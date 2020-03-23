Successfully reported this slideshow.
IL BACIO (THE KISS) by Marc
The kiss
The kiss

Power point presentation by a 4th ESO student. Based on Il Bacio (The kiss) by Francesco Hayez. Contents: Analysis of the picture, other paintings by Hayez, short biography.

The kiss

  1. 1. IL BACIO (THE KISS) by Marc
  2. 2. CHARACTERISTICS OF THE PICTURE • This picture is named The Kiss. • It has been painting by an Italian painter named Francesco Hayed. • Probably his best known work. • This icture was painted in 1859 and it’s still preserved in Milano. • The kiss was painted for Alfonso María Visconti de Saliceto. • However, a year before his death Alfonso gave the painting to the art gallery in Brera, where we can find it now.
  3. 3. WHAT DOES IT REPRESENT? • The Kiss or Il Bacio its scene is set in a medieval context. • It represents two young people that are in love and they are kissing eachother. • The kiss means a lot because it is considered the manifest of Italian romantic art. • For that reason this picture got a great succes.
  4. 4. HAYEZ AND HIS MOST IMPORTANT PAINTINGS •The best picture he painted was Il bacio. However he painted more picture than this. •An inmportant Picture it was Ballerina Carlotta Chabert as Venus in 1830, in Italy. •Another important painting it was Odalisque that was painted in 1867.

