AGUA & REFRESCOS / WATER & SODA Agua fresca (Jamaica, lim�n) $25.00 Fresh water (hibiscus, lemon) Agua natural $25....
La Gloria de Don Pepe Menu 2019
Tapas y paellas Tulum

La Gloria de Don Pepe Menu 2019

  1. 1. 2 Tapas Ensaladilla Rusa/Russian salad Croquetas de pollo, setas o lentejas Chicken, mushrooms or lentils croquettes Calamar frito a la Sevillana Fried calamari Ensaladilla con at�n Russian salad with tuna Tortilla de patatas/tortilla de at�n y queso Potato Spanish tortilla or tuna and cheese tortilla Pollo al ajillo Garlic chicken Pinchos de morcilla con cebolla caramelizada Blood sausage with caramelized onions. Alb�ndigas Meatballs Tiritas de pollo con nuestras salsas Fried chicken with our sauces $ 75.00 $ 80.00$ 110.00 $ 85.00 $ 70.00 $ 70.00 $ 90.00 $ 80.00 $ 95.00 Queso curado Cured cheese $ 75.00 Queso Manchego de oveja espa�ol Spanish Manchego sheep cheese Gambas al ajillo Garlic shrimps $ 110.00 $ 100.00 NEW!
  2. 2. 3 Tapas Patatas bravas (allioli o salsa brava) Brave potatoes (with garlic or hot sauce) Queso fundido con chistorra Melted cheese with chistorra Escalivada (pimientos y berenjena asados aderezados con aceite de oliva y ajos) Escalivada (roasted peppers and eggplant, dressed with olive oil and garlic) Pincho moruno (carne de cerdo adobada) Pincho moruno (cured pork meat) Huevo roto con chistorra, morcilla o jam�n Scrambled egg with chistorra, blood sau- sage or spanish ham Escalivada con queso de cabra Escalivada (grilled vegetable salad) with goat cheese Pa amb tom�quet (pan tostado con tomate aceite de oliva, sal) Pa amb tom�quet (toasted bread with tomato, olive oil, salt) Chistorra (choricitos espa�oles a la plancha) Chistorra (grilled spanish sausage) $ 70.00 $ 90.00 $ 95.00 $ 95.00 $ 100.00 $ 110.00$ 35.00 $ 80.00 Tabla de quesos Assorted cheese board $ 150.00
  3. 3. 4 Tablas y Ensaladas / Platters and salads Tabla de jam�n serrano Dry cured Spanish ham board Ensalada de monta�a (lechuga, jam�n se- rrano, queso de cabra, nueces y ar�ndanos) Country salad (lettuce, spanish ham, goat cheese, walnuts and cranberries) Ensalada verde Green salad Ensalada verde con at�n Green salad with tuna Tabla mixta. Embutidos y queso Assorted cheeses, cold meats and sausages board Ensalada Catalana (lechuga, tomate, cebolla, olivas y embutidos) Catalan salad (lettuce, tomato, onion, olives and cold cuts) Tabla de embutidos Assorted cold meats and sausages board Ensalada tibia de queso de cabra con mermelada de tomate Green salad with warm goat cheese and tomato jam $ 140.00 $ 135.00 $ 85.00 $ 95.00 $ 200.00 $ 120.00 $ 180.00 $ 135.00 Bocadillo de jam�n serrano y queso gratinado Sandwich of spanish ham with gratin cheese Bocadillo vegetal escalivada y queso gratinado Vegetable sandwich with escalivada and gratin cheese $ 85.00 $ 85.00 NEW!
  4. 4. 5 Platos principales / Main dishes Camarones a la plancha Grilled shrimp Berenjenas con tomate y parmesano Eggplant with tomato and parmesan Filete de tilapia con almejas a la vasca Tilapia filet and clams, with Olive oil, garlic and parsley Pulpo a la gallega Galician style octopus Almejas blancas con aceite de oliva, ajo y perejil White clams with olive oil, garlic and parsley $ 225.00 $ 120.00 $ 190.00 $ 210.00 $ 120.00 Mejillones a la marinera Mussels with marinera sauce $ 120.00 Mejillones al vapor con vino blanco Steamed mussels with white wine $ 120.00 Alb�ndigas con arroz Meatballs with rice Libritos. Lomo de cerdo con queso Pork loin with gouda cheese $ 130.00 $ 160.00 NEW!NEW!
  5. 5. 6 Paellas & Fideu�s Paella mixta (pollo, cerdo y marisco) Mixed paella (chicken, pork and seafood) Paella de monta�a (pollo y carne) o paella de mar (pescado) Country chicken/meat paella or fish paella Paella vegetal Vegetable paella Arroz negro Black rice (rice with squid ink) Paella de mariscos Seafood paella Fideu� Fideu� (pasta with squid ink) $ 190.00 $ 190.00 $ 180.00 $ 185.00 $ 220.00 $ 175.00 Precios por persona (M�nimo para dos personas) Price per person. (Minimum for two)
  6. 6. AGUA & REFRESCOS / WATER & SODA Agua fresca (Jamaica, lim�n) $25.00 Fresh water (hibiscus, lemon) Agua natural $25.00 Bottled water Agua mineral $30.00 Sparkling water Refrescos $30.00 Sodas (Coca Cola, Fanta, Sprite, T�nica) Limonada mineral $35.00 Sparkling Lemonade CERVEZAS / BEER Corona, Pacifico, Le�n, $35.00 Montejo, Victoria Coronita $25.00 Modelo Especial $40.00 Negra Modelo $40.00 Chelada + $10 Michelada + $15 LICORES / LIQUOR Brandy Torres 5 $70.00 Mezcal Espad�n $80.00 Mezcal Reposado $80.00 Tequila Reposado $90.00 Tequila Blanco $80.00 Ron Blanco / White Rum $70.00 Ron A�ejo / Aged Rum $80.00 Whisky $90.00 An�s de chinch�n $75.00 Ginebra $80.00 COMBINADOS / COCKTAILS Margarita $100.00 Cubata Ron Blanco $90.00 Cubata Ron A�ejo $100.00 Gin Tonic $100.00 Caipirinha (Ron) $100.00 Caipiroska (Vodka) $100.00 VINOS / WINE Copa de Vino Tinto de la Casa $60.00 Cup of House Red wine Copa de Vino Blanco $70.00 Cup of white wine Copa Vino Tinto D.O. $75.00 Cup of red wine D.O Tinto de Verano $70.00 Vermouth $80.00 Sangr�a Vaso $80.00 Sangr�a Jarra 1 lit. $310.00 VINOS BOTELLA / WINE BOTTLE BLANCOS/WHITE Sauvignon Blanc (Espa�a) $285.00 Verdejo $285.00 TINTOS / RED Tinto de la Casa $230.00 House red wine Tempranillo ekologiskt $300.00 Reserva Valdepe�as $350.00 Rioja Crianza $425.00 CAF�S E INFUSIONES / COFFEE AND TEA Caf� expreso $35.00 Express coffee Cortado caf� expreso con leche $40.00 Express coffee with milk Carajillo caf� expreso con Brandy $55.00 Express coffee with Brandy Caf� Americano $30.00 American coffee T� verde, t� rojo o chai $35.00 Teas: green, red or chai Con leche + $5 With milk 7 Postres / Desserts Tarta de la casa $70 Homemade cake Bomba de chocolate con helado $85 Chocolate bomb with ice cream Crema Catalana $75 Typical catalan dessert, catalan Cream Bebidas / drinks WOW! TAX INCLUDED. TIPS NOT INCLUDED. WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARD. Tapa de olivas $35.00 Tapa with olives Raci�n extra salsa $15.00 Extra sauce Raci�n extra pan $15.00 Extra bread
  7. 7. @lagloriadedonpepetulum #lagloriadedonpepetulum 984 196 2822 �Si te gusta nuestra comida, h�znoslo saber, dejanos un comentario en Trip Advisor! :) If you like our restaurant leave us a comment on Trip Advisor! :)

