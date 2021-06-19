john hayes negotiation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
NEGOTIATION THE LATEST BREAKTHROUGH EXPLAINED Learn how Negotiation is changing the world of communication
Negotiation: What You Need to Know UNDERSTAND HOW THE NEGOTIATION WORKS Tactics Motivational Operation Impact Factors Targ...
Negotiation Negotiation is a process of joint decision making in which people with different preferred outcomes interact i...
example : seller sells at 250 but the cost of creating the product is 120, buyer want to buy at 100. seller lower their se...
100 150 200 250 300 350 400 Buyers limit: acceptable buying price: acceptable selling price: GAP Since the condition is no...
100 150 200 250 300 350 400 Buyers limit: acceptable buying price: acceptable selling price: Since the condition is met, t...
Let me explain why. Tactics The buyer is prepared to pay up to 300 unit, while the seller is prepared to sell above 200, t...
The Tactics of negotiating The primary components of negotiating skills are behaviours such as information sending, inform...
The integrative dimension is concerned with the total benefits available to all parties, sometimes referred to as the ‘siz...
Many people regard collaboration as the negotiating strategy that will be most effective in all circumstances. The more yo...
Other factors affecting strategic choice While the negotiators’ motivational orientation will exert a strong influence on ...
"The art of negotiation: how to compromise without compromising your business" 4520210001
Geen Dank. may this presentation broaden your insight about negotiation 4520210001
  1. 1. NEGOTIATION THE LATEST BREAKTHROUGH EXPLAINED Learn how Negotiation is changing the world of communication
  2. 2. Negotiation: What You Need to Know UNDERSTAND HOW THE NEGOTIATION WORKS Tactics Motivational Operation Impact Factors Target and limit Negotiating Behaviour 4520210001
  3. 3. Negotiation Negotiation is a process of joint decision making in which people with different preferred outcomes interact in order to resolve their differences.
  4. 4. example : seller sells at 250 but the cost of creating the product is 120, buyer want to buy at 100. seller lower their selling price to 200, buyer raise to 150. if this transaction didn't outweight the profit margin, it is considered as a " Under the limit" hence it is doable.
  5. 5. 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 Buyers limit: acceptable buying price: acceptable selling price: GAP Since the condition is not met, the transaction is imposible SOLUTION: lower the acceptable selling price higher the acceptable buying price if the costumer insist and point a gun at seller , then this is robbery.
  6. 6. 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 Buyers limit: acceptable buying price: acceptable selling price: Since the condition is met, the transaction is deemed possible with a few tactics Has no gap
  7. 7. Let me explain why. Tactics The buyer is prepared to pay up to 300 unit, while the seller is prepared to sell above 200, the the transaction is deemed possible since it is below the limit of both sides.
  8. 8. The Tactics of negotiating The primary components of negotiating skills are behaviours such as information sending, information seeking, argumentation, compliance seeking, bidding and yielding. These behaviours can be structured and sequenced into sets that are often referred to as negotiating tactics
  9. 9. The integrative dimension is concerned with the total benefits available to all parties, sometimes referred to as the ‘size of the pie’ dimension. Collaborating involves seeking outcomes that enable both parties to satisfy their needs as completely as possible (which involves behaving in ways that offer the possibility of ‘enlarging the pie’ of potential benefits). Please refer to the next slide.
  10. 10. Many people regard collaboration as the negotiating strategy that will be most effective in all circumstances. The more you assert the negotiation process, the more likely it will spew positive outcome
  11. 11. Other factors affecting strategic choice While the negotiators’ motivational orientation will exert a strong influence on an individuals’ preferred negotiating strategy, a number of more immediate factors can affect the choice of strategy in any given situation Continuityoftheinteraction Definition of the situation Sometimes negotiations are one-off episodes and whatever happens between the parties is unlikely to have any long-term consequences. How parties define the situation makes them to implement different strategies. Respect both sides if you listen, you will be heard.
  12. 12. "The art of negotiation: how to compromise without compromising your business" 4520210001
  13. 13. Geen Dank. may this presentation broaden your insight about negotiation 4520210001

×