Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PRAVILA ZA RAD SA DIGITALNIM UREĐAJIMA L E N K A M A R J A N O V I Ć 5 - 2
Uvek je potrebno proveriti da li je uređaj ispravno uključen u utičnicu. Taster za paljenje uređaja je potrebno pritiskati...
Na prednjoj strani kućišta računara trebalo bi da svetle 2 lampice. Kada je upaljen uređaj svetle zeleno . Crvena će svetl...
Računar se pravilno isključuje na naredbe START-SHUT DOWN.
Velika toplota,hladnoća ili vlaga u prostoriji loše utiču na elektronske komponente.
Ukoliko računar u toku rada zablokira i ne odgovara ni na jednu naredbu,potrebno je restartovati uređaj ili isključiti sač...
U slučaju jačih prirodnih pojava poput grmljavine potrebno je isključiti uređaj radi svoje bezbednosti i radi očuvanja opr...
Do uštede električne energije i do očuvanja opreme može se doći lakim putem,a to je ako podesite računar da se sam gasi na...
U radu sa određenim datotekama potrebno je praviti sigurnosne kopije,i čuvati ih na spoljašnjim memorijskim uređajima.Ovaj...
Važno je da ne brišeš delove programa,da ne presnimavaš štetne programe i slično i da ne lomiš delove uređaja.Kod kuće i u...
Kada paljenje uređaja traje predugo potrebno je držati dugme POWER sve dok se uređaj ne isključi,nakon toga potrebno je os...
Kao kada razbacamo stvari po sobi tako izgleda u samom hard disku u našem računaru kada on izvršava sve naše naredbe za in...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
60 views
May. 14, 2021

Pravila za rad sa digitalnim uredjajima lenka marjanovic v2

Lenka Marjanović

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pravila za rad sa digitalnim uredjajima lenka marjanovic v2

  1. 1. PRAVILA ZA RAD SA DIGITALNIM UREĐAJIMA L E N K A M A R J A N O V I Ć 5 - 2
  2. 2. Uvek je potrebno proveriti da li je uređaj ispravno uključen u utičnicu. Taster za paljenje uređaja je potrebno pritiskati nežno i lagano,a ne grubo i prejako. Takođe bitno je znati da sa oštrim predmetim ne preporučuje diranje određenih tastera.
  3. 3. Na prednjoj strani kućišta računara trebalo bi da svetle 2 lampice. Kada je upaljen uređaj svetle zeleno . Crvena će svetleti kada je pokrenut hard-disk.
  4. 4. Računar se pravilno isključuje na naredbe START-SHUT DOWN.
  5. 5. Velika toplota,hladnoća ili vlaga u prostoriji loše utiču na elektronske komponente.
  6. 6. Ukoliko računar u toku rada zablokira i ne odgovara ni na jednu naredbu,potrebno je restartovati uređaj ili isključiti sačekati i ponovo uključiti.
  7. 7. U slučaju jačih prirodnih pojava poput grmljavine potrebno je isključiti uređaj radi svoje bezbednosti i radi očuvanja opreme,a nakon što grmljavina prođe ponovo ste u mogućnosti da bezbedno koristite vaš uređaj.
  8. 8. Do uštede električne energije i do očuvanja opreme može se doći lakim putem,a to je ako podesite računar da se sam gasi na oko 30. min. tojest tačnije na pola sata.
  9. 9. U radu sa određenim datotekama potrebno je praviti sigurnosne kopije,i čuvati ih na spoljašnjim memorijskim uređajima.Ovaj postupak se naziva bekap (engl.BACKUP) I on sprečava gubitak važnih podataka
  10. 10. Važno je da ne brišeš delove programa,da ne presnimavaš štetne programe i slično i da ne lomiš delove uređaja.Kod kuće i u školi trudi se čuvaj i koristi opremu,uređaje i programe tako da ti traju što duže.
  11. 11. Kada paljenje uređaja traje predugo potrebno je držati dugme POWER sve dok se uređaj ne isključi,nakon toga potrebno je ostaviti uređaj da se ohladi 5.-10. minuta da se ohlade komponente i procesor,pa pokušaj ponovo da ga pokreneš.Na uređaje kao što su (računar,monitor,štampač) nije bezbedno odlagati stvari kao što su (odeću,ćebad i sl.) IKT oprema se stalno greje i treba stalno da se hladi dok radi.Ukoliko pokriješ neki deo uređaja,onmože da se zapali.Dok uređaj radi (ali I kad je isklju;en),vodi ra;una o tome da se na njega ne prospe tečnost
  12. 12. Kao kada razbacamo stvari po sobi tako izgleda u samom hard disku u našem računaru kada on izvršava sve naše naredbe za instaliranjem I brisanjem programa. Taj nered moramo da sređujemo povremeno i to se naziva DEFRAGMENTIRANJE DISKA. To radimo preko ikonice (vidi sliku) kada pokrenemo program Disk Defragment (Start – All Programs – Accessories – Disk Defragmenter). Program kreće da prepakuje podatke kao mi kada slažemo stvari na svoje mesto. Program ne prekidamo da bi se sve sredilo jer u protivnom bi se oštetio operativni sistem i drugi programi u računaru. Posle ovog postupka računar će raditi efikasnije i brže.

×