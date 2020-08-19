Successfully reported this slideshow.
Human Anatomy and Physiology-II Nervous system (Organization of Nervous system, Meninges, Ventricle and CSF) Mr N.JEGAN As...
Topic 1.Organization of Nervous system 2. Meninges 3. Ventricle of Brain 4.Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF)
Organization of Nervous system
Nervous system is divided into two parts: 1. Central nervous system 2. Peripheral nervous system.
1. Central nervous system- It is composed of two major inter connected organs Brain Spinal cord 2. Peripheral nervous syst...
Central nervous system ► Central nervous system (CNS) includes brain and spinal cord. ► Structures of brain and spinal cor...
Meninges
Meninges ► The brain and spinal cord are completely surrounded by three membranes, the meninges ► It lying between the sku...
Dura mater ► The cerebral dura mater consists of two layers of dense fibrous tissue. ► There is only a potential space bet...
Arachnoid mater ► Serous membrane lies between the dura and pia maters ► It continues downwards to envelop the spinal cord...
Pia mater ► This is a fine connective tissue containing many minute blood vessels. ► It adheres to the brain, completely c...
Meninges-Space 1.The dura and arachnoid maters are separated by a potential space, the subdural space. 2. The arachnoid an...
Ventricle of Brain
Ventricles of brain Within the brain there are four irregular-shaped cavities, or ventricles, containing cerebrospinal flu...
The lateral ventricles ► These cavities lie within the cerebral hemispheres, one on each side of the median plane just bel...
Third ventricle ► The third ventricle is a cavity situated below the lateral ventricles between the two parts of the thala...
Fourth ventricle ► The fourth ventricle is a diamond-shaped cavity situated below and behind the third ventricle, between ...
Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF)
Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) is the clear, colorless and transparent fluid that circulates through ...
PROPERTIES AND COMPOSITION ► Volume : 150 mL (100 mL to 200 mL) ► Rate of formation : 0.3 mL per minute Composition It mai...
FORMATION OF CEREBROSPINAL FLUID ► Cerebrospinal fluid is secreted into each ventricle of the brain by choroid plexuses. ►...
Functions of CSF 1.It supports and protects the brain and spinal cord. 2. It maintains a uniform pressure around these del...
Thank you
×