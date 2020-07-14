Successfully reported this slideshow.
Criterios de evaluación  Formula consecuencias hipotéticas a cursos de acción distintos en el pasado en el contexto reque...
English Dot Works 6
Learning Activity 1
Evidence The Time is Now

Published in: Education
  1. 1. Learning activity 1 Evidence: The time is now This evidence is divided into two parts: A composition and an audio file. Read the instructions below and make sure you complete both tasks. Fuente: SENA A. Answer the questions below. Use the examples as models of the grammar and vocabulary you have to use. 1. Why didn’t you study English before? (List at least 5 reasons in a composition.) Example: One of the reasons why I didn’t study English before it is because I thought it was too difficult. I didn’t understand my English teacher at school and that was frustrating.
  2. 2. 2. How different would things be if you had learned English before? (Name and explain at least 5 things.) Example: If I had learned English some years ago I would have accepted a job a multinational company offered me five years ago. One of the requirements was to speak English and my level back then was very low. B. Record an audio file of yourself answering the following questions. Use the examples as models of the grammar and vocabulary you have to use. 1. Why are you studying English? (List and explain at least 4 reasons.) Example: I’m studying English because I finally decided that if I want to improve my professional profile becoming bilingual is essential. If I had learned English before I would have agreed to go study in the United States. I would have had the opportunity to have stable job with the profession I want. I would have the opportunity to meet and interact with people of the world. One of the reasons why I didn´t study English before because It was a bit difficult to master the language. And sometimes I tried to practice and I was lazy .I didn´t learn English either because I didn´t have the resources to study. I didn´t understand my English teacher at school and that was frustrating. The grammar that is used in the English language makes it difficult for me to write and speak.
  3. 3. Solution: 2. In what ways are you going to benefit from this learning? Example: Being competent in English is going to increase the opportunities of landing a more satisfying and better-paid job. We live in an international open market and English is the most important language. Solution: When you finish your work, send the files to your instructor through the platform as follows: 1. Click the title of this evidence. 2. Click Examinar mi equipo and look for the files in your computer. Make sure the files are attached. 3. Leave a comment for the instructor (optional). 4. Click Enviar. Note: This evidence is an individual activity. Remember to check the learning guide in order to know if you have done all the assigned activities, know how to develop them and deliver them correctly. I benefit from learning this language since It´s a universal language to obtain great successes achievements in my professional life and personally. I finally study English because it helps me to have more job opportunities. I like the language and I want to master it perfectly. It helps me to grow professionally in the vocation that I´m going to practice. If I would travel to an English speaking place It will be easier for me to interact with people
  4. 4. Criterios de evaluación  Formula consecuencias hipotéticas a cursos de acción distintos en el pasado en el contexto requerido.  Comunica ideas sobre iniciativa y aprendizaje autodirigido usando el vocabulario requerido.

