Teka teki pembinaan-osn_bidang_kebumian

Nama : M. Gusti Pratama Kelas : VII.8 TEKA-TEKI KEBUMIAN *TATA SURYA* Soal Mendatar: 1.Salah satu planet luar. 3.Di antara...
  1. 1. Nama : M. Gusti Pratama Kelas : VII.8 TEKA-TEKI KEBUMIAN *TATA SURYA* Soal Mendatar: 1.Salah satu planet luar. 3.Di antara orbit planet Mars dan Yupiter. 5.Salah satu satelit Mars. 6.Satelit alami Bumi. 7.Salah satu planet dalam. 9.Teori yang didasarkan pada ide benturan. 11.Penemu planet Uranus. 12.Asal ekor komet. 16.Teori yang diperkenalkan oleh Fred L.Whipel. 18.Lapisan di atas fotosfera. 19.Salah satu nama bulan Uranus. 21.Sistem bintang yang terdapat di galaksi Bima Sakti. 25.Inti komet disebut... 27.Ditemukan oleh Edmond Halley. 30.Meteor yang sampai di permukaan bumi. Menurun: 2.Dikemukakan oleh Forest Ray Moulton T.C. Chamberlain. 4.Bintang fajar atau bintang senja. 8.Planet terbesar dalam tata surya. 10.Planet merah. 13.Pusat tata surya. 14.Salah satu planet kerdil. 15.Teori Kant-Laplace. 17.Bagian terluar Matahari. 20.Nama lain planet kerdil. 22.Asteroid yang orbitnya melewati orbit bumi. 23.Planet venus dalam bahasa Arab. 24.Planet yang memiliki cincin. 26.Bintang berekor. 28.Contoh komet. 29.Bintang jatuh.
  2. 2. 1 2 4 5 3 6 8 10 7 9 14 11 13 12 15 16 17 20 18 19 23 24 26 21 22 28 27 25 29 30
  3. 3. KUNCI JAWABAN Mendatar: 1.NEPTUNUS 3.ASTEROID 5.DEIMOS 6.BULAN 7.MERKURIUS 9.PASANG 11.WILLIAM HERSCHEL 12.COMA 16.AWAN DEBU 18.KHROMOSFERA 19.PANDORA 21.TATA SURYA 25.NUKLEUS 27.HALLEY 30.METEORIT Menurun: 2.PLANETESIMAL 4.VENUS 8.YUPITER 10.MARS 13.MATAHARI 14.PLUTO 15.NEBULA 17.KORONA 20.DWARF PLANET 22.APOLLO 23.ZUHARA 24.SATURNUS 26.KOMET 28.HYAKUTAKE 29.METEOR

