The Integumentary System Of Invertebrates. Momina Bakhtawar BZOF19M001 5/16/2021 1
INTEGUMENTARY SYSTEM • L. Integumentum(cover) • The protective system(body covering) composed of varying organs such as ha...
Conti…. • During embryonic development, ectoderm and underlying mesenchyme form basis of integumentary system. • Largest s...
Functions of Integument • Main Protection(first line of defense and protects from u.v radiations and dehydration) • Others...
Integument and Invertebrates 1. Single-celled Protozoans a. Plasma membrane Large surface area relative to body volume. Ga...
5/16/2021 6 Plasma membrane pellicle
Integument and Invertebrates 2. Multicellular Invertebrates a. Epidermis(gr. epi, upon and derm, skin)  Single layer of c...
Cnidarians (hydra) epidermis:  only a few cell layers thick.  corals have mucous glands that secrete calcium carbonate ...
Echinoderms:  thin usually ciliated epidermis and an underlying connective tissue dermis containing CaCO3. Molluscs:  ...
cont… b. Cuticle(L. cuticula, skin) Arthropods character. highly variable in structure. thin and elastic in rotifers. thic...
5/16/2021 11 Arthropods have the most complex of invertebrate integuments,in part because their integument is specialized ...
cont…. c. Tegument (L. tegumentum, to cover) a complex syncytium(group of protoplasm,no cellularization,multinucleated) ou...
5/16/2021 13
5/16/2021 14
  1. 1. The Integumentary System Of Invertebrates. Momina Bakhtawar BZOF19M001 5/16/2021 1
  2. 2. INTEGUMENTARY SYSTEM • L. Integumentum(cover) • The protective system(body covering) composed of varying organs such as hair, nail, exocrine glands, skin. • Inserted b/w internal and external environment of organism,maintain homeostasis. 5/16/2021 2
  3. 3. Conti…. • During embryonic development, ectoderm and underlying mesenchyme form basis of integumentary system. • Largest system of body(15-20% of body weight), 1.5-2m square in area. • Protects from mechanical,chemical injury and invasion by microrganisms. 5/16/2021 3
  4. 4. Functions of Integument • Main Protection(first line of defense and protects from u.v radiations and dehydration) • Others(evolutionary) Thermoregulation. Excretion. Conversion of sunlight into vitamin D. Reception of environmental stimuli. Locomotion and movement of nutrients and gases. 5/16/2021 4
  5. 5. Integument and Invertebrates 1. Single-celled Protozoans a. Plasma membrane Large surface area relative to body volume. Gas exchange and removal of soluble wastes(diffusion) Facilitates uptake of dissolved nutrients from surronding fluids. b. Pellicle(L. pellicula,thin skin) Outside plasma membrane. Further environmental protection, semirigid structure,transmits force of cilia or flagella to entire body as it moves. present in paramecium. 5/16/2021 5
  6. 6. 5/16/2021 6 Plasma membrane pellicle
  7. 7. Integument and Invertebrates 2. Multicellular Invertebrates a. Epidermis(gr. epi, upon and derm, skin)  Single layer of columnar epithelial cells.  Rests on basement membrane.  connective tissue fibres and cells lie beneath basement membrane.  may possess cilia.  some may contains glandular cells. 5/16/2021 7
  8. 8. Cnidarians (hydra) epidermis:  only a few cell layers thick.  corals have mucous glands that secrete calcium carbonate shell.  cnidocytes,nematocysts,mesoglia,gastrodermis. Nematodes(round worms) and Annelids(segmented worms):  contains one cell thick epidermis which secretes multilayered cuticle. 5/16/2021 8
  9. 9. Echinoderms:  thin usually ciliated epidermis and an underlying connective tissue dermis containing CaCO3. Molluscs:  Molluscs have glandular epithelial envelope called mantle which secretes calcareous shell.  Porifera:  outer layer called pinacoderm made of cells called pinacocytes,inner layer(choanoderm),mesenchyme,spicules. 5/16/2021 9
  10. 10. cont… b. Cuticle(L. cuticula, skin) Arthropods character. highly variable in structure. thin and elastic in rotifers. thick, rigid and support the body in (crustaceans, arachnids,insects.) non-cellular consists of chitin and proteins in rigid plates. Disadvantage: difficulty in growing, ecdysis is done. 5/16/2021 10
  11. 11. 5/16/2021 11 Arthropods have the most complex of invertebrate integuments,in part because their integument is specialized exoskeleton.
  12. 12. cont…. c. Tegument (L. tegumentum, to cover) a complex syncytium(group of protoplasm,no cellularization,multinucleated) outer covering of Parasitic flukes and tapeworms(platyhelminthes). main functions are nutrient ingestion and protection against digestion by host enzymes. 5/16/2021 12
  13. 13. 5/16/2021 13
  14. 14. 5/16/2021 14

