SISTEM PEREDARAN DARAH MANUSIA -melibatkan peredaran darah yang dipam oleh satu organ yang dikenali sebagai jantung ke sel...
Struktur keratan membujur jantung manusia septum
Struktur ringkas jantung manusia dan peredaran darah melalui jantung
Fungsi bahagian di jantung INJAP SABIT • injap sabit pada alteri pulmunari dan aorta memastikan darah mengalir dalam satu ...
Fungsi bahagian di jantung ATRIUM KIRI • Berdinding nipis • Menerima darah beroksigen dari peparu VENTRIKEL KIRI • Dinding...
Hubungan antara arteri, kapillari dan vena Dinding tebal, berotot dan elastik Dinding nipis
Salur darah dalam badan
Sistem peredaran darah (GANDA DUA)
Video sistem peredaran darah manusia
SOALAN…
1. Terangkan tiga peranan serta cirinya sistem peredaran darah. Jawapan: Terdapat 3 jenis salur darah yang ada dalam badan...
2. Rajah menunjukkan tiga jenis salur darah yang membentuk sistem peredaran manusia.
a) Banding bezakan di antara salur darah X dan Y. X Y X adalah arteri Y adalah urat Membawa darah oksigen Bawa darah deoks...
b) Apakah yang akan berlaku jika sistem peredaran darah tidak berfungsi dengan cekap? Jawapan: Mungkin kita akan pening da...
Sistem peredaran darah manusia

  1. 1. SISTEM PEREDARAN DARAH MANUSIA -melibatkan peredaran darah yang dipam oleh satu organ yang dikenali sebagai jantung ke seluruh badan. [ M/S 86-89 ]
  2. 2. Struktur keratan membujur jantung manusia septum
  3. 3. Struktur ringkas jantung manusia dan peredaran darah melalui jantung
  4. 4. Fungsi bahagian di jantung INJAP SABIT • injap sabit pada alteri pulmunari dan aorta memastikan darah mengalir dalam satu hala dan tidak boleh berpatah balik ke ventrikel. INJAP TRIKUSPID • Hanya membenarkan pengaliran darah satu hala dari atrium kanan ke ventikel kanan INJAP BIKUSPID • Hanya membenarkan pengaliran darah satu hala dari atrium kiri ke ventrikel kiri. ATRIUM KANAN • Berdinding nipis • Menerima darah terdeoksigen dari vena kava
  5. 5. Fungsi bahagian di jantung ATRIUM KIRI • Berdinding nipis • Menerima darah beroksigen dari peparu VENTRIKEL KIRI • Dinding lebih tebal drpd dinding ventrikel kanan. • Mengepam darah beroksigen melaui aorta ke seluruh badan. VENTRIKEL KANAN • Dinding yang lebih tebal drpd atrium. • Menerima darah drpd atrium kanan SEPTUM • Menghalang darah beroksigen bercampur dgn darah terdeoksigen
  6. 6. Hubungan antara arteri, kapillari dan vena Dinding tebal, berotot dan elastik Dinding nipis
  7. 7. Salur darah dalam badan
  8. 8. Sistem peredaran darah (GANDA DUA)
  9. 9. Video sistem peredaran darah manusia
  10. 10. SOALAN…
  11. 11. 1. Terangkan tiga peranan serta cirinya sistem peredaran darah. Jawapan: Terdapat 3 jenis salur darah yang ada dalam badan manusia, iaitu kapilari, arteri dan vena KAPILARI Kapirlari adalah salur darah yang paling kecil. Salur darah ini sangat nipis, dan ini membenarkan berlakunya pertukaran bahan-bahan antara darah dan badan. ARTERI Arteri adalah salur darah yang tebal dan membawa darah keluar dari jantung. Kenapa perlu tebal? Sebab tekanan tinggi diperlukan untuk mengepam darah ke seluruh badan. Kalau nipis, mungkin salur akan pecah akibat tak mampu menanggung tekanan tersebut. VENA Vena adalah salur darah yang membawa darah ke jantung. Uniknya vena, kerana ia nya mempunyai struktur "penghalang" disebut sebagai injap. Injap akan menghalang darah tidak beroksigen daripada berpatah balik dan bercampur dengan darah yang beroksigen
  12. 12. 2. Rajah menunjukkan tiga jenis salur darah yang membentuk sistem peredaran manusia.
  13. 13. a) Banding bezakan di antara salur darah X dan Y. X Y X adalah arteri Y adalah urat Membawa darah oksigen Bawa darah deoksigenasi Mempunyai otot tebal Mempunyai dinding nipis Mempunyai lumen kecil Memiliki lumen besar Tidak mempunyai injap Mempunyai injap
  14. 14. b) Apakah yang akan berlaku jika sistem peredaran darah tidak berfungsi dengan cekap? Jawapan: Mungkin kita akan pening dan organ-organ dalam badan kita tidak akan berfungsi dengan baik. Kulit kita akan menjadi kerung juga dan pengingatan (memory) kita akan mula merosot.
