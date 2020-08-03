Coronary circulation kapil new

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CORONARY CIRCULATION Dept of cardiology Dr. Kapil.R
MYOCARDIAL OXYGEN EXTRACTION HEPATIC 45-55% RENAL <15%
MYOCARDIAL OXYGEN CONSUMPTION Mv02 Oxygen delivery Hemoglobin concentration oxygen saturation Pa02(dissolved oxygen) Coron...
DETERMINANTS OF MV02 2fold increase increase  50 % inc. in CBF LV CONTRACT ILITY SYSTOLIC PRESSURE HEART RATE
CORONARY FLOW RESERVE Ability to increase flow above resting values in response to pharmacologic vasodilatation is termed ...
PHASIC VARIATIONS IN CORONARY BLOOD FLOW Phasic coronary arterial inflow and venous outflow at rest and during adenosine v...
Coronary flow reserve Maximal vasodilatation LV hypertrophy Microvascular disease Heart rate(diastolic filling) preload Re...
AUTOREGULATION
TRANSMURAL VARIATION OF AUTOREGULATION •High resting flow •Diastolic flow Systolic &diastolic flow
R1 - epicardial conduit resistance(insignificant) R2 -metabolic and autoregulatory arterioles and small arteries R3 - time...
Epicardial arteries (>400 μm) conduit artery function shear stress pressure drop (<5%) Small arteries (100 to 400 μm) loca...
PHYSIOLOGIC ASSESSMENT OF CORONARY ARTERY STENOSES Vasodilatation in distal coronary bed Subendocardial steal
CNTD..
LIMITATIONS EPICARDIAL STENOSIS+ MICROCIRCULATION AFR-1. Maximal Flow 2. Resting Flow Maximal Flow 1. Stenosis Severity 2....
RFR&FFR- STENOSIS WITH NORMAL VESSEL ASSUMES MAX. VASODILATATION RESISTANCE VESSELS NEGATES MICROCIRCULATION
EFFECT OF MICROCIRCULATION ON FFR & AFR
PATHOLOGIC STATES - MICROCIRCULATORY RESERVE LV HYPERTROPHY •Normal Maximal Absolute Flow Per Minute At Rest And Vd •Reduc...
CORONARY FLOW RESERVE • CFR, the ratio of maximal to basal arterial flow epicardial coronary artery and the supplied vasc...
• During maximal hyperemia (induced pharmacologically), coronary resistance is at the lowest level and remains constant, s...
• FFR independent of sex or CAD risk factors, SHT /T2DM and has less variability with common doses of adenosine. • De Bru...
• Pressure a surrogate measure of flow • V = IR • Resistance stable by maximal vasodilatation
COMMON PHARMACOLOGICAL AENTS
ADENOSINE • Short half-life, with a return to basal flow within 30 to 60 seconds after cessation of infusion. • IV adenosi...
• Validation studies – central vein / peripheral vein  delay in hyperemia • Jeremias and colleagues examined differences ...
CLINICAL VALIDATION OF INTRACORONARY PRESSURE MEASUREMENTS Pijls’ group studied 60 patients accepted for single-vessel per...
PIJL’s & collegues • compared FFR with a combined ischemic standard of common noninvasive testing modalities in 45 patient...
• As per ACC)/AHA/SCAI guidelines, use of FFR is a class III indication when the clinical scenario, angiogram, and ischemi...
FFR & ANGIOGRAPHY • Toth - > 4000 intermediate lesions in which a slight yet statistically significant correlation was fou...
CLINICAL DECISION MAKING IN THE “GRAY ZONE” FFR OF 0.75 TO 0.80 • Agarwal et al. - 238 patients( gray zone FFR) , revascul...
FFR / IVUS / OCT • Several IVUS studies have compared FFR with IVUS measurements (e.g., MLA). Takagi and colleagues - MLA ...
• (1) entrance angle; (2) diseased segment length; (3) stenosis length; (4–6) shape factors of lumen area (minimum lumen d...
• FFR represents the net myocardial blood flow across the stenosis supplying the specific myocardial bed. For example, a 7...
• Fractional Flow Reserve and Intravascular Ultrasound Relationship Study (FIRST) demonstrated that using IVUS-MLA to guid...
DEFER & FAME trials • DEFER study- at 5 years, the risk of death or MI was no different between the deferred and treated (...
• Specifically, in the group with deferred revascularization, three cardiac deaths and no MIs were reported over the cours...
• These data strongly support the hypothesis that lesions in patients with stable CAD whose FFR is not physiologically sig...
FAME -2 trial • FAME 2 trial- enrolled 1220 patients with angiographic disease in one, two, or three vessels that was suit...
• data strongly suggest that lesions with abnormal FFR values do not have the good long-term prognosis that those with nor...
• Routine use of FFR, even in those considered angiographically unambiguous, frequently leads to changes in the number and...
• Reclassification of the revascularization strategy according to the revascularization strategy a priori. Despite minor o...
IMPLICATIONS FOR FFR IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIVESSEL CAD & CABG • Botman & c. - 525 lesions in 153 patients referred for bypa...
INCORPORATING FFR in SYNTAX score –FAME • When the SYNTAX score was applied to those patients in the FAME trial, 497 patie...
• FFR-guided bypass was compared with angiography-guided bypass surgery in a retrospective review of 627 patients with sta...
LMCA • Hamilos &c. examined 5-year outcomes in 213 patients with an angiographically equivocal LMCA stenosis in whom revas...
SURVIVAL RATE & MACE
SERIAL (MULTIPLE) LESIONS IN A SINGLE VESSEL • If multiple stenoses are present in the same vessel, the hyperemic flow and...
• When addressing two stenoses in series, equations have been derived to mathematically predict the FFR (FFRpred) of each ...
• In clinical practice, the use of the pressure pullback recording is particularly well suited to identify the various reg...
• Multiple LAD lesions (1–4) were seen on angiography in a patient with a positive stress test for anterior ischemia. Frac...
DIFFUSE CORONARY DISEASE • The perfusion pressure gradually diminishes along diffusely diseased atherosclerotic coronary a...
• pressure pullback recording at maximum hyperemia provides the necessary information to decide whether and where stent im...
• FFR- 0.67, which reflects ischemia-producing lesions. However, the gradual decrease in gradient from pressure distal to ...
FFR in STEMI
NONHYPEREMIC PRESSURE RATIO INDICES OF CORONARY STENOSIS SIGNIFICANCE • Sen & c. found a period of diastole in which equil...
PRE-RQUISITES FOR MEASURING PRESSURE GRDS. • Wave free period resistance stable  ratio of proxinal /distal pressures pro...
• resistance low&most stable- wave-free period. • Coronary pressure and flow are linearly related • Velocity  high & stab...
• iFR measures the ratio of distal coronary to aortic pressure during a period in diastole where microvascular resistance ...
• iFR requires proprietary software, thus limiting real-time application to a specific pressure system and sensor wire (Ph...
ADVISE & RESOLVE study • ADVSIE  iFR & FFR 80% correspondence • RESOLVE - In 1974 lesions, the optimal iFR to predict an ...
DEFINE FLAIR & iFR SWEDE HEART • The DEFINE-FLAIR74 (n = 2492) and the iFR-SWEDEHEART73 (n = 2109) trials tested whether i...
• Safety of using iFR instead of FFR in patients at increased risk (i.e., more severe ischemic lesions with low FFR) CAD i...
Thank You...
  1. 1. CORONARY CIRCULATION Dept of cardiology Dr. Kapil.R
  2. 2. MYOCARDIAL OXYGEN EXTRACTION HEPATIC 45-55% RENAL <15%
  3. 3. MYOCARDIAL OXYGEN CONSUMPTION Mv02 Oxygen delivery Hemoglobin concentration oxygen saturation Pa02(dissolved oxygen) Coronary blood flow Exercise&Pv02 25mm->15mm
  4. 4. DETERMINANTS OF MV02 2fold increase increase  50 % inc. in CBF LV CONTRACT ILITY SYSTOLIC PRESSURE HEART RATE
  5. 5. CORONARY FLOW RESERVE Ability to increase flow above resting values in response to pharmacologic vasodilatation is termed coronary flow reserve
  6. 6. PHASIC VARIATIONS IN CORONARY BLOOD FLOW Phasic coronary arterial inflow and venous outflow at rest and during adenosine vasodilation. Arterial inflow primarily occurs during diastole. During systole (dotted vertical lines), arterial inflow declines as venous outflow peaks, reflecting the compression of microcirculatory vessels during systole. After adenosine administration, the phasic variations in venous outflow are more pronounced
  7. 7. Coronary flow reserve Maximal vasodilatation LV hypertrophy Microvascular disease Heart rate(diastolic filling) preload Resting flow (T-2/ VIRGO 3A) Heart rate Systolic BP Anemia&hypoxia Contractility
  8. 8. AUTOREGULATION
  9. 9. TRANSMURAL VARIATION OF AUTOREGULATION •High resting flow •Diastolic flow Systolic &diastolic flow
  10. 10. R1 - epicardial conduit resistance(insignificant) R2 -metabolic and autoregulatory arterioles and small arteries R3 - time-varying compressive resistance endocardial>epicardial NORMAL HEART R2 > R3 >R 1 PROXIMAL STENOSIS OR PHARMACOLOGICAL VASODILATION R1 > R3 > R2.
  11. 11. Epicardial arteries (>400 μm) conduit artery function shear stress pressure drop (<5%) Small arteries (100 to 400 μm) local shear stress luminal pressure changes (myogenic response) Arterioles (<100 μm) changes in local tissue metabolism Capillaries <20% of microvascular resistance( 2 fold 10%)
  12. 12. PHYSIOLOGIC ASSESSMENT OF CORONARY ARTERY STENOSES Vasodilatation in distal coronary bed Subendocardial steal
  13. 13. CNTD..
  14. 14. LIMITATIONS EPICARDIAL STENOSIS+ MICROCIRCULATION AFR-1. Maximal Flow 2. Resting Flow Maximal Flow 1. Stenosis Severity 2. Microcirculation 3. Bp& Hr Resting Flow – 1. Oxygen Extraction 2. Hb SATURATION
  15. 15. RFR&FFR- STENOSIS WITH NORMAL VESSEL ASSUMES MAX. VASODILATATION RESISTANCE VESSELS NEGATES MICROCIRCULATION
  16. 16. EFFECT OF MICROCIRCULATION ON FFR & AFR
  17. 17. PATHOLOGIC STATES - MICROCIRCULATORY RESERVE LV HYPERTROPHY •Normal Maximal Absolute Flow Per Minute At Rest And Vd •Reduced Absolute Flow Per Min/ Gram Of Tissue MICROVASCULAR DYSFUNCTION • Mass Remains Normal • Absolute Flow/ Min=absolute Flow/Min/Gram • Degree Of Vasodilatation Reduced /Min And /Min/Gram Of Tissue HYPERCHOLESTERO LEMIA • Reduced Flow Induced Vasodilatation • Impaired NO • Shift Of NO- EDHF(H2O2) Compensatory Response
  18. 18. CORONARY FLOW RESERVE • CFR, the ratio of maximal to basal arterial flow epicardial coronary artery and the supplied vascular bed—to achieve maximal blood flow in response to hyperemic stimulation • a higher CFR  epicardial and microvascular bed resistances are low (i.e., normally low resistance; • a lower CFR (<2.0) does not indicate which component is affected, a fact that limits the clinical applicability of this measurement for lesion assessment
  19. 19. • During maximal hyperemia (induced pharmacologically), coronary resistance is at the lowest level and remains constant, so that flow is directly related to the measured pressure. • The total myocardial blood flow (Qn) in an area served by a coronary artery with a stenosis is the sum of the flow through the stenosis (Qs) and the collateral flow (Qc). • Fractional flow reserve is then simply defined as the ratio of the measured flow (Qs) to the maximal flow that should be present without any stenosis (Qn)
  20. 20. • FFR independent of sex or CAD risk factors, SHT /T2DM and has less variability with common doses of adenosine. • De Bruyne - FFR is independent of hemodynamic conditions. • Changes in heart rate affected by pacing, changes in contractility affected by dobutamine infusion, and changes in blood pressure affected by nitroprusside infusion did not alter FFR
  21. 21. • Pressure a surrogate measure of flow • V = IR • Resistance stable by maximal vasodilatation
  22. 22. COMMON PHARMACOLOGICAL AENTS
  23. 23. ADENOSINE • Short half-life, with a return to basal flow within 30 to 60 seconds after cessation of infusion. • IV adenosine - 10% drop in MAP /chest burning. • IC adenosine –> dominant art. -(AV) block at high enough doses  transient decline in MAP.
  24. 24. • Validation studies – central vein / peripheral vein  delay in hyperemia • Jeremias and colleagues examined differences in FFR between IC adenosine (15 to 20 μg in the RCA or 18 to 24 μg in the LCA) and IV adenosine (140 μg/kg/min) in 52 patients with 60 lesions and found a strong linear relationship between IC and IV adenosine (regression coefficient [r] = 0.978, P < .001). The mean measurement difference for FFR was 0.004 (standard deviation [SD] ± 0.03). A small random scatter in both directions of FFR was noted in 8.3% of stenoses, where the IC adenosine FFR value was 0.05 greater than the IV adenosine FFR value, suggesting a suboptimal IC hyperemic response for which a repeated, higher IC adenosine dose may be helpful
  25. 25. CLINICAL VALIDATION OF INTRACORONARY PRESSURE MEASUREMENTS Pijls’ group studied 60 patients accepted for single-vessel percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) who had a positive (abnormal or ischemic) exercise test in the preceding 24 hours. FFR was measured before and 15 minutes after PTCA, and the exercise test was repeated after 1 week. If the second exercise test had reverted to normal after PTCA, FFR values were associated with inducible ischemia. All except two FFR measurements greater than 0.74 were not associated with ischemia, and all FFR measurements of 0.74 or less were related to inducible ischemia
  26. 26. PIJL’s & collegues • compared FFR with a combined ischemic standard of common noninvasive testing modalities in 45 patients with moderate coronary stenoses and chest pain syndromes. When the FFR was less than 0.75 (21 patients), reversible myocardial ischemia was demonstrated unequivocally on at least one noninvasive test (bicycle exercise testing, thallium scintigraphy, stress echocardiography with dobutamine), and all these positive test results were reversed after PTCA or coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG). • In 21 of 24 patients with an FFR greater than 0.75, all of the tests showed no demonstration of ischemia, and no revascularization procedure was performed. Importantly, no revascularization was required after 14 months of follow-up. • The sensitivity of FFR in the identification of reversible ischemia was 88%, the specificity was 100%, the positive predictive value (PPV) was 100%, the negative predictive value (NPV) was 88%, and the accuracy was 93%.
  27. 27. • As per ACC)/AHA/SCAI guidelines, use of FFR is a class III indication when the clinical scenario, angiogram, and ischemic test are concordant. Otherwise, the FFR serves to alleviate uncertainty when the clinical and testing data are at odds with one another. If the operator—for whatever reason—elects to use FFR, this decision should be based on FFR’s ability to precisely define the ischemic potential of a stenosis in question
  28. 28. FFR & ANGIOGRAPHY • Toth - > 4000 intermediate lesions in which a slight yet statistically significant correlation was found between %DS as measured by QCA and FFR, with an r value of 0.38 (P < .001). A 50% or greater diameter stenosis had mediocre overall sensitivity (61%), specificity (67%), and diagnostic accuracy (64%) for predicting an FFR of less than 0.80. • > DS 70% or greater- highly specific (98%) but poorly sensitive (13%), with a net decrease in the overall diagnostic accuracy for detecting functionally significant lesions. • Optimal diagnostic threshold of stenosis diameter was markedly lower in coronary segments that supply a larger myocardial area -FFR depends to some extent on the downstream mass. • In particular, left main stenoses were often underestimated by the classical 50% diameter cutoff compared with FFR
  29. 29. CLINICAL DECISION MAKING IN THE “GRAY ZONE” FFR OF 0.75 TO 0.80 • Agarwal et al. - 238 patients( gray zone FFR) , revascularization reduced MACE than medical Rx. • IRIS-FFR - multicenter registry, the risk of MACE was not significantly different between deferred and revascularized lesions for FFR 0.76 or greater (including the gray zone). • In these situations, the decision to revascularize should be based on the clinical context
  30. 30. FFR / IVUS / OCT • Several IVUS studies have compared FFR with IVUS measurements (e.g., MLA). Takagi and colleagues - MLA <4 mm2 FFR < 0.75, although several patients had a nonischemic FFR. • The reason for this variance is that resistance to flow is based on various anatomic factors (entrance angle, length, MLA, eccentricity), of which MLA is only one.
  31. 31. • (1) entrance angle; (2) diseased segment length; (3) stenosis length; (4–6) shape factors of lumen area (minimum lumen diameter, minimum lumen area, eccentricity of stenosis); and (7) area of reference vessel • Total pressure loss across a stenosis 1.Frictional losses along the leading edge of the stenosis 2. inertial losses stemming from the sudden expansion, which causes flow separation and eddies (exit losses). Frictional losses are linearly related to flow by Poiseuille’s law, and inertial losses (exit losses) increase with the square of the flow (Bernoulli’s law). The total change in pressure gradient (ΔP) is the sum of the two: the loss coefficients, f1 and f2, are functions of stenosis geometry and rheologic properties of blood (viscosity and density)
  32. 32. • FFR represents the net myocardial blood flow across the stenosis supplying the specific myocardial bed. For example, a 70% stenosis in a vessel subtending a small diagonal or a previously infarcted mid–anterior descending territory will have less physiologic impact compared with an identical lesion in a mid-anterior descending territory subtending a normal anterior wall region because of the significantly higher flow requirements. • Thus it is not uncommon to encounter a visual-functional mismatch, wherein the angiography or IVUS measurements do not correspond with the FFR and the clinician’s impression of lesion significance; in addition, the use of IVUS to determine lesion significance has not been shown to have a strong correlation with FFR or perfusion imaging
  33. 33. • Fractional Flow Reserve and Intravascular Ultrasound Relationship Study (FIRST) demonstrated that using IVUS-MLA to guide intervention in intermediate lesions by calculation of the MLA was limited in accuracy (64% sensitivity and specificity) and highly variable based on reference vessel characteristics. • Previous work has varied greatly when defining an MLA that denotes functional significance, and currently the routine use of IVUS in place of FFR is not recommended.
  34. 34. DEFER & FAME trials • DEFER study- at 5 years, the risk of death or MI was no different between the deferred and treated (performed) groups (3.3% vs. 7.9%). Furthermore, the end point was much more frequently encountered in the group with the significant FFR and subsequent revascularization (15.7%), suggesting that lesions with an FFR of greater than 0.75 had a very good 5-year prognosis that was not improved with PCI.
  35. 35. • Specifically, in the group with deferred revascularization, three cardiac deaths and no MIs were reported over the course of the 5-year follow-up, and in the group that received PCI (despite an FFR > 0.75), two cardiac deaths and six MIs were reported during the same period. • the FAME trial(multivessel lesions ) there were 513 lesions with an FFR greater than 0.80 (i.e., deferred PCI) in 509 patients. In a 2-year follow-up, nine late MIs were reported, of which eight were related to either a stent in another lesion or a new lesion, and thus a 0.2% rate of late MI was reported in FFR-negative lesions that did not receive a stent. Furthermore, of those same 513 lesions in 509 patients, 53 repeat revascularizations were reported. However, 37 of those involved restenosis in a stent or a new lesion. This left only 10 lesions that had clearly progressed over the 2 years needing revascularization—a rate of 2%.
  36. 36. • These data strongly support the hypothesis that lesions in patients with stable CAD whose FFR is not physiologically significant (i.e., >0.80) have an exceptionally good prognosis without PCI, and the recommendation is that these lesions receive treatment with optimal medical therapy alone
  37. 37. FAME -2 trial • FAME 2 trial- enrolled 1220 patients with angiographic disease in one, two, or three vessels that was suitable for PCI. After performing FFR, all patients with lesions that had an FFR less than 0.80 were randomized to either receive PCI or medical therapy. A composite of death from any cause, nonfatal MI, or unplanned hospitalization leading to urgent revascularization during a 2-year follow-up was the primary end point . • 764 lesions with an angiographic stenosis of greater than 50% that had a corresponding FFR less than 0.80 (mean of 0.68 ± 0.15). Within this cohort were 3 deaths (0.7%), 14 MIs (3.2%), and 49 urgent revascularization (11.1%) end points. In the corresponding group that received revascularization for these FFR- significant lesions, only 1 death occurred (0.2%), 15 MIs were reported (3.4%), and 7 patients needed urgent revascularization (1.6%)
  38. 38. • data strongly suggest that lesions with abnormal FFR values do not have the good long-term prognosis that those with normal FFR values have and that PCI of these lesions significantly improves patient outcomes.
  39. 39. • Routine use of FFR, even in those considered angiographically unambiguous, frequently leads to changes in the number and location of lesions that are functionally significant, and therefore it directs the clinician to what the appropriate treatment should be. • In an analysis of the FAME trial, lesions with 50% to 70% diameter narrowing were hemodynamically significant based on FFR in only 35% of cases. • In lesions with 71% to 90% narrowing, for which most operators would perform PCI, 20% were not hemodynamically significant by FFR. • In two recently published studies of patients undergoing diagnostic angiography with routine FFR, clinicians were led to change their initial angiography-guided management decisions of medical therapy, PCI, or CABG in 26%(van belle) and 43%(curzon) of patients after taking the FFR data into consideration
  40. 40. • Reclassification of the revascularization strategy according to the revascularization strategy a priori. Despite minor overall changes, a change in strategy has been observed in 43% of all patients
  41. 41. IMPLICATIONS FOR FFR IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIVESSEL CAD & CABG • Botman & c. - 525 lesions in 153 patients referred for bypass surgery on clinical grounds. FFR was performed on all lesions to be grafted, and the surgeon was blinded to the results. Repeat angiogram was performed 1 year after CABG, and at this early time, 21.4% of grafts on functionally insignificant lesions (FFR > 0.75) were occluded, compared with 8.9% of grafts on vessels with an FFR less than 0.75. • Although the highest percentage of occluded 50% stenosis, a high percentage of graft failure was still seen in the group with 50% to 70% stenosis. • Thus FFR-guided bypass is a reasonable strategy to predict bypass graft patency and has superiority over the strategy of grafting all vessels with lesions with 50% or more stenosis
  42. 42. INCORPORATING FFR in SYNTAX score –FAME • When the SYNTAX score was applied to those patients in the FAME trial, 497 patients were divided into tertiles based on their angiographic SYNTAX score (34% in the low-risk SYNTAX score group, 34% in the intermediate-risk SYNTAX score group, and 32% in the high-risk SYNTAX score group). When the functional data were then added to the SYNTAX score, lesions that had an FFR greater than 0.80 were no longer considered. • This allowed a significant reclassification of patients to the same risk tertiles, with 59% -low risk SYNTAC group , 21% - intermediate-risk group, and only 20% in the highest-risk group . • Together, these studies strongly support the utilization of routine measurement of FFR in patients with multivessel disease to provide optimal outcomes, best revascularization strategies, and best decision making.
  43. 43. • FFR-guided bypass was compared with angiography-guided bypass surgery in a retrospective review of 627 patients with stable CAD referred for CABG with at least one angiographically intermediate stenosis. • In 31% of patients, FFR had been performed to determine whether an intermediate stenosis should be grafted or not. • In this group, the incidence of three-vessel disease was downgraded after FFR from 94% to 86%, and use of FFR was associated with a smaller number of anastomoses and rates of on-pump surgery. • At 3 years, no difference in adverse events was found compared with those patients who underwent angiography-guided CABG, and the rate of angina was lower in the FFR group (31% vs. 47%, P < .001), possibly owing to a higher ratio of arterial-venous anastomosis
  44. 44. LMCA • Hamilos &c. examined 5-year outcomes in 213 patients with an angiographically equivocal LMCA stenosis in whom revascularization decisions were guided by FFR. • When FFR was 0.80 or greater, patients were treated medically or another stenosis was treated by coronary angioplasty (nonsurgical group; n = 138). • When FFR was less than 0.80, CABG surgery was performed (surgical group; n = 75). The 5-year survival and event-free survival rates were similar, with 90% (74% in the nonsurgical [FFR ≥0.80]) group—and 85% (82% in the surgical [FFR <0.80] group [P = .48). • It is worth noting that only 23% of patients with LMCA narrowing >50% had hemodynamically significant FFR (i.e., <0.80).
  45. 45. SURVIVAL RATE & MACE
  46. 46. SERIAL (MULTIPLE) LESIONS IN A SINGLE VESSEL • If multiple stenoses are present in the same vessel, the hyperemic flow and pressure gradient through the first stenosis will be attenuated by the presence of the second one and vice versa. • Each stenosis will mask the true effect of its serial counterpart by limiting the achievable maximum hyperemia . • If the distance between the two lesions is greater than six times the vessel diameter, the stenoses generally behave independently and the overall pressure gradient is the sum of the individual pressure losses at any given flow rate
  47. 47. • When addressing two stenoses in series, equations have been derived to mathematically predict the FFR (FFRpred) of each stenosis separately (i.e., as if the other one were removed), using arterial pressure (Pa), pressure between the two stenoses (Pm), distal coronary pressure (Pd), and coronary occlusive pressure (Pw). • FFRapp, the ratio of the pressure just distal to that just proximal to each stenosis, and FFRtrue, the ratio of the pressures distal and proximal to each stenosis but after removal of the other one, have been compared in instrumented dogs and in humans. • FFRtrue was more overestimated by FFRapp than by FFRpred. • It was clearly demonstrated that the interaction between two stenoses is such that the FFR of each lesion cannot be calculated by the equation for isolated stenoses applied to each separately; however, the FFR for each lesion can be predicted by more complete equations that take into account Pa, Pm, Pd, and Pw. Although calculation of the exact FFR for each lesion separately is possible, it remains largely academic.
  48. 48. • In clinical practice, the use of the pressure pullback recording is particularly well suited to identify the various regions of a vessel with large pressure gradients that may benefit from treatment. • The one stenosis with the largest gradient can be treated first, after which the FFR can be remeasured for the remaining stenoses to determine the need for further treatment
  49. 49. • Multiple LAD lesions (1–4) were seen on angiography in a patient with a positive stress test for anterior ischemia. Fractional flow reserve (FFR) assessment of the LAD beyond all the lesions show a physiologically significant gradient in the vessel (FFR = 0.73). • Pullback recording during continuous hyperemia demonstrates the relative changes in FFR at lesions 1 to 4. The largest change in the pressure gradient is seen to occur at lesion 3 only. • RAO v. LAD following stenting of lesion 3 with a final FFR across all lesions of 0.88.
  50. 50. DIFFUSE CORONARY DISEASE • The perfusion pressure gradually diminishes along diffusely diseased atherosclerotic coronary artery • FFR is reduced but is unassociated with a focal stenotic pressure loss. • Therefore in the diffusely diseased vessel, mechanical therapy directed at a presumed “culprit” stenosis to reverse such abnormal physiology would be ineffective in restoring normal coronar perfusion. • A continuous-pressure pullback from a distal location to a proximal location will identify any specific area of focal angiographic narrowing and will confirm the presence of diffuse atherosclerosis. • Diffuse atherosclerosis, as opposed to a focal narrowing, is characterized by a continuous and gradual pressure recovery without localized abrupt increase in pressure related to an isolated region
  51. 51. • pressure pullback recording at maximum hyperemia provides the necessary information to decide whether and where stent implantation may be useful. • The location of a focal pressure drop superimposed on the diffuse disease can be identified as an appropriate location for treatment. • In some cases the gradual decline of pressure along the vessel occurs over a very long segment, such that interventional treatment is not possible Medical treatment (or CABG) can then be elected.
  52. 52. • FFR- 0.67, which reflects ischemia-producing lesions. However, the gradual decrease in gradient from pressure distal to the stenosis (Pd) to arterial pressure (Pa) is reflective of severe, diffuse narrowing in the major portion of the vessel. This gradual change in the pressure curve shows that an extremely long segment is responsible for the ischemia and is most likely not best treated with multiple stents
  53. 53. FFR in STEMI
  54. 54. NONHYPEREMIC PRESSURE RATIO INDICES OF CORONARY STENOSIS SIGNIFICANCE • Sen & c. found a period of diastole in which equilibration or balance is reached between pressure waves from the aorta and distal microcirculatory reflection; hence it is wave free. This wave-free period (WFP) occurs 75% of the way through diastole to just before systole and is a period during which the resistance is fixed
  55. 55. PRE-RQUISITES FOR MEASURING PRESSURE GRDS. • Wave free period resistance stable  ratio of proxinal /distal pressures prop.  CBF • Pressure grd.  flow velocity • To asses severity of stenosis 1. velocity constant 2. high velocity • Varying velocity varying grds.
  56. 56. • resistance low&most stable- wave-free period. • Coronary pressure and flow are linearly related • Velocity  high & stable during wfp.
  57. 57. • iFR measures the ratio of distal coronary to aortic pressure during a period in diastole where microvascular resistance is naturally at its most stable. By only measuring pressure within this specific portion of the cardiac cycle, iFR facilitates the pressure-only assessment of the haemodynamic impact of a coronary stenosis without the need for pharmacological vasodilatation
  58. 58. • iFR requires proprietary software, thus limiting real-time application to a specific pressure system and sensor wire (Philips Volcano, Verrata). • The original iFR software required electrocardiographic (ECG) gating and was susceptible to poor ECG signals, whereas Pd/Pa is displayed continuously in real time and has fewer unacceptable artifacts. • Both iFR and Pd/Pa are susceptible to transient hyperemia of contrast media, nitroglycerin, or saline flush and thus require some time before measurement to ensure a resting state
  59. 59. ADVISE & RESOLVE study • ADVSIE  iFR & FFR 80% correspondence • RESOLVE - In 1974 lesions, the optimal iFR to predict an FFR less than 0.8 was 0.92 with an accuracy of 80%. For the resting Pd/Pa ratio, the cutpoint was 0.92 with an overall accuracy of 92% with no significant differences between iFR and Pd/Pa. • Both measures have 90% accuracy to predict positive or negative FFR in 65% and 48% of lesions, respectively. • These data suggest that resting indices of lesion severity demonstrated an overall accuracy with FFR of approximately 80%, which can be improved to 90% in a subset of lesions
  60. 60. DEFINE FLAIR & iFR SWEDE HEART • The DEFINE-FLAIR74 (n = 2492) and the iFR-SWEDEHEART73 (n = 2109) trials tested whether iFR-guided PCI was noninferior to FFR-guided coronary revascularization. The two trials had nearly identical trial designs and used the same primary composite end point of all-cause mortality, nonfatal MI, and unplanned revascularization • Although both trials had the limitations of studying low-risk populations and large noninferiority margins, the results have led many to adopt iFR in practice
  61. 61. • Safety of using iFR instead of FFR in patients at increased risk (i.e., more severe ischemic lesions with low FFR) CAD is debatable because the average FFR in the two iFR studies was much higher than in FAME trials (FFR 0.83 vs. 0.71). • Although IFR and FFR are concordant 80% of the time, discordance occurs in approximately 20% of patients and raises a clinical decision-making dilemma
  62. 62. Thank You...

