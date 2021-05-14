Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pravila bezbednog rada na internetu Kosta Fific
Internet ima mnogo dobrih strana. Pomocu njega mozemo da komuniciramo sa celim svetom, ucimo, nadjemo korisne informacije.
U danasnje vreme najvise se koristi za rad na daljinu, narocito u oblastima trgovine, obrazovanja I umetnosti.
Lose strane interneta se ogledaju u elektronskom nasilju koje je najvise usmereno ka deci i raznim drugim zloupotrbama.
Najopasniji korisnici interneta su ,,predatori" ili zlostavljaci. Pored laznog predstavljanja oni podkupljuju decu sitnim
Nakon sto se sprijatelje sa decom otudjuju ih od roditelja, nastavnika I drugara.
Kada su pridobili njihovo poverenje manipulisu njihovim osecanjima i na kraju sledi zahtev za susret uzivo.
Mnoga deca trpe vrsnjacko nasilje na internetu. Salju im se uvredljive poruke i ismevaju se od druge grupe dece.
Nesmotrenim koriscenjem interneta ostavljaju se licni podaci i fotografije na drustvenim mrezama i web stranicama.
Svi podaci koji se postave na internet tu zauvek ostaju i vise nisu pod nasom kontrolom.
Svaki oblik nasilja i zloupotrebe na internetu treba prijaviti roditeljima, nastavnicima I osobama od poverenja. Uvredljiv
Hvala na paznji Uzivajte u bezbednom koriscenju interneta
Education
May. 14, 2021

Domaci zadatak pravila bezbednog rada na internetu, slideshow

Kosta Fifić

no profile picture user

Domaci zadatak pravila bezbednog rada na internetu, slideshow

