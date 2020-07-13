Rational and scs method for peak discharge

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Khan Mujiburrehman, EIT (USA) Senior Resources/Infrastructure Engineer Bachelor in Civil, Master in Water Infrastructure
NAME OF METHOD RATIONAL FORMULA Q = C * i * A /360 Q = Peak flow- m³/s i = Rainfall intensity for the design storm- mm/h A...
EXAMPLE IDF CURVE CALCULATION 1. WEIGHTED VALUE OF "C": (A1C1+A2C2+A3C3)/ (C1+C2+C3) = (0.9*30+0.7*20+0.5*15)/65= 0.75 2. ...
NAME OF METHOD SCS Runoff Curve Number Method FORMULA Q = runoff (mm) P = rainfall (mm) S = potential maximum retention by...
2. KIRPICH EQUATION TO CALCULATE tc IN MINUTES L- length of longest water course in meter S- Slope of water course in deci...
THE SIMPLEST METHOD TO CALCULATE DISCHARGE/PEAK FLOW/FLOOD

  1. 1. Khan Mujiburrehman, EIT (USA) Senior Resources/Infrastructure Engineer Bachelor in Civil, Master in Water Infrastructure LEED® AP BD+C, LEED® AP ND Mob:0537353488
  2. 2. NAME OF METHOD RATIONAL FORMULA Q = C * i * A /360 Q = Peak flow- m³/s i = Rainfall intensity for the design storm- mm/h A = Drainage area- hactare C = Runoff coefficient STANDARD RUNOFF COEFFICIENT 'C' Asphalt/Concrete Road/Roof/Commercial area- 0.95 Playground- 0.3 Residential- 0.75 ASSUMPTIONS 1. The duration of rainfall should be more than time of concentration (tc) so that all catchment area is contributing to peak runoff. 2. The drainage area should be smaller than 80 hectares to able to satisfy uniform rainfall over all catchment. KIRPICH EQUATION TO CALCULATE tc in minutes L- length of longest water course in meter S- Slope of water course in decimals NOTE: Rainfall intensity 'i' will be estimated from intensity duration frequency curve using 'tc'
  3. 3. EXAMPLE IDF CURVE CALCULATION 1. WEIGHTED VALUE OF "C": (A1C1+A2C2+A3C3)/ (C1+C2+C3) = (0.9*30+0.7*20+0.5*15)/65= 0.75 2. CALCULATION OF TIME OF CONCENTRATION tC : Length of water course: 2000m Slope of water course: 740-700/2000 = 0.02 tc = 0.0195* ( L/S0.5 )0.77 = 0.0195* (2000/0.020.5 )0.77 = 30 minutes 3. ESTIMATION OF RAINFALL INTENSITY IN i "mm/hr": for tc = 30 minutes, return period= 10 years i= 110 mm/hr PEAK FLOW in m3 /sec Q = 0.75 * 110* 65/360 = 15 m3 /sec prepared by: Mujib khan (mujibkhan87@gmail.com)
  4. 4. NAME OF METHOD SCS Runoff Curve Number Method FORMULA Q = runoff (mm) P = rainfall (mm) S = potential maximum retention by ( vegetation, evaporation, and infiltration etc.) after runoff begins (mm) I a = initial abstraction (mm) (I a = 0.2S most common) S in mm CN: CURVE NUMBER depends upon hydrologic soil group (HSG), cover type, treatment, hydrologic condition, and antecedent moisture condition (AMC) (ARC) EXAMPLE 1. WEIGHTED CN CN1 * A1 +CN2 * A2 + CN2 * A3 / (A1 + A2 + A3) 92* 30 + 77* 20 + 61* 15 / (30+ 20+ 15) = 81 Determine the peak discharge from the new development area. Refer attached details. URBAN AREA- 85% IMPERVIOUS AREA CONNECTED RESIDENTIAL AREA- 65% IMPERVIOUS AREA CONNECTED OPEN SPACE- GRASS COVER > 75%
  5. 5. 2. KIRPICH EQUATION TO CALCULATE tc IN MINUTES L- length of longest water course in meter S- Slope of water course in decimals NOTE: Rainfall intensity 'i' will be estimated from intensity duration frequency curve using 'tc' 3. IDF CURVE 4. CALCULATION OF "P" 1. WEIGHTED VALUE OF "C": (A1C1+A2C2+A3C3)/ (C1+C2+C3) = (0.9*30+0.7*20+0.5*15)/65= 0.75 2. CALCULATION OF TIME OF CONCENTRATION tC : Length of water course: 2000m Slope of water course: 740-700/2000 = 0.02 tc = 0.0195* ( L/S0.5 )0.77 = 0.0195* (2000/0.020.5 )0.77 = 30 minutes 3. ESTIMATION OF RAINFALL INTENSITY IN i "mm/hr": for tc = 30 minutes, return period= 10 years i= 110 mm/hr 3. CALCULATION OF "S" ((1000/CN) -10)* 25.4 = ((1000/81) - 10) *25.4 = 60mm AMC AMC I – Lowest runoff potential soil dry enough for cultivation AMC II – Average condition AMC III- MOST CRITICAL FOR FLOOD – Highest runoff potential, practically saturated Ia = initial abstraction (mm) 0.2 * S = 0.2 * 60 =12mm Q = runoff (mm) (100-12)*2 / ((100-12)+60) = 53mm for 30 Minutes Peak Runoff (m3 /sec) 20 m3 /sec prepared by: Mujib khan (mujibkhan87@gmail.com)

