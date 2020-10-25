Woodshop safety

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
WOOD SHOP SAFETY GUIDE
GENERAL SHOP SAFETY DON’T • NO SANDALs, HEELs, or any open toed footwear • Do not distract another student or yourself whi...
GENERAL SHOP SAFETY DO’S • Wear Foot Protected Shoes, Safety Glasses and Ear Protections • Tie Your Hair Back!!! • Remove ...
GENERAL SAFETY GUIDE • All mechanical motion is potentially hazardous. • Motion hazards; such as rotating devices, cutting...
WHY DO YOU HAVE TO FOLLOW THE SAFETY GUIDE? BECAUSE YOU ARE ALWAYS BEHIND THE DANGER AS WORKING WITH ANY POWER TOOLS
ELECTRIC DRILL • Used for drilling holes and setting screws • Clamp material • Make sure the bit is tight • Beware of surr...
ORBITAL SANDER • Used for finish sanding • Sand with the gram • Do not touch the sanding disk as working • How to use an o...
PLANER • Used to reduce the thickness of material • Remove all glue and nails before planning • Material must be at least ...
TABLE SAW • Used for Ripping wood • Keep wood tight against the fence • Do not use without guard in place • Use a push sti...
CHOP SAW (MITER SAW) • Used for cross cuts and finish cuts to length • Pull Out and Cut Back • Hold wood firmly • Keep han...
BAND SAW • Used for Curved Cuts • Keep finger 2” away from blade • Keep Fingers out of direct line of blade • Turn off saw...
SCROLL SAW • Used to cut tight rounded cuts and intricate details • Cut SLOW!!! • Turn off saw to back out of deep cuts • ...
DRILL PRESS • Used to drill holes • Hold wood Firmly or clamp small pieces • Do not touch bit while it is moving • Remove ...
ROUTER • Used primarily as an edge profiler • Always cut in a counter-clockwise direction • Clamp All material being cut o...
DOWELLING • Click here if you cannot see the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QALncuFuEgk
3 WAYS TO COAT WOOD • Oil Finish • Sealants • Polyurethane sealants • Varnish • Lacquer • Stain
NOW TAKE A WOODSHOP SAFETY TEST!!! • You MAY NOT enter the woodshop until passing the quiz with 100 points!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Woodshop safety

30 views

Published on

Woodshop safety

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Woodshop safety

  1. 1. WOOD SHOP SAFETY GUIDE
  2. 2. GENERAL SHOP SAFETY DON’T • NO SANDALs, HEELs, or any open toed footwear • Do not distract another student or yourself while he/she is working on a machine • Do not work side projects that do not need woodshop equipment • Do Not wear loose clothing, accessories, jewelry or other similar items that could catch in the moving machine • Do not wear gloves around machine unless sharp, rough, or corrosive materials are being handled. If gloves are being worn, they should fit the hands snugly, and EXTRA care should be exercised not to get them caught in any machinery • Use the tools for their designated purpose ONLY.
  3. 3. GENERAL SHOP SAFETY DO’S • Wear Foot Protected Shoes, Safety Glasses and Ear Protections • Tie Your Hair Back!!! • Remove Loose Clothing (coats, backpacks, hoody strings, etc.) • Clean the machines, tools, and the woodshop after EACH use and KEEP KNOLLING • If shaking, lurching, vibration, or any unfamiliar noises occur, shut the machine down immediately • Do your own work and stay on task • Ask for Help
  4. 4. GENERAL SAFETY GUIDE • All mechanical motion is potentially hazardous. • Motion hazards; such as rotating devices, cutting or shearing blades, reciprocating parts, linear moving belts and pulleys, meshing gears, and uncontrolled movement or failing parts, always create some risk. • Be aware of the potential for accidents • No person that is sick, fatigued, or is taking medications should operate any machines or power tools • It is YOUR RESPONSIBILITY to report ANY damaged tools or machines to your instructor. Do not use defective machines or tools. • Always report ANY injuries to your instructor. No Matter how small!!
  5. 5. WHY DO YOU HAVE TO FOLLOW THE SAFETY GUIDE? BECAUSE YOU ARE ALWAYS BEHIND THE DANGER AS WORKING WITH ANY POWER TOOLS
  6. 6. ELECTRIC DRILL • Used for drilling holes and setting screws • Clamp material • Make sure the bit is tight • Beware of surroundings! • How to use an electric drill: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r59gnrhiCrw
  7. 7. ORBITAL SANDER • Used for finish sanding • Sand with the gram • Do not touch the sanding disk as working • How to use an orbital sander: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0sMIo5F2KFs
  8. 8. PLANER • Used to reduce the thickness of material • Remove all glue and nails before planning • Material must be at least 12” long • Do not stand directly in front of machine • Do not bend down and look in machine while it is on • How to use Planer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S0AL3GdKfxw
  9. 9. TABLE SAW • Used for Ripping wood • Keep wood tight against the fence • Do not use without guard in place • Use a push stick • Never reach over blade • Make sure fence is tight • Measure twice and only cut once always • Always clear away debris with a push stick. • How to use a table saw: https://www.homedepot.com/c/ah/how-to-use-a- table-saw/9ba683603be9fa5395fab903159eea5
  10. 10. CHOP SAW (MITER SAW) • Used for cross cuts and finish cuts to length • Pull Out and Cut Back • Hold wood firmly • Keep hands at Least 6” away from blade • Wait for blade to get speed before even touching a wood • Wait for blade to stop moving before lifting handle up • How to use a chop saw (Miter saw): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=015ET8ioHjg
  11. 11. BAND SAW • Used for Curved Cuts • Keep finger 2” away from blade • Keep Fingers out of direct line of blade • Turn off saw before backing out • Make relief cuts • How to use a band saw: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Svom3LqJtqY
  12. 12. SCROLL SAW • Used to cut tight rounded cuts and intricate details • Cut SLOW!!! • Turn off saw to back out of deep cuts • Do not touch blade while touch blade while it is moving • How to use a scroll saw: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-GlBrExxEc
  13. 13. DRILL PRESS • Used to drill holes • Hold wood Firmly or clamp small pieces • Do not touch bit while it is moving • Remove chuck key before operation
  14. 14. ROUTER • Used primarily as an edge profiler • Always cut in a counter-clockwise direction • Clamp All material being cut or profiled • Hold with 2 hands • NEVER set router on its base • Do not turn base toward you • How to use a wood router: https://youtu.be/eI1gK9qicQU?t=19
  15. 15. DOWELLING • Click here if you cannot see the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QALncuFuEgk
  16. 16. 3 WAYS TO COAT WOOD • Oil Finish • Sealants • Polyurethane sealants • Varnish • Lacquer • Stain
  17. 17. NOW TAKE A WOODSHOP SAFETY TEST!!! • You MAY NOT enter the woodshop until passing the quiz with 100 points!

×