JOU 4702 APRIL 22, 2020 CLASS

JOU 4702 BROADCAST NEWS REPORTING PRACTICUM PROFESSOR MICHAEL RIZZO SPRING 2020 APRIL 22, 2020
JOU 4702 BROADCAST NEWS REPORTING PRACTICUM LAST CLASS – APRIL 8 BREAKING NEWS
JOU 4702 BROADCAST NEWS REPORTING PRACTICUM Today RADIO AND NEWSCASTS
RECAP BE READY FOR BREAKING NEWS BY BEING INFORMED AT THE TIME – READ, WATCH AND LISTEN IN YOUR FREE TIME TO OTHER BROADCA...
AS-L
NEWSCASTS THINK LIKE A PRODUCER AND NOT JUST A REPORTER WHAT DOES YOUR AUDIENCE WANT? WHAT IS YOUR STORY WORTH? A PKG? A V...
GET AN EXCLUSIVE GET DRAMATIC CONTENT - VIDEO OR SOUND OR INTERVIEWS – BUT YOU HAVE TO BACK IT UP RESEARCH AND EXPLAIN TO ...
ESTABLISH A TRACK RECORD OF OUTSTANDING REPORTING THAT MEANS DON’T JUST GO THROUGH THE MOTIONS ON ANY STORY SHOW HOW GREAT...
GET IT RIGHT
RADIO NEWS NOT DEAD SELECTED ALL NEWS RADIO STATIONS NEW YORK - 1010 WINS AND NEWSRADIO 880 CHICAGO - NEWSRADIO 780 LOS AN...
SELECTED NEWS RADIO NETWORKS ABC NEWS RADIO CBS RADIO NEWS FOX NEWS RADIO NBC NEWS RADIO SRN NEWS OF SALEM RADIO NETWORK W...
RADIO ALLOWS YOU TO REPORT FROM ANYWHERE ON ANYTHING SCRIPT YOUR STORY GATHER SOUNDS – INTERVIEWS AND/OR NAT SOUND PUT IT ...
[THIS] PERIOD…REINFORCES THE RAISON D'ÊTRE OF RADIO, IT IS THE POWER OF THE VOICE FIRST THAT COUNTS… https://radiography.o...
RADIO TERMINOLOGY WHAT TV NEWS REPORTERS CALL A PACKAGE, RADIO REPORTERS CALL A WRAP WHEN A REPORTER DOES A STORY WITHOUT ...
WRITING FOR RADIO WRITE CONVERSATIONALLY – THINK OF YOUR STORY AS A PHONE CALL - BUT BE PROFESSIONAL - NO SLANG – NO UM’S ...
WRITING FOR RADIO FOCUS ON THE MOST IMPORTANT FACTS BUT KEEP IT UNDERSTANDABLE – TYPICALLY AVOID LOTS OF NUMBERS IN RADIO ...
WRITING FOR RADIO MAKE THE STORY CURRENT – LEAD WITH THE LATEST AND USE THE PRESENT TENSE BUT MAKE SURE IT SOUNDS RIGHT EX...
WRITING FOR RADIO DO THIS: A MAN IS STILL IN THE HOSPITAL AFTER POLICE SAY HE CRASHED HIS CAR ON STATE STREET AND SLAMMED ...
WRITING FOR RADIO THE INTRODUCTION TO THE STORY IS PART OF THE WHOLE PRESENTATION. WRITE THE INTRODUCTION TO YOUR STORY TH...
PRODUCING YOUR RADIO STORY FIND THE SOUNDS THAT ADD TO YOUR STORY – SOMETIMES THOSE ARE SOUNDS AT THE STORY – RAIN, THUNDE...
DOING YOUR REPORT FOR RADIO MAKE SURE YOU SPEAK PROPERLY – ENUNCIATE SPEAK AT A PROPER PACE – THAT MAY MEAN A LITTLE SLOWE...
COMMERCIAL VS PUBLIC RADIO NEWSRADIO 88 VS NPR COMMERCIAL RADIO • FASTER-PACED • SHORTER STORIES • MORE STORIES • MIX OF S...
COMMERCIAL VS PUBLIC RADIO PUBLIC RADIO • SLOWER-PACED • LONGER STORIES • FEWER STORIES • MIX OF STORIES • NO ADVERTISEMEN...
EXAMPLES SEAN ADAMS WRAP VOICER AND WRAP SARA LEE KESSLER WRAP
EXAMPLES VIETNAM VETERAN JAZZ SAXOPHONIST
EXAMPLES RICH LAMB
THIS WAS A REAL WEBINAR WE’LL NOW WATCH IT TOGETHER AND THEN DISCUSS HOW TO DO RADIO STORIES ON IT WHICH YOU WILL THEN PRO...
FINDING OTHER SOUNDS FOR YOUR STORY ICU: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=raWMup_kisk ER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q...
TECHNOLOGY TO HELP YOUR PRODUCTION CONVERT MP4 TO MP3 OR WAV: https://online-audio-converter.com/
  1. 1. JOU 4702 BROADCAST NEWS REPORTING PRACTICUM PROFESSOR MICHAEL RIZZO SPRING 2020 APRIL 22, 2020
  2. 2. JOU 4702 BROADCAST NEWS REPORTING PRACTICUM LAST CLASS – APRIL 8 BREAKING NEWS
  3. 3. JOU 4702 BROADCAST NEWS REPORTING PRACTICUM Today RADIO AND NEWSCASTS
  4. 4. RECAP BE READY FOR BREAKING NEWS BY BEING INFORMED AT THE TIME – READ, WATCH AND LISTEN IN YOUR FREE TIME TO OTHER BROADCASTS THINK AHEAD TO VIDEO AND VISUALS YOU COULD HAVE READY – PLAN FOR THE UNEXPECTED MAKE YOUR LEDE AND FOCUS THE MOST SIGNIFICANT OR IMPACTFUL THING OF THE BREAKING NEWS
  5. 5. AS-L
  6. 6. NEWSCASTS THINK LIKE A PRODUCER AND NOT JUST A REPORTER WHAT DOES YOUR AUDIENCE WANT? WHAT IS YOUR STORY WORTH? A PKG? A VO? A VO-SOT? HOW CAN YOU MAKE A GOOD PITCH TO GET MORE AIR TIME FOR YOUR STORY?
  7. 7. GET AN EXCLUSIVE GET DRAMATIC CONTENT - VIDEO OR SOUND OR INTERVIEWS – BUT YOU HAVE TO BACK IT UP RESEARCH AND EXPLAIN TO YOUR PRODUCER HOW YOUR STORY CONNECTS TO A BIGGER ISSUE
  8. 8. ESTABLISH A TRACK RECORD OF OUTSTANDING REPORTING THAT MEANS DON’T JUST GO THROUGH THE MOTIONS ON ANY STORY SHOW HOW GREAT YOU CAN BE ON EVERY STORY
  9. 9. GET IT RIGHT
  10. 10. RADIO NEWS NOT DEAD SELECTED ALL NEWS RADIO STATIONS NEW YORK - 1010 WINS AND NEWSRADIO 880 CHICAGO - NEWSRADIO 780 LOS ANGELES - KFI AM 640 AND KNX 1070 NEWS RADIO WASHINGTON D.C. – WTOP 103.5 FM SAN FRANCISCO – KCBS ALL NEWS 740 ATLANTA – WSB AM 750 PHILADELPHIA - KYW NEWSRADIO 1060 BOSTON – WBZ NEWSRADIO 1030 SEATTLE – KOMO NEWSRADIO 1000 DALLAS – NEWSRADIO 1080 AM KRLD DETROIT – WWJ NEWS RADIO 950 NORFOLK, VA – 102.1 WXTG
  11. 11. SELECTED NEWS RADIO NETWORKS ABC NEWS RADIO CBS RADIO NEWS FOX NEWS RADIO NBC NEWS RADIO SRN NEWS OF SALEM RADIO NETWORK WESTWOOD ONE NEWS NATIONAL PUBLIC RADIO
  12. 12. RADIO ALLOWS YOU TO REPORT FROM ANYWHERE ON ANYTHING SCRIPT YOUR STORY GATHER SOUNDS – INTERVIEWS AND/OR NAT SOUND PUT IT TOGETHER HELD TOGETHER BY YOUR VOICE
  13. 13. [THIS] PERIOD…REINFORCES THE RAISON D'ÊTRE OF RADIO, IT IS THE POWER OF THE VOICE FIRST THAT COUNTS… https://radiography.org/RADIO DURING CONFINEMENT
  14. 14. RADIO TERMINOLOGY WHAT TV NEWS REPORTERS CALL A PACKAGE, RADIO REPORTERS CALL A WRAP WHEN A REPORTER DOES A STORY WITHOUT ANY OTHER SOUND EXCEPT THE REPORTERS VOICE, IT’S CALLED A VOICER.
  15. 15. WRITING FOR RADIO WRITE CONVERSATIONALLY – THINK OF YOUR STORY AS A PHONE CALL - BUT BE PROFESSIONAL - NO SLANG – NO UM’S KEEP STORIES SIMPLE AND SHORT (THOUGH SOME EXCEPTIONS APPLY – MORE ON THAT IN A MINUTE)
  16. 16. WRITING FOR RADIO FOCUS ON THE MOST IMPORTANT FACTS BUT KEEP IT UNDERSTANDABLE – TYPICALLY AVOID LOTS OF NUMBERS IN RADIO NEWS STORIES – TOUGH TO FOLLOW! REALLY, REALLY PAINT A PICTURE – THERE’S NOTHING TO LITERALLY SEE BUT BRING THE LISTENER TO THE SCENE WITH SOUNDS AND YOUR WORDS
  17. 17. WRITING FOR RADIO MAKE THE STORY CURRENT – LEAD WITH THE LATEST AND USE THE PRESENT TENSE BUT MAKE SURE IT SOUNDS RIGHT EXAMPLE: NOT LIKE THIS: A PASSENGER VEHICLE T-BONED A TRACTOR TRAILER ON STATE STREET THIS AFTERNOON, INJURING ONE MAN, WHO’S IN THE HOSPITAL.
  18. 18. WRITING FOR RADIO DO THIS: A MAN IS STILL IN THE HOSPITAL AFTER POLICE SAY HE CRASHED HIS CAR ON STATE STREET AND SLAMMED INTO A TRACTOR TRAILER
  19. 19. WRITING FOR RADIO THE INTRODUCTION TO THE STORY IS PART OF THE WHOLE PRESENTATION. WRITE THE INTRODUCTION TO YOUR STORY THAT ADDS TO IT, MAKES THE LISTENER WANT TO PAY ATTENTION BUT DOESN’T GIVE AWAY THE STORY
  20. 20. PRODUCING YOUR RADIO STORY FIND THE SOUNDS THAT ADD TO YOUR STORY – SOMETIMES THOSE ARE SOUNDS AT THE STORY – RAIN, THUNDER, SIRENS, MARCHING, TRAFFIC – AND SOMETIMES THOSE ARE SOUNDS YOU CAN FIND LIKE MUSIC OR AUTHENTIC FILE SOUNDS
  21. 21. DOING YOUR REPORT FOR RADIO MAKE SURE YOU SPEAK PROPERLY – ENUNCIATE SPEAK AT A PROPER PACE – THAT MAY MEAN A LITTLE SLOWER THAN YOU REGULARLY TALK USE INFLECTION IN YOUR VOICE TO EMPHASIZE KEY FACTS
  22. 22. COMMERCIAL VS PUBLIC RADIO NEWSRADIO 88 VS NPR COMMERCIAL RADIO • FASTER-PACED • SHORTER STORIES • MORE STORIES • MIX OF STORIES • NEED TO FIT IN THE ADVERTISEMENT BREAKS
  23. 23. COMMERCIAL VS PUBLIC RADIO PUBLIC RADIO • SLOWER-PACED • LONGER STORIES • FEWER STORIES • MIX OF STORIES • NO ADVERTISEMENT BREAKS
  24. 24. EXAMPLES SEAN ADAMS WRAP VOICER AND WRAP SARA LEE KESSLER WRAP
  25. 25. EXAMPLES VIETNAM VETERAN JAZZ SAXOPHONIST
  26. 26. EXAMPLES RICH LAMB
  27. 27. THIS WAS A REAL WEBINAR WE’LL NOW WATCH IT TOGETHER AND THEN DISCUSS HOW TO DO RADIO STORIES ON IT WHICH YOU WILL THEN PRODUCE
  28. 28. FINDING OTHER SOUNDS FOR YOUR STORY ICU: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=raWMup_kisk ER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qR9YzVqO9Zg PATIENT: https://www.nbcnews.com/nightly-news/video/coronavirus-is-a- particular-challenge-for-those-struggling-with-mental-health-81116741521 KIDS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQE4ghwu4UE
  29. 29. TECHNOLOGY TO HELP YOUR PRODUCTION CONVERT MP4 TO MP3 OR WAV: https://online-audio-converter.com/

