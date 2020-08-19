Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Human Anatomy and Physiology-II Digestive system (GIT Disorders) Mr N.JEGAN Associate Professor K.M.COLLEGE OF PHARMACY. M...
Disorders of GIT Most of the time, the digestive system works very effectively. However, there are some things that can ha...
1.GERD 2.Peptic ulcer 3. Gastritis 4.Diarrhea 5.Constipation 6. Vomiting 7. Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) It is a digestive disorder that occurs when acidic stomach juices, or food and flui...
Peptic ulcers Peptic ulcers are sores that develop in the lining of the stomach, lower esophagus, or small intestine. Due ...
Gastritis It is an inflammation, irritation, or erosion of the lining of the stomach. Causes include infection, injury, re...
Diarrhea Diarrhea is the Loose, watery stools that occur more frequently than usual. This condition may result in severe d...
Constipation It is a condition in which there is difficulty in emptying the bowels, usually associated with hardened faece...
Crohn's disease A chronic inflammatory bowel disease that affects the lining of the digestive tract. It causes inflammatio...
Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) “Abdominal discomfort associated with altered bowel habits". It is a common disorder that a...
Thanking you
GIT disorder
GIT disorder
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

GIT disorder

30 views

Published on

Digestive system-GIT Disorders

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

GIT disorder

  1. 1. Human Anatomy and Physiology-II Digestive system (GIT Disorders) Mr N.JEGAN Associate Professor K.M.COLLEGE OF PHARMACY. MADURAI.
  2. 2. Disorders of GIT Most of the time, the digestive system works very effectively. However, there are some things that can happen to cause disruptions.
  3. 3. 1.GERD 2.Peptic ulcer 3. Gastritis 4.Diarrhea 5.Constipation 6. Vomiting 7. Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)
  4. 4. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) It is a digestive disorder that occurs when acidic stomach juices, or food and fluids back up from the stomach into the esophagus. Symptoms: Burning pain in the chest Belching Heartburn Nausea
  5. 5. Peptic ulcers Peptic ulcers are sores that develop in the lining of the stomach, lower esophagus, or small intestine. Due to stomach acid damages the lining of the digestive tract or inflammation caused by the bacteria H. pylori. Symptom: Pain in chest or upper abdomen Belching heartburn, Indigestion nausea and Vomiting passing excessive amounts of gas
  6. 6. Gastritis It is an inflammation, irritation, or erosion of the lining of the stomach. Causes include infection, injury, regular use of pain pills called NSAIDs and too much alcohol. Symptoms: Pain in chest or upper abdomen Belching heartburn, Indigestion nausea and Vomiting
  7. 7. Diarrhea Diarrhea is the Loose, watery stools that occur more frequently than usual. This condition may result in severe dehydration. Weakness Stomach pain
  8. 8. Constipation It is a condition in which there is difficulty in emptying the bowels, usually associated with hardened faeces. Symptoms Difficulty passing stool Pain and cramping in the abdomen Nausea loss of appetite
  9. 9. Crohn's disease A chronic inflammatory bowel disease that affects the lining of the digestive tract. It causes inflammation of your digestive tract, which can lead to abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss and malnutrition.
  10. 10. Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) “Abdominal discomfort associated with altered bowel habits". It is a common disorder that affects the large intestine. The cause of irritable bowel syndrome isn't well understood. Symptoms include abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhoea and constipation.
  11. 11. Thanking you

×