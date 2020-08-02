Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 PROJECT REPORT ON FUZZY CONTROL SYSTEM
2 Index Chapter: 6 ………………………………………………………………………………………… Exercise: 6.2 …………………………………………………………………………… Exercise: 6.4 …………………………...
3 Chapter: 6 and 7 Lukasiewiczimplication clc; clear all; A=[0.5 1 0.6]; B=[1 0.4]; B1=[0.9 0.7]; mufp1=(A); mufp11=1-A; m...
4 for i=1:3 p(i,1)=(B1(1)*muqp(i,1)); p(i,2)=(B1(2)*muqp(i,2)); end muA1(1)=max(p(1,:)); muA1(2)=max(p(2,:)); muA1(3)=max(...
5 for i=1:3 muq11(i,1)=mufp11(i)+B(1); muq11(i,2)=mufp11(i)+B(2); end for i=1:3 muql(i,1)=min(1,muq11(i,1)); muql(i,2)=min...
6 Mamdani product muqp(:,1)=transpose(A).*B(1); muqp(:,2)=transpose(A).*B(2); for i=1:3 p(i,1)=(A1(i)*muqp(i,1)); p(i,2)=(...
A Course in Fuzzy Systems and Control Matlab Chapter six and seven

A Course in Fuzzy Systems and Control Matlab Chapter six and seven

A Course in Fuzzy Systems and Control Matlab Chapter six and seven

  3. 3. 3 Chapter: 6 and 7 Lukasiewiczimplication clc; clear all; A=[0.5 1 0.6]; B=[1 0.4]; B1=[0.9 0.7]; mufp1=(A); mufp11=1-A; mufp11=transpose(mufp11); for i=1:3 muq11(i,1)=mufp11(i)+B(1); muq11(i,2)=mufp11(i)+B(2); end for i=1:3 muql(i,1)=min(1,muq11(i,1)); muql(i,2)=min(1,muq11(i,2)); end for i=1:3 p(i,1)=min(B1(1),muql(i,1)); p(i,2)=min(B1(2),muql(i,2)); end muA1(:,1)=max(p(1,:)); muA1(:,2)=max(p(2,:)); muA1(:,3)=max(p(3,:)); muA1=transpose(muA1); display('Lukasiewixz implication implication- x1,x2 and x3 are'); disp(muA1); Mamdani Product implication muqp(:,1)=transpose(A).*B(1); muqp(:,2)=transpose(A).*B(2);
  4. 4. 4 for i=1:3 p(i,1)=(B1(1)*muqp(i,1)); p(i,2)=(B1(2)*muqp(i,2)); end muA1(1)=max(p(1,:)); muA1(2)=max(p(2,:)); muA1(3)=max(p(3,:)); display('Mamdani product implication- x1,x2,x3 are'); disp((muA1)); Dienes-Rescherimpilaction A=[0.5 1 0.6]; B=[1 0.4]; A1=[0.6;0.9;0.7]; AA=1-A; BB=B; for i=1:3 muqD(i,1)=max(AA(i),B(1)); muqD(i,2)=max(AA(i),B(2)); end muA1=A1; for i=1:3 p(i,:)=min(muA1(i,:),muqD(i,:)); end muB1(:,1)=max(p(:,1)); muB1(:,2)=max(p(:,2)); muB1(:,2)=max(p(:,2));display('Dienes-Rescher impilaction implication- y1,y2 are'); disp(muB1); Exercise 6.2 (b)Lukasiewixzimplication mufp1=(A); mufp11=1-A; mufp11=transpose(mufp11);
  5. 5. 5 for i=1:3 muq11(i,1)=mufp11(i)+B(1); muq11(i,2)=mufp11(i)+B(2); end for i=1:3 muql(i,1)=min(1,muq11(i,1)); muql(i,2)=min(1,muq11(i,2)); end for i=1:3 p(i,1)=min(A1(i),muql(i,1)); p(i,2)=min(A1(i),muql(i,2)); end muB1(:,1)=max(p(:,1)); muB1(:,2)=max(p(:,2));display('Lukasiewixz implication implication- y1,y2 are'); disp(muB1); Exercise -6.2(c)Zadeh impication AA=1-transpose(A); for i=1:3 BB(i,1)=min(A(i),B(1)); BB(i,2)=min(A(i),B(2)); end BB; for i=1:3 muqz(i,:)=max(AA(i,:),BB(i,:)); end for i=1:3 p(i,1)=min(A1(i),muqz(i,1)); p(i,2)=min(A1(i),muqz(i,2)); end muB1(:,1)=max(p(:,1)); muB1(:,2)=max(p(:,2)); display('Zadeh impication product implication- y1,y2 are'); disp(muB1);
  6. 6. 6 Mamdani product muqp(:,1)=transpose(A).*B(1); muqp(:,2)=transpose(A).*B(2); for i=1:3 p(i,1)=(A1(i)*muqp(i,1)); p(i,2)=(A1(i)*muqp(i,2)); end muB1(:,1)=max(p(:,1)); muB1(:,2)=max(p(:,2)); display('Mamdani product implication- y1,y2 are'); disp(muB1); for Membership function A=[0.5 1 0.6]; B=[1 0.4]; A1=[0.6;0.9;0.7]; AA=1-A; BB=B; for i=1:3 muqD(i,1)=max(AA(i),B(1)); muqD(i,2)=max(AA(i),B(2)); end muA1=A1; for i=1:3 p(i,:)=min(muA1(i,:),muqD(i,:)); end muB1(:,1)=max(p(:,1)); muB1(:,2)=max(p(:,2));

