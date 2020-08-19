Successfully reported this slideshow.
Human Anatomy and Physiology-II Digestive system (Chemical digestion of food in GIT) Mr N.JEGAN Associate Professor K.M.CO...
Digestion It is defined as the process by which food is broken down into simple chemical substances that can be absorbed a...
Types of Digestion Two types 1.Mechanical Digestion 2.Chemical Digestion
Mechanical Digestion Breakdown of food in to smaller pieces so increase the surface area of substance for enzyme action. e...
Chemical Digestion Enzymes breakdown the food into simple chemical substance for absorption. Eg. Amylase break starch to G...
Chemical Digestion
The main nutrients the body needs are 1. Carbohydrates for energy 2. Proteins for growth and repair 3. Fats to store energ...
Digestive enzymes Digestive enzymes are the chemicals that break large insoluble food molecules into smaller soluble molec...
Chemical Digestion – Place and Substance The chemical digestion take place in following part of GIT 1. Mouth - Saliva 2. S...
Carbohydrate Digestion
Carbohydrate Digestion Starch foods contain carbohydrates which are made of long chains of identical small sugar molecules...
Carbohydrate digestive enzyme break the chemical bond between the sugar molecule in carbohydrate chain.
Carbohydrate Digestion -Mouth It is take place in Mouth and small intestine. Mouth Salivary Amylase(Saliva)- a digestive e...
Carbohydrate Digestion Small intestine Amylolytic enzymes present in the small intestine are derived from pancreatic juice...
Protein Digestion
Protein Digestion Proteins are made up of chains of small molecules called amino acids. There are over 20 different kinds ...
Protein Digestion Stomach • Pepsin is the only proteolytic enzyme in gastric juice. • Rennin is also present in gastric ju...
Protein Digestion Small intestine Most of the proteins are digested in the duodenum and jejunum by the proteolytic enzymes...
Lipid Digestion
Lipid Digestion Fats are made up of fat molecules which contain fatty acids and glycerol. Fat molecules have to be broken ...
Lipid Digestion Lipids metabolism take place in Mouth Stomach Small intestine
Lipid Digestion Mouth Saliva contains lingual lipase. This enzyme is secreted by lingual glands of mouth it convert trigly...
Lipid Digestion Small intestine Almost all the lipids are digested in the small intestine because of the availability of B...
