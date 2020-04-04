Successfully reported this slideshow.
Кино Нанэ Момчян 8.4
История кино. • Кинемато́граф — отрасль человеческой деятельности, заключающаяся в создании движущихся изображений. Иногда...
• Кинематограф занимает значительную часть современной культуры многих стран. Во многих странах киноиндустрия является зна...
• И в особенности, эта ситуация характерна для фабрики грез. Ибо, именно в Голливуде, внешняя, яркая и примечательная стор...
• Тонкости режиссёрства Режиссура – это разновидность творческой деятельности, с помощью которой создаются кинематограф, т...
• Жанры кино Ужасы Хороший фильм ужасов - это фильм, способный хорошо напугать зрителя, вызвать в нём самые разнообразные ...
• Смысл комедии в том, что она заставляет зрителей смеяться, а добиваются этого авторы разными способами - как построением...
• Особенность драмы в том, что главное внимание уделяется не спецэффектам, развитию сюжета и т. п., а жизненным ситуациям,...
фильмы в жанре... • Ужас Мюзикл
Комедия Триллер
• Мелодрама • Драма
• Фантастика • Детектив
