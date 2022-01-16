Branch Sound and Image Construction V2 and V3 Case Process + App. Ext.

Branching from The Glass Warehouse we have gained insight into how to extend the process remotely through the use of sound and wave techniques, imaging and mobile encrypting of the advancing footprint. In V1 we begin the metric derivation, in V2 we look into the case building of product media in remote conditions and in V3 we look to the Appliance relationships necessary for these constructs. See also https://www.slideshare.net/Marshallja/the-glass-warehouse-v3-remote-extended