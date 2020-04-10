Personal slides 12 15

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Design for Smartphones and iPads Cohort: Members of a Family Household Julia Coyle Household Characteristics: • Family of ...
Design for Smartphones and iPads Observation Summary Julia Coyle • Constantly cleaning up after family members/animals • L...
Design for Smartphones and iPads Unmet Needs Julia Coyle • A platform/system that allows for easy communication • Equal di...
Design for Smartphones and iPads Application Concept Julia Coyle A platform for communication among members of family whic...
Design for Smartphones and iPads Naming Process Julia Coyle • Communicate • Collaborate • Organize } Corganize
Design for Smartphones and iPads Ideation Session Ideas Julia Coyle • Reward for doing chores (win a prize) • When invento...
Design for Smartphones and iPads Data Privacy & Digital Footprint Julia Coyle Considerations: • Suggested products & relat...
Design for Smartphones and iPads App Research: Spotify Julia Coyle Spotify is a music streaming app Displays current music...
Design for Smartphones and iPads App Research: Fandango Julia Coyle Fandango is a movie ticket purchasing app First page a...
Design for Smartphones and iPads App Research: Cozi Family Organizer Julia Coyle Cozi Family Organizer is a shared calenda...
Design for Smartphones and iPads App Research: Coupons Julia Coyle Coupons is a cash back and coupons app Search coupons, ...
Design for Smartphones and iPads App Research: Mealime Julia Coyle Mealime is a recipe, meal planner and grocery list1 app...
Design for Smartphones and iPads Logo Inspiration Julia Coyle Communication OrganizationCollaborate
Design for Smartphones and iPads Logo sketches + Drafts Julia CoyleDesign for Smartphones and iPads Logo sketches + Drafts...
Design for Smartphones and iPads Logo + Logotype Julia Coyle
Design for Smartphones and iPads Home Screen Julia Coyle • Current to-do list/reminders for the day • Important messages f...
Design for Smartphones and iPads Message Screen Julia Coyle • Option to start new chat group/individual chat • Chatrooms u...
Design for Smartphones and iPads Organization Screen Julia Coyle • Chore list • Calendar for scheduling • Recipes to pin o...
Design for Smartphones and iPads Visual Scenario Julia Coyle Alex needs to feed the dog
Design for Smartphones and iPads Visual Scenario Julia Coyle Alex checks the app to see if dog food can is already open be...
Design for Smartphones and iPads Visual Scenario Julia Coyle Alex sees that according to the app a can is already open
Design for Smartphones and iPads Visual Scenario Julia Coyle Alex feeds dog with already opened can
Design for Smartphones and iPads Wireframes Julia Coyle
  1. 1. Design for Smartphones and iPads FA102d, Design for Smartphones and iPads Julia Coyle
  2. 2. Design for Smartphones and iPads Cohort: Members of a Family Household Julia Coyle Household Characteristics: • Family of 4 (plus 1 dog & 1 bird) • Ages between 21 years old- 56 years old • 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom colonial house
  4. 4. Design for Smartphones and iPads Observation Summary Julia Coyle • Constantly cleaning up after family members/animals • Lack of communication for who fed dog • Unequal chore distribution • Throwing out items without asking first • Questioning whether dishwasher is clean or not • Opening new food bag without checking if one is already opened
  5. 5. Design for Smartphones and iPads Unmet Needs Julia Coyle • A platform/system that allows for easy communication • Equal distribution of chores • Limit food waste • Organizational Skills
  6. 6. Design for Smartphones and iPads Application Concept Julia Coyle A platform for communication among members of family which updates and keeps track of chores, household inventory (ex: food) and when pets are cared for.
  7. 7. Design for Smartphones and iPads Naming Process Julia Coyle • Communicate • Collaborate • Organize } Corganize
  8. 8. Design for Smartphones and iPads Ideation Session Ideas Julia Coyle • Reward for doing chores (win a prize) • When inventory runs low, app alerts you • App notifies when items are on sale/coupons • Rebates for grocery items • App reminds/notifies person of chore • Dinner schedule for the week/Who’s home for dinner • App alerts when food is expiring
  10. 10. Design for Smartphones and iPads Data Privacy & Digital Footprint Julia Coyle Considerations: • Suggested products & related advertisements • Companies offer specials/discounts based on interests • Platform linking (remembered information, passwords) Concerns: • Loss of freedom due to location services • Misleading purchase behavior based on false data • Unwanted solicitations
  11. 11. Design for Smartphones and iPads App Research: Spotify Julia Coyle Spotify is a music streaming app Displays current music playing Music tailored specifically toward listener’s interests Suggestions based on listener’s music taste Vast variety of music selection Personalized section for playlists, artists and albums
  12. 12. Design for Smartphones and iPads App Research: Fandango Julia Coyle Fandango is a movie ticket purchasing app First page asks for location Presents top 5 movies playing Search movies Buy tickets Watch trailers
  13. 13. Design for Smartphones and iPads App Research: Cozi Family Organizer Julia Coyle Cozi Family Organizer is a shared calendar and lists app Set up account with shared family password Cozi links with other calendar programs Personal calendar and family member’s calendar Shared grocery and to do lists Recipe suggestions
  14. 14. Design for Smartphones and iPads App Research: Coupons Julia Coyle Coupons is a cash back and coupons app Search coupons, brands and view account information Choose grocery stores Paperless coupons Get cash back by taking a picture of receipt or use loyalty card Printable coupons
  15. 15. Design for Smartphones and iPads App Research: Mealime Julia Coyle Mealime is a recipe, meal planner and grocery list1 app Search food categories and choose meals Saved meals Grocery list created based on ingredients in meals Adjust for specific dietary needs
  16. 16. Design for Smartphones and iPads Logo Inspiration Julia Coyle Communication OrganizationCollaborate
  17. 17. Design for Smartphones and iPads Logo sketches + Drafts Julia CoyleDesign for Smartphones and iPads Logo sketches + Drafts Julia CoyleDesign for Smartphones and iPads Logo sketches + Drafts Julia Coyle
  18. 18. Design for Smartphones and iPads Logo + Logotype Julia Coyle
  19. 19. Design for Smartphones and iPads Home Screen Julia Coyle • Current to-do list/reminders for the day • Important messages from family chatroom • Suggested recipes • Menu bar (on bottom) to switch to other screens
  20. 20. Design for Smartphones and iPads Message Screen Julia Coyle • Option to start new chat group/individual chat • Chatrooms user is a member of • Users’ contacts
  21. 21. Design for Smartphones and iPads Organization Screen Julia Coyle • Chore list • Calendar for scheduling • Recipes to pin on message board • Household items/food inventory
  22. 22. Design for Smartphones and iPads Visual Scenario Julia Coyle Alex needs to feed the dog
  23. 23. Design for Smartphones and iPads Visual Scenario Julia Coyle Alex checks the app to see if dog food can is already open before opening new one
  24. 24. Design for Smartphones and iPads Visual Scenario Julia Coyle Alex sees that according to the app a can is already open
  25. 25. Design for Smartphones and iPads Visual Scenario Julia Coyle Alex feeds dog with already opened can
  26. 26. Design for Smartphones and iPads Wireframes Julia Coyle

