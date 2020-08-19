Successfully reported this slideshow.
Human Anatomy and Physiology-II Nervous system (Brain-Cerebrum) Mr N.JEGAN Associate Professor K.M.COLLEGE OF PHARMACY. MA...
Brain-Introduction ► Brain is situated in the skull ► It lie in the cranial cavity ► The adult human brain weighs an avera...
Brain-Layers Brain and spinal cord are surrounded by three layers of meninges 1.outer dura mater, 2.Middle arachnoid mater...
Parts of Brain
Cerebrum
Cerebrum (forebrain) ► This is largest part of the brain ► It is egg shaped organ. ► It occupies the anterior & middle cra...
Layers of the Cerebrum Gray matter- Outer layer Composed mostly of neuron cell bodies It is also called Cerebral cortex Wh...
cerebral hemispheres ► It is divided by a deep cleft, the longitudinal cerebral fissure, into right and left cerebral hemi...
Lobes of the Cerebrum Each hemisphere of the cerebrum is divided into lobes which take the names of the bones of the crani...
Sulcus The boundaries of the lobes are marked by deep sulci (fissures). These are the 1.Central sulcus- Between frontal an...
Cerebral lobe -Functions ► Frontal lobe:- Center of reasoning, Planning, Emotion, Speech,Problem solving. ► Parietal lobe:...
Functional Areas of the Cerebrum The main areas of the cerebrum associated with 1. Motor areas of the cerebrum Skeletal mu...
Motor areas of the cerebrum Area Lobe Location Function Primary motor area Parietal anterior to central sulcus Contraction...
Sensory area of the cerebrum Area Lobe Location Function The Somatosensory area Parietal behind the central sulcus. sensat...
Association areas of the cerebrum Area Lobe Location Function Premotor area Frontal Anterior to the motor area Learned pat...
Functions of the cerebrum 1.Mental activities involved in memory, intelligence, sense of responsibility, thinking, reasoni...
Thank you
  1. 1. Human Anatomy and Physiology-II Nervous system (Brain-Cerebrum) Mr N.JEGAN Associate Professor K.M.COLLEGE OF PHARMACY. MADURAI.
  2. 2. Brain-Introduction ► Brain is situated in the skull ► It lie in the cranial cavity ► The adult human brain weighs an average of 1.4 kg, or about 2 percent of the total body weight ► The brain is the largest mass of nervous tissue in the body. ► It made up of about 100 billion neurons .
  3. 3. Brain-Layers Brain and spinal cord are surrounded by three layers of meninges 1.outer dura mater, 2.Middle arachnoid mater 3.Inner pia mater The space between arachnoid mater and pia mater is known as subarachnoid space. This space is filled with a fluid called cerebrospinal fluid(CSF).
  4. 4. Parts of Brain
  5. 5. Cerebrum
  6. 6. Cerebrum (forebrain) ► This is largest part of the brain ► It is egg shaped organ. ► It occupies the anterior & middle cranial faossa and It is located in the upper portion of the brain
  7. 7. Layers of the Cerebrum Gray matter- Outer layer Composed mostly of neuron cell bodies It is also called Cerebral cortex White matter Fiber tracts inside the gray matter Eg: corpus callosum connects hemispheres
  8. 8. cerebral hemispheres ► It is divided by a deep cleft, the longitudinal cerebral fissure, into right and left cerebral hemispheres, each containing one of the lateral ventricles. ► Deep within the brain the hemispheres are connected by a mass of white matter (nerve fibres) called the corpus callosum.
  9. 9. Lobes of the Cerebrum Each hemisphere of the cerebrum is divided into lobes which take the names of the bones of the cranium under which they lie: 1.Frontal lobe 2. Parietal lobe 3. Temporal lobe 4. Occipital lobe
  10. 10. Sulcus The boundaries of the lobes are marked by deep sulci (fissures). These are the 1.Central sulcus- Between frontal and parietal lobe 2. lateral sulcus- Between parietal and occipital lobe 3.Parieto-occipital sulcus- Between frontal and temporal lobe
  11. 11. Cerebral lobe -Functions ► Frontal lobe:- Center of reasoning, Planning, Emotion, Speech,Problem solving. ► Parietal lobe:- Receive sensory input from Skin (touch, pain, perception etc. ► Occipital lobe:- Receive input from eye. ► Temporal lobe:- Hearing, Memory, Speech
  12. 12. Functional Areas of the Cerebrum The main areas of the cerebrum associated with 1. Motor areas of the cerebrum Skeletal muscle activity 2. Sensory area Sensory perception 3. Association area It control the complex activity in our body.
  13. 13. Motor areas of the cerebrum Area Lobe Location Function Primary motor area Parietal anterior to central sulcus Contraction of skeletal muscles Broca's area Frontal above the lateral sulcus Muscle necessary for speech
  14. 14. Sensory area of the cerebrum Area Lobe Location Function The Somatosensory area Parietal behind the central sulcus. sensations of pain, temperature, pressure and touch The auditory area Temporal below the lateral sulcus Hearing The olfactory area Temporal deep within the temporal lobe Smell The taste area Frontal lie just above the lateral sulcus Taste The visual area occipital lobe behind the parieto-occipital sulcus Vision
  15. 15. Association areas of the cerebrum Area Lobe Location Function Premotor area Frontal Anterior to the motor area Learned pattern of movements. For eg. Tying a shoe lace or writing The frontal area Frontal Anteriorly from the premotor area Behaviour, character and emotional Wernick's area Temporal Near parieto-occipital sulcus Intelligence, Language and spoken word perceived
  16. 16. Functions of the cerebrum 1.Mental activities involved in memory, intelligence, sense of responsibility, thinking, reasoning, moral sense and learning. 2. Sensory perception, including the perception of pain, temperature, touch, sight, hearing, taste and smell 3. Initiation and control of skeletal (voluntary) muscle contraction.
  17. 17. Thank you

