Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CITY UNIVERSITY Faculty of Science and Engineering Department of Computer Science and Engineering Spring 2021 Assignment O...
2 ARPANET ARPANET is stands for advanced research projects agency network,experimental computer network that was the forer...
3 APPLICATION OF COMPUTER NETWORK *Business application *Communication medium *E-Commers *Home application *Electronic com...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Engineering
13 views
May. 24, 2021

Assignment 2

Assignmen 2

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Assignment 2

  1. 1. CITY UNIVERSITY Faculty of Science and Engineering Department of Computer Science and Engineering Spring 2021 Assignment On Computer Network Submitted to: Pranab Bandhu Nath Lecturer Department of CSE Submitted by: Mahabuba Alam Mitu 1834902625 Submission Date:
  2. 2. 2 ARPANET ARPANET is stands for advanced research projects agency network,experimental computer network that was the forerunner of the internet. The advanced research rojects agency an aram of the us defence department, funded the development of the advanced research projets agency network in the data of 1960s. GOALS OF COMPUTER NETWORK 1.Resource sharing:Many organization has a substantial number of computers in operations which are located a part.Example:Printer,fax,scanner etc. 2.High Reliability:If there are alternate sources of supply all files could be replicated on two or more machines if one of them isnot due to hardware failure,the other copy could be used. 3.Inter process communication:Network users located geographically apart may converse in an inter active session through the network. 4.Flexiable access:Files can be accessed form any computer in the network.The project can be began on one computer and finished on another.
  3. 3. 3 APPLICATION OF COMPUTER NETWORK *Business application *Communication medium *E-Commers *Home application *Electronic commerce *Mobile users APPLICATION OF COMPUTER There are three component of computer network 1.Hardware equipment 2.Software 3.Cables and connectors

×