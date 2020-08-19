Successfully reported this slideshow.
Human Anatomy and Physiology-II Nervous system Neuron Mr N.JEGAN Associate Professor K.M.COLLEGE OF PHARMACY. MADURAI.
Content 1. Nervous tissue- Introduction 2. Nervous tissue-Contain 3. Neuron 4. Classification of Neuron 5. Properties of nerve fibre
Nervous system Nervous system controls all the activities of the body. The nervous system detects and responds to changes ...
Basic Functions of Nervous system 1. Sensory input - It gather information 2.Transmits information to the processing areas...
Nervous system-Contain It include all neural tissue in the Body Neural tissue contain two kind of cells 1.Neurone Cell tha...
Neuron
Structure of Neuron Neurons or Nerve cell is the basic functional cell of nervous system It consist of three parts 1.Cell body 2.Axon 3.Dendrities
Neuron- Cell body and Dendrite Cell body Cell bodies-form the grey matter of the nervous system and are found at the perip...
Axon ∙ A single branch (in most neurons) which conducts nerve impulses away from the cell body It also contain Schwann Cel...
Classification of Neuron
CLASSIFICATION OF NEURON Neurons are classified by two different methods. A. Depending upon the Structure B. Depending upon the function
Depending upon the Structure Based on the number of poles from which the nerve fibers arise, neurons are divided into three 1. Unipolar neurons 2. Bipolar neurons 3. Multipolar neurons.
Uniploar Bipolar Multiploar From a single pole, both axon and dendrite arise Axon arises from one pole and dendrites arise...
Depending upon the function On the basis of function, nerve cells are classified into three types: 1. Motor or efferent ne...
Properties of nerve fibre
Properties of nerve fibre 1.Excitability 2.Conductivity 3.All or none law 4.Refractory period 5.Summation 6.Adaptation 7. Unfatiguability
1.Excitability Nerves can be stimulated by a suitable stimulus, Which may be Mechanical, Thermal, Chemical and Electrical....
4. All or none law If a stimulus is applied always give maximum response, If a strength or duration of simulation increase...
Thank you
  1. 1. Human Anatomy and Physiology-II Nervous system Neuron Mr N.JEGAN Associate Professor K.M.COLLEGE OF PHARMACY. MADURAI.
  2. 2. Content 1. Nervous tissue- Introduction 2. Nervous tissue-Contain 3. Neuron 4. Classification of Neuron 5. Properties of nerve fibre
  3. 3. Nervous system Nervous system controls all the activities of the body. The nervous system detects and responds to changes inside and outside the body. Together with the endocrine system it controls important aspects of body function and maintains homeostasis.
  4. 4. Basic Functions of Nervous system 1. Sensory input - It gather information 2.Transmits information to the processing areas of the brain and spine 3.Integration – process and interpret sensory input 4.Motor output -response by muscles and glands.
  5. 5. Nervous system-Contain It include all neural tissue in the Body Neural tissue contain two kind of cells 1.Neurone Cell that send and receive signals 2.Neuroglia(Glial cells) Cells that support and protect neurons.
  6. 6. Neuron
  7. 7. Structure of Neuron Neurons or Nerve cell is the basic functional cell of nervous system It consist of three parts 1.Cell body 2.Axon 3.Dendrities
  8. 8. Neuron- Cell body and Dendrite Cell body Cell bodies-form the grey matter of the nervous system and are found at the periphery of the brain and in the centre of the spinal cord. It contains the nucleus, mitochondria and other organelles Dendrite Thin branching extensions of the cell body, that conduct nerve impulses toward the cell body
  9. 9. Axon ∙ A single branch (in most neurons) which conducts nerve impulses away from the cell body It also contain Schwann Cells cells which produce myelin or fat layer in the nervous System ∙ Myelin sheath ∙ It is an insulating layer, or sheath that forms around nerves, it contain dense lipids. allows electrical impulses to transmit quickly and efficiently along the nerve cells. Node of Ranvier – gaps or nodes in the myelin sheath
  10. 10. Classification of Neuron
  11. 11. CLASSIFICATION OF NEURON Neurons are classified by two different methods. A. Depending upon the Structure B. Depending upon the function
  12. 12. Depending upon the Structure Based on the number of poles from which the nerve fibers arise, neurons are divided into three 1. Unipolar neurons 2. Bipolar neurons 3. Multipolar neurons.
  13. 13. Uniploar Bipolar Multiploar From a single pole, both axon and dendrite arise Axon arises from one pole and dendrites arise from the other pole One of the poles gives rise to axon and all other poles give rise to dendrites Rare Rare 99% of neuron skin, joints, muscles, and internal organs. Retina of eye Brain and Spinal cord
  14. 14. Depending upon the function On the basis of function, nerve cells are classified into three types: 1. Motor or efferent neurons- It carry the impulses from central nervous system to peripheral effecter organs like muscles, glands, blood vessels, etc. 2. Sensory or afferent neurons. It carry the sensory impulses from periphery to central nervous system 3. Interneurons It connect sensory & motor neurons
  15. 15. Properties of nerve fibre
  16. 16. Properties of nerve fibre 1.Excitability 2.Conductivity 3.All or none law 4.Refractory period 5.Summation 6.Adaptation 7. Unfatiguability
  17. 17. 1.Excitability Nerves can be stimulated by a suitable stimulus, Which may be Mechanical, Thermal, Chemical and Electrical. 2.Conductivity- Ability of nerves to transmit impulses from one place to another place. 3. Refractory period When a nerve fibre excited, it will not give response for second stimulus for a brief period. This period is called refractory period
  18. 18. 4. All or none law If a stimulus is applied always give maximum response, If a strength or duration of simulation increased, no changes in response take place. 5. Summation In a nerve fibre summation of two submaximal stimuli is possible 6. Adaptation The nerves quickly adopts itself 7. Unfatiguability Nerve fibres can not be fatigued even when they are stimulated continuously
  19. 19. Thank you

