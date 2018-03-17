Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PLANTILLA DE UNIDAD AICLE Asignatura: Natural Science Profesor:M ÁngelesMartínez Título de la unidad : My body Curso / Niv...
- Individual and group work. 3. Contenidode Lengua/Comunicación Vocabulario - Nouns: Hands, foot, feet, fingers, toes, arm...
DestrezasLingüísticas Listening Writing Speaking Puedes usar este modelo de plantilla con total libertad. Gracias por cita...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Aicle unidad 2018

6 views

Published on

AICLE Unit for Natural Science 1st Course

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Aicle unidad 2018

  1. 1. PLANTILLA DE UNIDAD AICLE Asignatura: Natural Science Profesor:M ÁngelesMartínez Título de la unidad : My body Curso / Nivel : 1º E.P. 1. Objetivosde aprendizaje / Criteriosde evaluación - Know what limbs are and locate them on the human body. - Identify the parts of the head. - Identify the main joints in the body and recognise the movements they allow us to make. - Identify healthy habits and distinguish them from unhealthy habits. - Determine the relationship between unhealthy habits and negative consequences for our health. - Identify some of the most important personal hygiene items and their use. - Recognise behaviours that help prevent accidents and illness. - Recognise differences and similarities between people. Develop behaviours that demonstrate acceptance of one’s own body and the bodies of others. - Recognise one’s own feelings and emotions and those of others. - Establish a relationship between each of the senses and the corresponding organ in real-life situations. - Carefully study the images and extract information from them. - Use ICT as a tool for learning and self-assessment. - Express oneself correctly, using the vocabulary corresponding to each block of content appropriately. - Work cooperatively. - Plan and carry out tasks. - Submit work that is neat and organised. 2. Contenidode materia - The human body. - Parts of the body. - Health and illness. Healthy habits. - Habits to prevent illness and accidents in the classroom and at school. - Personal hygiene, sleep, leisure and taking care of the body. - Emotions and feelings.
  2. 2. - Individual and group work. 3. Contenidode Lengua/Comunicación Vocabulario - Nouns: Hands, foot, feet, fingers, toes, arms, legs, eyebrows, hair, eyes, mouth, nose, ears, toothbrush, sponge, soap, brush, sight, hearing, smell, taste, touch, neck, shoulders, elbow, wrist, knee, ankle. - Verbs: wake up, dress up, have a shower, brush your hair, brush your teeth, have breakfast, move, wiggle, shake, bend. - Adjectives: good, ill, colours. - Prepositions: in, on, under. Also pupils should know from the previous stage:  The first six letters in the alphabet: a to A-F.  Numbers from 1 to 10.  Basic colours: red, yellow, green, blue.  Some community members: dentist, doctor.  Some members of the family: Mum, Dad, boy girl. Estructuras Rutinas: Imperative. Can I…? Yes, I can. / No, I can’t. I’ve got / I haven’t got / He, she, it's got / He, she, it hasn't got. What's this?/This is. Contenido:PresentSimple Gestióndel aula: Couplesandbiggroup Tipo de discurso (descripción, narración, etc.) Descriptionandnarration Reading
  3. 3. DestrezasLingüísticas Listening Writing Speaking Puedes usar este modelo de plantilla con total libertad. Gracias por citar la fuente. Un primer modelo de esta plantilla ha sido publicado en: Pérez Torres, I.2009."Apuntes sobrelos principiosy características dela metodología AICLE"en V. Pavón, J. Ávila (eds.), Aplicaciones didácticas para la enseñanza integrada de lengua y contenidos. Sevilla: Consejería de Educación de la Junta de Andalucía-Universidad de Córdoba.171-180. Está basadasobre todoenlaexperienciaprácticaalahorade diseñarunidadesyconversaciones con expertos y compañeros. También he tenido en cuenta la teoría de las 4 Cs de Do Coyle, expuesto en numerosas publicacionescomo por ejemplo: Coyle, D., Hood, P. and Marsh, D., 2010. Content and Language Integrated Learning. Cambridge University Press.

×