Zoogeografija

Biogeografija proučava geografsku distribuciju organizama pokušavajući objasniti kako i zašto su vrste ili više taksonomsk...
SEVERNA AMERIKA
Listopadne šume Nekada je gotovo celu istočnu polovinu Sjedinjenih Američkih Država, od Velikih jezera do južnih priobalni...
ŠUMSKE PTICE: Patuljasti detlić veličine vrapca, česta je ptica severnoameričkih listopadnih šuma Veličina i šarenilo Plav...
Severnoamerička sova je mala vrsta sove iz porodice pravih sova.Živi pretežno u istčnom delu Severne Amerike.Ima različit ...
Šumske bare i potoci stanište su običnim barskim kornjačama Prugasti tvor lovi uz rub šuma, te tako reguliše populacije si...
DOLINA SMRTI I POLUPUSTINJE Rogati gušter- njegova boja se menja u skladu sa okolinom Zemna kukumavka deli jazbinu sa drug...
Pustinjska lisica, srodnik crvene lisice ima vrlo oštar sluh.Lovi guštere i neke ptice ili kuniće Zvečarka- preteće zvečen...
Istočnoamerički kunić – možemo ga naći širom kontinenta. Potrebno mu je vrlo malo vode
BARE I BRZACI Karolinku nalazimo u močvarnim šumama Šarenokljuni gnjurac lovi sitne ribe ispod površine vode.
Kanadska rečna vidra – je sisar izvrsno prilagodjen za život u vodi: pliva brže od većine riba,a lako hvata i manje barske...
MOČVARE I MOČVARNI RUKAVCI Mala čaplja – močvarni krajevi su pravi raj za dugonoge ptice šiljastih kljunova. Ženka male pl...
SREDNJA I JUŽNA AMERIKA
ŽIVOT U SLIVU AMAZONA U potrazi za vrednim krznom amazonske goleme vidre lovci su je drastično istrebili, pa joj u većini ...
Crvenovrata kornjača Obični kajman Hydrochoerus – mirne su i snalažljive životinje koje se retko bore, bilo medjusobno ili...
Prašume Gušter skakavac – spljošteni bokovi i dug rep pomažu mu da očuva ravnotežu dok skače Troprsti lenjivac – provodi ž...
Za razliku od njihovih američkih srodnika, južnoamerički majmuni koriste se svojim gipkim repom pri održavanju ravnoteže i...
NADARENOST ZA PREVARU Leptir Thecla togarna ima na repu lažnu glavu koja zbunjuje grabljivce.Nakon sletanja brzo se okrene...
Koristeći se neobičnom sličnošću sa bumbarom muva mallophora tibialis, polaže jajašca u njegovo gnezdo i tamo parazitira.O...
Kada se cvrčak Tanusia brullaei ne uspe prerušiti u list, nastoji iznenaditi grabljivca(obično pticu) tako što mu pokaže u...
PAMPE I STEPE Pampska lisica- ako je neko iznenadi sva se ukoči i ostane nepokretna. Grivasti vuk – oprezna je noćna život...
Ptica-pekar od blata i slame gradi gnezdo na golim granama i stupovima, često i u ljudskim naseljima ili oko njih.Zbog gne...
Nandu – nekada je u brazilskim i argentinskim pampama lutalo mnoštvo veikih nandua, no zbog unapredovale poljoprivrede nji...
AFRIKA
SAVANA Antilopa – u potrazi za vodom nekada je putovala u krdima od hiljadu životinja Afrički bivol – ima visinu do1,7 m i...
Afrički divlji pas- iscrpljuje žrtvu loveći u grupi.Njihov životni prostor veoma je velik(od savana pa sve do vrha planine...
Gepard – stvorenje je otvorenih ravnica gde mu sposobnost da u kratkom vremenu postigne brzinu od 120km/h pomaže da ulovi ...
DRUŠTVENI ŽIVOT U SAVANI SMRT U KRDU Kada ugine slon u krdu ostali se okupe oko njega i pokušavaju da ga podignu na noge i...
MAJMUNI -UGLAVNOM NASTANJUJU ŠUME I SAVANE JUŽNO OD SAHARE U vlažnim šumama su se različite vrste prilagodile vrlo različi...
Gorila – najveći od svih današnjih primata.Naseljavaju prašume Afrike. Njihov DNK je 97-98% identičan čovečijem Mandril
Patuljasti galagi Šimpanza Grbavi lori
TROPSKE VLAŽNE ŠUME Kameleon- kada je kameleonov jezik potpuno ispružen dugačak je koliko i celo njegovo telo sa repom.
Zelena Blandingova zmija Oleandrov ljiljak Jedna od redjih vrsta afričkih bogomoljki pseudocreobotra wahlbergi koristi se ...
Živopisna žaba Zelenokresti turako Plava rajska muharica
MOČVARE Nilski konj- kralj je afričkih močvara i glavna spona u životu mnogih vrsta koje tu žive. Krećuči se i valjajući t...
MADAGASKAR Lemur Čupavouhi lemur Mungoliki lemur
Indri Sifaka
EVROPA
ŽIVOT U REKAMA Pastrmka Vodeni voluhar – živi u gotovo svim slatkim vodama zapadne Evrope
MOČVARNA STANIŠTA Crvenonoga vlastelica Čaplja
Žaba gatalinka Otrovna barska zmija
MEŠANA ŠUMA UMERENOG PODRUČJA Divlja svinja veverica lisica jelen
AZIJA
HLADNE PUSTINJE Dugouhi skočimiš Brzi ježevi – najniže gradje i znatno brži od evropskih srodnika.Hrane se ptičijim jajima
Pustinjski varan Žaboglava agama
VISORAVNI Himalajski tar Bradan
Područija Kine Velika panda – zbog usamljeničkog načina života u šumama čini se da je velika panda redja nego što jeste.Hr...
DŽUNGLE Orangutan Gibon – služi se rukama dok prelazi sa grane na granu
Lori prolazi kroz drveće sporo i promišljeno u spiralnim pokretima kako bi izbegao grane koje mu smetaju Makaki se uglavno...
AUSTRALIJA I NOVI ZELAND
TORBARI Četvoroprst mravojed Kengur je u najužem značenju bilo koji od 6 velikih australijskih torbara
VRSTE KENGURA Sivi kengur Crveni kengur
Koala je australijski torbarski biljojed i jedini živi predstavnik porodice Phascolarctidae.Naseljava obalska područja ist...
Izvor: Veliki atlas životnja
Zoogeografija

  1. 1. Biogeografija proučava geografsku distribuciju organizama pokušavajući objasniti kako i zašto su vrste ili više taksonomske kategorije raspoređene na postojeći ili istorijski način. Objašnjenje aktuelne rasprostranjenosti vrsta zahteva poznavanje promena geografije, klime, pomicanja kontinenata i postojanja mostova između velikih dijelova kopna. Proučavanje biogeografije zahteva i poznavanje ekoloških faktora poput specifičnih faktora interakcije u distribuciji vrsta.
  2. 2. SEVERNA AMERIKA
  3. 3. Listopadne šume Nekada je gotovo celu istočnu polovinu Sjedinjenih Američkih Država, od Velikih jezera do južnih priobalnih ravnica, od istoka na zapad do doline Misisipija, prekrivala velika, gotovo neprekinuta listopadna šuma koja je toliko zadivila prve evropske doseljenike na taj kontinent. Usled jesenskog opadanja lišća sa listopadnog drveća koje je najbrojnije, šumske životinje doživljavaju velike promene u pogledu osvetljenja i mogućnosti pronalaska skloništa te sa obzirom na šumsko tlo, koje je tada prekriveno slojem gustog lišća.
  4. 4. ŠUMSKE PTICE: Patuljasti detlić veličine vrapca, česta je ptica severnoameričkih listopadnih šuma Veličina i šarenilo Plave šojke očigledan su znak da se radi o prepredenoj i umiljatoj ptici
  5. 5. Severnoamerička sova je mala vrsta sove iz porodice pravih sova.Živi pretežno u istčnom delu Severne Amerike.Ima različit izgled u zavisnosti od podričija. U vlažnim šumama su tamnijih boja nego u sušnijim delovima kontinenta.Neke su podvrste dvobojne, neke su crvenkaste a neke sive
  6. 6. Šumske bare i potoci stanište su običnim barskim kornjačama Prugasti tvor lovi uz rub šuma, te tako reguliše populacije sitnih životinja
  7. 7. DOLINA SMRTI I POLUPUSTINJE Rogati gušter- njegova boja se menja u skladu sa okolinom Zemna kukumavka deli jazbinu sa drugim pustinjskim životinjama sa kojima živi u zajednici
  8. 8. Pustinjska lisica, srodnik crvene lisice ima vrlo oštar sluh.Lovi guštere i neke ptice ili kuniće Zvečarka- preteće zvečenje nastaje potresanjem labavih medjusobno povezanih prstenova tvrde kože preostale naon presvlačenja
  9. 9. Istočnoamerički kunić – možemo ga naći širom kontinenta. Potrebno mu je vrlo malo vode
  10. 10. BARE I BRZACI Karolinku nalazimo u močvarnim šumama Šarenokljuni gnjurac lovi sitne ribe ispod površine vode.
  11. 11. Kanadska rečna vidra – je sisar izvrsno prilagodjen za život u vodi: pliva brže od većine riba,a lako hvata i manje barske ptice
  12. 12. MOČVARE I MOČVARNI RUKAVCI Mala čaplja – močvarni krajevi su pravi raj za dugonoge ptice šiljastih kljunova. Ženka male plave čaplje češće se druži sa drugim mužjacima nego sa svojim partnerom
  13. 13. SREDNJA I JUŽNA AMERIKA
  14. 14. ŽIVOT U SLIVU AMAZONA U potrazi za vrednim krznom amazonske goleme vidre lovci su je drastično istrebili, pa joj u većini staništa preti izumiranje
  15. 15. Crvenovrata kornjača Obični kajman Hydrochoerus – mirne su i snalažljive životinje koje se retko bore, bilo medjusobno ili u samoodbrani kada ih drugi napadnu.Love ih i ljudi i jaguari.
  16. 16. Prašume Gušter skakavac – spljošteni bokovi i dug rep pomažu mu da očuva ravnotežu dok skače Troprsti lenjivac – provodi život viseći o visokim granama drveća.Toliko se čvrsto uhvati za granu da ga je teško skinuti sa nje čak i kada ugine
  17. 17. Za razliku od njihovih američkih srodnika, južnoamerički majmuni koriste se svojim gipkim repom pri održavanju ravnoteže i kretanju.Majmuni hvatači imaju produžene udove i rep, pa je to najpokretljivija vrsta majmuna( u skoku preskaču desetak metara
  18. 18. NADARENOST ZA PREVARU Leptir Thecla togarna ima na repu lažnu glavu koja zbunjuje grabljivce.Nakon sletanja brzo se okrene tako da lažna glava bude okrenuta u smeru iz koga je doleteo.Ptice računajući na smer kretanja napadnu leptrisa ali ga zgrabe za podmetnutu krivu stranu te tako promaše
  19. 19. Koristeći se neobičnom sličnošću sa bumbarom muva mallophora tibialis, polaže jajašca u njegovo gnezdo i tamo parazitira.Oponašanje medju vrstama muva pčela i osa jedan je od najčešćih oblika takvog ponašanja
  20. 20. Kada se cvrčak Tanusia brullaei ne uspe prerušiti u list, nastoji iznenaditi grabljivca(obično pticu) tako što mu pokaže upozoravajuće šare i tako dobije u vremenu da pobegne
  21. 21. PAMPE I STEPE Pampska lisica- ako je neko iznenadi sva se ukoči i ostane nepokretna. Grivasti vuk – oprezna je noćna životinja.Noge mu omogućuju da progoni plen
  22. 22. Ptica-pekar od blata i slame gradi gnezdo na golim granama i stupovima, često i u ljudskim naseljima ili oko njih.Zbog gnezda oblikovanog kao peć zovu ga pekar.
  23. 23. Nandu – nekada je u brazilskim i argentinskim pampama lutalo mnoštvo veikih nandua, no zbog unapredovale poljoprivrede njihov broj se znatno smanjio.Od krila kao i noj nemaki nikakve koristi, ali u trku mogu preteći i najbržeg konja
  24. 24. AFRIKA
  25. 25. SAVANA Antilopa – u potrazi za vodom nekada je putovala u krdima od hiljadu životinja Afrički bivol – ima visinu do1,7 m i dužinu do 3,4 m.Dostižu težinu i do 900kg
  26. 26. Afrički divlji pas- iscrpljuje žrtvu loveći u grupi.Njihov životni prostor veoma je velik(od savana pa sve do vrha planine Kilimandžaro) Leopard – hvata ptice i manje sisare skačući na njih sa drveta.
  27. 27. Gepard – stvorenje je otvorenih ravnica gde mu sposobnost da u kratkom vremenu postigne brzinu od 120km/h pomaže da ulovi svoj plen.
  28. 28. DRUŠTVENI ŽIVOT U SAVANI SMRT U KRDU Kada ugine slon u krdu ostali se okupe oko njega i pokušavaju da ga podignu na noge i na silu ga hrane travom i lišćem.
  29. 29. MAJMUNI -UGLAVNOM NASTANJUJU ŠUME I SAVANE JUŽNO OD SAHARE U vlažnim šumama su se različite vrste prilagodile vrlo različitim ekološkim nišama Veće vrste žive na tlu ili blizu njega a manje su stanovnici krošnji
  30. 30. Gorila – najveći od svih današnjih primata.Naseljavaju prašume Afrike. Njihov DNK je 97-98% identičan čovečijem Mandril
  31. 31. Patuljasti galagi Šimpanza Grbavi lori
  32. 32. TROPSKE VLAŽNE ŠUME Kameleon- kada je kameleonov jezik potpuno ispružen dugačak je koliko i celo njegovo telo sa repom.
  33. 33. Zelena Blandingova zmija Oleandrov ljiljak Jedna od redjih vrsta afričkih bogomoljki pseudocreobotra wahlbergi koristi se svojim šarama za odvraćanje neprijatelja
  34. 34. Živopisna žaba Zelenokresti turako Plava rajska muharica
  35. 35. MOČVARE Nilski konj- kralj je afričkih močvara i glavna spona u životu mnogih vrsta koje tu žive. Krećuči se i valjajući ta teška životinja meša mulj i tako iz njega oslobadja hranjive materije potrebne drugim vodenim bićima.Danju se hrani vodenom salatom.U sumraku napušta močvaru i pase na kopnu.
  36. 36. MADAGASKAR Lemur Čupavouhi lemur Mungoliki lemur
  37. 37. Indri Sifaka
  38. 38. EVROPA
  39. 39. ŽIVOT U REKAMA Pastrmka Vodeni voluhar – živi u gotovo svim slatkim vodama zapadne Evrope
  40. 40. MOČVARNA STANIŠTA Crvenonoga vlastelica Čaplja
  41. 41. Žaba gatalinka Otrovna barska zmija
  42. 42. MEŠANA ŠUMA UMERENOG PODRUČJA Divlja svinja veverica lisica jelen
  43. 43. AZIJA
  44. 44. HLADNE PUSTINJE Dugouhi skočimiš Brzi ježevi – najniže gradje i znatno brži od evropskih srodnika.Hrane se ptičijim jajima
  45. 45. Pustinjski varan Žaboglava agama
  46. 46. VISORAVNI Himalajski tar Bradan
  47. 47. Područija Kine Velika panda – zbog usamljeničkog načina života u šumama čini se da je velika panda redja nego što jeste.Hrani se gotovo jedino bambusom razvivši radi toga jake čeljusti i dopunski lažni palac na prednjim nogama kojima drži stabljiku bambusa Crvena panda
  48. 48. DŽUNGLE Orangutan Gibon – služi se rukama dok prelazi sa grane na granu
  49. 49. Lori prolazi kroz drveće sporo i promišljeno u spiralnim pokretima kako bi izbegao grane koje mu smetaju Makaki se uglavnom zadržava na tlu gde se kreće četvoronoške, premda se u potrazi za hranom i skloništem penje na drveće i litice
  50. 50. AUSTRALIJA I NOVI ZELAND
  51. 51. TORBARI Četvoroprst mravojed Kengur je u najužem značenju bilo koji od 6 velikih australijskih torbara
  52. 52. VRSTE KENGURA Sivi kengur Crveni kengur
  53. 53. Koala je australijski torbarski biljojed i jedini živi predstavnik porodice Phascolarctidae.Naseljava obalska područja istočne i južne Australije.
  54. 54. Izvor: Veliki atlas životnja

