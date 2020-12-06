Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DEFINITION  Opinion is including the words of opinion and argument/ reasons. Opinion dialogue is a dialogue consists of t...
OPINION SENTENCES ASKING OPINION (FORMAL) Have you got any comments on.......? Do you have any idea? Do you have any opini...
ENG IDN
GIVING OPINION (INFORMAL) *.I think .... *.I don’t think .... *.I don’t think much of it *.In my opinion, I would rather.....
GIVING OPINION (FORMAL) I personally believe.... I personally consider.... I personally think/feel.... I hold the opinion....
GIVING OPINION (EXAMPLE) ENG IDN
Opinion pembejaran bahasa inggris
Opinion pembejaran bahasa inggris
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Opinion pembejaran bahasa inggris

25 views

Published on

Opinion pembejaran bahasa inggris

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Opinion pembejaran bahasa inggris

  1. 1. DEFINITION  Opinion is including the words of opinion and argument/ reasons. Opinion dialogue is a dialogue consists of two persons or more who have opinion each others.
  2. 2. OPINION SENTENCES ASKING OPINION (FORMAL) Have you got any comments on.......? Do you have any idea? Do you have any opinion on.......? Would you give me your opinion on...? What is your reaction to.....? What is your opinion about......? What are your views about....? ASKING OPINION (INFORMAL) What do you think of.....? What do you think about.....? What is your Opinion?
  3. 3. ENG IDN
  4. 4. GIVING OPINION (INFORMAL) *.I think .... *.I don’t think .... *.I don’t think much of it *.In my opinion, I would rather.... *.In my case... *.What I’m more concerned with .... *.What I have in my mind is.... *.The way I see is that... *.Not everyone will agree with me, but.... *.To my mind ….. *.From my point of view …. *.If you aks me, I feel.... *.Absolutely …
  5. 5. GIVING OPINION (FORMAL) I personally believe.... I personally consider.... I personally think/feel.... I hold the opinion.... My own view of the matter is..... Well, personally..... If I had my view, I would.....
  6. 6. GIVING OPINION (EXAMPLE) ENG IDN

×