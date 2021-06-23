Toy fair ppt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TOYS-BASED LEARNING AND THE INDIA TOY FAIR 2021
TOYS ARE OUR HERITAGE SINCE CIVILIZATION BEGAN
Excavation of small carts, whistles shaped like birds, and toy monkeys which could slide down a string.
INDUS VALLEY CIVILIZATION (3010–1500 BCE) "The most important [ancient Indus] crafts were in the fields of textiles, ceram...
BUT SOME TOYS AND GAMES THAT WE HAVE INHERITED ARE ON THE VERGE OF EXTINCTION
Chaduranga • Predecessor of Chess. • Played by four players • Single stick dice known as the daala. • Each player gets 4 p...
Pallanguli • Origins in the Ramayana - created by Rama for Sita while in captivity. • The game is played with six seeds pl...
• The Pachisi board is made of cloth in a patchwork design conjoined at the center • The game is played with wooden pawns ...
• Chauka Bara was a traditional race game of coins on the board • Similar to Pachisi • Objective of who would reach the in...
• Puppets used by puppeteers and by parents to tell stories to their children. • Children also used puppets to create thei...
PUPPETRY Kathputli of Rajasthan Kundhei of Odisha Bomalattam of TN Gommbeyatta of Karnataka Tholu Bomalatta of Andhra Putu...
WE ARE LOSING THE ART OF MAKING OUR OWN TOYS, THEREBY LOSING MANY SKILLS
PAPER WHISTLE AND SIREN
TELEPHONE RING AND MATCHBOX TELEPHONE
BOW AND ARROW AND BULLET SHOOTER
CATAPULT AND PAPER BULLET
Indigenous toys There are only 3000-5000 artisans in Ramanagra District. Karnataka who make Chennapatna toys
NATIONAL EDUCATION POLICY, 2020
NATIONAL EDUCATION POLICY 2020 Provision In brief Definitive shifts in school education at all levels To a more play and d...
PLAY-BASED LEARNING (PBL) On connecting and engaging with people, objects, representations, children acquire a context for...
DISCOVERY/INQUIRY-BASED LEARNING A problem statement is given; a scenario/situation/question is posed Children answer by p...
GAME-BASED LEARNING (GBL) Playing specific and age-appropriate games that achieve pre-defined learning outcomes A form of ...
HOW GAMES CAN BE USED IN SCHOOLS Children create an artifact, model, graphic, etc. themselves with the help of offline/onl...
A UNIQUE TOY-BASED PEDAGOGY
DEVELOPING TOY- BASED PEDAGOGY Working group of experts being formed in NCERT. Pedagogy to be developed for teaching diffe...
TOY BASED PEDAGOGY: DELIVERABLES Identification of concepts that can be learnt with the help of toys /games /puzzles /pupp...
MAKING OF TOYS/GAMES LEADS TO CREATIVITY AND CRITICAL THINKING Visual Art and Craft, Puppetry Games-based on Indian Art, s...
THE INDIA TOY FAIR 2021
THE INDIA TOY FAIR 2021 -A VIRTUAL TOY FAIR : To bring together stakeholders related to toys such as children, parents and...
THE INDIA TOY FAIR 2021 -A VIRTUAL TOY FAIR ( CONTD) Virtual inauguration of The India Toy Fair 2021 by the Hon’ble Prime ...
EXPECTATIONS FROM SCHOOLS Appoint a Nodal officer for liaising with CBSE Wide dissemination of virtual link and registrati...
POST TOY FAIR Nodal officer to send the report on participation to CBSE by 5th March, 2021. Link will be shared soon.
HOW TO REGISTER FOR THE INDIA TOY FAIR 2021
Open www.theindiatoyfai r.in on your Browser or Mobile
Once the home page opens, click on the Register now Button
It will take you to a registratio n page.
Click on the drop-down arrow of I am* Tab and select A General Visitor.
If you wish to receive notifications on WhatsApp, Check the box which says- WhatsApp number is the same.
Optionally, you can also give your email address if you want to receive notification
Check the box which says- I am not a Robot.
Press Submit button and you are registere
Please remember to visit The India Toy Fair 2021 irtually between 27th February to 2nd March at www.theindiatoyfair.in
THANK YOU
