PRESENTATION ON: OPERATIONS ON SETS SUBMITTED BY: Juhi Kumari
UNION The union of two sets A and B is defined as the collection of all the elements which are either in A or B or both it...
INTERSECTION The intersection of two sets A and B is defined as the collection of all those elements which belongs to both...
DIFFERENCE The difference of two sets A and B is defined as the set of all those elements which belongs to A but do not be...
COMPLEMENT The complement of a set A is a set of all those elements of the universal set which do not belongs to set A. EX...
SYMMETRIC DIFFERENCE The symmetric difference of two sets A and B is the set containing all the elements that are in A or ...
operations on sets
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

operations on sets

46 views

Published on

operations on sets

Published in: Science
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
46
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

operations on sets

  1. 1. PRESENTATION ON: OPERATIONS ON SETS SUBMITTED BY: Juhi Kumari
  2. 2. UNION The union of two sets A and B is defined as the collection of all the elements which are either in A or B or both it is written as AUB. EXAMPLE: A={1,2,3} B={3,4,5,6} AUB={1,2,3,4,5,6}
  3. 3. INTERSECTION The intersection of two sets A and B is defined as the collection of all those elements which belongs to both i.e. A and B. EXAMPLE: A={a,b,c,l,m} B={l,m,n,o,p} AПB={l,m}
  4. 4. DIFFERENCE The difference of two sets A and B is defined as the set of all those elements which belongs to A but do not belongs to B and it is denoted by A-B. EXAMPLE: A={1,2,3} B={3,4,5,6} A-B={1,2}
  5. 5. COMPLEMENT The complement of a set A is a set of all those elements of the universal set which do not belongs to set A. EXAMPLE: A={1,2,3} U={1,2,3,4,5,_ _ _ _ _} A’={all the elements of natural number except 1,2,3}
  6. 6. SYMMETRIC DIFFERENCE The symmetric difference of two sets A and B is the set containing all the elements that are in A or in B but not in both A and B. It is denoted by ∆ Example: A={1,2,3} B={3,4,5,6} A∆B={1,2,4,5,6}

×