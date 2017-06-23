Unbundling Higher Education Professor Neil Morris Chair in Educational Technology, Innovation and Change, School of Educat...
Overview Leeds case study Impact Definitions Examples
Definitions In North America, unbundling is primarily perceived as credit accumulation, credit transfer and more recently ...
Types of unbundling Learning and teaching Student support services Qualifications
Unbundling scenarios School College University Employment Higher Education School Employment Degree apprenticeship (employ...
Why is unbundling happening now in the HE sector? • Influence of ‘disruption’ in other sectors (e.g. music, shopping, busi...
Evidence of unbundling in the sector
Unbundled degrees
Role of external players
Role of digital technology Access Collaboration Assessment Global Interaction Content
Flexible pedagogies https://www.heacademy.ac.uk/sites/default/files/resources/npi_report.pdf
Future of universities? Clayton Christensen, the Harvard Business Professor termed the ‘father of disruption’ holds extrem...
“Recent developments have spurred critical commentaries, pointing to a problematic ‘darker side’ of marketisation . This d...
Elements of Higher Education provision being unbundled and rebundled Learning materials Supporting content Teaching Tutori...
Commercialising learning materials Teacher produced content Student produced content Licensed content Open Educational Res...
Potential benefits and risks of unbundling Benefits Access Flexibility Inclusiveness Student-focused Market-led costs Risk...
Web: http://unbundleduni.com/ Twitter: @unbundledHE Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/unbundledHE/ Email: Laura Czerniewi...
Leeds’ journey to unbundled and rebundled Higher Education provision
Rationale • Strategic (Maintaining competitive edge; protecting / growing cohorts; Obtaining ROI on digital investment thr...
Digital learning online portfolio
Massive Open Online Courses
Online standalone credit- bearing courses 10 credits awarded by University of Leeds Over 60,000 joiners on these ‘programs...
Online CPD courses with industry partners • Delivering demand led CPD courses for professionals • Partnering with organisa...
Partnership with Pearson Education • Masters level Online Distance Learning programmes • University responsible for design...
© University of Leeds Email: n.p.morris@leeds.ac.uk Twitter: @neilmorrisleeds
  3. 3. Definitions In North America, unbundling is primarily perceived as credit accumulation, credit transfer and more recently micro- credentials (e.g. Nanodegrees from Udacity and MicroMasters from edX); as predicted by Selingo a few year ago (Selingo, 2013). In the UK, unbundling is currently viewed as the disaggregation of learning into smaller parts which offers, in theory at least, opportunities for HEIs to separate traditionally integrated components and reimagine new products and services (Yuan et al., 2013).
  4. 4. Types of unbundling Learning and teaching Student support services Qualifications
  5. 5. Unbundling scenarios School College University Employment Higher Education School Employment Degree apprenticeship (employment and F2F/online study at College / University) F2F course at University Online course at University F2F course at University Employment Managed curriculum with College + University + Alternative provider (mixture of F2F, blended and online only courses) [rebundled] Online course with alternative provider F2F project course at University Online course at University Qualification through accreditor
  6. 6. Why is unbundling happening now in the HE sector? • Influence of ‘disruption’ in other sectors (e.g. music, shopping, business)? • Ability to offer flexible learning opportunities as a result of advances in digital technology? • Government pressure to increase access, reduce inequality, raise employment, improve flexibility? • Institutional strategies to diversify student cohort, grow student body, retain student markets? • Pressure from private / alternative providers creating an alternative HE market? • Pressure from students for more flexible learning pathways to meet their diverse needs? • Created by actors within organisations who are just making it happen?
  7. 7. Evidence of unbundling in the sector
  8. 8. Unbundled degrees
  9. 9. Role of external players
  10. 10. Role of digital technology Access Collaboration Assessment Global Interaction Content
  11. 11. Flexible pedagogies https://www.heacademy.ac.uk/sites/default/files/resources/npi_report.pdf
  12. 12. Future of universities? Clayton Christensen, the Harvard Business Professor termed the ‘father of disruption’ holds extreme views about the future of universities as a result of unbundling, marketization and digital technology: “Some will survive. Most will evolve hybrid models, in which universities license some courses from an online provider like Coursera but then provide more-specialized courses in person. Hybrids are actually a principle regardless of industry. If you want to use a new technology in a mainstream existing market, it has to be a hybrid.” (Christensen 2013) Extract from blog at unbundleduni.com
  13. 13. “Recent developments have spurred critical commentaries, pointing to a problematic ‘darker side’ of marketisation . This darker side might include, for example, the ‘selling’ of pedagogy to the (sometimes) highest bidder; the fragmenting of the educational offering and the packaging of ‘learning’ into byte-sized attractions (Nixon, Scullion and Hearn, 2016); ultimately, this could lead to the trivialisation of the challenge of learning and the casualisation of academic labour.” Darker side of marketisation? Extract from blog at unbundleduni.com
  14. 14. Elements of Higher Education provision being unbundled and rebundled Learning materials Supporting content Teaching Tutoring Learning pathways Peer-to-peer learning Learning support Learning services Assessment Feedback Accreditation Qualifications Learning platforms Informal learning services Training / skills support Equipment (generic and specialist)
  15. 15. Commercialising learning materials Teacher produced content Student produced content Licensed content Open Educational Resources Open access content Commercial content
  16. 16. Potential benefits and risks of unbundling Benefits Access Flexibility Inclusiveness Student-focused Market-led costs Risks Fragmented curriculum Quality / regulation Misalignment with employer requirements Cannabilisation of HE sector Further inequality
  17. 17. Web: http://unbundleduni.com/ Twitter: @unbundledHE Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/unbundledHE/ Email: Laura Czerniewicz (laura.czerniewicz@uct.ac.za) This research project, led by Laura Czerniewicz (UCT) and Neil Morris (Leeds), examines changes in higher education that, according to some, are leading to the “unbundling” of educational provision – the intersection of increasingly disaggregated curricula and services, the affordances of digital technologies, the growing marketisation of the higher education sector itself and the inequalities which characterise both the sector and the contexts in which they are located. Funded by the Economic and Social Research Council (UK) and the National Research Foundation (South Africa) Image: PeterG, used under licence from Shutterstock.com Logos: Copyright University of Leeds and University of Cape Town
  18. 18. Leeds’ journey to unbundled and rebundled Higher Education provision
  19. 19. Rationale • Strategic (Maintaining competitive edge; protecting / growing cohorts; Obtaining ROI on digital investment through re-purposing; utilising in-house expertise; focus on internationalisation and employability) • Student demand (Flexible learning pathways requested; supporting diverse student population across many levels) • Changing policy landscape (UK HE Bill; UK visa situation; Brexit; focus on skills training; Degree apprenticeships) • Commercial partnerships (Shared risk; shared values; external expertise; speed to market; innovation)
  20. 20. Digital learning online portfolio
  21. 21. Massive Open Online Courses
  22. 22. Online standalone credit- bearing courses 10 credits awarded by University of Leeds Over 60,000 joiners on these ‘programs’ since September 2016 First credit awards issued February 2017 from learners around the world
  23. 23. Online CPD courses with industry partners • Delivering demand led CPD courses for professionals • Partnering with organisations to deliver internally facing online staff development courses
  24. 24. Partnership with Pearson Education • Masters level Online Distance Learning programmes • University responsible for design, development, delivery and award of degrees • Pearson responsible for marketing, recruitment and some student support
  25. 25. © University of Leeds Email: n.p.morris@leeds.ac.uk Twitter: @neilmorrisleeds

