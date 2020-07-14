Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Name: PEDRO Occupation: RETIRED Age: 74 YEARS OLD Name: SARA Occupation: HOUSEWIFE Age: 70 YERS OLD Name: LINA Occupation:...
Evidence this is_my_family
Evidence this is_my_family
Evidence this is_my_family
Evidence this is_my_family
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Evidence this is_my_family

16 views

Published on

Englsih Dot Works 1
Evidence This is my Family

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Evidence this is_my_family

  1. 1. Name: PEDRO Occupation: RETIRED Age: 74 YEARS OLD Name: SARA Occupation: HOUSEWIFE Age: 70 YERS OLD Name: LINA Occupation: ENGINEER Age: 37 YAERS OLD Name: CECILIA Occupation: ACTRESS Age: 30 YEARS OLD Name: OSCAR Occupation: DOCTOR Age: 35 YEARS OLD Name: JAVIER Occupation: MUSICIAN Age: 45 YAERS OLD Name: CHARLIE Occupation: STUDENT Age: 10 YEARS OLD Name: JOHANA Occupation: UNIVERSITY STUDENT Age: 20 YEARS OLD Name: CRISTIAN Occupation: BABY BROTHER Age: 8 MONT OLD Name: KAREN Occupation: PRIMARY SCHOOL STUDENT Age: 8 YAERS OLD Name: MANUEL Occupation: HIGH- SCHOOL STUDENT Age: 15 YEARS OLD

×