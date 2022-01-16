Successfully reported this slideshow.
Branch Sound and Image Construction V2 and V3 Case Process + App. Ext.

Jan. 16, 2022
Business

Branching from The Glass Warehouse we have gained insight into how to extend the process remotely through the use of sound and wave techniques, imaging and mobile encrypting of the advancing footprint. In V1 we begin the metric derivation, in V2 we look into the case building of product media in remote conditions and in V3 we look to the Appliance relationships necessary for these constructs. See also https://www.slideshare.net/Marshallja/the-glass-warehouse-v3-remote-extended

Branch Sound and Image Construction V2 and V3 Case Process + App. Ext.

  1. 1. BRANCH: SOUND AND IMAGE C O N T I N U O U S C O N S T R U C T I O N MDIA Contents V1 Platform Branching V2 Case Process V3 Appliance Extensions V2 andV3 Combined Brij Consulting, LLC, Jean Marshall
  2. 2. IDEAL DESIGN Continuous • Extensible-Continuous Streaming • Ostensible-Planning Branching • Formulative-Branching To Philadelphia.* 7“To the angel of the church in Philadelphia,* write this: “‘The holy one, the true, who holds the key of David, who opens and no one shall close, who closes and no one shall open,d says this: 8“‘“I know your works (behold, I have left an open door* before you, which no one can close). You have limited strength, and yet you have kept my word and have not denied my name. 1/15/2022 Brij Consulting, LLC, Jean Marshall 2
  3. 3. SIGNATORY STATE OF ARK WALL PRODUCTION • The Mu Sic of the Wall Production has picked up its Signatory State y = -56.90221x + 14,557,227,025,214.90000 R² = 0.06092 (20,000,000,000,000.00) - 20,000,000,000,000.00 40,000,000,000,000.00 60,000,000,000,000.00 80,000,000,000,000.00 (200,000,000,000.00) - 200,000,000,000.00 400,000,000,000.00 Wall Production Production Linear ( Production ) Glass Branching tbs Tbs: to be scripted 90.8 150 + Rate 6.5 1 1455 203 + 303 = 506 + 3.4 = 509.4 1/15/2022 Brij Consulting, LLC, Jean Marshall 3
  4. 4. BRANCHING AWAY FROM THE WALL • In all of our work up until now we have been working to get to the bridge, get to the gate, get through the streamline progression to the wall. • But now we have a paradigm shift. We need to branch out from the wall and consider what this new horizon will do to the project dimensions, attributes and capabilities to perform the work remotely and competently to achieve a product that is well constructed and tested, certified and dependable. Branch 1 Branch 2 Branch 3 Branch Chart a x b x c a^-1 90.8 1455+ map2 45.41 2 93.14/3 1/15/2022 Brij Consulting, LLC, Jean Marshall 4 α UV
  5. 5. FORMULATING THE PRODUCT a x b x c a x b x c a^-1 a b c 167+ 167+ 9.06+ Branch Distribution map T&M 105.26 3 1/15/2022 Brij Consulting, LLC, Jean Marshall 5 Ω See slide 4
  6. 6. ECONOMETRIC RELATIONSHIP The Econometric Relationship between Wall and Branch is corresponding to the Rates and Thruput 1455+ 167+ 9.06+ npv 57.38 573.8 4 90.8 Interior Rate is 1.050940 (see 5.09) 1/15/2022 Brij Consulting, LLC, Jean Marshall 6
  7. 7. PROOF OF IP FUNDING The financial report is demonstrating a planned increase in IP that is clearly funded NPV npv T&M+ Dif. is cycle Related From “The Glass Warehouse” Appendix note is in prior paper 254.9 x 2 = 509.8 1/15/2022 Brij Consulting, LLC, Jean Marshall 7
  8. 8. BRIJ CONSULTING, LLC, JEAN MARSHALL 8 Metric Relationships allow us to see the means to extend the branch, arrange instances and build more complex and integral compositions. EXTENDING THE BRANCH 105.71-100= 5.7 -105.71+150=45.2 4 3 2 1 2 4 50.9 = Interior Margin 2 4 +1000 = Mega Margin 1/15/2022
  9. 9. MEASUREMENTS • Sound and Image Media Secants 1455+167+90.8+9.06 93.14/3 = 31.046667 Appendix I 203 + 303 = 506 + 3.4 = 509.4 + 1000= 10509.4 T&M+ x = Branch 1 Branch 2 Branch 3 • Establish a Mobile Footprint in authentic 3 Dimensions 1/15/2022 Brij Consulting, LLC, Jean Marshall 9 Height Width Length Volume Area Pitch a x b x c Dimensions Motivate plait to extend remotely
  10. 10. NEW CASE ASSEMBLY 10 1/15/2022 Brij Consulting, LLC, Jean Marshall Build Pipe Land Pipe Assembly Assembly Other Pipe Assembly Glass Model Intellectual Properties Case Builds Process
  11. 11. ARTICULATE THE BUILD APP REQUIREMENTS • The requirements for the Case build types and specifications are articulated as described in prior papers. But the Branch Arrangements have to do with appliances and other utility arrangements such as Media that enhance the remote building process 1/15/2022 Brij Consulting, LLC, Jean Marshall 11 Storyboard Artefactual Clientele Glass Mix Arrangement Build Certification Defined Instances Scenarios Scrum Requirements Simulations Tools do not replace work of people Secant Definitions Branch 1 Branch 2 Branch 3 Advancing Footprint P
  12. 12. V2 CASE PROCESS 1/15/2022 Brij Consulting, LLC, Jean Marshall 12 Contents V1 Platform Branching V2 Case Process V3 Appliance Extensions Enoch 92:12 Afterwards, in the seventh week, a perverse generation shall arise; abundant shall be its deeds, and all its deeds perverse. During its completion, the righteous shall be selected from the everlasting plant of righteousness; and to them shall be given the sevenfold doctrine of his whole creation. Enoch 92:13 Afterwards there shall be another week, the eighth (137) of righteousness, to which shall be given a sword to execute judgment and justice upon all oppressors. (137) The beginning of the eighth Millennium. (NOW) How does the Branch create the Process through the reserved Case Method How do Instances come together within this type of Simulation Process What are examples of Appliance Extensions that make the Branching Process successful in building any product media How are waves used? Waves are directed as properties of Light The Advancing Footprint carries the case load to the site The mu sic of the process is an Oration The candle flickers in abbreviated story mode Blocks Secant Sound and Motion Projection Directed by wave acclimation
  13. 13. CASE LOAD ADVANCEMENT • There are several difficulties in addressing the Case Load Advancement in a Mobile operation… – The relative address or Modis of the operation – The Product Media assignment from the Warehouse must branch in without interruption from other branch assignments – TheTask of the branches must conform to the overall placement of the outcome site without duplicating the assignment – There is no replication in the assignment path, all tasks must have oversight, affiliation and origination in the footpath of the project – The Case Build must be prepared to receive these inputs 1/15/2022 Brij Consulting, LLC, Jean Marshall 13 The smaller utilities are amplified
  14. 14. INSTANCE SIMULATION BASICS • Basics in Simulation Processes include: – A simulation process is by nature deciduous because it drops its trace path and product and only creates the trace pattern of the product outcome – It may have multiple interior branching applications which are derived from an exterior source but used productively by proprietary productions – A simulation must engage its unique encryption finger pattern 1/15/2022 Brij Consulting, LLC, Jean Marshall 14 Simulation is more imperative than all other build techniques
  15. 15. CANDLE STORY 1/15/2022 Brij Consulting, LLC, Jean Marshall 15 Pillars and Primers Pillars begin the Remote Process Generation
  16. 16. V3 APPLIANCE EXTENSIONS 1/15/2022 Brij Consulting, LLC, Jean Marshall 16 Dimensional Production begins with a Glass Machine in 7WheelWRITE mode and its corresponding 1Wheel Schema delivery of the Glass Model. Therefore, to motivate the build remotely a travel ready mix in the Case Build is set to promote every product requirement.This can be replicated. If more than one Case Build is required then more than one Candle may be deployed, but not to the same pipe. A Candle position may be braced. Future Papers
  17. 17. REMOTING A CONVEYANCE PRODUCT • The Entire Remote Conveyance of Branching and Case Appliance Extension is the subject of future papers • IF we were to build a bridge remotely every part of this process would be necessary to simulate and produce the entire bridge between its fenestrated origins 1/15/2022 Brij Consulting, LLC, Jean Marshall 17 1455+ All kinds of distance bearing dilemmas are contained in remote building NumberTheory vs. DimensionalTheory Production vs. Branching vs. Conveyance Future Topics P UV
  18. 18. THE ARK AWAKENS BEAUTY • Everything lost through disbelief and a lack of well-founded faith will be regained and God will repay the faithful one- hundredfold • Justice and Mercy is founded for the multitude based on discovered facts previously unknown 2022 1/15/2022 Brij Consulting, LLC, Jean Marshall 18
  19. 19. HOW DOES GOVERNANCE APPLY? 1. Governance supplies the opportunity and resources to build, assimilating the leveraging capability for the sake of the governed body. 2. Governance tests what is built to be certain that it is licitly constructed, and that it follows the norms and policies and regulatory requirements necessary for safe and reliable systems. 3. Governance must insist on reconciliation of spending in terms of time and materials, so as to determine the economic value and placement the construction should hold. 4. Governance is carefully helping to achieve investment by maintaining both enterprise and banking and the law enforcement and security arrangements of both 5. Governance insists on proper education of the body of the governed and that they have access to proper tools and experience to engage in service or craft, engineering, or other professional requirements 6. Governance is first of all moral, thus it cannot but hope to be sustained by God who is moral beyond reproach and Intelligent, subject to the proper balance of human and scientifically constructed intelligence 7. Governance must also provide guidance, correction and even punish those who behave poorly within the work and who refrain from its proper engagement, as is appropriate. 8. Good governance will also supply for its succession, so that oversight will be consistently applied to the governed body. And assist in the safety of its constituent institutions wherever possible. 9. Good Governance is reliant upon Divine Oversight, achievable only through prayer. Therefore, a competent source of prayer will be applied to all its endeavors. Oversight by the Morning Star Association will supply all that is chiefly required of Stewardship plus mentoring Dedication and Conferment of Stewardship through the Holy Trinity is most highly regarded as established through St. Joseph He was told in a dream to take the Mother and the Child… 1/15/2022 Brij Consulting, LLC, Jean Marshall 19 Son of David
  20. 20. Just as you do not know the way of the wind, or the mysteries of a woman with child, no more do you know the work of God who is behind it all." Eccl 11:5 [Daughter of David] Enter the portal of thy holy chosen ones; let thy powerful arm strengthen her; at the close of her mortal career, let that same right hand,(strengthen her), since she has always sought after it with an upright heart.” The Mystical City of God 1/15/2022 Brij Consulting, LLC, Jean Marshall 20 Ask for This Sign
  21. 21. FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT BRIJ CONSULTING, LLC, JEAN MARSHALL 21 • The Forward-Looking Statement shows the Land Pipe Construction has been leased, and the original Build that was contracted with the vendor is completed.The Title to the science building has passed and is property of M&M Eng. • Notes to the Forward-Looking Statement would then describe any new agreements related to the Planned Production that is compared to rates and metrics achieved. [We are showing Pre-Production.] • The Intellectual Property (IP) acquired through the continuous process supplies a payback compared to the machine cost of the glass making mechanics.The Expected Product (EP) is used as the Asset Basis showing the Streamline Outcome and should cover all builds.The Branch (BR+) permits other Product Loads to assimilate into the Production including Ark Media Product. IP Br+ . . EP M=7629-7227=|402| x 2 = 804 – 810.52 = |6.52| rate, compare to slide 5. Note that .00305 is additional build conversion. 144651 -144500 = 151 A B C A As Appendix II Pre-Production Production Book Setup Appendix I From “The Glass Warehouse” 1/15/2022 Appendix II
  22. 22. STREAMLIN ED RATES  Lower map requirement  Bridge to Gate direct  Digital load direct  Theta Carriage 22 New Requirements: 1. Remote Branch 2. Instance Staging 3. SecantTooling Design 4. Ark Media Artifactual(s) 5. Integral Glass Mix Concept 6. Ground Case 7. Build Case Thread v. Carriage Direct Delivery Voice Command Brij Consulting, LLC Jean Marshall BRIJ CONSULTING, LLC JEAN MARSHALL Appendix II From “The Glass Warehouse” 22 9
  23. 23. OUR PAPERS V3 andV4 holds all contents 1. Portfolio Wheels: Study of Secants and Wheels in the Dynamic requirement for Media to write and produce in Ark Science and Dimensional Systems, Introduction of the Story “Eru finds a Golden Pen.” 2. Ark Media: The Dialogue of the Story and the Construction of Storyboards, Mix and Remix specifications, beginning crosswalk and encryptions 3. Builds and Simulations: Discuss Matrix Trees, Migratory Patterns and the use of Secants to Build tooling 4. The Corner of Mu Sic: an update of our Digital Paper on Mu Sic to include Ark encryptions and design considerations 5. The Glass House: Magi and Marcus Engineering plans to invest in a Plait Glass facility for building and research in remote Ark Science. Start of Tooling and Secant Design for the Construction Industry 6. The Remote Build: Planning a Theoretical Production for untried Architecture 7. Glass Mix Z-Form: Production Walk-Thru Glass Mix and Forms, leads into the Write Process 8. Bridging the Instance: Now operating multiple instances must bridge the operations, learn about deciduous models and deliberate the outcome of operations for the 2022 Plan of Magi and Marcus 9. Architectural Builds and Designs: Looking into Delivery Mechanics and the Products themselves 10. Pipes and Plaits in Ark Mode Design: How the Plait Pipe System assists with Land Products. See Number Theory 11. Continuous Modeling: Moving away from the Contiguous Model to a strategy of seamless integration of methods and modes of operation. See Number Theory. 12. The Glass Warehouse: From Start to Finish the streamlined operations of the Marcus and Magi Engineering remote architectural process 13. Branch- Sound and Image Construction: Characterizing the branch capability of new applications, appliances and mode[ls] of operations https://www.slideshare.net/Marshallja/presentations See next slide for list of the preceding Digital Plait content 23 Remote Access Streamlined Rates Brij Consulting, LLC, Jean Marshall 1/15/2022
  24. 24. 24 1. Ark in Glass: Changing the Schema for Ark Mode crossover, beginning study of Secants and Wheels for the “cube-ified glass” engineering of Imaging, sound and motion characteristics. 2. The New Stone: Simulations and Re-instancing to package, confect and view glass media 3. Dimensional Building: Dimensional Arrays, Z strength, Product Media, Interdimensional Matrices. 4. The Dynamic Instance: Product Media Discussed 5. The Glass Build: Base Build and Modules Assembled, considering impact of dimensional systems 6. Glass in the Making: Costing and Loading, Assembly and Assimilation, IP Defined, Logos 7. Art of the Science: What can be made? Assimilation discussed, look at basic product ideas 8. Digital Glass Production: Pipe Transit and RIK Declare, Batch Appliance (Dialogue paper) 9. Imposition of Value Engineering: Establishing and Justifying the Load for Pipe Transit 10. The Digital Plait Position: Engineering Design of the Load and Thruput 11. ^Mu Sic in the Advancing Age: Use of Fingerprint and Encryption for Operational Loads 12. Engineering Objects: The Purpose of this Paper is to Consider the means to raise up a Digital Portal Production System using appliances gained through Plait Object and Gate driven configurations that work with Digital Mechanics. Six-Layer Glass and Appliances 13. Instancing at the Gate: Use of Gates and Instances, bridging of the engineering process 14. Interpolative Scope: Use of a Demand and Production Scope for building and delivery of product, learning to specify material, looking for union of Vector 15. Functional Glass: Fitness for Function and Moral Intelligence, Bayesian Analysis 16. The Glass Wall: This is a very difficult staging of advanced engineering to depict …Motivated by sound it creates a means by sound to cascade light for safe and wireless power 17. The Glass Wave: Learning to Plait Gates, Reconcile Metrics to Scorecard, and load value of Scrum 18. Scrum Costing w/notes (Book It Daniel): establishing scrum standards (Dialogue paper) 19. Gate Plait Green (Mark It Mark): first scalable plait arrangement overcomes bottleneck (Dialogue paper) 20. Scorecard Integration (Map It Ralph): A review of mappings to date, marking old vs. new (Dialogue paper) ^Mu Sic, see The Corner of Mu Sic To Change Digital Plait Papers with Content Description (Reverse Order) Brij Consulting, LLC, Jean Marshall 1/15/2022
  25. 25. WHAT IS REQUIRED 25 • Architectural Plans, Digital Glass Model • The Glass Modeling System,Ark Mode • 3- Dimensional Media Model • Storyboards to describe… – Process Plan – Integral Materials – Organization of Instances of Building (Preludes) • Secant Construction and Engineering • Building Organization for Ark Mode Methods,Tools and Utilities The Design of the whole process will be an extended period of listening about this subject. But we will spend our time in our next paper organizing Secant Processes Monks of Norcia - Donations - EN - Monastero di San Benedetto in Monte (nursia.org) Brij Consulting, LLC, Jean Marshall 1/15/2022

