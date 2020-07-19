มาตรการส่งเสริมคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใสภายในหน่วยงาน

Successfully reported this slideshow.
มาตรการส่งเสริมคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ภายในสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษา กำแพงเพชร เขต 1
คำนำ มาตรการส่งเสริมคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใสภายในสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษา กำแพงเพชร เขต 1 จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อแสดงการวิ...
สารบัญ เรื่อง หน้า 1. การวิเคราะห์ผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการดำเนินงาน ของหน่วยงานภาครัฐ ในปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 256...
มาตรการส่งเสริมคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ภายในสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ****************************...
2 2. แบบวัดการรับรู้ของผู้มีส่วนได้ส่วนเสียภายนอก (External Integrity and Transparency Assessment: EIT) มีวัตถุประสงค์เพื่...
3 การรายงานผลการประเมิน การรายงานผลการประเมิน จะเป็นการรายงานในลักษณะค่าคะแนนควบคู่กับระดับผลการประเมิน (Rating Score) โดย...
4 ระดับ อยู่ในระดับ AA (Excellence) จํานวน 6 เขต คิดเป็นร้อยละ 2.67 ระดับ A (Very Good) จํานวน 127 เขต คิดเป็นร้อยละ 56.44...
5 การศึกษาที่มีความประสงค์ขอรับงบประมาณ สนับสนุน จํานวน 58 เขตพื้นที่การศึกษา และสํานักงานเขต พื้นที่การศึกษาที่ไม่ประสงค์...
6 1.4 ข้อเสนอแนะการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใสในการดําเนินงานของสํานักงานเขตพื้นที่ การศึกษาออนไลน์ 1.4.1 ด้านบุคลากร 1. ...
7 2. ผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการดำเนินงานของสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษา ประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปีงบประม...
8 รูปภาพที่ 2 ผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการดำเนินงานของสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่ การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจ...
9 2.2 ผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการดำเนินงานของสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษา ประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปีงบประ...
10 2.3 ผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการดำเนินงานของสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษา ประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปีงบปร...
11 3. การวิเคราะห์ผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการดำเนินงานของสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่ การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ...
12 2.2 แนวทางการนำผลการวิเคราะห์ไปสู่การปฏิบัติ จากการวิเคราะห์ผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการดำเนินงานของสำนักงาน...
13 4. มาตรการส่งเสริมคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใสภายในสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษา กำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปีงบประมาณ 2563 แ...
14 3. เปิดโอกาสให้ผู้รับบริการ ผู้มาติดต่อ หรือผู้มีส่วนได้ส่วนเสีย เข้าไปมีส่วนร่วมในการ ปรับปรุงพัฒนาการดำเนินงาน/การให้...
15 ที่ กิจกรรม การดำเนินการ การวัดและ ประเมินผล ผู้รับผิดชอบ 2 เสริมสร้างค่านิยม ร่วมต้านทุจริต จัดกิจกรรมเสริมสร้างค่านิย...
16 ที่ กิจกรรม การดำเนินการ การวัดและ ประเมินผล ผู้รับผิดชอบ 7 กิจกรรมการพัฒนา เว็บไซต์หน่วยงานใน สังกัดเพื่อรองรับการ ประ...
17 ภาคผนวก
1 แผนปฏิบัติการ โครงการเสริมสร้างคุณธรรม จริยธรรม และธรรมาภิบาลในสถานศึกษา สานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากาแพงเพชร เ...
43 ส่วนที่ 3 แผนปฏิบัติการโครงการเสริมสร้างคุณธรรม จริยธรรม และธรรมาภิบาล ในสถานศึกษา สานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษา...
44 2. วัตถุประสงค์โครงการ 1. เพื่อปลูกฝังให้นักเรียน ครู ผู้บริหาร และบุคลากรทางการศึกษาทุกคน มีพฤติกรรมร่วมต้านการทุจริต ...
45 5. ค่าเป้าหมายและตัวชี้วัด แผนแม่บทภายใต้ยุทธศาสตร์ชาติประเด็น การต่อต้านการทุจริตและประพฤติมิชอบ 1. แผนย่อยการป้องกันก...
6. กิจกรรม - ตัวชี้วัด - เป้าหมาย - งบประมาณ กิจกรรม ตัวชี้วัด เป้าหมาย งบประมาณ ระยะเวลาดำเนินการ ผู้รับผิดชอบ หน่วย นับ ...
กิจกรรม ตัวชี้วัด เป้าหมาย งบประมาณ ระยะเวลาดำเนินการ ผู้รับผิดชอบ หน่วย นับ จำ นวน ไตรมาส 2 ไตรมาส 3 ไตรมาส 3 ม.ค. 63 ก.พ...
  1. 1. มาตรการส่งเสริมคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ภายในสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษา กำแพงเพชร เขต 1
  2. 2. คำนำ มาตรการส่งเสริมคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใสภายในสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษา กำแพงเพชร เขต 1 จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อแสดงการวิเคราะห์ผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการ ดำเนินงานของหน่วยงานภาครัฐ ในปี งบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 ผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ใน การดำเนินงานของสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 การวิเคราะห์ผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการดำเนินงานของสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่ การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 ซึ่งประกอบด้วย ตัวชี้วัดที่ต้อง พัฒนาให้ดีขึ้น แนวทางการนำผลการวิเคราะห์ไปสู่การปฏิบัติ รวมทั้งมาตรการส่งเสริมคุณธรรมและ ความโปร่งใสภายในสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปีงบประมาณ 2563 เพื่อขับเคลื่อนการส่งเสริมคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใสภายในหน่วยงานให้ดีขึ้น สำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 หวังเป็นอย่างยิ่งว่า มาตรการส่งเสริม คุณธรรมและความโปร่งใสภายในสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ฉบับนี้ จะมุ่ง ก่อให้เกิดประโยชน์สูงสุดต่อข้าราชการและบุคลากรทางการศึกษาในสังกัด ประชาชนและส่วนรวมเป็นสำคัญ ลดโอกาสที่จะเกิดการทุจริต มีบริหารจัดการและปฏิบัติภารกิจที่รับผิดชอบเป็นไปด้วยความโปร่งใส และ พัฒนาหน่วยงานอย่างเป็นรูปธรรมต่อไป สำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1
  3. 3. สารบัญ เรื่อง หน้า 1. การวิเคราะห์ผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการดำเนินงาน ของหน่วยงานภาครัฐ ในปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 1 1.1 ข้อมูลพื้นฐานเกี่ยวกับการประเมิน 1 1.2 ผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการดำเนินงาน ของหน่วยงานภาครัฐ ในปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 3 1.3 การวิเคราะห์ผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการดำเนินงาน ของหน่วยงานภาครัฐ ในปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 4 1.4 ข้อเสนอแนะ 6 2. ผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการดำเนินงานของสำนักงาน เขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 7 2.1 ผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการดำเนินงาน ของสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 7 2.2 ผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการดำเนินงานของ สำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 จำแนกตามแหล่งข้อมูลการประเมิน 9 2.3 ผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการดำเนินงาน ของสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 จำแนกคะแนนตามตัวชี้วัด (เขตตรวจราชการที่ 18) 10 3. การวิเคราะห์ผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการดำเนินงาน ของสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 11 3.1 ตัวชี้วัดที่ต้องพัฒนาให้ดีขึ้น 11 3.2 แนวทางการนำผลการวิเคราะห์ไปสู่การปฏิบัติ 12 4. มาตรการส่งเสริมคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใสภายในสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษา 13 ประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปีงบประมาณ 2563 แนวทางการนำผลการวิเคราะห์ไปสู่การปฏิบัติ 13 ภาคผนวก 17
  4. 4. มาตรการส่งเสริมคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ภายในสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 **************************************************************** มาตรการส่งเสริมคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ภายในสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษา กำแพงเพชร เขต 1 มีวัตถุประสงค์เพื่อวิเคราะห์ผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการดำเนินงาน ของสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 และจัดทำ มาตรการส่งเสริมคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใสภายในสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปีงบประมาณ 2563 เพื่อขับเคลื่อนการส่งเสริมคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใสภายในสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่ การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ลดโอกาสที่จะเกิดการทุจริต มีบริหารจัดการและปฏิบัติภารกิจที่ รับผิดชอบเป็นไปด้วยความโปร่งใส และพัฒนาหน่วยงานอย่างเป็นรูปธรรมต่อไป 1. การวิเคราะห์ผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการดำเนินงานของหน่วยงานภาครัฐ ในปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 1.1 ข้อมูลพื้นฐานเกี่ยวกับการประเมิน การประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใสในการดําเนินงานของสํานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษา ประจําปี งบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 นั้น สํานักงาน ป.ป.ช. ได้ให้ความสําคัญในการพัฒนาวิธีการประเมิน ให้เกิดการ ยกระดับค่าคะแนนดัชนีการรับรู้การทุจริต (Corruption Perceptions Index: CP) ของประเทศไทย ได้อย่าง เป็นรูปธรรม โดยได้ศึกษาข้อมูลจากผลการวิจัย เรื่อง แนวทางการปรับปรุงและแนวการพัฒนาเครื่องมือ การ ประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใสในการดําเนินงานของหน่วยงานภาครัฐ เพื่อนําไปสู่การยกระดับคะแนน ดัชนีการรับรู้การทุจริต (CPI) ของประเทศไทยให้สูงขึ้น ซึ่งการวิจัยดังกล่าวได้สังเคราะห์ประเด็นการสํารวจ ของแต่ละแหล่งข้อมูลที่องค์กรความโปร่งใสนานาชาติ (Transparency International) นํามาใช้ในการ ประเมิน ดัชนีการรับรู้การทุจริต ประกอบกับการศึกษาข้อมูลทางวิชาการเพิ่มเติม การเชื่อมโยงให้เกิดความ ต่อเนื่องกับ เกณฑ์การประเมินเดิม และการเชื่อมโยงกับเครื่องมืออื่นๆที่เกี่ยวข้อง ทําให้การประเมินมีเนื้อหา ครอบคลุม หลายด้าน ซึ่งเกี่ยวข้องกับคุณธรรม ความโปร่งใส และการทุจริต ทั้งที่มีลักษณะการทุจริตทางตรง และการ ทุจริตทางอ้อม รวมไปถึงบริบทแวดล้อมที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการทุจริต ซึ่งจะเป็นประโยชน์ต่อหน่วยงาน ใน การนําไปสู่การปรับปรุงแก้ไข ลดโอกาสหรือความเสี่ยงที่จะเกิดการทุจริตในหน่วยงานภาครัฐ และส่งผลต่อ การยกระดับคะแนน CPI ของประเทศไทยในระยะยาวได้ โดยจําแนกตัวชี้วัดออกเป็น 10 ตัวชี้วัด ได้แก่ 1) การปฏิบัติหน้าที่ 2) การใช้งบประมาณ 3) การใช้อํานาจ 4) การใช้ทรัพย์สินของราชการ 5) การแก้ไข ปัญหาการทุจริต 6) คุณภาพการดําเนินงาน 7) ประสิทธิภาพการสื่อสาร 8) การปรับปรุงระบบการทํางาน 9) การเปิดเผยข้อมูล 10) การป้องกันการทุจริต เครื่องมือที่ใช้ในการประเมิน เครื่องมือที่ใช้ในการประเมิน จําแนกออกเป็น 3 เครื่องมือ ดังนี้ 1. แบบวัดการรับรู้ของผู้มีส่วนได้ส่วนเสียภายใน (Internal Integrity and Transparency Assessment: IT) มีวัตถุประสงค์เพื่อเป็นการประเมินระดับการรับรู้ของผู้มีส่วนได้ส่วนเสียภายใน ที่มีต่อ หน่วยงานตนเอง ในตัวชี้วัดการปฏิบัติหน้าที่ การใช้งบประมาณ การใช้อํานาจ การใช้ทรัพย์สินของราชการ และการแก้ไขปัญหาการทุจริต
  5. 5. 2 2. แบบวัดการรับรู้ของผู้มีส่วนได้ส่วนเสียภายนอก (External Integrity and Transparency Assessment: EIT) มีวัตถุประสงค์เพื่อเป็นการประเมินระดับการรับรู้ของผู้มีส่วนได้ส่วนเสียภายนอกที่มีต่อ หน่วยงานที่ประเมิน ในตัวชี้วัดคุณภาพการดําเนินงาน ประสิทธิภาพการสื่อสาร และการปรับปรุงระบบ การทํางาน 3. แบบตรวจการเปิดเผยข้อมูลสาธารณะ (Open Data Integrity and Transparency Assessment: IT) มีวัตถุประสงค์เพื่อเป็นการประเมินระดับการเปิดเผยข้อมูลต่อสาธารณะของหน่วยงาน เพื่อให้ประชาชน ทั่วไปสามารถเข้าถึงได้ ในตัวชี้วัดการเปิดเผยข้อมูล และการป้องกันการทุจริต กลุ่มประชากร กลุ่มตัวอย่าง และการเก็บรวบรวมข้อมูล 1. ผู้มีส่วนได้ส่วนเสียภายใน (สําหรับแบบ IIT) ผู้มีส่วนได้ส่วนเสียภายใน หมายถึง บุคลากรของ สํานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษา ตั้งแต่ระดับ ผู้บริหาร ผู้อํานวยการ/หัวหน้า ข้าราชการ/พนักงาน ไปจนถึง ลูกจ้าง/พนักงานจ้าง ที่ทํางานให้กับหน่วยงาน มาเป็นระยะเวลาไม่น้อยกว่า 1 ปี เก็บตัวอย่างจากผู้มีส่วนได้ ส่วนเสียภายในไม่น้อยกว่า 50 ตัวอย่าง กรณีสํานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษามีผู้มีส่วนได้ส่วนเสียภายใน จํานวน น้อยกว่า 50 คน ให้เก็บ ข้อมูลจากผู้มีส่วนได้ส่วนเสียภายในทั้งหมด 1 โดยผู้มีส่วนได้ส่วนเสียภายในตอบแบบ วัดการรับรู้ IIT ด้วยตนเอง 2 ผู้มีส่วนได้ส่วนเสียภายนอก (สําหรับแบบ EIT) ผู้มีส่วนได้ส่วนเสียภายนอก หมายถึง ผู้บริหาร สถานศึกษา ครู บุคลากรทางการศึกษาในสังกัด ที่มารับบริการหรือมาติดต่อตามภารกิจของสํานักงานเขตพื้นที่ การศึกษา ในปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 เก็บตัวอย่างจากผู้มีส่วนได้ส่วนเสียภายนอกไม่น้อยกว่า 50 ตัวอย่าง โดยผู้มีส่วนได้ส่วนเสียภายนอกตอบแบบวัดการรับรู้ EIT ด้วยตนเอง 3. สำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษา (สําหรับแบบ OIT) เก็บข้อมูลจากสํานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาที่เข้า รับการประเมินทั้งหมด และไม่มีการคัดเลือก กลุ่มตัวอย่าง โดยผู้ดูแลระบบของสํานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษามี หน้าที่ในการตอบแบบสํารวจ หน่วยงานละ 1 ชุด การประมวลผลคะแนน การประมลผลคะแนน จะมีการคำนวณคะแนนทั้งรายตัวชี้วัด รายเครื่องมือ และคะแนนรวตามลำดับโดยมี ขั้นตอน ดังนี้
  6. 6. 3 การรายงานผลการประเมิน การรายงานผลการประเมิน จะเป็นการรายงานในลักษณะค่าคะแนนควบคู่กับระดับผลการประเมิน (Rating Score) โดยจำแนกออกเป็น 7 ระดับ ดังนี้ 1.2 ผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการดำเนินงานของหน่วยงานภาครัฐ ในปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 ข้อมูลพื้นฐานของผู้เข้ารับการประเมิน 1. ผู้รับการประเมินแบบสํารวจความคิดเห็น Internal Integrity and Transparency Assessment Online (lr Online) จํานวน 13,085 คน 2. ผู้รับการประเมินแบบสํารวจความคิดเห็น External Integrity and Transparency Assessment Online (EIT Online) จํานวน 11,250 คน 1.3 สํานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาที่รับการประเมิน Open Data Integrity and Transparency Assessment (OIT) จํานวน 225 เขต ผลการประเมินในภาพรวมระดับประเทศ การประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใสในการดําเนินงานของสํานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาออนไลน์ ในภาพรวมระดับประเทศได้คะแนนร้อยละเฉลี่ย 85.58 ซึ่งถือว่ามีคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการ ดําเนินงานอยู่ในระดับ A โดย ตัวชี้วัดการปฏิบัติหน้าที่ ได้คะแนนสูงสุด ร้อยละเฉลี่ย 95.46 ส่วนตัวชี้วัดที่ได้ คะแนนต่ํากว่าตัวชี้วัดอื่นๆ คือ ตัวชี้วัดการป้องกันการทุจริต ได้คะแนนร้อยละเฉลี่ย 73.50 ตัวชี้วัดที่ 1 การปฏิบัติหน้าที่ ในภาพรวมได้คะแนนร้อยละเฉลี่ย 95.46 ซึ่งอยู่ในระดับ AA ตัวชี้วัดที่ 2 การใช้งบประมาณ ในภาพรวมได้คะแนนร้อยละเฉลี่ย 87.65 ซึ่งอยู่ในระดับ A ตัวชี้วัดที่ 3 การใช้อํานาจ ในภาพรวมได้คะแนนร้อยละเฉลี่ย 93.45 ซึ่งอยู่ในระดับ A ตัวชี้วัดที่ 4 การใช้ทรัพย์สินของราชการ ในภาพรวมได้คะแนนร้อยละเฉลี่ย 90.63 ซึ่งอยู่ในระดับ A ตัวชี้วัดที่ 5 การแก้ไขปัญหาการทุจริต ในภาพรวมได้คะแนนร้อยละเฉลี่ย 90.71 ซึ่งอยู่ในระดับ A ตัวชี้วัดที่ 6 คุณภาพการดําเนินงาน ในภาพรวมได้คะแนนร้อยละเฉลี่ย 92.61 ซึ่งอยู่ในระดับ A ตัวชี้วัดที่ 7 ประสิทธิภาพการสื่อสาร ในภาพรวมได้คะแนนร้อยละเฉลี่ย 85.34 ซึ่งอยู่ในระดับ A ตัวชี้วัดที่ 8 การปรับปรุงระบบการทํางาน ในภาพรวมได้คะแนนร้อยละเฉลี่ย 85.02 ซึ่งอยู่ใน ระดับ A ตัวชี้วัดที่ 9 การเปิดเผยข้อมูล ในภาพรวมได้คะแนนร้อยละเฉลี่ย 85.84 ซึ่งอยู่ในระดับ A ตัวชี้วัดที่ 10 การป้องกันการทุจริต ในภาพรวมได้คะแนนร้อยละเฉลี่ย 73.50 ซึ่งอยู่ในระดับ C ผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใสในการดําเนินงานของสํานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาออนไลน์ จํานวน 225 เขต พบว่า สํานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาที่มีระดับคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการดําเนินงาน
  7. 7. 4 ระดับ อยู่ในระดับ AA (Excellence) จํานวน 6 เขต คิดเป็นร้อยละ 2.67 ระดับ A (Very Good) จํานวน 127 เขต คิดเป็นร้อยละ 56.44 ระดับ B (Good) จํานวน 83 เขต คิดเป็นร้อยละ 36.89 ระดับ C (Fair) จํานวน 7 เขต คิดเป็นร้อยละ 3.11 และ ระดับ D (Poor) จํานวน 2 เขต คิดเป็นร้อยละ 0.89 1.3 การวิเคราะห์ผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการดำเนินงานของหน่วยงาน ภาครัฐ ในปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 การวิเคราะห์ผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการดำเนินงานของหน่วยงานภาครัฐ ในปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 ผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใสในการดําเนินงานของสํานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษา ออนไลน์ โดยภาพรวมระดับประเทศ ได้คะแนนร้อยละเฉลี่ย 85.58 ซึ่งมีคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใสในการ ดําเนินงาน อยู่ในระดับ A และเมื่อเปรียบเทียบกับผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใสในการดําเนินงาน ของสํานักงาน เขตพื้นที่การศึกษา ในปีที่ผ่านมาพบว่า เพิ่มสูงขึ้น 0.46 คะแนน ทั้งนี้เนื่องมาจากใน ปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 เป็นการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใสในการดําเนินงานของสํานักงานเขตพื้นที่ การศึกษา ครั้งที่ 5 ซึ่งสํานักงานคณะกรรมการการศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐาน ดําเนินการประเมินอย่างต่อเนื่องเป็น ระยะเวลาติดต่อกัน 5 ปีงบประมาณ และสํานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาได้นําข้อสังเกตจากผลการประเมิน คุณธรรมและความ โปร่งใสในการดําเนินงานของสํานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษา ครั้งที่ผ่านมาไปปรับปรุงจุดอ่อน และพัฒนาจุดเด่น ให้มีความเข้มแข็งมากยิ่งขึ้น นอกจากนี้สํานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาได้จัดทําแผนปฏิบัติการ ป้องกันและ ปราบปรามการทุจริตของหน่วยงานเป็นครั้งที่ 2 ซึ่งเป็นผลจากการเข้าร่วมประชุมเชิงปฏิบัติการ จัดทําแผนปฏิบัติการป้องกันและปราบปรามการทุจริตของสํานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษา ประจําปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 ที่สํานักงานคณะกรรมการการศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐานได้จัดขึ้น ทําให้สํานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษา ดําเนินการต่าง ๆ อย่างเป็นระบบ ลดการเกิดผลประโยชน์ทับซ้อน เกิดความโปร่งใสในการดําเนินงาน พัฒนาการของผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใสในการดําเนินงานของสํานักงานเขตพื้นที่ การศึกษาออนไลน์ มีทั้งสํานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาที่มีผลคะแนนเพิ่มขึ้น โดยเพิ่มขึ้นอย่างต่อเนื่อง ตั้งแต่การ ประเมินประจําปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2558 และสํานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาบางแห่งมีพัฒนาการ ผลคะแนน เพิ่มขึ้นในปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2561 แต่คะแนนการประเมินในปีนี้กลับลดลง เนื่องจากสาเหตุ ดังต่อไปนี้ 1. สํานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาที่มีผลคะแนนเพิ่มขึ้น 1.1 สํานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษามีการวางแผนเตรียมการรับการประเมินและ ดําเนินการปรับปรุงกระบวนการทํางานของสํานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาอย่างเป็นระบบ โดยได้รับ ความ ร่วมมือจากผู้บริหารและบุคลากรภายในสํานักงานอย่างเข็มแข็ง รวมถึงการเปิดเผยข้อมูลบนเว็บไซต์ของ หน่วยงานมีความชัดเจน สอดคล้องกับตัวชี้วัดการประเมินที่กําหนดไว้ 1.2 สํานักงานคณะกรรมการการศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐานได้ดําเนินกิจกรรมพัฒนาและ ยกระดับผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใสในการดําเนินงานของสํานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาออนไลน์ ประจําปีงบประมาณพ.ศ. 2562 โดยให้สิทธิ์สําหรับสํานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาที่มีผลการประเมินคุณธรรม และความโปร่งใสในการดําเนินงานของสํานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาออนไลน์ (Integrity and Transparency Assessment Online: ITA Online) ประจําปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2561 น้อยกว่า ร้อยละ 85 สามารถจัดทํา ข้อเสนอโครงการเพื่อขอรับงบประมาณสนับสนุนเขตละ 50,000 บาท (ห้าหมื่นบาทถ้วน) โดยมีเป้าหมายเพื่อ ยกระดับผลคะแนน ITA Online ในปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 ให้สูงกว่าร้อยละ 85 ซึ่งสํานักงานเขตพื้นที่ การศึกษาที่เป็นไปตามเงื่อนไขดังกล่าวมีจํานวนทั้งสิ้น 124 เขตพื้นที่การศึกษา คือ สํานักงานเขตพื้นที่
  8. 8. 5 การศึกษาที่มีความประสงค์ขอรับงบประมาณ สนับสนุน จํานวน 58 เขตพื้นที่การศึกษา และสํานักงานเขต พื้นที่การศึกษาที่ไม่ประสงค์ขอรับงบประมาณ สนับสนุน จํานวน 66 เขตพื้นที่การศึกษา โดยสํานักงานคณะกรรมการการศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐานจึงได้จัดตั้งคณะกรรมการกํากับ ติดตาม และให้คําปรึกษาในการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใสในการดําเนินงานของสํานักงานเขตพื้นที่ การศึกษา ออนไลน์ ประจําปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 เพื่อกํากับ ติตตาม ให้คําปรึกษา และแนะนําในการ พัฒนายกระดับ ผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใสในการดําเนินงานของสํานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษา ออนไลน์ ประจําปี งบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 ทั้ง 58 เขตพื้นที่การศึกษาตั้งกล่าว สรุปผลการประเมินคุณธรรม และความโปร่งใส ได้ดังนี้ 2. สํานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาที่มีผลคะแนนลดลง ส่วนหนึ่งเนื่องจาก สํานักงาน ป.ป.ช. มีการปรับเปลี่ยนเกณฑ์การประเมินจากรูปแบบเดิมที่มี 5 ดัชนี เปลี่ยนใหม่เป็น 10 ตัวชี้วัด ไม่มี การประเมิน เอกสารหลักฐานเชิงประจักษ์ (Evidence - Based ntegrity and Transparency Assessrrent: EBIT) แต่เน้นการเปิดเผยข้อมูลสาธารณะ (Open Data Integrity and Transparency Assessment: OT) ซึ่งมี รายละเอียดที่ต้องเตรียมการค่อนข้างมาก ทําให้สํานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาบางแห่งเกิดความเข้าใจ คลาดเคลื่อนในประเด็นการประเมินทําให้ข้อมูลที่ปรากฎบนเว็บไซต์ของหน่วยงาน ไม่ตรงตามข้อพิจารณา หรือขาดความสมบูรณ์ ไม่ครบตามองค์ประกอบที่กําหนด ส่งผลให้ไม่ได้รับการพิจารณาให้คะแนนในรายการ ดังกล่าว อีกทั้งปัญหาด้านการโยกย้ายของบุคลากร และเปลี่ยนผู้รับผิดชอบงาน ส่งผลให้มีการปรับเปลี่ยน ผู้รับผิดชอบหลักในการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใสในการดําเนินงานของสํานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษา จึงขาดความต่อเนื่องในการดําเนินงาน และการถ่ายทอดองค์ความรู้เกี่ยวกับการประเมินคุณธรรมและ ความ โปร่งใสฯ ให้กับผู้ที่มารับผิดชอบงานต่อ ปัญหาและอุปสรรคการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใสในการดําเนินงานของสํานักงานเขต พื้นที่การศึกษาออนไลน์ 1. ด้านบุคลากร 1. ความเข้าใจในกระบวนการประเมิน ITA Online ของสํานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาบาง เขต ยังเข้าใจไม่ถูกต้อง 2. สํานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษามีการเปลี่ยนแปลงบุคลากรผู้รับผิดชอบงาน/เปลี่ยนแปลง เจ้าหน้าที่ ICT ทําให้ไม่มีความพร้อมในการรับการประเมิน ITA Online 2. ด้านเทคนิค ระบบเครือข่าย Server ของสํานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาบางเขตพื้นที่ไม่สามารถเข้าถึงเพื่อตรวจแบบ ตรวจการเปิดเผยข้อมูลสาธารณะ (OIT) ได้ เนื่องจาก Server Down
  9. 9. 6 1.4 ข้อเสนอแนะการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใสในการดําเนินงานของสํานักงานเขตพื้นที่ การศึกษาออนไลน์ 1.4.1 ด้านบุคลากร 1. แจ้งกระบวนการวิธีการดําเนินงานผ่าน Social Network และแจ้งทางการประชุม Video Conference ผ่านรายการพุธเช้า ข้าวสพฐ. 2. หากสํานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษามีการเปลี่ยนแปลงผู้รับผิดชอบควรให้ผู้ที่รับผิดชอบคน เดิมได้อธิบายกระบวนการขั้นตอนในการประเมิน ITA Online ให้คนใหม่ได้ทราบหรือให้ผู้รับผิดชอบใหม่ ประสานสํานักงานเขตพื้นที่ด้วยเพื่อศึกษากระบวนการขั้นตอนการประเมิน 1.4.2 ด้านเทคนิค ในช่วงประมวลผลให้สํานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาควรเฝ้าระวัง Server ของตนเอง ให้มีความ เสถียรพร้อมที่จะให้กรรมการเข้าถึงข้อมูลในการตรวจเอกสาร
  10. 10. 7 2. ผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการดำเนินงานของสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษา ประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 2.1 ผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการดำเนินงานของสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษา ประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 สำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 มีผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความ โปร่งใสในการดำเนินงาน อยู่ในลำดับที่ 45 มีคะแนนเท่ากับ 90.44 คะแนน ซึ่งอยู่ในเกณฑ์การประเมินระดับ A (Very Good) ดังรูปภาพที่ 1 และ 2 รูปภาพที่ 1 ผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการดำเนินงานของสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษา ประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562
  11. 11. 8 รูปภาพที่ 2 ผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการดำเนินงานของสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่ การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 (ต่อ)
  12. 12. 9 2.2 ผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการดำเนินงานของสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษา ประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 จำแนกตามแหล่งข้อมูลการประเมิน สำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 มีผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความ โปร่งใส ในการดำเนินงานของสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปี งบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 โดยจำแนกตามแหล่งข้อมูลการประเมิน มีคะแนนจากกลุ่มบุคลากรและเจ้าหน้าที่ใน สำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 (Internal ; IIT) เท่ากับ 29.74 คะแนน จาก กลุ่มผู้รับบริการหรือผู้มีส่วนได้ส่วนเสียตามประสบการณ์ในการรับบริการจากสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษา ประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 (External ; EIT) เท่ากับ 26.04 คะแนน และจากการเปิดเผยข้อมูลของ สำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 (Open Data ; OIT) เท่ากับ 34.66 คะแนน ดัง รูปภาพที่ 3 รูปภาพที่ 3 ผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการดำเนินงานของสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่ การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 จำแนกตามแหล่งข้อมูลการ ประเมิน
  13. 13. 10 2.3 ผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการดำเนินงานของสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษา ประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 จำแนกคะแนนตามตัวชี้วัด (เขตตรวจ ราชการที่ 18) สำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 มีผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความ โปร่งใส ในการดำเนินงานของสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปี งบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 เท่ากับ 90.44 คะแนน เมื่อแยกตามตัวชี้วัด พบว่า ตัวชี้วัดที่ 1 การปฏิบัติหน้าที่ เท่ากับ 99.54 คะแนน ตัวชี้วัดที่ 2 การใช้งบประมาณ เท่ากับ 99.09 คะแนน ตัวชี้วัดที่ 3 การใช้อำนาจ เท่ากับ 99.20 คะแนน ตัวชี้วัดที่ 4 การใช้ทรัพย์สินของราชการ 99.20 คะแนน ตัวชี้วัดที่ 5 การแก้ไขปัญหา การทุจริต เท่ากับ 98.71 คะแนน ตัวชี้วัดที่ 6 คุณภาพการดำเนินงาน เท่ากับ 91.93 คะแนน ตัวชี้วัดที่ 7 ประสิทธิภาพการสื่อสาร เท่ากับ 84.96 คะแนน ตัวชี้วัดที่ 8 การปรับปรุงระบบการทำงาน เท่ากับ 83.46 คะแนน ตัวชี้วัดที่ 9 การเปิดเผยข้อมูล เท่ากับ 90.28 คะแนน และตัวชี้วัดที่ 10 การป้องกันการทุจริต เท่ากับ 83.04 คะแนน เมื่อเปรียบเทียบข้อมูลภายในเขตตรวจราชการที่ 18 พบว่า สำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษา ประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 มีผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการดำเนินงานของสำนักงาน เขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 อยู่ในลำดับที่ 2 มี คะแนน เท่ากับ 90.44 คะแนน รูปภาพที่ 4 ผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการดำเนินงานของสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่ การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 จำแนกคะแนนตามตัวบ่งชี้ (เขต ตรวจราชการที่ 18)
  14. 14. 11 3. การวิเคราะห์ผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการดำเนินงานของสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่ การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 จากผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการดำเนินงานของสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษา ประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 พบว่า สำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษา ประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 มีผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใสในการดำเนินงาน อยู่ในลำดับที่ 45 มีคะแนนเท่ากับ 90.44 คะแนน ซึ่งอยู่ในเกณฑ์การประเมินระดับ A (Very Good) เมื่อแยกตามตัวชี้วัด พบว่า ตัวชี้วัดที่ 1 การปฏิบัติหน้าที่ เท่ากับ 99.54 คะแนน ตัวชี้วัดที่ 2 การใช้งบประมาณ เท่ากับ 99.09 คะแนน ตัวชี้วัดที่ 3 การใช้อำนาจ เท่ากับ 99.20 คะแนน ตัวชี้วัดที่ 4 การใช้ทรัพย์สินของราชการ 99.20 คะแนน ตัวชี้วัดที่ 5 การแก้ไขปัญหาการทุจริต เท่ากับ 98.71 คะแนน ตัวชี้วัดที่ 6 คุณภาพการดำเนินงาน เท่ากับ 91.93 คะแนน ตัวชี้วัดที่ 7 ประสิทธิภาพการสื่อสาร เท่ากับ 84.96 คะแนน ตัวชี้วัดที่ 8 การปรับปรุง ระบบการทำงาน เท่ากับ 83.46 คะแนน ตัวชี้วัดที่ 9 การเปิดเผยข้อมูล เท่ากับ 90.28 คะแนน และตัวชี้วัด ที่ 10 การป้องกันการทุจริต เท่ากับ 83.04 คะแนน 2.1 ตัวชี้วัดที่ต้องพัฒนาให้ดีขึ้น ตัวชี้วัดที่เป็นข้อบกพร่อง/จุดอ่อน มาจากกลุ่มผู้รับบริการหรือผู้มีส่วนได้ส่วนเสียตามประสบการณ์ใน การรับบริการจากสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 (External ; EIT) ดังนี้ 2.1.1 ตัวชี้วัดที่ 7 ประสิทธิภาพการสื่อสาร สำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษา กำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ได้คะแนนเท่ากับ 84.96 คะแนน ซึ่งมีข้อบกพร่องในข้อคำถามข้อ 6 การเผยแพร่ข้อมูล ของหน่วยงานที่ท่านติดต่อมีลักษณะดังต่อไปนี้ มากน้อยเพียงใด ข้อ 7 หน่วยงานที่ท่านติดต่อ มีการเผยแพร่ ผลงานหรือข้อมูลที่สาธารชนควรรับทราบอย่างชัดเจน มากน้อยเพียงใด ข้อ 8 หน่วยงานที่ท่านติดต่อ มี ช่องทางรับฟังคำติชมหรือความคิดเห็นเกี่ยวกับการดำเนินงาน/การให้บริหาร หรือไม่ ข้อ 9 หน่วยงานที่ท่า ติดต่อ มีการชี้แจงและตอบคำถาม เมื่อมีข้อกังวล สงสัยเกี่ยวกับการดำเนินงานได้อย่างชัดเขน มากน้อย เพียงใด และข้อ 10 หน่วยงานที่ท่านติดต่อ มีช่องทางให้ผู้มาติดต่อร้องเรียนการทุจริตของเจ้าหน้าที่ใน หน่วยงาน หรือไม่ 2.1.2 ตัวชี้วัดที่ 8 การปรับปรุงระบบการทำงาน สำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษา กำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ได้คะแนนเท่ากับ 83.46 คะแนน ซึ่งมีข้อบกพร่องในข้อคำถามข้อ 11 เจ้าหน้าที่ของ หน่วยงานที่ท่านติดต่อ มีการปรับปรุงคุณภาพการปฏิบัติงาน/การให้บริการดีขึ้น มากน้อยเพียงใด ข้อ 12 หน่วยงานที่ท่านติดต่อ มีการปรับปรุงวิธีการและขั้นตอนการดำเนินงาน/การให้บริการให้ดีขึ้น มากน้อย เพียงใด ข้อ 13 หน่วยงานที่ท่านติดต่อ มีการนำเทคโนโลยีมาใช้ในการดำเนินงาน/การให้บริการ ให้เกิดความ สะดวกรวดเร็วมากขึ้น หรือไม่ ข้อ 14 หน่วยงานที่ท่านติดต่อ เปิดโอกาสให้ผู้รับบริการ ผู้มาติดต่อ หรือผู้มี ส่วนได้ส่วนเสีย เข้าไปมีส่วนร่วมในการปรับปรุงพัฒนาการดำเนินงาน/การให้บริการของหน่วยงานให้ดีขึ้น มากน้อยเพียงใด ข้อ 15 หน่วยงานที่ท่านติดต่อ มีการปรับปรุงการดำเนินงาน/การให้บริการ ให้มีความ โปร่งใสมากขึ้น มากน้อยเพียงใด ตัวชี้วัดที่เป็นข้อบกพร่อง/จุดอ่อน มาจากแบบตรวจการเปิดเผยข้อมูลสาธารณะ (Open Data Interrity and Transparency Assessment : OIT) ของสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษา กำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ในตัวชี้วัดที่ 10 การป้องกันการทุจริต สำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษา กำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ได้คะแนนเท่ากับ 83.04 คะแนน ซึ่งเกี่ยวข้องกับการดำเนินการเพื่อป้องกันการทุจริต และมาตรการภายในเพื่อป้องกันการทุจริต
  15. 15. 12 2.2 แนวทางการนำผลการวิเคราะห์ไปสู่การปฏิบัติ จากการวิเคราะห์ผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการดำเนินงานของสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่ การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 มีตัวชี้วัดที่ต้องพัฒนาให้ดีขึ้น จำนวน 3 ตัวชี้วัด คือ ตัวชี้วัดที่ 7 ประสิทธิภาพการสื่อสาร ได้คะแนนเท่ากับ 84.96 คะแนน ระดับคุณภาพ B (Good) ตัวชี้วัดที่ 8 การปรับปรุงระบบการทำงาน ได้คะแนนเท่ากับ 83.46 คะแนน ระดับคุณภาพ B (Good) และตัวชี้วัดที่ 10 การป้องกันการทุจริต ได้คะแนนเท่ากับ 83.04 คะแนนระดับคุณภาพ B (Good) ซึ่งอยู่ใน ระดับคุณภาพ B (Good) ทั้งหมด ซึ่งทำให้ผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการดำเนินงานของ สำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 มีคะแนนเฉลี่ย ต่ำลงไปด้วย สำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 จึงจัดทำมาตรการมาตรการส่งเสริม คุณธรรมและความโปร่งใสภายในสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปี งบประมาณ 2563 ขึ้น เพื่อพัฒนาตัวชี้วัดทั้ง 3 ตัวชี้วัด ซึ่งเป็นตัวชี้วัดที่เป็นข้อบกพร่อง หรือจุดอ่อนที่จะต้อง แก้ไขโดยเร่งด่วน
  16. 16. 13 4. มาตรการส่งเสริมคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใสภายในสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษา กำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปีงบประมาณ 2563 แนวทางการนำผลการวิเคราะห์ไปสู่การปฏิบัติ จากการวิเคราะห์ผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการดำเนินงานของสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่ การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 มีตัวชี้วัดที่ต้องพัฒนาให้ดีขึ้น จำนวน 3 ตัวชี้วัด คือ ตัวชี้วัดที่ 7 ประสิทธิภาพการสื่อสาร ได้คะแนนเท่ากับ 84.96 คะแนน ระดับคุณภาพ B (Good) ตัวชี้วัดที่ 8 การปรับปรุงระบบการทำงาน ได้คะแนนเท่ากับ 83.46 คะแนน ระดับคุณภาพ B (Good) และตัวชี้วัดที่ 10 การป้องกันการทุจริต ได้คะแนนเท่ากับ 83.04 คะแนนระดับคุณภาพ B (Good) ซึ่งอยู่ใน ระดับคุณภาพ B (Good) ทั้งหมด ซึ่งทำให้ผลการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการดำเนินงานของ สำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 มีคะแนนเฉลี่ย ต่ำลงไปด้วย สำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 จึงจัดทำมาตรการมาตรการส่งเสริม คุณธรรมและความโปร่งใสภายในสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปี งบประมาณ 2563 ขึ้น เพื่อพัฒนาตัวชี้วัดทั้ง 3 ตัวชี้วัด ซึ่งเป็นตัวชี้วัดที่เป็นข้อบกพร่อง หรือจุดอ่อนที่จะต้อง แก้ไขโดยเร่งด่วน โดยมีการดำเนินการเกี่ยวกับมาตรการส่งเสริมคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใสภายในสำนักงาน เขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปีงบประมาณ 2563 ดังนี้ 1. จัดทำมาตรการส่งเสริมคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใสภายในสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษา ประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปีงบประมาณ 2563 สำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ได้จัดทำมาตรการส่งเสริมคุณธรรมและ ความโปร่งใสภายในสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปีงบประมาณ 2563 เพื่อพัฒนาตัวชี้วัดทั้ง 3 ตัวชี้วัด ได้แก่ ตัวชี้วัดที่ 7 ประสิทธิภาพการสื่อสาร ตัวชี้วัดที่ 8 การปรับปรุงระบบ การทำงาน และตัวชี้วัดที่ 10 การป้องกันการทุจริต ซึ่งเป็นตัวชี้วัดที่เป็นข้อบกพร่อง หรือจุดอ่อนที่จะต้องแก้ไข โดยเร่งด่วน ดังนี้ ตัวชี้วัดที่ 7 ประสิทธิภาพการสื่อสาร มีการกำหนดมาตรการที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการเผยแพร่ ข้อมูลของหน่วยงาน ดังนี้ 1. มีการเผยแพร่ผลงานหรือข้อมูลที่สาธารชนควรรับทราบอย่างชัดเจน 2. มีช่องทางรับฟังคำติชมหรือความคิดเห็นเกี่ยวกับการดำเนินงาน/การให้บริหาร 3. มีการชี้แจงและตอบคำถาม เมื่อมีข้อกังวล สงสัยเกี่ยวกับการดำเนินงานได้อย่างชัดเขน มากน้อยเพียงใด 4. มีช่องทางให้ผู้มาติดต่อร้องเรียนการทุจริตของเจ้าหน้าที่ในหน่วยงาน ตัวชี้วัดที่ 8 การปรับปรุงระบบการทำงาน มีการกำหนดมาตรการที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการ ปรับปรุงระบบการทำงาน ดังนี้ 1. ข้าราชการและบุคลากรทางการศึกษาในสังกัดสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษา กำแพงเพชร เขต 1 มีการปรับปรุงคุณภาพการปฏิบัติงาน/การให้บริการ ปรับปรุงวิธีการและขั้นตอนการ ดำเนินงาน/การให้บริการของตนเองอยู่เสมอ 2. มีการนำเทคโนโลยีมาใช้ในการดำเนินงาน/การให้บริการ ให้เกิดความสะดวกรวดเร็วใน การให้บริการ
  17. 17. 14 3. เปิดโอกาสให้ผู้รับบริการ ผู้มาติดต่อ หรือผู้มีส่วนได้ส่วนเสีย เข้าไปมีส่วนร่วมในการ ปรับปรุงพัฒนาการดำเนินงาน/การให้บริการของสังกัดสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 4. สังกัดสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 มีการปรับปรุงการ ดำเนินงาน/การให้บริการ ให้มีความโปร่งใส ตรวจสอบได้ ตัวชี้วัดที่ 10 การป้องกันการทุจริต มีการกำหนดมาตรการที่เกี่ยวข้องการป้องกันการ ทุจริต ดังนี้ 1. มีการประกาศเจตจำนงสุจริตของผู้อำนวยการสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษา กำแพงเพชร เขต 1 2. มีการประเมินความเสี่ยงเพื่อการป้องกันการทุจริต 3. จัดกิจกรรมต่างๆ เพื่อเป็นการเสริมสร้างวัฒนธรรมองค์กร 4. จัดทำแผนปฏิการป้องกันการทุจริต 5. มีการกำกับติดตามการดำเนินงานตามมาตรการส่งเสริมคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใสภายใน สำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 เพื่อนำไปสู่การปฏิบัติอย่างเป็นรูปธรรม 2. จัดทำแผนปฏิบัติการโครงการเสริมสร้างคุณธรรม จริยธรรม และธรรมาภิบาลในสถานศึกษา สำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปีงบประมาณ 2563 สำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 จัดทำแผนปฏิบัติการโครงการ เสริมสร้างคุณธรรม จริยธรรม และธรรมาภิบาลในสถานศึกษา สำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษา กำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปีงบประมาณ 2563 ตามมาตรการส่งเสริมคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใสภายใน สำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 เพื่อนำไปสู่การปฏิบัติอย่างเป็นรูปธรรม 3. จัดกิจกรรมตามแผนปฏิบัติการโครงการเสริมสร้างคุณธรรม จริยธรรม และธรรมาภิบาล ในสถานศึกษา สำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปีงบประมาณ 2563 สำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 จัดกิจกรรมตามแผนปฏิบัติการ โครงการเสริมสร้างคุณธรรม จริยธรรม และธรรมาภิบาลในสถานศึกษา สำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษา ประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปีงบประมาณ 2563 ตามมาตรการส่งเสริมคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ภายในสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 เพื่อเสริมสร้างวัฒนธรรมองค์กร และการ มีคุณลักษณะของบุคลากรเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาสุจริต ดังตารางนี้ ที่ กิจกรรม การดำเนินการ การวัดและ ประเมินผล ผู้รับผิดชอบ 1 สร้างความตระหนักรู้ใน การป้องกันการทุจริต จัดกิจกรรมส่งเสริมให้บุคลากรใน สำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษา เกิด ความตระหนักรู้ในการป้องกันการ ทุจริต เช่น การกล่าวปฏิญญาเขตพื้นที่ การศึกษาสุจริต การจัดกิจกรรม ส่งเสริมความตระหนักรู้ให้แก่บุคลากร ในสังกัด เป็นต้น ร้อยละของ บุคลากรใน สำนักงานเขต พื้นที่การศึกษา เกิดความ ตระหนักรู้ในการ ป้องกันการทุจริต กลุ่มนิเทศ ติดตามและ ประเมินผล การจัด การศึกษา
  18. 18. 15 ที่ กิจกรรม การดำเนินการ การวัดและ ประเมินผล ผู้รับผิดชอบ 2 เสริมสร้างค่านิยม ร่วมต้านทุจริต จัดกิจกรรมเสริมสร้างค่านิยมร่วมต้าน ทุจริต เช่น การกล่าวปฏิญญาเขตพื้นที่ การศึกษาสุจริต การทำข้อตกลง ร่วมกันในการต่อต้านการทุจริต เป็น ต้น ร้อยละของ บุคลากรใน สำนักงานเขต พื้นที่การศึกษา มีค่านิยมร่วมต้าน ทุจริต กลุ่มนิเทศ ติดตามและ ประเมินผล การจัด การศึกษา 3 สร้างจิตสำนึกสาธารณะ จัดกิจกรรมสร้างจิตสำนึกสาธารณะ เช่น กิจกรรมจิตอาสา พัฒนาเขตพื้นที่ กิจกรรมการรณรงค์คัดแยกขยะ เป็น ต้น ร้อยละของ บุคลากรใน สำนักงานเขต พื้นที่การศึกษา มีจิตสานึก สาธารณะ กลุ่มนิเทศ ติดตามและ ประเมินผล การจัด การศึกษา 4 เสริมสร้างการคิด แยกแยะระหว่าง ผลประโยชน์ส่วนตนและ ผลประโยชน์ส่วนรวม จัดกิจกรรมเสริมสร้างเสริมสร้างการ คิดแยกแยะระหว่างผลประโยชน์ส่วน ตนและผลประโยชน์ส่วนรวม เช่น การ กล่าวปฏิญญาเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาสุจริต การจัดกิจกรรมเสริมสร้างเสริมสร้าง การคิดแยกแยะระหว่างผลประโยชน์ ส่วนตนและผลประโยชน์ส่วนรวม ให้แก่บุคลากรในสังกัด ร้อยละของ บุคลากรใน สำนักงานเขต พื้นที่การศึกษา สามารถแยกแยะ ระหว่าง ผลประโยชน์ส่วน ตนและ ผลประโยชน์ ส่วนรวม กลุ่มนิเทศ ติดตามและ ประเมินผล การจัด การศึกษา 5 กิจกรรมพัฒนาเครื่องมือ การประเมิน ITA Online จัดกิจกรรมให้แก่ข้าราชการและบุคล กรกทางการศึกษาในการพัฒนา เครื่องมือการประเมิน ITA Online ที่ เกี่ยวข้องกับงานที่รับผิดชอบ ร้อยละของ ข้าราชการและ บุคลกรกทาง การศึกษา สามารถพัฒนา และปรับปรุง เครื่องมือการ ประเมิน ITA Online ที่ เกี่ยวข้องกับงาน ที่รับผิดชอบได้ บุคลากรทุก คน
  19. 19. 16 ที่ กิจกรรม การดำเนินการ การวัดและ ประเมินผล ผู้รับผิดชอบ 7 กิจกรรมการพัฒนา เว็บไซต์หน่วยงานใน สังกัดเพื่อรองรับการ ประเมิน ITA พัฒนาเว็บไซต์ของสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่ การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ให้ตรงกับกับความต้องการของ ผู้รับบริการ ร้อยละของความ พึงพอใจของ ผู้รับบริการ - กลุ่ม อำนวยการ จัดการ ศึกษา - กลุ่มนิเทศ ติดตามและ ประเมินผล การจัด การศึกษา 4. การกำกับ ติดตาม และตรวจสอบการดำเนินงาน สำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 มีการกำกับ ติดตาม และตรวจสอบการ ดำเนินงานการจัดกิจกรรมตามแผนปฏิบัติการโครงการเสริมสร้างคุณธรรม จริยธรรม และธรรมาภิบาลใน สถานศึกษา สำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปีงบประมาณ 2563 โดยมี การจัดทำคู่มือการปฏิบัติงาน การนิเทศภายในของทุกกลุ่ม/หน่วย เพื่อติดตามการดำเนินงาน 5. รายงานผลการจัดกิจกรรมตามแผนปฏิบัติการโครงการเสริมสร้างคุณธรรม จริยธรรม และ ธรรมาภิบาลในสถานศึกษา สำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจำปี งบประมาณ 2563 ต่อผู้อำนวยการสำนักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากำแพงเพชร เขต 1 ทั้งในรอบ 6 เดือน และเมื่อสิ้นปีงบประมาณ
  20. 20. 17 ภาคผนวก
  21. 21. 1 แผนปฏิบัติการ โครงการเสริมสร้างคุณธรรม จริยธรรม และธรรมาภิบาลในสถานศึกษา สานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากาแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจาปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2563
  22. 22. 43 ส่วนที่ 3 แผนปฏิบัติการโครงการเสริมสร้างคุณธรรม จริยธรรม และธรรมาภิบาล ในสถานศึกษา สานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากาแพงเพชร เขต 1 ประจาปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2563 แผนงาน บูรณาการต่อต้านการทุจริตและประพฤติมิชอบ โครงการ เสริมสร้างคุณธรรม จริยธรรม และธรรมาภิบาลในสถานศึกษา กิจกรรม เสริมสร้างคุณธรรม จริยธรรม และความตระหนักรู้ในการป้องกันและปราบปรามการทุจริต กิจกรรม บูรณาการระบบการประเมินด้านคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใสในการดาเนินงานของหน่วยงาน หน่วยงาน สานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากาแพงเพชร เขต 1 1. เหตุผลความจาเป็น ด้วย ยุทธศาสตร์ชาติว่าด้วยการป้องกันปราบปรามการทุจริต ระยะที่ 3 (พ.ศ. 2560 – 2564) ได้กาหนด วิสัยทัศน์ว่า “ประเทศไทยใสสะอาด ไทยทั้งชาติต้านทุจริต (Zero Tolerance & Clean Thailand)” มีพันธกิจ ในการสร้างวัฒนธรรมต่อต้านการทุจริต ยกระดับธรรมาภิบาลในการบริหารจัดการทุกภาคส่วนแบบบูรณาการ และปฏิรูปกระบวนการป้องกันและปราบปรามการทุจริตทั้งระบบ ให้มีมาตรฐานสากล โดยมีเป้าประสงค์ เชิงยุทธศาสตร์ คือ ประเทศไทยได้รับการประเมินดัชนีการรับรู้การทุจริต (Corruption Perceptions Index : CPI) ไม่น้อยกว่าร้อยละ 50 นอกจากนี้ ทิศทางการพัฒนายุทธศาสตร์ชาติว่าด้วยการป้องกันปราบปรามการทุจริต ระยะที่ 3 ยังมีความสอดคล้องกับทิศทางของแผนพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจและสังคมแห่งชาติ ฉบับที่ 12 (ยุทธศาสตร์ที่ 6 ด้านการเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพและธรรมาภิบาลในภาครัฐ) และทิศทางยุทธศาสตร์ชาติ 20 ปี (ยุทธศาสตร์การปลูกฝัง “คนไทยไม่โกง” และยุทธศาสตร์การป้องกันด้วยการเสริมสร้างสังคมธรรมาภิบาล) อีกด้วย ทั้งนี้ แผนพัฒนาฯ ฉบับที่ 12 มีแผนงานและโครงการสาคัญที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการดาเนินงานของสานักงาน คณะกรรมการการศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐาน (สพฐ.) คือ ยุทธศาสตร์ที่ 6 ด้านการเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพและธรรมาภิบาล ในภาครัฐ แผนงานที่ 5.9 การสร้างกลไก “ยับยั้ง” และ “สร้างความตระหนักรู้” เพื่อป้องกันการทุจริต ที่กล่าวถึง การเสริมสร้างคุณธรรม จริยธรรมและธรรมาภิบาลในสถานศึกษา ภายใต้กรอบแนวคิด “โรงเรียนสุจริต” เพื่อสร้าง องค์ความรู้และกระบวนการเรียนรู้ที่เท่าทันต่อการเปลี่ยนแปลง ปลูกจิตสานึก ทักษะกระบวนการคิด มีวินัย ซื่อสัตย์ อยู่อย่างพอเพียง จิตสาธารณะ ซึ่งตรงกับคุณลักษณะ 5 ประการของโรงเรียนสุจริต สานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากาแพงเพชร เขต 1 ตระหนักในความสาคัญของการเตรียมการ ด้านการป้องกันและปราบปรามการทุจริต ได้ร่วมเป็นส่วนหนึ่งในการขับเคลื่อนยุทธศาสตร์ชาติ และแผนแม่บทภายใต้ ยุทธศาสตร์ชาติ ประเด็น การต่อต้านการทุจริตและประพฤติมิชอบ เพื่อร่วมสร้างจิตสานึกและค่านิยมให้ทุกภาคส่วน ตื่นตัว ละอายต่อการทุจริตประพฤติมิชอบทุกรูปแบบ โดยดาเนินโครงการเสริมสร้างคุณธรรม จริยธรรม และ ธรรมาภิบาลในสถานศึกษาเพื่อวางรากฐานการปลูกจิตสานึก ซึ่งเป็นกลไกในการป้องกันและปราบปรามการทุจริต ของประเทศชาติ
  23. 23. 44 2. วัตถุประสงค์โครงการ 1. เพื่อปลูกฝังให้นักเรียน ครู ผู้บริหาร และบุคลากรทางการศึกษาทุกคน มีพฤติกรรมร่วมต้านการทุจริต ในวงกว้าง ทั้งในระดับสถานศึกษา สานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษา และชุมชน 2. เพื่อยกระดับธรรมาภิบาลในการบริหารการจัดการของสานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาและสถานศึกษา ในสังกัด 3. เพื่อพัฒนานวัตกรรมป้องกันและยับยั้งการทุจริตเชิงรุกสานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาและสถานศึกษา ในสังกัดให้เข้มแข็งและมีประสิทธิภาพ 3. เป้าหมายโครงการ สถานศึกษามีการจัดกิจกรรมการเรียนการสอนด้านการป้องกันการทุจริต สร้างความตระหนักรู้ในการป้องกัน และปราบปรามการทุจริตให้นักเรียน ครูและผู้บริหาร มีทัศนคติและค่านิยมร่วมต้านทุจริตในวงกว้าง ทั้งในระดับ สถานศึกษา ระดับหน่วยงาน และระดับชุมชน สถานศึกษาและสานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาที่รับการประเมินคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใสในการดาเนินงาน (Integrity and Transparency Assessment: ITA) มีการปรับปรุงหรือพัฒนาในเรื่องคุณธรรมและความโปร่งใส ในการดาเนินงาน อีกทั้งมีการยกระดับความโปร่งใสในการดาเนินงานอย่างต่อเนื่อง 4. กลุ่มเป้าหมายโครงการ 1. นักเรียนในสังกัดสานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากาแพงเพชร เขต 1 จานวน 1,953 คน 2. ครู ผู้บริหาร บุคลากรทางการศึกษา ในสังกัดสานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากาแพงเพชร เขต1 จานวน 1,917 คน 3. สถานศึกษาในสังกัดสาสานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษาประถมศึกษากาแพงเพชร เขต 1 จานวน 203 โรงเรียน ประกอบด้วย 1) โรงเรียนสุจริตต้นแบบ จานวน 1 โรง 2) เครือข่ายโรงเรียนสุจริต ร้อยละ 10 จานวน 20 โรง 3) เครือข่ายโรงเรียนสุจริต ร้อยละ 20 จานวน 40 โรง 4) เครือข่ายโรงเรียนสุจริต ร้อยละ 30 จานวน 60 โรง 5) เครือข่ายโรงเรียนสุจริต ร้อยละ 40 จานวน 80 โรง
  24. 24. 45 5. ค่าเป้าหมายและตัวชี้วัด แผนแม่บทภายใต้ยุทธศาสตร์ชาติประเด็น การต่อต้านการทุจริตและประพฤติมิชอบ 1. แผนย่อยการป้องกันการทุจริตและประพฤติมิชอบ เป้าหมาย ตัวชี้วัด ปี 2563 1. ประชาชนมีวัฒนธรรมและ พฤติกรรมซื่อสัตย์สุจริต 1.ร้อยละของเด็กและเยาวชนไทยมีพฤติกรรม ที่ยึดมั่นความซื่อสัตย์สุจริต ร้อยละ 50 2. ร้อยละของประชาชนที่มีวัฒนธรรม ค่านิยม สุจริต มีทัศนคติและพฤติกรรมในการต่อต้านการ ทุจริตและประพฤติมิชอบ ร้อยละ 50 3. ร้อยละของหน่วยงานที่ผ่านเกณฑ์การประเมิน ITA ร้อยละ 80 (85 คะแนนขึ้นไป)
  25. 25. 6. กิจกรรม - ตัวชี้วัด - เป้าหมาย - งบประมาณ กิจกรรม ตัวชี้วัด เป้าหมาย งบประมาณ ระยะเวลาดำเนินการ ผู้รับผิดชอบ หน่วย นับ จำ นวน ไตรมาส 2 ไตรมาส 3 ไตรมาส 3 ม.ค. 63 ก.พ. 63 มี.ค. 63 เม.ย. 63 พ.ค. 63 มิ.ย. 63 ก.ค. 63 ส.ค. 63 ก.ย. 63 1. กิจกรรมพัฒนานวัตกรรมการสร้าง เครือข่ายและการมีส่วนร่วมในการ ต่อต้าน การทุจริต ป.ป.ช.สพฐ.น้อย 1. กิจกรรมพัฒนา นวัตกรรมการสร้าง เครือข่ายและการมี ส่วนร่วมในการต่อต้าน การทุจริต ป.ป.ช.สพฐ. น้อย คน 50 5,000 กลุ่มนิเทศ ติดตาม และ ประเมินผล การจัด การศึกษา 2. กิจกรรมพัฒนานวัตกรรมการสร้าง เครือข่ายและ การมีส่วนร่วมในการ ต่อต้านการทุจริต ป.ป.ช. สพฐ. ชุมชน จำนวนเครือข่าย ป.ป.ช.สพฐ.ชุมชน มีส่วนร่วมและ เป็น ผู้นำในการต่อต้านการ ทุจริต คน 50 5,000 กลุ่มนิเทศ ติดตาม และ ประเมินผล การจัด การศึกษา 3. กิจกรรมสนับสนุนส่งเสริมการดา เนินงานบริษัทสร้างการดี สู่ Marketing 4.0 โรงเรียนที่ดำเนิน กิจกรรมบริษัทสร้าง การดีมีทักษะในการ บริหารจัดการบริษัท สร้างการ และคำนึงถึง ผลประโยชน์ส่วนรวม มากกว่าส่วนตนโดย แบ่งปันผลกำไรในการ ทำประโยชน์เพื่อ สาธารณะ โรง เรียน 3 5,000 กลุ่มนิเทศ ติดตาม และ ประเมินผล การจัด การศึกษา 47
  26. 26. กิจกรรม ตัวชี้วัด เป้าหมาย งบประมาณ ระยะเวลาดำเนินการ ผู้รับผิดชอบ หน่วย นับ จำ นวน ไตรมาส 2 ไตรมาส 3 ไตรมาส 3 ม.ค. 63 ก.พ. 63 มี.ค. 63 เม.ย. 63 พ.ค. 63 มิ.ย. 63 ก.ค. 63 ส.ค. 63 ก.ย. 63 4. กิจกรรม ค่ายเยาวชน "คนดีของ แผ่นดิน" (เยาวชนไทยหัวใจ STRONG) จำนวนนักเรียน ที่เข้า ร่วมกิจกรรม มีค่านิยม ร่วมต้านทุจริต มี จิตสำนึกสาธารณะ มีทักษะกระบวนการ คิด มีวินัย ซื่อสัตย์ สุจริต อยู่อย่าง พอเพียง และจิต สาธารณะ คน 50 5,000 กลุ่มนิเทศ ติดตาม และ ประเมินผล การจัด การศึกษา 5. กิจกรรมสร้างจิตสานึกพลเมือง (Project Citizen) จำนวนโรงเรียน ที่ ดำเนินกิจกรรมสร้าง จิตสานึกพลเมือง (Project Citizen) โรง เรียน 1 5,000 กลุ่มนิเทศ ติดตาม และ ประเมินผล การจัด การศึกษา 6. กิจกรรมสร้างค่านิยมความซื่อสัตย์ สุจริต ให้แก่สังคมด้วยนวัตกรรมสื่อ สาธารณะเชิงสร้างสรรค์ (สื่อภาพยนตร์สั้น) จำนวนนวัตกรรมสื่อ ภาพยนตร์สั้น เชิง สร้างสรรค์ที่สร้าง ค่านิยมความซื่อสัตย์ สุจริต ให้แก่สังคม ผล งาน 15 5,000 กลุ่มนิเทศ ติดตาม และ ประเมินผล การจัด การศึกษา 7. กิจกรรมขับเคลื่อนหลักสูตรต้าน ทุจริตศึกษาของสถานศึกษาสังกัดใน สังกัด จำนวนโรงเรียน ในสังกัดที่นำหลักสูตร ต้านทุจริตศึกษา ไป ปรับใช้ ในการจัดการ เรียนการสอน โรง เรียน 203 15,000 กลุ่มนิเทศ ติดตาม และ ประเมินผล การจัด การศึกษา 48

