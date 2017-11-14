Planning for College -- Presented at Youth Leadership Knoxville

Planning for College Michael Porter UT Undergraduate Admissions
Employment Projections
Deadlines Non Restrictive •College will let you know by a certain date Regular Decision •College admits throughout the adm...
VOLcabulary Selectivity • Selectivity is measured by the percentage of students who are admitted. The lower the percentage...
Factors Affecting Your College Choice • College environment • Extracurricular opportunities • Profession • Major • Geograp...
The Great Sorting Game
College Exploration • UT Undergraduate Admissions: admissions.utk.edu • TN Student Assistance Corporation: tn.gov/collegep...
Campus Visits What To Do • Research the school before to ask insightful questions • Request academic appointment if availa...
Career • What Can I Do With This Major: career.utk.edu/explore • Occupational Outlook Handbook: www.bls.gov/oco
Official High School Transcript • Normally sent directly from the high school to the college • Schools typically get a sch...
Standardized Test Scores • act.org (ACT) or collegeboard.org (SAT) to request official copies • Some schools are able to t...
Application Form Common Application or school’s website • Personal information • Honors and awards • Extracurricular • Emp...
College Application Tracker College App Due Date Transcript Sent Test Scores Sent Rec Letters Sent Financial Aid (FAFSA) S...
Essay Tell a Story • don’t write what you think they want to hear • show your personality Proofread • strategy: read essay...
Recommendations Who • Teachers • core academic subjects (history, math, science, languages) • teachers who know you well •...
Testing • ACT • SAT • AP Exams • IB Exams • FREE TEST PREP • Khan Academy, khanacademy.org • ACT, act.org • SAT, satpracti...
Scholarship and Financial Aid • UT One Stop Express Student Services: onestop.utk.edu • Free Application for Federal Stude...
Planning for College Michael Porter // michaelp@utk.edu// 865-946-8687 Presentation available at tiny.utk.edu/ylk17
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Planning for College -- Presented at Youth Leadership Knoxville

12 views

Published on

This presentation tackles the basics of the college admissions process.

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
12
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Planning for College -- Presented at Youth Leadership Knoxville

  1. 1. Planning for College Michael Porter UT Undergraduate Admissions
  2. 2. Employment Projections
  3. 3. Deadlines Non Restrictive •College will let you know by a certain date Regular Decision •College admits throughout the admissions cycle Rolling Admission •College will send you a decision earlier Early Action MAY 1ST CONFIRMATION DATE Restrictive • If admitted, you are committed to that school • The school may hold your application for regular decision Early Decision
  4. 4. VOLcabulary Selectivity • Selectivity is measured by the percentage of students who are admitted. The lower the percentage, the more selective the school is. Holistic Review • Admissions officers consider the whole applicant, not just empirical data like a GPA or test scores.
  5. 5. Factors Affecting Your College Choice • College environment • Extracurricular opportunities • Profession • Major • Geographic location • Community • College size What are your top 4-6 criteria in selecting a college?
  6. 6. The Great Sorting Game
  7. 7. College Exploration • UT Undergraduate Admissions: admissions.utk.edu • TN Student Assistance Corporation: tn.gov/collegepays • College Navigator: nces.ed.gov/collegenavigator • College Score Card: collegescorecard.ed.gov • College Board: bigfuture.collegeboard.org
  8. 8. Campus Visits What To Do • Research the school before to ask insightful questions • Request academic appointment if available • If not, contact a professor/department • Search school’s event calendar in preparation for your visit • Attend an information session What Not To Do • Do the campus tour and jet • Try to register last minute for peak times (fall break and spring break) • Two visits in the same day • Skip the on campus meal • Neglect getting the business cards of people you meet
  9. 9. Career • What Can I Do With This Major: career.utk.edu/explore • Occupational Outlook Handbook: www.bls.gov/oco
  10. 10. Official High School Transcript • Normally sent directly from the high school to the college • Schools typically get a school report listing things like AP classes offered, how many students in a class, etc. • Colleges might require mid-year grades
  11. 11. Standardized Test Scores • act.org (ACT) or collegeboard.org (SAT) to request official copies • Some schools are able to take ACT/SAT scores from you transcript, but not all • Senior year be sure to mark your top schools to receive your scores on the test
  12. 12. Application Form Common Application or school’s website • Personal information • Honors and awards • Extracurricular • Employment • Summer activities • Essays • Disciplinary action • Application fee or fee waiver • Signature
  13. 13. College Application Tracker College App Due Date Transcript Sent Test Scores Sent Rec Letters Sent Financial Aid (FAFSA) Scholarship Filled Out UTK 11/1/17 10/20/17 - submitted 10/29/17 10/29/17 11/2/17 – Mr. Kelly 11/3/17 – Ms. Winny 10/1/2017 11/29/17 Vanderbilt Pellissippi
  14. 14. Essay Tell a Story • don’t write what you think they want to hear • show your personality Proofread • strategy: read essay from bottom to top • no “thnx” or “B4” • grammarly.com Get a Second Opinion • listen with an open mind Stay Focused • really read the essay prompt • add substance to some of your achievements
  15. 15. Recommendations Who • Teachers • core academic subjects (history, math, science, languages) • teachers who know you well • recent years (junior and senior) • Guidance Counselors Tips • What are things you would like your recommenders to highlight? • Why did you choose this specific recommender? • Give recommenders PLENTY of time
  16. 16. Testing • ACT • SAT • AP Exams • IB Exams • FREE TEST PREP • Khan Academy, khanacademy.org • ACT, act.org • SAT, satpractice.org
  17. 17. Scholarship and Financial Aid • UT One Stop Express Student Services: onestop.utk.edu • Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA): fafsa.gov • Federal Student Aid: studentaid.ed.gov • Form Your Future: formyourfuture.org • The Smart Student Guide to Financial Aid: finaid.org • Fast Web: fastWeb.com • Find Tuition: findtuition.com
  18. 18. Planning for College Michael Porter // michaelp@utk.edu// 865-946-8687 Presentation available at tiny.utk.edu/ylk17

×