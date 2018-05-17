Minit pbppp

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. SEKOLAH KEBANGSAAN LINTANG 31100 SUNGAI SIPUT (U) PERAK MINIT MESYUARAT TAKLIMAT PELAKSANAAN PENILAIAN BERSEPADU PEGAWAI PERKHIDMATAN PENDIDIKAN (PBPPP) TARIKH : 6 MAC 2017 MASA : 2.00 PETANG TEMPAT : PUSAT SUMBER SK LINTANG KEHADIRAN: 1. En.Mohamad Rizal bin Mohamed Yunus Guru Besar 2. En.Kamarul Maizan bin Ismail GK Pentadbiran 3. Pn.Asiah binti Abu Bakar GK HEM 4. En.Nik Muhammad Nazim bin Nik Ishak GK Kokurikulum 5. En.Abdul Raof bin Abdul Mutalib Guru Penolong 6. En.Ahmad Termizi bin Abd Rahim Guru Penolong 7. En.Mahadzir bin Abu Bakar Guru Penolong 8. Pn. Nor Solehah binti Hasan Guru Penolong 9. Pn.Roudzoh binti Salimi Khoiren Guru Penolong 10. Pn.Azlina binti Zabidi Guru Penolong 11. Pn.Murni binti Abu Hanafiah Guru Penolong 12. Pn.Lorraine Livia a/p Albic Guru Penolong 13. Pn.Wan Mariah binti Wan Sulaiman Guru Penolong AGENDA 1. PERUTUSAN PENGERUSI 2.PENGESAHAN MINIT MESYUARAT 3.PERKARA-PERKARA BERBANGKIT 4.PERKARA-PERKARA SEMASA 5.HAL-HAL LAIN 6.PENUTUP 1.0 UCAPAN PENGERUSI / GURU BESAR 1.1 Pengerusi memulakan mesyuarat dengan membaca surah Al- Fatihah dan mengucapkan terima kasih di atas kehadiran semua guru. 1.2 Menjelaskan tujuan mesyuarat mengenai penilaian yang bakal dijalankan kepada semua guru untuk meningkatkan prestasi guru.
  2. 2. SEKOLAH KEBANGSAAN LINTANG 31100 SUNGAI SIPUT (U) PERAK 2.0 PENGESAHAN MINIT MESYUARAT Tiada 3.0 PERKARA BERBANGKIT Tiada 4.0 PERKARA-PERKARA SEMASA 4.1 Taklimat Pelaksanaan Penilaian Bersepadu Pegawai Perkhidmatan Pendidika (PBPPP) Kementerian Pendidikan Malaysia –rujuk slide. 4.1.1Memberi penerangan tentang latar belakang PBPPP. PTK digantikan dengan penilaian baru yang lebih memfokus kepada elemen pembangunan Kompetensi berasaskan gred dan jawatan serta mengambil kira keunikan pelbagai skim perkhidmatan. ~ Tindakan semua guru 4.1.2Memberi penerangan tentang komponen penilaian (PdP) dan Komponen Penilaian Bersepadu (Kepimpinan Sekolah). ~Tindakan semua guru 4.2. Penerangan tentang proses penilaian PBPPP guru – rujuk slide. 4.2.1 Penilaian PBPPP guru Penilaian terbahagi kepada Kompetensi 80% dan Keberhasilan murid 20%. Guru diukur merujuk kepada Kompetensi Guru dan Keberhasilan Murid sebagai penunjuk kepada kualiti guru dan akauntabiliti guru terhadap profesion keguruan mereka. ~Tindakan semua guru 4.2.2 Penerangan tentang pelaksanaan Penilaian Bersepadu Pegawai Perkhidmatan Pendidikan (PBPPP). ~Tindakan semua guru 4.2.3 Penubuhan Jawatankuasa Penilaian Bersepadu Pegawai Perkhidmatan Pendidikan (JKPBPPP) 2013 adalah seperti berikut :
  3. 3. SEKOLAH KEBANGSAAN LINTANG 31100 SUNGAI SIPUT (U) PERAK Jawatankuasa Penilaian Bersepadu Pegawai PerkhidmatanPendidikan (JKPBPPP) 2017 Pengerusi En.Mohamad Rizal bin Mohamed Yunus (Guru Besar) Jawatankuasa 1 En.Kamarul Maizan bin Ismail (GK Pentadbiran) Jawatankuasa 2 Pn.Asiah binti Abu Bakar (GK Hem) Jawatankuasa 3 En.Nik Muhammad Nazim bin Nik Ishak (GK Ko Kurikulum) Setiausaha Pn. Nor Solehah binti Hasan (Guru Penolong) Urus Setia Pn.Norazian binti Mohd Nazri (Pentadbir) 4.2.4 Kriteria Pegawai yang dinilai adalah semua guru dan pemimpin sekolah seluruh Malaysia akan dinilai pada tahun 2017. Pelantikan penilai berdasarkan kriteria yang ditetapkan oleh Panel Penilaian seperti berikut: Pegawai Penilai (PP) Pegawai Yang Dinilai (PYD) En.Mohamad Rizal bin Mohamed Yunus 1. Pn.Asiah binti Abu Bakar 2. En.Kamarul Maizan bin Ismail En.Kamarul Maizan bin Ismail 3. Pn.Azlina binti Zabidi 4. Pn.Wan Mariah binti Wan Sulaiman 5. Pn. Nor Solehah binti Hasan Pn.Asiah binti Abu Bakar 6. En.Abdul Raof bin Abdul Mutalib 7. En.Nik Muhammad Nazim bin Nik Ishak 8. Pn.Murni binti Abu Hanafiah En.Nik Muhammad Nazim bin Nik Ishak 9. Pn.Lorraine Livia a/p Albic 10. Pn.Roudzoh binti Salimi Khoiren Pn. Nor Solehah binti Hasan 11. En.Ahmad Termizi bin Abd Rahim 12. En.Mahadzir bin Abu Bakar 4.2.5 Pengurusan penilaian PBPPP adalah secara dalam talian melalui Laman web. ~Tindakan semua guru 4.2.6 Instrumen Penilaian Kompetensi bagi guru akademik adalah kaedah Penilaian melalui Semakan Bahan, Temu bual , Pencerapan dan Pemerhatian. Menilai hasil kerja guru dalam tempoh satu tahun terhadap murid yang di bawah tanggungjawabnya. ~Tindakan semua guru
  4. 4. SEKOLAH KEBANGSAAN LINTANG 31100 SUNGAI SIPUT (U) PERAK 4.2.7 Penerangan tentang Deskriptor Aras Pencapaian dalam PBPPP. Deskriptor Aras Pencapaian dalam PBPPP adalah terbahagi kepada lemah, memuaskan, baik dan tindakan semua guru. 5.0 HAL-HAL LAIN 5.1 Ucapan oleh Pn. Nor Solehah Bt Hasan, penilaian akan dilaksanakan secara manual dan kemudian akan di masukkan ke dalam laman web yang berkenaan. Semua guru harus bersedia. 6.0 PENUTUP 6.1 Mesyuarat ini ditangguhkan pada pukul 12.30 p.m. Disediakan oleh: ………………………………………… (PUAN NOR SOLEHAH BT HASAN) Setiausaha. Disemak oleh: ………………………………...................................... (EN. MOHAMAD RIZAL BIN MOHAMED YUNUS) Guru Besar.

