phương 1099:...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 1120:Cảm nghĩ về nhân vật anh thanh niên trong "Lặng lẽ Sa ...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 1143:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Ăn có chừng, chơi có độ 1144:S...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 1165:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật Ông Hai trong Làng của Kim...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 1188:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật ông Hai trong truyện ngắn ...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 1210:Soạn văn Con chó Bấc chương trình Ngữ văn 9 1211:Cảm n...
Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 1233:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Gần thường xa thương 1234:Thuy...
Tong hop-nhieu-bai-van-mau-lop-9-cua-hoc-sinh-gioi-van

  1. 1. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com Tổng hợp nhiều bài văn mẫu lớp 9 của học sinh giỏi văn Author : Văn Đoàn Categories : Bài văn hay lớp 9 Viết văn học trò xin giới thiệu tổng hợp nhiều bài văn mẫu lớp 9 của học sinh giỏi văn mời các bạn đón xem. Những bài văn này được đội ngũ biên tập viên sưu tầm trên Internet từ nhiều website văn hay như: baivanhay.com, thuvienvan.com, vanmau.edu.vn, vanmau.top... được rất nhiều người like và chia sẻ. Hy vọng những bài văn mẫu lớp 9 này sẽ giúp ích nhiều cho các bạn trong việc học tập môn Văn. Nếu bài viết này hay hãy comment và chia sẻ cho nhiều bạn khác biết nhé. 1:Nghị luận xã hội về tình mẫu tử 2:Phân tích bài thơ Mây và Sóng của Ta-go 3:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật Phương Định trong Những ngôi sao xa xôi 4:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Vũ Nương 5:Phân tích bài thơ Đoàn thuyền đánh cá của Huy Cận 6:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật anh thanh niên trong tác phẩm Lặng Lẽ Sa Pa 7:Nghị luận về bệnh vô cảm trong cuộc sống 8: Viết thư kể về buổi thăm trường sau 20 năm xa cách 9:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Vũ Nương 10:Phân tích nhân vật anh thanh niên trong tác phẩm Lặng lẽ Sa pa 11:Phân tích bài thơ Sang thu của Hữu Thỉnh 12:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật Anh thanh niên trong truyện ngắn Lặng lẽ Sa Pa 13:Phân tích nhân vật vũ nương 14:Hãy nêu suy nghĩ của em về tình bạn 15:Phân tích khổ thơ đầu bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác của Viễn Phương 16:Phân tích bài thơ Mùa xuân nho nhỏ của Thanh Hải – Bài tập làm văn số 7 lớp 9 Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  2. 2. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 17:Phân tích nhân vật chị Dậu trong tác phẩm Tắt đèn của Ngô Tất Tố 18:Soạn văn Ánh trăng của Nguyễn Duy 19:Phân tích nhân vật ông Hai trong tác phẩm Làng của nhà văn Kim Lân 20:Thuyết minh về tác giả Chính Hữu và bài thơ Đồng chí (bài làm của học sinh giỏi) 21:Cảm nhận về nhân vật ông Hai trong truyện ngắn Làng của nhà văn Kim Lân 22:Bình luận câu tục ngữ “Ăn cây nào, rào cây ấy” 23:Phân tích bài thơ Ánh trăng của Nguyễn Duy 24:Suy nghĩ của em về truyện ngắn Lão Hạc của Nam Cao 25:Chứng minh và giải thích câu tục ngữ: Có chí thì nên 26:Cảm nhận về nhân vật ông Hai 27:Phát biểu cảm nghĩ về bài thơ Tiếng Gà Trưa 28:Suy nghĩ về hiện tượng xả rác trong trường học 29:Biểu cảm về bố của em 30:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương của Nguyễn Dữ 31:Kể chuyện mười năm sau em về thăm trường 32:Học sinh với thực trạng môi trường hiện nay (dàn ý và bài làm chi tiết) 33:Phân tích bài thơ Nhàn của Nguyễn Bỉnh Khiêm 34:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện Người Con Gái Nam Xương của tác giả Nguyễn Dữ 35:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác của Viễn Phương 36:Suy nghĩ của em về bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác của Viễn Phương 37:Phân tích truyện ngắn Cố hương của Lỗ Tấn 38:Phân tích nhân vật chị Dậu trong tác phẩm Tắt đèn của nhà văn Ngô Tất Tố 39:Phân tích nhân vật Nhĩ trong truyện ngắn Bến quê Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  3. 3. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 40:Nghị luận xã hội về sống đẹp 41:Nghị luận xã hội về lòng biết ơn 42:Thuyết minh về chiếc áo dài 43:Suy nghĩ về hiện tượng học sinh nói chuyện riêng làm việc riêng trong giờ học 44:Phát biểu cảm nghĩ của em về truyện Làng của Kim Lân. 45:Phân tích Bài thơ về tiểu đội xe không kính của Phạm Tiến Duật 46:Phân tích bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác của Viễn Phương 47:Suy nghĩ của em về tình bạn trong cuộc sống 48:Soạn bài Thuật Ngữ Văn lớp 9 49:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật Vũ Nương 50:Phân tích bài thơ Bài Thơ Về Tiểu Đội Xe Không Kính 51:Cảm nhận 14 câu giữa đoạn trích Trao duyên 52:Suy nghĩ của em về bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác hay nhất 53:Cảm nhận của em về truyện ngắn Lặng lẽ Sa-Pa 54:Phân tích bài thơ Mùa xuân nho nhỏ của nhà thơ Thanh Hải 55:Suy nghĩ về bài thơ "Sang thu" của Hữu Thỉnh 56:Phân tích Bài thơ về tiểu đội xe không kính của Phạm Tiến Duật 57:Kể về giấc mơ về người thân lớp 9 58:Bình luận về thói ăn chơi đua đòi của giới trẻ hiện nay 59:Cảm nhận về bốn câu thơ đầu đoạn trích Cảnh ngày xuân 60:Phân tích bài thơ Con cò của Chế Lan Viên 61:Kể chuyện mười năm sau em về thăm trường 62:Cảm nhận 12 câu thơ cuối đoạn trích Trao duyênTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  4. 4. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 63:Phát biểu cảm nghĩ về bài Bạn Đến Chơi Nhà 64:Phân tích nhân vật ông Sáu trong Chiếc lược ngà 65:Phân tích nhân vật ông Hai trong truyện ngắn Làng của tác giả Kim Lân 66:Kể lại một kỉ niệm sâu sắc về tình bạn 67:Nghị luận xã hội về "Sự chiến thắng" 68:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật bé Thu trong Chiếc Lược Ngà của Nguyễn Quang Sáng 69:Soạn bài Hoàng Lê Nhất Thống Chí chương trình Ngữ văn 9 70:Thuyết minh về món bánh xèo 71:Suy nghĩ về giá trị của hoà bình 72:Suy nghĩ về lòng nhân ái 73:Phân tích bài thơ Ánh trăng của Nguyễn Duy 74:Phân tích nhân vật ông Hai trong truyện ngắn Làng 75:Suy nghĩ của em về tình bạn trong cuộc sống 76:Suy nghĩ về sự thành công 77:Bình luận về thói ăn chơi đua đòi 78:Biểu cảm về mái trường 79:Phân tích đoạn trích Lục Vân Tiên gặp nạn trong bài thơ Lục Vân Tiên của Nguyễn Đình Chiểu 80:Phân tích bài Phong cách Hồ Chí Minh của Lê Anh Trà 81:Suy nghĩ của em về truyện ngắn Lão Hạc 82:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật Vũ Nương 83:Nghị luận về câu tục ngữ: Thất bại là mẹ thành công (bài làm của học sinh giỏi) 84:Phân tích nhân vật bé Thu trong truyện ngắn Chiếc lược ngà 85:Suy nghĩ về lòng vị tha Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  5. 5. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 86:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật ông Hai trong truyện ngắn Làng của nhà văn Kim Lân 87:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Vũ Nương 88:Phân tích nhân vật anh thanh niên trong tác phẩm Lặng Lẽ Sa Pa của nhà văn Nguyễn Thành Long 89:Phân tích bài thơ Bếp Lửa của tác giả Bằng Việt 90:Phân tích bài thơ Mùa xuân nho nhỏ của Thanh Hải – Bài tập làm văn số 7 lớp 9 91:Cảm nhận của em về truyện ngắn Lặng lẽ Sa Pa 92:Suy nghĩ về tình mẫu tử trong xã hội hiện nay 93:Thuyết minh về Bến Ninh Kiều 94:Suy nghĩ của em về bài thơ Viếng Lăng Bác của Viễn Phương 95:Suy nghĩ của em về lòng dũng cảm 96:Phân tích nhân vật bé Thu trong tác phẩm Chiếc lược ngà của Nguyễn Quang Sáng 97:Phân tích văn bản Bàn về đọc sách của Chu Quang Tiềm 98:Thuyết minh về cây lúa Việt Nam 99:Phân tích nhân vật ông Sáu trong truyện ngắn Chiếc lược ngà của Nguyễn Quang Sáng 100:Phân tích nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện Người Con Gái Nam Xương của Nguyễn Dữ 101:Cảm nhận về bài thơ Sang thu 102:Phát biểu cảm nghĩ về bài thơ Đồng chí của Chính Hữu 103:Suy nghĩ về nhân vật ông Hai trong truyện ngắn Làng của Kim Lân 104:Phân tích hình tượng người lính trong bài thơ Tây Tiến của Quang Dũng 105:Chứng minh câu tục ngữ “Đi một ngày đàng, học một sàng khôn” 106:Phân tích Bài Thơ Về Tiểu Đội Xe Không Kính của nhà thơ Phạm Tiến Duật 107:Cảm nghĩ về người thân của em 108:Phân tích bài thơ Ánh trăng của Nguyễn Duy Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  6. 6. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 109:Suy nghĩ của em về vấn đề ô nhiễm môi trường trong tình hình hiện nay (bài làm của học sinh giỏi) 110:Phân tích nhân vật lão Hạc trong truyện ngắn cùng tên của nhà văn Nam Cao 111:Phân tích bài thơ Nói Với Con của Y Phương 112:Cảm nhận về nhân vật ông Hai trong Làng của Kim Lân 113:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật ông Hai trong Làng tác giả Kim Lân 114:Phân tích bài thơ Ánh trăng của Nguyễn Duy 115:Giải thích câu nói trong bảo vệ môi trường cần phải tư duy toàn cầu hành động địa phương 116:Phân tích bài thơ Viếng Lăng Bác của Viễn Phương 117:Cảm nghĩ về cô giáo của mình 118:Phát biểu cảm nghĩ về bài thơ Bánh Trôi Nước 119:Suy nghĩ về tình mẫu tử trong cuộc sống 120:Phân tích nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương của Nguyễn Dữ 121:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Ăn có mời làm có khiến 122:Phát biểu cảm nghĩ về bài Cảnh Khuya 123:Soạn văn Con chó Bấc chương trình Ngữ văn 9 124:Phân tích nhân vật ông Hai trong truyện ngắn Làng của Kim Lân. 125:Phân tích truyện ngắn Lặng lẽ Sa Pa 126:Suy nghĩ về lòng yêu nước 127:Cảm nhận về bài Nói với con của Y Phương 128:Thuyết minh về con trâu 129:Cảm nhận về 4 câu thơ đầu Cảnh ngày xuân 130:Phân tích nhân vật lão Hạc trong truyện Lão Hạc (Có dàn ý chi tiết)Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  7. 7. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 131:Phân tích bài thơ Bài thơ về tiểu đội xe không kính của Phạm Tiến Duật 132:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Sang Thu của nhà thơ Hữu Thỉnh 133:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương 134:Phân tích bài thơ Đoàn thuyền đánh cá của Huy Cận 135:Kể lại một kỉ niệm sâu sắc về tình bạn 136:Phân tích bài thơ Nhàn của Nguyễn Bỉnh Khiêm 137:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật bé Thu trong Chiếc lược ngà 138:Phân tích khổ thơ thứ ba bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác của Viễn Phương 139:Cảm nhận về tình bạn 140:Anh chị hãy phân tích nhân vật Bơ men trong truyện “Chiếc lá cuối cùng” của tác giả O- hen-ri. 141:Thuyết minh về Hà Tiên 142:Em hãy bình luận câu tục ngữ “Ăn trông nồi, ngồi trông hướng” 143:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: “Giỏ nhà ai quai nhà ấy” 144:Suy nghĩ của em về lòng dũng cảm 145:Cảm nhận về bài thơ Sang thu của tác giả Hữu Thỉnh 146:Cảm nhận của em về bài Sang thu 147:Cảm nhận về bốn câu thơ đầu đoạn trích Cảnh ngày xuân 148:Thuyết minh về một loại vật nuôi – Bài tập làm văn số 1 lớp 9 149:Phân tích hình tượng đầu súng trăng treo 150:Suy nghĩ về tình phụ tử 151:Thuyết minh về con trâu 152:Giải thích câu tục ngữ Dám nghĩ dám làm 153:Thuyết minh về con trâu ở quê em Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  8. 8. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 154:Cảm nhận về nhân vật ông Hai trong truyện ngắn Làng của Kim Lân 155:Kể lại một việc làm khiến em ân hận 156:Phân tích bài thơ Nói với con của Y Phương 157:Khúc ca thành kính mang tên Viếng lăng Bác trong thơ Viễn Phương 158:Phân tích bài thơ Mùa xuân nho nhỏ của Thanh Hải 159:Giới thiệu về tác phẩm Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương của tác giả Nguyễn Dữ 160:Phân tích bài thơ Đoàn thuyền đánh cá của Huy Cận 161:Kể lại một kỉ niệm đáng nhớ về thầy cô 162:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật Phương Định 163:Phân tích hình tượng Sóng trong bài thơ Sóng của Xuân Quỳnh 164:Phân tích bài thơ Viếng lăng bác của Viễn Phương 165:Phân tích nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương (dàn ý và bài làm chi tiết) 166:Nghị luận về lòng dũng cảm (bài làm của học sinh giỏi) 167:Cảm nhận về nhân vật ông Hai 168:Suy nghĩ về chiến tranh thế giới lần thứ nhất 169:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương tác giả Nguyễn Dữ 170:Suy nghĩ về đời sống tình cảm gia đình trong chiến tranh trong truyện Chiếc lược ngà’ 171:Cảm nhận 12 câu thơ cuối đoạn trích Trao duyên 172:Phân tích bài thơ Bài Thơ Về Tiểu Đội Xe Không Kính 173:Phân tích bài thơ Nói với con của Y Phương 174:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Vũ Nương 175:Phân tích nhân vật ông Hai trong tác phẩm Làng của nhà văn Kim LânTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  9. 9. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 176:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật Vũ Nương 177:Cảm nghĩ về truyện ngắn Chiếc lược ngà 178:Thuyết minh về cái kéo 179:Phân tích bài thơ Nói Với Con của nhà thơ Y Phương 180:Suy nghĩ về câu tục ngữ Hùm chết để da, người ta chết để tiếng” 181:Suy nghĩ về "Lòng tự trọng" 182:Cảm nhận về nhân vật bé Thu trong truyện Chiếc lược ngà của Nguyễn Quang Sáng 183:Phân tích bài thơ Viếng Lăng Bác của Viễn Phương 184:Phân tích đoạn trích Hai cây phong 185:Suy nghĩ của em về Tình mẫu tử 186:Soạn bài Chị Em Thúy Kiều Ngữ văn 9 187:Suy nghĩ về nhân vật ông Hai trong truyện ngắn Làng của Kim Lân 188:Suy nghĩ của em về lòng dũng cảm hiện nay 189:Phân tích nhân vật anh thanh niên trong truyện Lặng lẽ Sa Pa 190:Cảm nhận của em về đoạn trích Trao Duyên 191:Phân tích về nhân vật Lão Hạc trong truyện ngắn cùng tên của Nam Cao 192:Phân tích bài thơ Ánh trăng của Nguyễn Duy 193:Cảm nhận về sáu câu thơ cuối đoạn trích Cảnh ngày xuân 194:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Thúy Kiều 195:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Sang thu của Hữu Thỉnh 196:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Sang Thu 197:Suy nghĩ của em về tình mẫu tử 198:Giải thích câu nói trong bảo vệ môi trường cần phải tư duy toàn cầu hành đông địa phương Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  10. 10. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 199:Phân tích bài thơ Sang thu của nhà thơ Hữu Thỉnh 200:Phân tích nhân vật Bé Thu trong Chiếc Lược Ngà của Nguyễn Quang Sáng 201:Nghị luận về vấn đề cho và nhận (bài làm của học sinh giỏi) 202:Thuyết minh về con mèo 203:Suy nghĩ của em về truyện ngắn Lão Hạc của Nam Cao 204:Phân tích bài thơ Ánh Trăng của tác giả Nguyễn Duy 205:Phân tích nhân vật chị Dậu trong Tắt đèn của Ngô Tất Tố 206:Phân tích nhân vật ông Hai trong truyện ngắn Làng 207:Phân tích bài thơ Cảnh Ngày Xuân của Nguyễn Du 208:Phân tích bài thơ Ánh Trăng của Nguyễn Duy 209:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật ông Hai trong truyện ngắn Làng của Kim Lân 210:Thuyết minh về chiếc nón lá 211:Bình luận về thói ăn chơi đua đòi của giới trẻ hiện nay 212:Phân tích bài thơ Đồng Chí của Chính Hữu 213:Soạn bài Đồng Chí của nhà thơ Chính Hữu 214:Thuyết minh về một trò chơi dân gian (bài làm của học sinh giỏi) 215:Phát biểu cảm nghĩ về Mẹ 216:Phân tích tác phẩm Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương của Nguyễn Dữ 217:Lập dàn ý tả cảnh Hồ Gươm lớp 9 218:Phân tích bài thơ Đồng Chí của Chính Hữu 219:Suy nghĩ về ô nhiễm môi trường nước 220:Suy nghĩ về bài thơ Sang thu của Hữu Thỉnh 221:Suy nghĩ về hiện tượng học sinh nói chuyện riêng làm việc riêng trong giờ họcTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  11. 11. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 222:Suy nghĩ về tình mẫu tử trong cuộc sống 223:Suy nghĩ của em về truyện ngắn Lão Hạc của nhà văn Nam Cao 224:Phân tích nhân vật ông Sáu trong truyện ngắn Chiếc lược ngà 225:Suy nghĩ về bài thơ “Ánh trăng” của nhà thơ Nguyễn Duy 226:Kể lại giấc mơ gặp người thân 227:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Đồng Chí 228:Suy nghĩ về lòng dũng cảm trong xã hội hiện nay 229:Phân tích bài thơ Sang Thu của nhà thơ Hữu Thỉnh 230:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Vũ Nương văn hay lớp 9 231:Cảm nhận bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác của Viễn Phương 232:Thuyết minh về cái kéo 233:Suy nghĩ của em về bài thơ Viếng Lăng Bác của Viễn Phương 234:Suy nghĩ về sự khiêm tốn 235:Em hãy thuyết minh về cây chuối 236:Soạn bài Bàn Về Đọc Sách 237:Bình luận về cách ăn mặc hiện nay 238:Phân tích giá trị nhân đạo của tác phẩm Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương 239:Phân tích nhân vật ông Sáu trong truyện ngắn Chiếc Lược Ngà 240:Cảm nhận về nhân vật bé Thu trong Chiếc lược ngà của Nguyễn Quang Sáng 241:Cảm nhận về ba cô gái thanh niên xung phong 242:Phân tích bài thơ Đoàn Thuyền Đánh Cá có dàn ý chi tiết 243:Bình luận về câu “Nhiễu điều phủ lấy giá gương. Người trong một nước phải thương nhau cùng” 244:Phân tích bài thơ Đồng Chí của Chính Hữu Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  12. 12. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 245:Phân tích bài thơ Nói với con của Y Phương 246:Suy nghĩ của em về truyện ngắn Lão Hạc của Nam Cao 247:Bình luận câu tục ngữ “Học thầy không tày học bạn” 248:Soạn bài Sang Thu của Hữu Thỉnh 249:Phân tích bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác 250:Phân tích nhân vật ông Đồ 251:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật Vũ Nương của nhà văn Nguyễn Dữ 252:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương của Nguyễn Dữ 253:Phân tích nhân vật Vũ Nương 254:Cảm nhận về ba nữ thanh niên xung phong trong truyện ngắn Những ngôi sao xa xôi của Lê Minh Khuê 255:Suy nghĩ về lòng yêu thương 256:Suy nghĩ về tình mẫu tử trong cuộc sống 257:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện Người Con Gái Nam Xương 258:Phân tích Hồi thứ mười bốn của Hoàng Lê nhất thống chí của Ngô Gia văn phái 259:Suy nghĩ của em về bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác Viễn Phương 260:Phân tích bài thơ Sang Thu của thi sĩ Hữu Thỉnh 261:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Nói với con của Y Phương 262:Cảm nghĩ về truyện người con gái Nam Xương 263:Em hãy trình bày cảm nghĩ của em về truyện Cô bé bán diêm 264:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Vũ Nương 265:Phân tích bài Đấu tranh cho một thế giới hoà bình của nhà văn G.Mác-két 266:Phân tích đoạn trích Lục Vân Tiên cứu Kiều Nguyệt Nga trong tác phẩm Lục Vân Tiên của Nguyễn Đình ChiểuTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  13. 13. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 267:Thuyết minh về cái quạt điện 268:Cảm nghĩ của em về bài thơ Viếng Văng Bác 269:Cảm nhận về nhân vật ông Hai trong truyện ngắn Làng của Kim Lân 270:Phân tích bài thơ Thương Vợ của Tú Xương 271:Phân tích đoạn trích Chị em Thúy Kiều trong Truyện Kiều của Nguyễn Du 272:Phân tích nhân vật bé Thu trong tác phẩm Chiếc lược ngà 273:Kể về ước mơ làm bác sĩ 274:Phân tích bài thơ Sang Thu của Hữu Thỉnh 275:Soạn bài Ánh Trăng Ngữ văn 9 276:Phát biểu cảm nghĩ về truyện ngắn Chiếc lược ngà 277:Soạn bài Đấu tranh cho một thế giới hòa bình 278:Phân tích nhân vật Phương Định trong Những Ngôi Sao Xa Xôi của Lê Minh Khuê 279:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Đồng Chí 280:Cảm nhận về bài thơ Đất Nước của Nguyễn Đình Thi 281:Phân tích nhân vật lão Hạc trong tác phẩm Lão Hạc của nhà văn Nam Cao 282:Suy nghĩ của em về tình bạn đẹp trong cuộc sống 283:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Sang Thu của Hữu Thỉnh 284:Cảm nghĩ về truyện Lặng lẽ Sa Pa của Nguyễn Thành Long 285:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật anh thanh niên trong Lặng lẽ Sa Pa 286:Thuyết minh về cái quạt điện 287:Viết bài văn về cuộc gặp gỡ và trò chuyện với người lính trong Bài thơ về tiểu đội xe không kính 288:Suy nghĩ của em về bài thơ Viếng Lăng Bác của nhà thơ Viễn Phương 289:Suy nghĩ về tình bạn trong cuộc sống Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  14. 14. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 290:Suy nghĩ về tình mẫu tử 291:Suy nghĩ về tình mẫu tử trong cuộc sống 292:Cảm nhận về nhân vật ông Hai trong truyện ngắn Làng của tác giả Kim Lân 293:Cảm nghĩ của em về tình bạn 294:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương 295:Giải thích câu tục ngữ Lá lành đùm lá rách 296:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Ăn ngay nói thẳng 297:Bình luận câu tục ngữ Thương người như thể thương thân 298:Phân tích nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện Người Con Gái Nam Xương 299:Phân tích nhân vật Chiến trong Những đứa con trong gia đình của Nguyễn Thi 300:Phân tích bài thơ Sóng của Xuân Quỳnh 301:Phân tích bài thơ Đồng chí của nhà thơ Chính Hữu 302:Suy nghĩ của em về tình mẫu tử 303:Phân tích bài thơ Đoàn thuyền đánh cá của Huy Cận 304:Phân tích bài thơ Câu Cá Mùa Thu của Nguyễn Khuyến 305:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện Người Con Gái Nam Xương 306:Suy nghĩ về từ thiện 307:Suy nghĩ về câu tục ngữ “Uống nước nhớ nguồn” 308:Biểu cảm về tình bạn của em 309:Suy nghĩ của em về tình mẫu tử 310:Bình luận về câu nói: Lương y như từ mẫu 311:Phân tích nhân vật anh thanh niên trong Lặng lẽ Sa pa của Nguyễn Thành Long 312:Phát biểu cảm nghĩ về bài thơ Rằm Tháng GiêngTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  15. 15. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 313:Phân tích nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Người con gái Nam Xương 314:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Nói với con của Y Phương 315:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Sang thu 316:Suy nghĩ về chiến tranh thế giới lần thứ nhất 317:Phân tích bài thơ Mùa xuân nho nhỏ của Thanh Hải 318:Cảm nhận của em về truyện ngắn Lặng lẽ Sapa 319:Phân tích bài thơ Ánh Trăng của nhà thơ Nguyễn Duy 320:Phân tích bài thơ Viếng Lăng Bác của nhà thơ Viễn Phương 321:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật lão Hạc trong tác phẩm cùng tên của nhà văn Nam Cao 322:Phân tích truyện Lặng lẽ Sa Pa của Nguyễn Thành Long hay nhất 323:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật Bé Thu 324:Suy nghĩ về nhân vật Lão Hạc trong truyện ngắn cùng tên của Nam Cao 325:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật Thúy Kiều trong tác phẩm Truyện Kiều của Nguyễn Du 326:Phân tích bài thơ Mùa xuân nho nhỏ của nhà thơ Thanh Hải 327:Phân tích bài thơ Sang thu của Hữu Thỉnh 328:Phân tích bài thơ Sang Thu của Hữu Thỉnh văn hay lớp 9 329:Nêu suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật Lão Hạc trong tác phẩm cùng tên của Nam Cao 330:Phân tích bài thơ Ánh Trăng 331:Soạn bài Đoàn Thuyền Đánh Cá của tác giả Huy Cận 332:Suy nghĩ về tình bạn trong cuộc sống 333:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Sang thu của Hữu Thỉnh 334:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương 335:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Sang thu của nhà thơ Hữu ThỉnhTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  16. 16. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 336:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật bé Thu trong tác phẩm Chiếc lược ngà 337:Phân tích bài thơ viếng lăng bác 338:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật bé Thu 339:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác của nhà thơ Viễn Phương 340:Nghị luận về lòng dũng cảm 341:Phân tích nhân vật bé Hồng trong đoạn trích Trong lòng mẹ 342:Phân tích nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương 343:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương 344:Phân tích bài thơ Mùa xuân nho nhỏ của Thanh Hải (Có dàn ý chi tiết) 345:Suy nghĩ về chiến tranh thế giới lần thứ nhất 346:Kể về buổi đi thăm mộ người thân đáng nhớ dịp lễ tết 347:Kể kỉ niệm đáng nhớ của em về thầy cô 348:Tả con trâu lớp 9 349:Thuyết minh về cây lúa nước quen thuộc 350:Phân tích nhân vật bé Thu trong Chiếc lược ngà (Có dàn ý chi tiết) 351:Suy nghĩ về câu tục ngữ “Tiên học lễ Hậu học văn” 352:Cảm nghĩ của em về ngày 20-11 353:Thuyết minh về kính đeo mắt 354:Phân tích nhân vật chị Dậu trong đoạn trích Tức nước vỡ bờ của Ngô Tất Tố 355:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật Bé Thu 356:Phân tích Chị em Thúy Kiều trong Truyện Kiều của Nguyễn Du 357:Cảm nhận về nhân vật ông Hai 358:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Ăn ốc nói mòTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  17. 17. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 359:Cảm nghĩ của em về nhân vật Phương Định 360:Suy nghĩ về hiện tượng xả rác trong trường học 361:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật Anh thanh niên trong Lặng lẽ Sa Pa của Nguyễn Thành Long 362:Kể về người hàng xóm của em 363:Thuyết minh về Vịnh Hạ Long 364:Bình luận về câu tục ngữ “Cái nết đánh chết cái đẹp” 365:Kể lại một kỉ niệm đáng nhớ về thầy cô 366:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật bé Thu 367:Phân tích bài thơ Viếng Lăng Bác 368:Phân tích bài thơ Ánh Trăng của nhà thơ Nguyễn Duy 369:Cảm nghĩ của em về bài thơ Viếng Lăng Bác 370:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác của nhà thơ Viễn Phương 371:Bình luận câu tục ngữ Lá lành đùm lá rách 372:Cảm nhận bài thơ Đồng Chí 373:Phân tích nhân vật bé Thu trong truyện ngắn Chiếc lược ngà 374:Bình luận câu nói Học đi đôi với hành 375:Phân tích bài thơ Nói với con của nhà thơ Y Phương 376:Phân tích bài thơ Nói với con của Y Phương 377:Phân tích bài thơ Nói với con của Y Phương 378:Tả con chó mà em biết lớp 9 379:Suy nghĩ về tinh thần tự học trong cuộc sống 380:Cảm nghĩ về bài thơ Sang thu của Hữu Thỉnh 381:Soạn bài Hoàng Lê Nhất Thống Chí đầy đủ nhất Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  18. 18. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 382:Phân tích suy ngẫm của nhà thơ về hình ảnh vầng trăng trong quá khứ qua hai khổ thơ đầu bài thơ Ánh trăng của Nguyễn Duy (bài làm của học sinh giỏi) 383:Suy nghĩ về tình bạn trong cuộc sống 384:Giới thiệu về tác phẩm Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương của tác giả Nguyễn Dữ 385:Phân tích Bài thơ về tiểu đội xe không kính của Phạm Tiến Duật 386:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật ông Hai 387:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Sang Thu 388:Cảm nghĩ về Hình ảnh người cha thân yêu 389:Phân tích bài thơ Đoàn thuyền đánh cá của Huy Cận 390:Thuyết minh về chiếc cặp sách 391:Cảm nghĩ về mẹ của em 392:Thuyết minh về con trâu 393:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Học đi đôi với hành 394:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Nói với con của Y Phương 395:Suy nghĩ về nhân vật anh thanh niên truyện ngắn Lặng Lẽ Sa Pa của Nguyễn Thành Long 396:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương 397:Cảm nghĩ của em về tình bạn trong cuộc sống 398:Cảm nhận về bài thơ Đồng chí 399:Suy nghĩ của em về lòng dũng cảm 400:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật ông Hai trong truyện ngắn Làng của Kim Lân 401:Làm sáng tỏ ý kiến: Nguyễn Khuyến và Tú Xương có nỗi niềm tâm sự giống nhau nhưng giọng thơ có điểm khác nhau như thế nào 402:Phân tích nhân vật bé Thu trong truyện ngắn Chiếc lược ngà của Nguyễn Quang Sáng 403:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện Người Con Gái Nam Xương của Nguyễn Dữ Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  19. 19. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 404:Kể về một lần em mắc lỗi 405:Cảm nghĩ của em về nhân vật Phương Định 406:Viết thư lời tri ân thầy cô 407:Phân tích hình ảnh Đầu súng trăng treo trong bài thơ Đồng chí của Chính Hữu 408:Phân tích bài thơ Mùa xuân nho nhỏ của Thanh Hải 409:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Gọi dạ bảo vâng 410:Em hãy thuyết minh về cây chuối 411:Phân tích bài thơ Mùa Xuân Nho Nhỏ của nhà thơ Thanh Hải 412:Phân tích bài thơ Sang Thu của Hữu Thỉnh 413:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật chị Dậu trong đoạn trích Tức nước vỡ bờ của Ngô Tất Tố 414:Thuyết minh về Hà Tiên 415:Phân tích khổ 3 bài thơ Tây Tiến của Quang Dũng 416:Phân tích nhân vật ông Sáu trong tác phẩm Chiếc Lược Ngà của nhà văn Nguyễn Quang Sáng 417:Suy nghĩ về nhân vật ông Hai trong "Làng" của Kim Lân 418:Phân tích bài thơ Đồng Chí của Chính Hữu 419:Phân tích bài thơ Con cò của Chế Lan Viên 420:Cảm nhận 6 câu thơ cuối bài Cảnh ngày xuân 421:Suy nghĩ về nhân vật anh thanh niên 422:Biểu cảm về mùa thu 423:Phát biểu cảm về truyện ngắn Chiếc lược ngà của Nguyễn Quang Sáng 424:Phân tích truyện ngắn cố hương 425:Cảm nhận về 3 cô gái thanh niên xung phong 426:Giải thích câu ca dao: Dù ai nói ngả nói nghiêng. Lòng ta vẫn vững như kiềng ba chân Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  20. 20. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 427:Phân tích văn bản Tiếng nói của văn nghệ của Nguyễn Đình Thi 428:Phân tích nhân vật ông Sáu trong Chiếc lược ngà của Nguyễn Quang Sáng 429:Phân tích bài thơ Đoàn thuyền đánh cá của Huy Cận 430:Cảm nhận bài thơ Sang Thu của Hữu Thỉnh 431:Phân tích đoạn trích Kiều ở lầu Ngưng Bích trong tác phẩm Truyện Kiều của Nguyễn Du 432:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật anh thanh niên trong Lặng lẽ Sa Pa 433:Phân tích bài thơ Chị em Thúy Kiều 434:Phân tích nhân vật bé Thu trong Chiếc Lược Ngà của nhà văn Nguyễn Quang Sáng 435:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật Vũ nương trong Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương 436:Phân tích bài thơ Sang thu của Hữu Thỉnh 437:Suy nghĩ của em về truyện ngắn Lão Hạc của Nam Cao 438:Biểu cảm về mùa xuân 439:Phân tích đoạn trích Lục Vân Tiên cứu Kiều Nguyệt Nga trong bài thơ Lục Vân Tiên của Nguyễn Đình Chiểu 440:Phân tích đoạn trích Hạnh phúc của một tang gia của Vũ Trọng Phụng 441:Giải thích câu ca dao: Bầu ơi thương lấy bí cùng. Tuy rằng khác giống nhưng chung một giàn 442:Chứng minh câu tục ngữ: Một mặt người bằng mười mặt của 443:Giải thích câu Đừng xấu hổ khi không biết chỉ xấu hổ khi không học 444:Phân tích bài thơ Mùa xuân nho nhỏ của Thanh Hải 445:Biểu cảm về mùa thu 446:Suy nghĩ về câu tục ngữ “Ở hiền gặp lành” 447:Cảm nghĩ của em về nhân vật Phương Định 448:Phân tích bài thơ Cảnh Ngày Xuân của Nguyễn DuTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  21. 21. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 449:Phân tích bài thơ Nói với con của Y Phương- Bài tập làm văn số 7 lớp 9 450:Phân tích nhân vật Phương Định có dàn ý chi tiết 451:Phân tích bài thơ Mùa xuân nho nhỏ của Thanh Hải 452:Cảm nghĩ của em về ngày khai trường 453:Phát biểu cảm nghĩ về bài Bánh Trôi Nước của nữ sĩ Hồ Xuân Hương 454:Suy nghĩ về nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương 455:Suy nghĩ của em về bài thơ Bếp lửa của Bằng Việt 456:Kể về một chuyến du lịch 457:Kể lại một kỉ niệm đáng nhớ về tình bạn 458:Soạn bài Đồng Chí của Chính Hữu 459:Phân tích bài thơ Khúc hát ru những em bé lớn trên lưng mẹ của Nguyễn Khoa Điềm 460:Phân tích nhân vật Lão Hạc trong truyện ngắn cùng tên của Nam Cao 461:Phân tích bài thơ Ánh trăng của Nguyễn Duy 462:Suy nghĩ về chiến tranh thế giới thứ nhất 463:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Sang thu của Hữu Thỉnh 464:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật bé Thu 465:Suy nghĩ về đời sống tình cảm gia đình trong chiến tranh qua truyện Chiếc lược ngà 466:Phân tích nhân vật Liên 467:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Con dại cái mang 468:Suy nghĩ của em về tình bạn 469:Phân tích Bài thơ về tiểu đội xe không kính của Phạm Tiến Duật 470:Suy nghĩ về tình bạn thời học sinh 471:Soạn bài Cảnh Ngày XuânTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  22. 22. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 472:Kể lại kỉ niệm sâu sắc về tình bạn 473:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác 474:Phân tích nhân vật ông Sáu trong Chiếc Lược Ngà của nhà văn Nguyễn Quang Sáng 475:Bình luận về cách ăn mặc hiện nay 476:Suy nghĩ về hiện tượng xả rác trong trường học 477:Cảm nhận về bài thơ Nói với con của Y Phương 478:Phân tích bài thơ Tây Tiến của Quang Dũng 479:Phát biểu cảm nghĩ về bài thơ Cảnh Khuya 480:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật ông Hai trong truyện ngắn Làng 481:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật ông Hai trong truyện ngắn Làng 482:Kể lại Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương 483:Phân tích đoạn trích Mã Giám Sinh mua Kiều trong tác phẩm Truyện Kiều của Nguyễn Du 484:Giới thiệu về tác phẩm Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương của tác giả Nguyễn Dữ 485:Phân tích nhân vật bé Thu có dàn ý chi tiết 486:Phân tích tác phẩm Chiếc lược ngà 487:Kể lại kỷ niệm sâu sắc với người thân 488:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Nói Với Con của tác giả Y Phương 489:Suy nghĩ về nhân vật Anh thanh niên trong Lặng Lẽ Sapa 490:Kể lại một thầy cô giáo mà em yêu quý nhất 491:Suy nghĩ của em về bài thơ Viếng Lăng Bác của nhà thơ Viễn Phương 492:Cảm nghĩ của em về truyện Cô bé bán diêm nói chung và về đoạn kết của chuyện nói riêng. 493:Cảm nhận về bài thơ Sang thu 494:Suy nghĩ của em về truyện ngắn Lão Hạc của nhà văn Nam Cao Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  23. 23. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 495:Phân tích bài thơ Viếng Lăng Bác có dàn ý chi tiết 496:Kế lại Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương 497:Suy nghĩ của em về tình bạn 498:Bình luận về câu nói: “Học, học nữa, học mãi” 499:Kể lại một kỉ niệm đáng nhớ về thầy cô 500:Phát biểu cảm nghĩ về tác phẩm Truyện Kiều của Nguyễn Du 501:Phân tích câu ca dao: Nhiễu điều phủ lấy giá gương. Người trong một nước phải thương nhau cùng (bài làm của học sinh giỏi) 502:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác của nhà thơ Viễn Phương 503:Phân tích truyện ngắn làng 504:Giới thiệu về bài thơ Sang thu của Hữu Thỉnh 505:Bình luận về lời ăn tiếng nói của học sinh hiện nay. 506:Kể lại truyện Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương 507:Suy nghĩ về bệnh vô cảm hiện nay 508:Phân tích nhân vật Vũ Nương 509:Suy nghĩ về những mảnh đời bất hạnh 510:Phân tích bài thơ Bếp Lửa 511:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Sang Thu 512:Cảm nhận về bài thơ Sang thu của Hữu Thỉnh 513:Suy nghĩ của em về cái chết của Lão Hạc 514:Phân tích nhân vật lão Hạc trong truyện ngắn cùng tên của Nam Cao 515:Biểu cảm về cô giáo của em 516:Biểu cảm về cây phượng 517:Suy nghĩ của em về lòng dũng cảm Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  24. 24. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 518:Phân tích văn bản Phong cách Hồ Chí Minh của Lê Anh Trà 519:Phân tích bài thơ Ánh Trăng của tác giả Nguyễn Duy 520:Phân tích nhân vật bé Thu trong Chiếc Lược Ngà 521:Suy nghĩ về tình mẫu tử trong cuộc sống 522:Suy nghĩ về hiện tượng xả rác trong trường học 523:Kể lại kỉ niệm đáng nhớ với thầy cô 524:Phân tích bài thơ Nói Với Con của Y Phương 525:Phân tích bài thơ Con cò của nhà thơ Chế Lan Viên 526:Phân tích bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác của tác giả Viễn Phương 527:Phân tích khổ thơ đầu bài thơ Sang thu của Hữu Thỉnh 528:Phân tích truyện ngắn Cố hương của Lỗ Tấn 529:Phân tích bài thơ Ánh trăng của Nguyễn Duy (Có dàn ý chi tiết) 530:Suy nghĩ về tình mẫu tử trong cuộc sống hiện nay 531:Thuyết minh về chiếc áo dài 532:Lấy nhan đề “Những người không chịu thua số phận”, em hãy viết bài văn nêu suy nghĩ của mình về những con người ấy 533:Phân tích khổ thơ cuối bài thơ Bài thơ về tiểu đội xe không kính để thấy rõ được ý chí chiến đấu giải phóng miền Nam thống nhất đất nước của những người lính lái xe (bài làm của học sinh giỏi) 534:Cảm nhận về bài thơ Sang thu 535:Kế hoạch đọc sách năm 2019 -2020 536:Thuyết minh về cây bút bi 537:Phân tích nhân vật Lão Hạc trong truyện ngắn cùng tên của nhà văn Nam Cao 538:Giải thích câu tục ngữ “Dây cà ra dây muống” 539:Phân tích nhân vật ông Hai trong truyện ngắn Làng của nhà văn Kim Lân Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  25. 25. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 540:Giải thích câu ca dao: Nhiễu điều phủ lấy giá gương. Người trong một nước phải thương nhau cùng 541:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật Phương Định trong Những ngôi sao xa xôi 542:Phân tích bài thơ Bếp Lửa của tác giả Bằng Việt 543:Suy nghĩ về anh thanh niên trong Lặng lẽ Sa pa 544:Em hãy nhân vật bé Thu trong tác phẩm Chiếc lược ngà 545:Phân tích đoạn trích Chuyện cũ trong phủ Chúa Trịnh của Phạm Đình Hổ 546:Phân tích bài thơ Nói Với Con của nhà thơ Y Phương 547:Suy nghĩ về lối sống giản dị (bài làm của học sinh giỏi) 548:Phân tích bài thơ Ánh trăng của nhà thơ Nguyễn Duy 549:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Viếng Lăng Bác của nhà thơ Viễn Phương 550:Bình luận về câu tục ngữ Cái khó bó cái khôn 551:Phân tích bài thơ Ánh trăng của nhà thơ Nguyễn Duy 552:Cảm nhận về bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác 553:Phân tích bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác của Viễn Phương 554:Bình luận về câu nói Ăn cho mình mặc cho người 555:Phân tích bài thơ Sang thu của Hữu Thỉnh 556:Kể về một kỉ niệm đáng nhớ 557:Cảm nhận về bài thơ Đồng Chí 558:Suy nghĩ về nhân vật ông hai 559:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật bé Thu trong tác phẩm Chiếc lược ngà 560:Giải thích câu tục ngữ Lá lành đùm lá rách 561:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Sang Thu 562:Em hãy đóng vai Trương Sinh để kể lại truyện Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  26. 26. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 563:Suy nghĩ của em về truyện ngắn Lão Hạc của Nam Cao 564:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Vũ Nương trích Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương của Nguyễn Dữ 565:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Sang Thu 566:Cảm nhận về vẻ đẹp của Thuý Kiều 567:Phân tích bài thơ Viếng Lăng Bác của nhà thơ Viễn Phương 568:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác 569:Phân tích nhân vật Phương Định trong Những Ngôi Sao Xa Xôi của tác giả Lê Minh Khuê 570:Phân tích bài thơ Sang thu của Hữu Thỉnh 571:Phân tích đoạn trích Kiều ở lầu Ngưng Bích trong tác phẩm Truyện Kiều của Nguyễn Du (dàn ý và bài làm chi tiết) 572:Phân tích nhân vật ông Sáu trong truyện Chiếc lược ngà 573:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật anh thanh niên trong truyện ngắn Lặng lẽ Sa Pa 574:Phân tích bài thơ Đoàn Thuyền Đánh Cá 575:Hãy nêu lên suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật Vũ Nương 576:Phân tích bài thơ Bếp Lửa của nhà thơ Bằng Việt 577:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Đồng Chí 578:Kể lại một kỉ niệm sâu sắc về tình bạn 579:Suy nghĩ về lòng dũng cảm trong cuộc sống 580:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật Phương Định 581:Phân tích truyện ngắn bố của Xi mông 582:Suy nghĩ của em về lòng dũng cảm 583:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện Người Con Gái Nam Xương 584:Cảm nhận 6 câu thơ cuối bài Cảnh Ngày Xuân 585:Giới thiệu về chiếc áo dài Việt Nam Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  27. 27. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 586:Thuyết minh về ngôi trường của em 587:Suy nghĩ về bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác của Viễn Phương 588:Phân tích bài thơ chị em thúy kiều 589:Phân tích nhân vật anh thanh niên trong Lặng lẽ Sa Pa của Nguyễn Thành Long 590: Cảm nhận về bài thơ Sang thu của Hữu Thỉnh 591:Tả con mèo lớp 5 hay 592:Phân tích nhân vật Tràng trong Vợ nhặt của Kim Lân 593:Suy nghĩ của em về bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác của Viễn Phương 594:Phân tích tác phẩm Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương của Nguyễn Dữ 595:Phân tích nhân vật chị Dậu trong đoạn trích Tức Nước Vỡ Bờ của Ngô Tất Tố 596:Cảm nghĩ của em về ngày 20/11 597:Thuyết minh về cây lúa nước Việt Nam 598:Phân tích bài thơ Đồng chí của Chính Hữu 599:Suy nghĩ về lòng hiếu thảo 600:Viết một bức thư cho chính mình năm 45 tuổi 601:Cảm nhận của em về bài Sang Thu của Hữu Thỉnh 602:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Nói với con 603:Kể lại một giấc mơ gặp người thân lớp 9 604:Soạn bài Chuẩn bị hành trang vào thế kỉ mới 605:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật bé Thu trong Chiếc lược ngà 606:Giải thích câu tục ngữ “Giấy rách phải giữ lấy lề” 607:Suy nghĩ về nhân vật ông HaiTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  28. 28. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 608:Phân tích nhân vật ông Sáu trong tác phẩm Chiếc lược ngà của nhà văn Nguyễn Quang Sáng 609:Thuyết minh về hoa sen 610:Phân tích Bài Thơ Về Tiểu Đội Xe Không Kính của Phạm Tiến Duật 611:Phân tích truyện ngắn Cố hương của Lỗ Tấn 612:Soạn bài Kiều Ở Lầu Ngưng Bích trích Truyện Kiều Nguyễn Du 613:Phân tích bài thơ Chị em Thúy Kiều 614:Phân tích nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện Người Con Gái Nam Xương của Nguyễn Dữ 615:Phân tích truyện ngắn bến quê 616:Phân tích đoạn trích Hạnh phúc của một tang gia của Vũ Trọng Phụng 617:Phân tích bài thơ Mùa Xuân Nho Nhỏ của nhà thơ Thanh Hải 618:Phân tích truyện ngắn những ngôi sao xa xôi 619:Phân tích bài thơ Tự Tình 2 của tác giả Hồ Xuân Hương 620:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương 621:Suy nghĩ về hai ý kiến: Trung thực là chương đầu tiên trong cuốn sách về sự khôn ngoan và Thật thà là cha dại 622:Phân tích nhân vật ông Sáu trong Chiếc lược ngà của Nguyễn Quang Sáng 623:Cảm nhận về bài thơ Nói với con 624:Phân tích đoạn trích Thúy Kiều báo ân báo oán trong Truyện Kiều của Nguyễn Du 625:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương của Nguyễn Dữ 626:Suy nghĩ về truyện ngắn Lão Hạc của nhà văn Kim Lân 627:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Thúy Kiều 628:Suy nghĩ về hiện tượng lãng phí 629:Truyện ngắn Làng của Kim Lân gợi cho em những suy nghĩ gì về những chuyển biến mới trong tình cảm của người nông dân Việt Nam thời kháng chiến chống thực dân Pháp? Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  29. 29. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 630:Viết thư tri ân cha mẹ 631:Bình luận câu tục ngữ Tốt gỗ hơn tốt nước sơn 632:Nghị luận xã hội về tình mẫu tử 633:Soạn bài Hoàng Lê Nhất Thống Chí chương trình Ngữ văn 9 634:Giải thích câu nói Lời nói gói vàng 635:Chứng minh và giải thích câu nói: Học, học nữa, học mãi 636:Suy nghĩ của em về tình cảm gia đình 637:Phân tích bài thơ Viếng Lăng Bác của nhà thơ Viễn Phương 638:Thuyết minh về Hồ Gươm 639:Phân tích nhân vật anh thanh niên trong Lặng lẽ Sa Pa (Có dàn ý chi tiết) 640:Phân tích bài thơ Sang Thu của tác giả Hữu Thỉnh 641:Bình luận câu nói Người thông minh sẽ còn mãi như cuốn sách tốt nhất của cuộc đời 642:Phân tích bài thơ Mùa xuân nho nhỏ 643:Nghị luận xã hội về học tập 644:Suy nghĩ về hiện tượng xả rác trong trường học 645:Suy nghĩ của em về tình cảm gia đình hiện nay 646:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật Vũ Nương 647:Cảm nhận về mùa xuân quê hương em 648:Phân tích nhân vật chị Dậu trong đoạn trích Tức Nước Vỡ Bờ 649:Suy nghĩ về tình bạn trong cuộc sống của em 650:Suy nghĩ về thân phận người phụ nữ qua nhân vật Vũ Nương trong "Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương" của Nguyễn Dữ 651:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Nói Với Con của Y Phương 652:Suy nghĩ của em về truyện ngắn Lão Hạc của Nam Cao Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  30. 30. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 653:Phân tích nhân vật Lục Vân Tiên trong đoạn trích Lục Vân Tiên cứu Kiều Nguyệt Nga 654:Giải thích câu tục ngữ “Dù ai nói ngả nói nghiêng. Lòng ta vẫn vững như kiềng ba chân” 655:Suy nghĩ của em về bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác của Viễn Phương 656:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Viếng Lăng Bác của tác giả Viễn Phương 657:Bình luận câu tục ngữ “Có chí thì nên” 658:Phân tích bài thơ Bếp Lửa của nhà thơ Bằng Việt 659:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Học thầy không tày học bạn 660:Phân tích đoạn trích Chuyện cũ trong phủ Chúa Trịnh của Phạm Đình Hổ 661:Soạn bài Cảnh ngày xuân lớp 9 đầy đủ chi tiết nhất 662:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật ông Hai 663:Suy nghĩ về tình mẫu tử trong cuộc sống 664:Phân tích bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác của Viễn Phương 665:Kể về cuộc gặp gỡ giữa em và anh lái xe trong Bài thơ về Tiểu đội xe không kính 666:Cảm nhận về vẻ đẹp của hai nhân vật anh Sáu và anh thanh niên 667:Kể lại buổi thăm trường sau 20 năm xa cách 668:Cảm nhận về bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác 669:Biểu cảm về cây dừa 670:Suy nghĩ về chiến tranh thế giới thứ nhất 671:Giới thiệu về tác giả Nguyễn Dữ và giá trị của tác phẩm Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương (bài làm của học sinh giỏi) 672:Kể lại một việc làm khiến em rất ân hận – Bài tập làm văn số 2 lớp 9 673:Phân tích bài thơ Mây và Sóng của Ta-go 674:Phân tích bài thơ Mùa xuân nho nhỏ của nhà thơ Thanh Hải 675:Phân tích bài Đấu tranh cho một thế giới hòa bình của G.G. Mác-két Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  31. 31. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 676:Suy nghĩ về tình mẫu tử trong đời sống 677:Biểu cảm về cây chuối 678:Suy nghĩ về bài thơ "Bếp lửa" của Bằng Việt 679:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương của Nguyễn Dữ 680:Phân tích bài thơ Mùa Xuân Nho Nhỏ của Thanh Hải hay nhất 681:Phân tích Bài thơ về tiểu đội xe không kính của Phạm Tiến Duật 682:Phân tích bài thơ Thương Vợ của Tú Xương 683:Cảm nhận về bài thơ Đồng Chí 684:Cảm nhận về bài thơ Đồng chí 685:Phân tích bài thơ Tức cảnh Pác Bó của Hồ Chí Minh (Có dàn ý chi tiết) 686:Kể lại giấc mơ gặp bà của mình 687:Phân tích bài thơ Con Cò của nhà thơ Chế Lan Viên 688:Phân tích nhân vật ông Sáu trong Chiếc Lược Ngà của Nguyễn Quang Sáng 689:Phân tích bài Đấu tranh cho một thế giới hòa bình của G.G.Mác – két 690:Phân tích đoạn trích Lục Vân Tiên gặp nạn trong tác phẩm Lục Vân Tiên của Nguyễn Đình Chiểu 691:Suy nghĩ của em về truyện ngắn Lão Hạc của nhà văn Nam Cao 692:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Viếng Lăng Bác 693:Thuyết minh về cây tre 694:Phân tích bài thơ Sang Thu của Hữu Thỉnh 695:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương 696:Suy nghĩ về tình bạn trong cuộc sống hiện nay 697:Suy nghĩ về anh thanh niên trong Lặng lẽ Sa Pa của Nguyễn Thành LongTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  32. 32. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 698:Phân tích bài thơ Sang Thu của nhà thơ Hữu Thỉnh 699:Suy nghĩ của em về tình bạn 700:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật ông Hai trong truyện ngắn Làng của nhà văn Kim Lân 701:Cảm nghĩ về nhân vật Phương Định trong truyện ngắn Những ngôi sao xa xôi 702:Dàn ý cảm nhận về nhân vật Ngô Tử Văn 703:Cảm nhận về tình mẫu tử 704:Suy nghĩ của em về tình mẫu tử 705:Phân tích bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác của Viễn Phương 706:Phân tích đoạn trích Chị em Thúy Kiều trong Truyện Kiều của Nguyễn Du 707:Cảm nhận về bài thơ Bánh trôi nước 708:Kể lại một kỉ niệm đáng nhớ 709:Đã có lần em cùng bố mẹ đi thăm mộ người thân trong ngày lễ, Tết. Hãy viết bài văn kể về buổi đi thăm mộ đáng nhớ đó 710:Kể chuyện mười năm sau em về thăm trường 711:Phân tích bài thơ Nói với con của Y Phương (Có dàn ý chi tiết) 712:Phân tích về nhân vật Phương Định trong Những ngôi sao xa xôi của nhà văn Lê Minh Khuê 713:Phân tích nhân vật Phương Định trong Những ngôi sao xa xôi của Lê Minh Khuê 714:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Nói với con 715:Phân tích bài thơ Bếp Lửa của Bằng Việt 716:Suy nghĩ của em về bài thơ Viếng Lăng Bác 717:Phân tích nhân vật ông Hai trong truyện ngắn Làng của Kim Lân 718:Suy nghĩ về anh thanh niên trong “Lặng lẽ Sapa” của Nguyễn Thành Long 719:Phân tích nhân vật Xuân tóc đỏTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  33. 33. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 720:Phân tích nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện Người Con Gái Nam Xương 721:Cảm nhận về bài thơ Tây Tiến của Quang Dũng 722:Kể về một chuyến về thăm quê 723:Suy nghĩ về cái chết của lão Hạc 724:Phân tích truyện Lặng lẽ Sa Pa của Nguyễn Thành Long hay nhất 725:Phân tích nhân vật ông Sáu trong truyện ngắn Chiếc lược ngà 726:Soạn bài Chuyện cũ trong phủ chúa Trịnh của tác giả Phạm Đình Hổ 727:Phân tích bài thơ Nói Với Con của Y Phương 728:Phân tích khổ thơ mở đầu bài thơ Sang thu của Hữu Thỉnh (bài làm của học sinh giỏi) 729:Phân tích bài thơ Mùa xuân nho nhỏ của Thanh Hải 730:Phân tích bài thơ Mùa Xuân Nho Nhỏ của nhà thơ Thanh Hải 731:Phân tích bài thơ Nói Với Con của tác giả Y Phương 732:Suy nghĩ về truyện ngắn Làng 733:Nghị luận câu nói: Sự cẩu thả trong bất cứ nghề gì cũng là một sự bất lương 734:Giải thích câu tục ngữ Giấy rách phải giữ lấy lề 735:Kể về buổi đi thăm mộ người thân trong ngày lễ, Tết 736:Phân tích đoạn trích Lẽ ghét thương trong truyện Lục Vân Tiên của Nguyễn Đình Chiểu 737:Phân tích bài thơ đập đá ở côn lôn 738:Phân tích nhân vật lão Hạc trong truyện ngắn cùng tên của nhà văn Nam Cao 739:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Dám nghĩ dám làm 740:Cảm nghĩ về mùa xuân trên quê hương em 741:Suy nghĩ về hiện tượng học lệch của học sinh hiện nay (bài làm của học sinh giỏi) 742:Một hiện tượng khá phổ biến hiện nay là vứt rác ra đường hoặc những nơi công cộng, bên hồ, kể cả ở những nơi danh lam thắng cảnh hoặc di tích lịch sử, văn hoá,… Em hãy đặt một Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  34. 34. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com nhan đề để gọi ra hiện tượng ấy và viết bài văn nêu suy nghĩ của mình – Bài tập làm văn số 5 lớp 9 743:Phân tích bài thơ Bếp Lửa 744:Phân tích bài thơ Nhàn của Nguyễn Bỉnh Khiêm 745:Phân tích nhân vật ông Sáu trong Chiếc lược ngà của nhà văn Nguyễn Quang Sáng 746:Phân tích truyện ngắn chuyện người con gái nam xương 747:Phân tích bài thơ Con Cò của nhà thơ Chế Lan Viên 748:Phân tích bài thơ Mùa xuân nho nhỏ của Thanh Hải 749:Kế lại Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương 750:Phân tích bài thơ Nói với con của tác giả Y Phương 751:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Phương Định trong Những ngôi sao xa xôi của Lê Minh Khuê 752:Phân tích nhân vật ông Sáu trong Chiếc lược ngà (Có dàn ý chi tiết) 753:Cảm nghĩ của em về mùa xuân của đất trời 754:Soạn bài Cảnh ngày xuân lớp 9 đầy đủ chi tiết nhất 755:Phân tích bài thơ Đoàn Thuyền Đánh Cá của Huy Cận 756:Soạn bài Chị Em Thúy Kiều (Trích Truyện Kiều của Nguyễn Du) 757:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật Vũ Nương 758:Phân tích đoạn trích Mã Giám Sinh mua Kiều trong tác phẩm Truyện Kiều của Nguyễn Du 759:Biểu cảm về cô giáo của em 760:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương 761:Phân tích bài Đấu tranh cho một thế giới hoà bình của nhà văn G.Mác-két 762:Suy nghĩ của em về truyện ngắn Lão Hạc của nhà văn Nam Cao 763:Suy nghĩ của em về bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác của nhà thơ Viễn Phương 764:Phân tích truyện ngắn Những ngôi sao xa xôi Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  35. 35. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 765:Phân tích bài thơ Ánh Trăng của Nguyễn Duy hay nhất 766:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện Người Con Gái Nam Xương 767:Cảm nhận về bài thơ Đồng chí 768:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Phương Định 769:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật Vũ Nương 770:Phân tích bài thơ Ánh Trăng 771:Phân tích nhân vật chị Dậu trong tác phẩm Tắt đèn 772:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật bé Thu trong truyện Chiếc lược ngà 773:Kể lại một kỉ niệm sâu sắc về tình bạn 774:Bình luận câu tục ngữ Có công mài sắt có ngày nên kim 775:Suy nghĩ về tình trạng vứt rác bừa bãi 776:Phân tích bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác của Viễn Phương 777:Kể về một kỉ niệm sâu sắc về tình bạn 778:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương 779:Em hãy phân tích tác phẩm Rừng xà nu của Nguyễn Trung Thành 780:Phân tích bài thơ Đồng chí của tác giả Chính Hữu 781:Kể lại một lễ hội mà em biết 782:Hãy viết thư cho một bạn học kể lại buổi thăm trường tưởng tượng đầy xúc động sau 20 năm 783:Phân tích nhân vật Mị trong Vợ chồng A Phủ của Tô Hoài 784:Phân tích nhân vật ông Hai trong truyện ngắn Làng 785:Phân tích bài thơ Bếp Lửa của Bằng Việt có dàn ý 786:Phân tích đoạn trích Thúy Kiều báo ân báo oán trong tác phẩm Truyện Kiều của Nguyễn DuTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  36. 36. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 787:Phân tích đoạn trích Cảnh ngày xuân trong tác phẩm Truyện Kiều của Nguyễn Du 788:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Ăn có chừng, chơi có độ 789:Hãy kể về một lần em trót xem nhật ký của bạn – Bài tập làm văn số 3 lớp 9 790:Suy nghĩ về tình mẫu tử 791:Phân tích bài thơ Ánh Trăng của tác giả Nguyễn Duy 792:Phân tích bài thơ Mùa xuân nho nhỏ của Thanh Hải 793:Cảm nghĩ về nụ cười của mẹ thân yêu của em 794:Cảm nhận bài thơ Sang thu của Hữu Thỉnh 795:Suy nghĩ về lối sống giản dị 796:Kể lại một kỷ niệm đáng nhớ về thầy cô 797:Bình luận về vấn đề an toàn vệ sinh thực phẩm 798:Phát biểu cảm nghĩ về tình bạn 799:Suy nghĩ về hiện tượng xả rác trong trường học 800:Suy nghĩ về hiện tượng xả rác trong trường học 801:Nghị luận xã hội về vấn đề bạo lực học đường 802:Kể lại kỉ niệm đáng nhớ về thầy cô 803:Phân tích bài thơ Việt Bắc của Tố Hữu 804:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật Ngô Tử Văn trong Chuyện Chức Phán Sự Đền Tản Viên 805:Phân tích bài thơ Con Cò của Chế Lan Viên 806:Phân tích bài thơ Nói với con của Y Phương – Bài tập làm văn số 7 lớp 9 807:Phân tích bài thơ cảnh khuya 808:Phân tích bài thơ Mùa xuân nho nhỏ của Thanh Hải 809:Thuyết minh về cây lúaTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  37. 37. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 810:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Nói với con 811:Kể lại một kỉ niệm sâu sắc về tình bạn 812:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Phương Định tronNhững ngôi sao xa xôi của Lê Minh Khuê 813:Suy nghĩ của em về lòng dũng cảm 814:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Nói Với Con của nhà thơ Y Phương 815:Nêu cảm nhận về nhân vật ông Hai trong truyện ngắn Làng hay nhất 816:Soạn bài Bài Thơ Về Tiểu Đội Xe Không Kính 817:Phân tích bài thơ Đoàn thuyền đánh cá của Huy Cận 818:Suy nghĩ về bài thơ “Bếp lửa” của Bằng Việt 819:Cảm nhận về nhân vật ông Hai trong truyện ngắn Làng của Kim Lân 820:Suy nghĩ của em về tình mẫu tử 821:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Ngô Tử Văn trong Chuyện chức phán sự đền Tản Viên của Nguyễn Dữ 822:Kể lại một kỷ niệm mà em đã làm ba mẹ vui lòng 823:Phân tích bài thơ Bếp lửa của Bằng Việt 824:Phát biểu cảm nghĩ bài Cảnh Khuya của Hồ Chí Minh 825:Cảm nhận về bài thơ Sang Thu 826:Phân tích bài thơ Đồng chí của Chính Hữu 827:Phân tích bài thơ Ánh Trăng của tác giả Nguyễn Duy 828:Văn học và tình thương 829:Kể lại một lần em mắc lỗi khiến mẹ buồn lòng 830:Phân tích nhân vật ông Sáu trong Chiếc lược ngà của Nguyễn Quang Sáng 831:Phân tích nhân vật bé Thu trong truyện ngắn Chiếc lược ngà 832:Phân tích nhân vật anh thanh niên trong Lặng Lẽ Sa Pa của Nguyễn Thành Long Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  38. 38. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 833:Phân tích bài thơ Mây và Sóng của Ta-go 834:Phân tích truyện ngắn lặng lẽ sa pa 835:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện Người Con Gái Nam Xương 836:Phân tích đoạn trích Những đứa trẻ trong hồi kí Thời thơ ấu của Mác-xim Gor-ki 837:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Anh thanh niên 838:Phân tích bài thơ Đồng chí của Chính Hữu 839:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Nói với con của nhà thơ Y Phương 840:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Sang Thu của Hữu Thỉnh 841:Phân tích bài thơ Đồng Chí của Chính Hữu 842:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương 843:Suy nghĩ của em về truyện ngắn Lão Hạc 844:Phân tích truyện ngắn Lặng lẽ Sa Pa của Nguyễn Thành Long 845:Phát biểu cảm nghĩ về Mùa Xuân 846:Suy nghĩ về bài thơ “Sang thu” của Hữu Thỉnh 847:Soạn bài Lão Hạc trong truyện ngắn cùng tên của Nam Cao 848:Kể lại một lần em mắc lỗi 849:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương 850:Cảm nghĩ về tình mẫu tử văn mẫu lớp 9 851:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác của nhà thơ Viễn Phương 852:Giới thiệu về đoạn trích “Những đứa trẻ” của Go-rơ-ki 853:Suy nghĩ về câu tục ngữ Gần mực thì đen, gần đèn thì sáng (bài làm của học sinh giỏi) 854:Phân tích giá trị nội dung và nghệ thuật của tác phẩm truyện Kiều 855:Suy nghĩ về ý kiến: Hễ làm người thì quý thẳng mà làm thơ thì quý congTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  39. 39. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 856:Nếu em được chứng kiến câu chuyện bán chó của Lão Hạc nói cho ông giáo, em sẽ kể lại như thế nào 857:Soạn bài Chiếc Lược Ngà của Nguyễn Quang Sáng Văn 9 858:Soạn bài Bếp Lửa Ngữ văn 9 859:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật Vũ Nương 860:Thân phận người phụ nữ qua nhân vật Vũ Nương 861:Phân tích bài thơ Bếp Lửa của nhà thơ Bằng Việt 862:Suy nghĩ về tinh thần tự học 863:Phân tích nhân vật anh thanh niên trong Lặng Lẽ Sa Pa 864:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Vũ Nương 865:Suy nghĩ của em về bài thơ Viếng Lăng Bác của tác giả Viễn Phương 866:Suy nghĩ về đời sống tình cảm gia đình trong chiến tranh qua truyện Chiếc lược ngà 867:Kể về cuộc gặp gỡ giữa em và anh lái xe trong Bài thơ về Tiểu đội xe không kính 868:Phân tích bài thơ Đoàn Thuyền Đánh Cá 869:Cảm nhận về nhân vật ông Hai trong truyện ngắn Làng của Kim Lân 870:Phân tích đoạn trích Kiều ở lầu Ngưng Bích trong Truyện Kiều của Nguyễn Du 871:Phân tích bài thơ chạy giặc 872:Phân tích bài thơ Đồng Chí của nhà thơ Chính Hữu 873:Nghị luận xã hội về Ô nhiễm môi trường 874:Phân tích nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương 875:Suy nghĩ về lòng dũng cảm của con người 876:Suy nghĩ về cho và nhận 877:Phân tích bài thơ Mùa xuân nho nhỏ của Thanh Hải 878:Suy nghĩ về Chiến tranh thế giới thứ nhất (1914 – 1918) Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  40. 40. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 879:Giải thích câu nói Học, học nữa, học mãi 880:Thuyết minh về cây lúa 881:Kể cho các bạn nghe về một kỉ niệm đáng nhớ giữa mình và thầy, cô giáo cũ 882:Phân tích nhân vật chị Dậu trong đoạn trích Tức Nước Vỡ Bờ 883:Nghị luận xã hội về lòng biết ơn 884:Phân tích bài thơ Đồng chí của Chính Hữu (Có dàn ý chi tiết) 885:Phân tích bài thơ Sang thu của Hữu Thỉnh 886:Chứng minh câu tục ngữ: Kiến tha lâu đầy tổ 887:Soạn văn Phong cách Hồ Chí Minh của cô giáo Ngọc Minh chuyên văn 888:Phân tích bài thơ Đoàn Thuyền Đánh Cá của nhà thơ Huy Cận 889:Phân tích nhân vật Phương Định trong tác phẩm Những ngôi sao xa xôi của Lê Minh Khuê 890:Kể lại buổi thăm trường sau hai mươi năm xa cách 891:Phân tích đoạn trích Cảnh ngày xuân trong tác phẩm Truyện Kiều của Nguyễn Du 892:Nghị luận xã hội về câu tục ngữ Uống nước nhớ nguồn (có dàn ý và bài làm chi tiết) 893:Hãy tưởng tượng mình gặp gỡ và trò truyện với người lính lái xe trong Bài thơ về tiểu đội xe không kính của Phạm Tiến Duật. Viết bài văn về cuộc gặp gỡ và trò chuyện đó – Bài tập làm văn số 3 lớp 9 894:Hãy kể về một lần em trót xem nhật ký của bạn 895:Phân tích nhân vật Vũ Nương trong tác phẩm Chuyện Người Con Gái Nam Xương 896:Kể lại một kỉ niệm sâu sắc về tình bạn của em 897:Giải thích câu ca dao “Khôn ngoan đối đáp người ngoài. Gà cùng một mẹ chớ hoài đá nhau” 898:Nhân ngày 20-11 kể cho các bạn nghe về một kỉ niệm đáng nhớ giữa mình và thầy cô giáo cũ 899:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật anh thanh niên trong truyện ngắn Lặng lẽ Sa PaTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  41. 41. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 900:Thuyết minh về cây hoa sen (bài làm của học sinh giỏi) 901:Giới thiệu về đoạn trích “Những đứa trẻ” của Go-rơ-ki 902:Phân tích Bài thơ về tiểu đội xe không kính (Có dàn ý chi tiết) 903:Giải thích và chứng minh câu tục ngữ: Đi một ngày đàng, học một sàng khôn 904:Bình luận về an toàn vệ sinh thực phẩm 905:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật bé Thu 906:Phân tích nhân vật Việt trong truyện ngắn Những đứa con trong gia đình 907:Phân tích nhân vật anh thanh niên trong Lặng lẽ Sa Pa 908:Suy nghĩ về lòng trung thực 909:Cảm nhận về sáu câu thơ cuối đoạn trích Cảnh ngày xuân 910:Phân tích hai khổ thơ mở đầu bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác của Viễn Phương (bài làm của học sinh giỏi) 911:Biểu cảm về cây bàng 912:Phân tích tác phẩm Chuyện cũ trong phủ chúa Trịnh của Phạm Đình Hổ 913:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Phương Định trong truyện ngắn Những ngôi sao xa xôi của Lê Minh Khuê 914:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Bán anh em xa mua láng giềng gần 915:Phân tích bài thơ Bếp lửa của Bằng Việt (Có dàn ý chi tiết) 916:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương 917:Phân tích bài thơ Con cò của Chế Lan Viên 918:Suy nghĩ về tình cảm gia đình trong cuộc sống hiện đại ngày nay 919:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Sang thu của Hữu Thỉnh 920:Suy nghĩ về tình bạn trong xã hội 921:Phân tích Bài Thơ Về Tiểu Đội Xe Không Kính của Phạm Tiến Duật.Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  42. 42. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 922:Suy nghĩ về bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác của Viễn Phương 923:Suy nghĩ của em về bài thơ Viếng Lăng Bác 924:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật ông Hai trong tác phẩm Làng 925:Chứng minh câu tục ngữ: Tiên học lễ hậu học văn 926:Phân tích bài thơ Viếng Lăng Bác của Viễn Phương – Bài tập làm văn số 7 lớp 9 927:Phân tích bài thơ Thương Vợ của Tú Xương 928:Giới thiệu về đoạn trích “Những đứa trẻ” của Go-rơ-ki 929:Cảm nhận vẻ đẹp của Thúy Kiều 930:Phân tích bài thơ Con Cò của Chế Lan Viên 931:Cảm nhận về hình tượng nhân vật Phương Định 932:Suy nghĩ về câu tục ngữ “Một sự nhịn chín sự lành” 933:Phân tích nhân vật ông Hai trong Làng của Kim Lân 934:Biểu cảm về nụ cười của mẹ 935:Cảm nhận về nhân vật ông Hai trong truyện ngắn Làng của nhà văn Kim Lân 936:Kể lại kỉ niệm đáng nhớ của em với thầy cô giáo 937:Phân tích nhân vật Lão Hạc trong truyện ngắn Lão Hạc 938:Cảm nhận về bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác của Viễn Phương 939:Bình luận về câu nói Học đi đôi với hành 940:Phân tích nhân vật A Phủ trong tác phẩm Vợ chồng A Phủ của Tô Hoài 941:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật ông Hai trong tác phẩm Làng của Kim Lân 942:Biểu cảm về cây mai 943:Phát biểu cảm nghĩ về Bà của mình 944:Phân tích câu nói: Dòng suối đổ vào sông, sông đổ vào đại trường giang Vôn ga, con sông Vôn ga đi ra biển. Lòng yêu nhà yêu làng xóm yêu miền quê trở nên lòng yêu Tổ quốc (bài Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  43. 43. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com làm của học sinh giỏi) 945:Cảm nghĩ của em về nhân vật Phương Định 946:Phân tích bài thơ Đoàn Thuyền Đánh Cá của nhà thơ Huy Cận 947:Phân tích nhân vật ông Hai trong truyện ngắn Làng của nhà văn Kim Lân 948:Cảm nhận về nhân vật ông Hai 949:Nghị luận xã hội về Bạo lực gia đình 950:Nghị luận câu nói: Sự cẩu thả trong bất cứ nghề gì cũng là một sự bất lương 951:Cảm nhận về ba cô gái thanh niên xung phong 952:Suy nghĩ về nhân vật anh thanh niên trong Lặng lẽ Sa Pa của Nguyễn Thành Long 953:Cảm nhận về bài thơ Đồng chí 954:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật ông Hai trong truyện ngắn Làng của Kim Lân 955:Phát biểu cảm nghĩ về bài thơ Qua Đèo Ngang 956:Suy nghĩ về sự trưởng thành 957:Cảm nhận của em về vẻ đẹp của Thúy Kiều trong Truyện Kiều của Nguyễn Du 958:Cảm nhận về truyện ngắn Lặng lẽ Sapa 959:Suy nghĩ về lòng yêu thương 960:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật Vũ Nương trong tác phẩm Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương 961:Văn biểu cảm về cây phượng 962:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Phương Định 963:Phân tích nhân vật bé Thu trong Chiếc lược ngà của Nguyễn Quang Sáng 964:Phân tích nhân vật Phương Định trong tác phẩm Những Ngôi Sao Xa Xôi của Lê Minh Khuê 965:Cảm nhận của em về truyện ngắn Lặng lẽ Sa paTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  44. 44. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 966:Suy nghĩ của em về mạng xã hội Facebook và hiện tượng chơi Facebook của học sinh hiện nay (dàn ý và bài làm chi tiết) 967:Bình luận về câu nói: Lương y như từ mẫu 968:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Viếng Lăng Bác của nhà thơ Viễn Phương 969:Suy nghĩ về hiện tượng xả rác trong trường học 970:Phân tích đoạn trích Thúy Kiều báo ân báo oán trong tác phẩm Truyện Kiều của Nguyễn Du 971:Cảm nhận 6 câu thơ cuối bài Cảnh ngày xuân 972:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật Phương Định 973:Phân tích bài thơ Nói Với Con của nhà thơ Y Phương 974:Phân tích bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác của nhà thơ Viễn Phương 975:Phân tích khổ thơ thứ hai bài thơ Bếp lửa của Bằng Việt (bài làm của học sinh giỏi) 976:Phân tích nhân vật Anh thanh niên trong Lặng lẽ Sa pa của Nguyễn Thành Long 977:Kể lại một lần em mắc lỗi văn lớp 9 978:Cảm nhận về nhân vật ông Hai 979:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương của Nguyễn Dữ 980:Phân tích nhân vật Ông Hai 981:Thuyết minh về cây tre Bài tập làm văn số 1 lớp 9 982:Bác Hồ là vị lãnh tụ vĩ đại của nhân dân Việt Nam, anh hùng giải phóng dân tộc, danh nhân văn hóa thế giới hay viết bài văn nêu suy nghĩ của em về Người 983:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Sang thu của Hữu Thỉnh 984:Phân tích nhân vật anh Nhĩ 985:Suy nghĩ về nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương 986:Suy nghĩ của em về tình cảm gia đình 987:Phân tích nhân vật Phùng trong Chiếc thuyền ngoài xa của Nguyễn Minh Châu Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  45. 45. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 988:Bình luận xã hội về Bệnh vô cảm hiện nay 989:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật bé Thu 990:Suy nghĩ của em về tình mẫu tử trong xã hội hiện đại 991:Phân tích bài thơ Khúc hát ru những em bé lớn trên lưng mẹ của Nguyễn Khoa Điềm 992:Lấy nhan đề “Những người không chịu thua số phận”, em hãy viết bài văn nêu suy nghĩ của mình về những con người ấy – Bài tập làm văn số 5 lớp 9 993:Phân tích bài thơ Đồng chí của Chính Hữu 994:Nghị luận về cái lợi và cái hại của Internet (bài làm của học sinh giỏi) 995:Thuyết minh về cây tre 996:Suy nghĩ của em về tình cảm gia đình 997:Giải thích câu tục ngữ “Đàn ông xây nhà, đàn bà xây tổ ấm 998:Suy nghĩ của em về tình mẫu tử trong cuộc sống 999:Phân tích đoạn trích Hạnh phúc của một tang gia của Vũ Trọng Phụng 1000:Nêu suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật Lão Hạc trong tác phẩm cùng tên của Nam Cao – Bài tập làm văn số 6 lớp 9 1001:Phân tích bài thơ Bếp lửa của Bằng Việt 1002:Phân tích bài thơ Đồng chí của Chính Hữu 1003:Cảm nhận 6 câu thơ cuối bài Cảnh ngày xuân 1004:Kể lại buổi thăm trường sau hai mươi năm xa cách 1005:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật bé Thu trong truyện Chiếc lược ngà 1006:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ “Sang thu” của Hữu Thỉnh 1007:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật Vũ Nương 1008:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Sang thu của Hữu Thỉnh – Bài tập làm văn số 7 lớp 9 1009:Phân tích bài thơ Sang thu của Hữu Thỉnh (Có dàn ý chi tiết)Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  46. 46. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 1010:Suy nghĩ về câu chuyện Tất cả sức mạnh 1011:Phân tích bài thơ Sang Thu của nhà thơ Hữu Thỉnh 1012:Phân tích 8 câu thơ đầu bài thơ Việt Bắc 1013:Phân tích bài thơ Bếp lửa của Bằng Việt 1014:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật Phương Định trong Những Ngôi Sao Xa Xôi 1015:Kể lại một lần em mắc lỗi 1016:Cảm nhận vẻ đẹp Thúy Kiều trong đoạn trích Chị em Thúy Kiều 1017:Nghị luận về vấn đề bảo vệ môi trường ngắn gọn hay nhất 1018:Phân tích bài Chuẩn bị hành trang vào thế kỉ mới của Vũ Khoan 1019:Phân tích đoạn trích Chị em Thúy Kiều trong tác phẩm Truyện Kiều của Nguyễn Du (dàn ý và bài làm chi tiết) 1020:Phân tích bài thơ Mùa xuân nho nhỏ của Thanh Hải 1021:Nghị luận xã hội về câu tục ngữ Đi một ngày đàng học một sàng khôn (có dàn ý và bài làm chi tiết) 1022:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Nói với con 1023:Nghị luận xã hội về vấn đề học đối phó 1024:Phân tích bài thơ Nói Với Con của nhà thơ Y Phương 1025:Phân tích bài thơ Đoàn thuyền đánh cá của Huy Cận 1026:Suy nghĩ về ý kiến: Mỗi tác phẩm lớn như rọi vào bên trong chúng ta một ánh sáng riêng… (có dàn ý và bài làm chi tiết) 1027:Phân tích bài thơ Sang thu của Hữu Thỉnh 1028:Phân tích bài thơ Viếng Lăng Bác của Viễn Phương hay nhất 1029:Phân tích nhân vật ông Hai trong truyện ngắn Làng của Kim Lân 1030:Bình luận về câu tục ngữ Có chí thì nên 1031:Phân tích nhân vật ông Hai trong truyện ngắn Làng của tác giả Kim Lân Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  47. 47. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 1032:Giải thích câu ca dao “Nhiễu điều phủ lấy giá gương. Người trong một nước phải thương nhau cùng” 1033:Suy nghĩ về tình cảm gia đình trong cuộc sống hiện nay 1034:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Viếng Lăng Bác của Viễn Phương 1035:Phân tích khổ thơ thứ hai bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác của Viễn Phương 1036:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Phương Định trong truyện ngắn Những ngôi sao xa xôi của Lê Minh Khuê 1037:Phân tích nhân vật bé Thu trong truyện ngắn Chiếc lược ngà 1038:Suy nghĩ về mục đích học tập 1039:Phân tích nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương của Nguyễn Dữ 1040:Cảm nhận về nhân vật bé Thu trong Chiếc lược ngà của Nguyễn Quang Sáng 1041:Suy nghĩ của em về truyện ngắn Lão Hạc của nhà văn Nam Cao 1042:Phân tích nhân vật anh thanh niên 1043:Chứng minh câu tục ngữ: Nhất tự vi sư, bán tự vi sư 1044:Phân tích nhân vật lão Hạc trong tác phẩm cùng tên của nhà văn Nam Cao 1045:Cảm nghĩ về bài thơ Viếng Lăng Bác của em 1046:Phân tích nhân vật lão Hạc trong truyện ngắn Lão Hạc của nhà văn Nam Cao 1047:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Đồng Chí 1048:Dàn ý suy nghĩ về nhân vật ông Hai 1049:Giới thiệu về chiếc áo dài Việt Nam 1050:Phân tích nhân vật chị Dậu trong trích đoạn Tức nước vỡ bờ của Ngô Tất Tố 1051:Phân tích về nhân vật Phương Định 1052:Phân tích nhân vật anh Sáu 1053:Thuyết minh về Hồ GươmTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  48. 48. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 1054:Phân tích bài thơ Đất Nước của Nguyễn Đình Thi 1055:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Sang Thu 1056:Thuyết minh về chiếc đèn ông sao 1057:Phân tích nhân vật Nhĩ 1058:Suy nghĩ của em về bài thơ Viếng Lăng Bác 1059:Phân tích nhân vật anh thanh niên trong truyện Lặng lẽ Sa Pa 1060:Phân tích Bài thơ về tiểu đội xe không kính của Phạm Tiến Duật 1061:Kể lại một lần em mắc lỗi 1062:Phân tích nhân vật Phương Định trong Những ngôi sao xa xôi của nhà văn Lê Minh Khuê 1063:Suy nghĩ của em về tình mẫu tử trong cuộc sống 1064:Suy nghĩ về hiện tượng sống ảo 1065:Thuyết minh về con trâu 1066:Phân tích truyện ngắn cô bé bán diêm 1067:Bình luận câu tục ngữ “Đói cho sạch, rách cho thơm” 1068:Nghị luận về chủ đề Người ấy sống mãi trong lòng tôi 1069:Phân tích nhân vật ông Sáu truyện Chiếc lược ngà của Nguyễn Quang Sáng 1070:Thuyết minh về Hồ Gươm 1071:Phân tích bài thơ Nói Với Con của nhà thơ Y Phương 1072:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Phương Định 1073:Cảm nhận của em về hình tượng nhân vật Vũ Nương 1074:Kể một lần trót xem trộm nhật kí của bạn 1075:Phân tích truyện ngắn Bến quê 1076:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật Ông Hai ở truyện ngắn Làng của Kim LânTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  49. 49. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 1077:Phân tích bài Bàn về đọc sách của Chu Quang Tiềm 1078:Bác Hồ là vị lãnh tụ vĩ đại của nhân dân Việt Nam, anh hùng giải phóng dân tộc, danh nhân văn hóa thế giới hãy viết bài văn nêu suy nghĩ của em về Người – Bài tập làm văn số 5 lớp 9 1079:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Đồng Chí 1080:Phân tích nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương của Nguyễn Dữ 1081:Phân tích bài thơ Bếp lửa của Bằng Việt 1082:Phân tích bài thơ Đồng chí của Chính Hữu 1083:Suy nghĩ của em về tình bạn 1084:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật anh thanh niên trong Lặng lẽ Sa Pa 1085:Giải thích câu tục ngữ Có chí thì nên 1086:Kể lại một kỉ niệm sâu sắc về tình bạn 1087:Phân tích bài thơ Đoàn Thuyền Đánh Cá của nhà thơ Huy Cận 1088:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương của Nguyễn Dữ hay nhất 1089:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật Phương Định trong truyện ngắn Những Ngôi Sao Xa Xôi của Lê Minh Khuê 1090:Phân tích bài thơ Ánh trăng của Nguyễn Duy 1091:Phát biểu cảm nghĩ về bài thơ Tiếng Gà Trưa của Xuân Quỳnh 1092:Phân tích bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác của Viễn Phương 1093:Cảm nhận của về bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác 1094:Suy nghĩ về lòng dũng cảm 1095:Giải thích câu nói Học đi đôi với hành 1096:Phân tích bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác của Viễn Phương 1097:Soạn bài Liên kết câu và liên kết đoạn vănTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  50. 50. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 1098:Phân tích bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác của Viễn Phương 1099:Suy nghĩ của em về tình mẫu tử trong xã hội hiện nay 1100:Suy nghĩ về tình mẫu tử thiêng liêng vĩ đại 1101:Phân tích bài thơ Bếp lửa của Bằng Việt 1102:Suy nghĩ về hiện tượng xả rác trong trường học (bài làm của học sinh giỏi) 1103:Phân tích bài thơ Ánh Trăng của Nguyễn Duy có dàn ý chi tiết 1104:Biểu cảm về mùa xuân 1105:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Giận cá chém thớt 1106:Phân tích Bài thơ về tiểu đội xe không kính của Phạm Tiến Duật 1107:Cảm nhận của em về bài Sang thu 1108:Bình luận về câu nói Cái nết đánh chết cái đẹp 1109:Phân tích bài thơ Nói Với Con của Y Phương có dàn ý chi tiết 1110:Phân tích tư thế ung dung, hiên ngang của người lính qua hai khổ thơ đầu trong bài thơ Bài thơ về tiểu đội xe không kính của Phạm Tiến Duật (bài làm của học sinh giỏi) 1111:Phân tích nhân vật ông Hai trong truyện ngắn Làng của nhà văn Kim Lân 1112:Cảm nhận 6 câu thơ cuối đoạn trích Cảnh ngày xuân trong Truyện Kiều 1113:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật anh thanh niên 1114:Kể lại một lần em trót xem trộm nhật ký của bạn 1115:Phân tích khổ thơ thứ ba trong bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác của Viễn Phương (bài làm của học sinh giỏi) 1116:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Sang thu của nhà thơ Hữu Thỉnh 1117:Cảm nhận của em về hình tượng nhân vật Vũ Nương 1118:Phân tích bài thơ Mùa xuân nho nhỏ của Thanh Hải 1119:Thuyết minh về chiếc kính đeo mắt (bài làm của học sinh giỏi)Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  51. 51. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 1120:Cảm nghĩ về nhân vật anh thanh niên trong "Lặng lẽ Sa pa" của Vũ Thành Lòng 1121:Phân tích nhân vật Phương Định trong tác phẩm Những ngôi sao xa xôi 1122:Phân tích nhân vật ông Sáu trong Chiếc Lược Ngà của nhà văn Nguyễn Quang Sáng 1123:Nêu suy nghĩ của em về tình mẫu tử 1124:Kể lại một giấc mơ gặp người thân lớp 9 1125:Cảm nhận về 3 cô gái thanh niên xung phong 1126:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật ông Hai trong Làng của nhà văn Kim Lân 1127:Cảm nhận của em về truyện ngắn Lão Hạc 1128:Phân tích bài thơ Ánh trăng của Nguyễn Duy 1129:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật bé Thu 1130:Em hãy đóng vai Trương Sinh để kể lại truyện Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương 1131:Suy nghĩ về giá trị của lời xin lỗi 1132:Cảm nhận về nhân vật ông Hai trong truyện Làng của Kim Lân 1133:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật anh thanh niên trong Lặng lẽ Sa Pa 1134:Giải thích câu tục ngữ “Tốt danh hơn lành áo” 1135:Phân tích hình tượng Chiếc lá cuối cùng 1136:Kể về một người thân của em 1137:Cảm nhận về bài thơ Đồng Chí của Chính Hữu 1138:Phân tích truyện Lặng lẽ Sa Pa của Nguyễn Thành Long hay nhất 1139:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Mạnh dùng sức, yếu dùng chước 1140:Cảm nhận về vẻ đẹp của Thúy Kiều 1141:Suy nghĩ của em về bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác của nhà thơ Viễn Phương 1142:Phân tích bài thơ Bếp lửa của Bằng ViệtTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  52. 52. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 1143:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Ăn có chừng, chơi có độ 1144:Suy nghĩ về nhân vật anh thanh niên trong truyện ngắn Lặng lẽ Sa Pa 1145:Soạn bài Tuyên bố thế giới về sự sống còn quyền được bảo vệ và phát triển của trẻ em Ngữ văn 9 1146:Phân tích bài thơ Đồng chí của Chính Hữu 1147:Cảm nhận về cây phượng mỗi khi hè về 1148:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện Người Con Gái Nam Xương của tác giả Nguyễn Dữ 1149:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Viếng Lăng Bác 1150:Cảm nhận về bài thơ Viếng Lăng Bác của tác giả Viễn Phương 1151:Phân tích bài Chuẩn bị hành trang vào thế kỉ mới của Vũ Khoan 1152:Suy nghĩ về tinh thần tự học 1153:Nghị luận xã hội về vấn đề an toàn giao thông trong xã hội 1154:Thuyết minh về cây tre Việt Nam 1155:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Tiên học lễ, hậu học văn 1156:Phân tích nhân vật anh thanh niên trong Lặng lẽ Sa Pa của Nguyễn Thành Long 1157:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương của Nguyễn Dữ 1158:Phân tích bài Tiếng nói của văn nghệ của Nguyễn Đình Thi 1159:Suy nghĩ của em về tình mẫu tử 1160:Cảm nghĩ của em về nhân vật Phương Định 1161:Suy nghĩ về bệnh vô cảm trong xã hội hiện nay 1162:Cảm nhận của em về bài Sang thu 1163:Phân tích truyện ngắn Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương 1164:Kể lại buổi thăm trường sau hai mươi năm xa cách Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  53. 53. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 1165:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật Ông Hai trong Làng của Kim Lân 1166:Suy nghĩ về tình mẫu tử hay nhất 1167:Phân tích bài thơ Đồng Chí của nhà thơ Chính Hữu 1168:Phân tích bài thơ Bài thơ về Tiểu đội xe không kính của Phạm Tiến Duật 1169:Phân tích bài thơ Mùa Xuân Nho Nhỏ của tác giả Thanh Hải 1170:Phân tích bài thơ Bếp Lửa của Bằng Việt hay nhất 1171:Cảm nghĩ về nhân vật Phương Định trong Những ngôi sao xa xôi của Lê Minh Khuê 1172:Cảm nghĩ về tình bạn 1173:Kể lại Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương 1174:Phân tích nhân vật chị Dậu trong đoạn trích Tức Nước Vỡ Bờ của Ngô Tất Tố 1175:Phân tích bài thơ Viếng Lăng Bác của tác giả Viễn Phương 1176:Phân tích truyện ngắn Làng 1177:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật Phương Định 1178:Cảm nghĩ về bài Viếng lăng Bác của Viễn Phương 1179:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật Phương Định 1180:Suy nghĩ của em về lòng dũng cảm trong đời sống 1181:Suy nghĩ về câu tục ngữ Uống nước nhớ nguồn (bài làm của học sinh giỏi) 1182:Nghị luận xã hội về khát vọng và tham vọng trong cuộc sống 1183:Cảm nhận về ba nữ thanh niên xung phong trong truyện ngắn Những Ngôi Sao Xa Xôi 1184:Phân tích bài thơ “Ánh trăng” của Nguyễn Duy 1185:Bình luận câu tục ngữ “Lá lành đùm lá rách” 1186:Phân tích nhân vật Vũ Nương trong tác phẩm Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương của Nguyễn Dữ 1187:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật bé Thu Tài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  54. 54. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 1188:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật ông Hai trong truyện ngắn Làng 1189:Phân tích nhân vật Vũ Nương trong Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương của Nguyễn Dữ 1190:Phân tích nhân vật anh thanh niên trong truyện Lặng lẽ Sa Pa 1191:Phân tích bài thơ Đoàn thuyền đánh cá của nhà thơ Huy Cận 1192:Thuyết minh về cây dừa 1193:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Gió chiều nào xoay chiều ấy 1194:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật ông Hai trong truyện ngắn Làng 1195:Viết một bài văn suy nghĩ về tình bạn 1196:Phân tích bài thơ Sang Thu của Hữu Thỉnh hay nhất 1197:Phân tích bài thơ Con Cò của nhà thơ Chế Lan Viên 1198:Bình luận câu tục ngữ “Tốt gỗ hơn tốt nước sơn” 1199:Phân tích bài thơ Con Cò của Chế Lan Viên có dàn ý chi tiết 1200:Phân tích nhân vật ông Hai trong truyện ngắn Làng của nhà văn Kim Lân 1201:Suy nghĩ của em về tình mẫu tử trong cuộc sống 1202:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật Vũ Nương 1203:Biểu cảm về thầy cô giáo 1204:Thuyết minh về cây tre 1205:Suy nghĩ của em về tình cảm gia đình 1206:Phân tích đoạn trích Bố của Xi-mông trong truyện ngắn cùng tên của Guy đơ Mô-pa- xăng 1207:Kể lại một việc làm tốt mà em đã làm được 1208:Đã có lần em cùng bố mẹ (hoặc anh, chị) đi thăm mộ người thân trong ngày lễ, Tết. Hãy viết bài văn kể về buổi đi thăm mộ đáng nhớ đó – Bài tập làm văn số 2 lớp 9 1209:Phân tích Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương của Nguyễn DữTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  55. 55. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 1210:Soạn văn Con chó Bấc chương trình Ngữ văn 9 1211:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Vũ nương 1212:Suy nghĩ của em về tình bạn trong cuộc sống của con người 1213:Suy nghĩ của em về tình mẫu tử 1214:Thuyết minh về ước mơ của em 1215:Suy nghĩ về tình cảm gia đình trong cuộc sống hiện nay 1216:Phân tích bài thơ Đồng Chí của tác giả Chính Hữu 1217:Phân tích nhân vật anh thanh niên trong tác phẩm Lặng lẽ Sa pa 1218:Phân tích nhân vật ông Hai trong truyện ngắn Làng (Có dàn ý chi tiết) 1219:Bình luận về câu tục ngữ Tốt gỗ hơn tốt nước sơn 1220:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật Phương Định trong Những ngôi sao xa xôi 1221:Phân tích hình tượng người lính lái xe trong Bài thơ tiểu đội xe không kính 1222:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật Vũ Nương trong truyện Người con gái Nam Xương 1223:Phân tích nhân vật ông Hai trong truyện ngắn Làng 1224:Suy nghĩ của mình về "Tính trung thực" 1225:Soạn bài Tiếng Gà Trưa của nhà thơ Xuân Quỳnh 1226:Suy nghĩ về thân phận người phụ nữ dưới chế độ phong kiến qua nhân vật Vũ Nương 1227:Kể lại một lần em mắc lỗi với thầy cô 1228:Cảm nhận về nhân vật Vũ Nương 1229:Suy nghĩ về truyện ngắn Lão Hạc của nhà văn Nam Cao 1230:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Sang thu 1231:Phân tích bài thơ Viếng lăng Bác của Viễn Phương 1232:Cảm nhận của em về bài thơ Viếng lăng BácTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com
  56. 56. Cuộc thi Viết văn học trò hàng tháng https://vietvanhoctro.com 1233:Giải thích câu tục ngữ: Gần thường xa thương 1234:Thuyết minh về cây dừa trong đời sống Việt Nam (bài làm của học sinh giỏi) 1235:Phân tích bài thơ Viếng Lăng Bác của nhà thơ Viễn Phương 1236:Cảm nhận về nhân vật ông Hai trong tác phẩm Làng của Kim Lân 1237:Nghị luận câu nói: Sự cẩu thả trong bất cứ nghề gì cũng là một sự bất lương 1238:Phân tích bài thơ Mùa Xuân Nho Nhỏ của Thanh Hải có dàn ý 1239:Phân tích bài thơ Đồng chí của Chính Hữu 1240:Phân tích tác phẩm Vợ nhặt của Kim Lân 1241:Phân tích bài thơ Chị em Thúy Kiều của Nguyễn Du 1242:Một hiện tượng khá phổ biến hiện nay là vứt rác ra đường hoặc những nơi công cộng, bên hồ, kể cả ở những nơi danh lam thắng cảnh hoặc di tích lịch sử, văn hoá 1243:Kể về thầy cô giáo của em 1244:Cảm nhận về nhân vật ông Hai 1245:Kể lại 1 kỉ niệm đáng nhớ về thầy cô 1246:Tưởng tượng 20 năm sau, vào một ngày hè, em về thăm lại trường xưa. Hãy viết thư cho một bạn học hồi ấy, kể lại buổi thăm trường đầy xúc động đó. 1247:Suy nghĩ của em về nhân vật lão Hạc 1248:Suy nghĩ của em về truyện ngắn Lão Hạc của nhà văn Nam Cao 1249:Cảm nhận 14 câu đầu bài thơ Tây tiến 1250:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật Vũ Nương trong tác phẩm Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương 1251:Cảm nhận của em về nhân vật Vũ Nương trong tác phẩm Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương 1252:Phân tích bài thơ bếp lửa 1253:Cảm nhận về hình tượng nhân vật Phương ĐịnhTài liệu chia sẻ tại https://vietvanhoctro.com

×