Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MODALVERBS
A special type of auxiliary verb. They can also duplicate the level of formality in the conversation. They never change...
MODALS: can, can’t, could, may, should, have to, must, musn’t
Examples:  Can I use your phone please?  You must not smoke in the hospital.  I should see a doctor. I have a terrible ...
Modal Verbs (Prohibition) Can't' idea of something that is against the rules. Mustn't be obliged to; should (expressing ne...
EXAMPLES:  You can't go into that restaurant without a tie.  You can't drive in this country unless you are over eightee...
Modal Verbs (Obligation) Have to/haven’t to shows that the obligation comes from someone else. It refers to a rule or law....
EXAMPLES:  We have to be at the airport at least two hours before the flight.  They have to wear their uniforms at schoo...
Modal Verbs (Permission) Can is most often used to ask for or give permission at present. May is use not to refuse permiss...
EXAMPLES:  Can I borrow a pen?  You can sit here, the seat is free.  Could I open the window?  Could you wrap this gif...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Modal verbs

37 views

Published on

Modal verbs
by Issa Marie Villones

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Modal verbs

  1. 1. MODALVERBS
  2. 2. A special type of auxiliary verb. They can also duplicate the level of formality in the conversation. They never change their form. You can't add "s", "ed", "ing"... They are always followed by an infinitive without "to" (e.i. the bare infinitive.) They express ideas such as obligation, permission, and prohibition.
  3. 3. MODALS: can, can’t, could, may, should, have to, must, musn’t
  4. 4. Examples:  Can I use your phone please?  You must not smoke in the hospital.  I should see a doctor. I have a terrible headache.  You can’t be here.  Could you wrap this gift for me?  You mustn't use your phone in class.  You can't go into that restaurant without a tie.  They have to wear their uniforms at school.
  5. 5. Modal Verbs (Prohibition) Can't' idea of something that is against the rules. Mustn't be obliged to; should (expressing necessity)
  6. 6. EXAMPLES:  You can't go into that restaurant without a tie.  You can't drive in this country unless you are over eighteen.  You can’t go to class without your bag.  You mustn't use your phone in class.  We mustn't condemn him on mere suppositions.
  7. 7. Modal Verbs (Obligation) Have to/haven’t to shows that the obligation comes from someone else. It refers to a rule or law. Must shows us that the obligation comes from the speaker. Should is a weak obligation, and we use it to give advice.
  8. 8. EXAMPLES:  We have to be at the airport at least two hours before the flight.  They have to wear their uniforms at school.  The show must go on.  I must hand in my thesis by tomorrow.  You should go before anyone can see you.  I should see my doctor before it get worse.
  9. 9. Modal Verbs (Permission) Can is most often used to ask for or give permission at present. May is use not to refuse permission in a formal way. Could use in making polite requests.
  10. 10. EXAMPLES:  Can I borrow a pen?  You can sit here, the seat is free.  Could I open the window?  Could you wrap this gift for me?  May I ask a question?  May we go now?

×