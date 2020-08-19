Neurotransmitters and receptor

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Human Anatomy and Physiology-II Nervous system (Neurotransmitters, Receptors) Mr N.JEGAN Associate Professor K.M.COLLEGE O...
Content 1.Neurotransmitters 2. Receptors
Neurotransmitters
Neurotransmitters-Definition Neurotransmitter is a chemical substance that acts as a mediator for the transmission of nerv...
Neurotransmitters ► Target cell may be a neuron or some other kind of cell like a muscle or gland cell. ► Necessary for ra...
PROPERTIES OF NEUROTRANSMITTERS 1) Synthesized in the presynaptic neuron 2) Localized to vesicles in the presynaptic neuro...
4) Rapidly removed from the synaptic cleft by uptake or degradation 5) Presence of receptor on the post-synaptic neuron. 6...
TYPES OF NEUROTRANSMITTERS
Action of Neurotransmitters Step-I Synthesis: Neurotransmitters are synthesized by the enzymatic transformation of precurs...
Step-IV Binding: They bind to receptor proteins. Step-IV Inactivation: The neurotransmitter is degraded either by being br...
Receptor
Receptor-Definition Receptor is a protein molecule usually found embedded within the plasma membrane surface of a cell tha...
CLASSIFICATION OF RECEPTORS Generally, receptors are classified into two types: A. Exteroceptors B. Interoceptors
Exteroceptors Exteroceptors are the receptors, which give response to stimuli arising from outside the body. Exteroceptors...
INTEROCEPTORS Interoceptors are the receptors, which give response to stimuli arising from within the body. 1. Viscerocept...
Functions of Receptor
Thank you
