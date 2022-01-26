Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 31

Inflectra Overview Presentation (2022)

Jan. 26, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Software

This presentation provides an overview of Inflectra, our mission to foster harmony between developers, testers, and managers, streamline the software development and testing process, and in general make the world a better place for building new products and realizing ideas.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Impulse Economy: Understanding Mobile Shoppers and What Makes Them Buy Gary Schwartz
(4.5/5)
Free
Emergence: The Connected Lives of Ants, Brains, Cities, and Software Steven Johnson
(4.5/5)
Free
Tubes: A Journey to the Center of the Internet Andrew Blum
(4/5)
Free
World Wide Mind: The Coming Integration of Humanity, Machines, and the Internet Michael Chorost
(4/5)
Free
An Army of Davids: How Markets and Technology Empower Ordinary People to Beat Big Media, Big Government, and Other Goliaths Glenn Reynolds
(4/5)
Free
In the Plex: How Google Thinks, Works, and Shapes Our Lives Steven Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Hamlet's BlackBerry: A Practical Philosophy for Building a Good Life in the Digital Age William Powers
(4/5)
Free
The Thank You Economy Gary Vaynerchuk
(4/5)
Free
Talking Back to Facebook: The Common Sense Guide to Raising Kids in the Digital Age James P. Steyer
(4.5/5)
Free
Public Parts: How Sharing in the Digital Age Improves the Way We Work and Live Jeff Jarvis
(3.5/5)
Free
The Nature of the Future: Dispatches from the Socialstructed World Marina Gorbis
(4/5)
Free
Socialnomics: How Social Media Transforms the Way We Live and Do Business Erik Qualman
(3/5)
Free
The End of Business As Usual: Rewire the Way You Work to Succeed in the Consumer Revolution Brian Solis
(5/5)
Free
Blog Schmog: The Truth About What Blogs Can (and Can't) Do for Your Business Robert W. Bly
(4/5)
Free
From Counterculture to Cyberculture: Stewart Brand, the Whole Earth Network, and the Rise of Digital Utopianism Fred Turner
(2.5/5)
Free
How to Be Invisible: Protect Your Home, Your Children, Your Assets, and Your Life J. J. Luna
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4.5/5)
Free
The New New Thing: A Silicon Valley Story Michael Lewis
(4.5/5)
Free
Cognitive Surplus: Creativity and Generosity in a Connected Age Clay Shirky
(3.5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community that Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(4.5/5)
Free
The Dark Net: Inside the Digital Underworld Jamie Bartlett
(3.5/5)
Free
Kill All Normies: Online Culture Wars From 4Chan And Tumblr To Trump And The Alt-Right Angela Nagle
(4/5)
Free
The Art of Social Media: Power Tips for Power Users Guy Kawasaki
(4/5)
Free
Who Owns the Future? Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free
An Introduction to Information Theory: Symbols, Signals and Noise John R. Pierce
(4.5/5)
Free
Algorithms to Live By: The Computer Science of Human Decisions Tom Griffiths
(4.5/5)
Free
The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why it Matters Tom Nichols
(4.5/5)
Free
Alone Together: Why We Expect More from Technology and Less from Each Other Sherry Turkle
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin Is Changing Money, Business, and the World Don Tapscott
(4/5)
Free
The Emperor's New Mind: Concerning Computers, Minds, and the Laws of Physics Roger Penrose
(3.5/5)
Free
New Dark Age: Technology and the End of the Future James Bridle
(4.5/5)
Free
The History of the Future: Oculus, Facebook, and the Revolution That Swept Virtual Reality Blake J. Harris
(4.5/5)
Free

Inflectra Overview Presentation (2022)

  1. 1. ® Company Overview ®
  2. 2. ® Who Are We?
  3. 3. ® 3 | 1/26/2022 © Copyright 2006-2022 Inflectra Corporation Inflectra Core Values  Great Products: Build for Our Users Not Investors  Building great software for customers, not chasing the latest fad.  Great Team: We Just Get it Done  Treat customers well, solve their problems, no drama or red tape.  Great Workplace: Family and Life Flexibility  Unlimited vacation, amazing benefits, flex/part time welcomed.  Great Community: Enabling Second Acts  Expanding opportunities for new/second careers in technology.
  4. 4. ® ® Inflectra, by the numbers Founded in 2006 to make software creation easier 80,000 users in over 5,000 companies worldwide We Focus on our customers – not pleasing investors 11 global sales offices and partners across the globe Delivering frequent releases both cloud and on-premise Data centers where customers need them most  North America, Europe, India, Asia-Pacific, Australia
  5. 5. ® ® Inflectra End to End Capabilities Program Management IT Service Management Process Automation Exploratory Testing Integration Services Agile & DevOps Requirements Management Quality Assurance Risk Management Software Development Project Management Test Automation
  6. 6. ® ® Representative Customers  We have ~ 80,000 users in 5,000+ companies worldwide: Energy & Industrial Government & Defense Retail & Consumer Goods Healthcare & Bio-Technology Financial & Business Services Information Technology Transportation & Hospitality Telecommunications
  7. 7. ® ® Global Partner Network Page: 7 North America Asia Australia South America & Mexico Europe Middle East & Africa
  8. 8. ® How Are We Different?
  9. 9. ® ® harmony
  10. 10. ® ® How Do We Foster Harmony? 1. Across Disciplines 2.Through Simplicity 3.Across Ecosystems
  11. 11. ® ® Harmony Across the Disciplines Testers Developers Managers We consider each of these three stakeholders groups when designing our products, so that everyone in teams can get the most out of our products.
  12. 12. ® Simplicity = Productivity from Day One • Less Time Doing: • More Time Doing: No plugins, customization or configuration needed day one
  13. 13. ® ® Harmony Across Ecosystems We recognize that you need to integrate our solutions with other tools and systems We make this easy and straightforward so you can get working faster & easier
  14. 14. ® ® Reduced Go-To- Market Time Innovation Driven Cost Efficient Improved Business Process • Short learning curve, easy deployment • Easy and intuitive • SaaS option • Seamless migration/Import • Inflectra’s lightning fast response times & reactivity Our Unique Sales Proposition • No extra modules to purchase • Simple concurrent licensing • Unlimited everything (storage, API calls, Projects, Products) • Single & transparent pricing • Cost vs. equivalent alternatives • Focus on new technologies • Responsive to market & customers needs • Integration with 3rd party tools • One integrated tool, no add-ons • Fully customizable • For Devs, Testers & Managers • Powerful reporting features • Integration with 3rd party tools
  15. 15. ® We offer unique features for different industries While offering simplicity and usability for everyone
  16. 16. ® ® Specific Features for Regulated Industries Auditability and end-to-end traceability Data Privacy, Security baked in Generation of Compliance Documentation Workflows & Electronic Signatures Integrated Risk Analysis and Management
  17. 17. ® ® Bridging Between Agile and Compliance Support for Regulated Processes Modern, Agile Processes • Baselining • Risk Management • Electronic Signatures • Data Privacy • Compliance • Workflow • Requirements Mgt • On-Premise • CI / CD • Scrum • Kanban • Scaled Agile • DevOps • Distributed Teams • Remote Working • Cloud-Based
  18. 18. ® ® What Do Our Customers Say? Working with enterprise software in the Finance/Accounting area, I open many support tickets for issues. This time, it's different. I just had to let your team know what a great product Spira is. We mostly need to perform manual tests of key system controls during the SaaS provider's upgrades throughout the year. I'm still learning the product. But, *every single time* I've thought "gee, I bet it doesn't do [fill in blank]," I'm proven wrong. Not only have I not experienced any pain points, but it's almost fun to use such a well- designed product that lets me get to work and get my job done efficiently. So, thank you. - Michael Aust, Plenty Unlimited Inc. “ “ “ The Customer Service is always quick and efficient to answers questions or issues, which have been few in the 4 years we have been on the product. They continue to develop new features and add to the base product, which is only helping it to grow and stay current with the latest development trends. I love that we have a turn-key solution hosted for us at an affordable price, something no other product we looked at could provide us for the money we had to spend. - Vanessa Smith, Advent Health
  19. 19. ® ® What People Say
  20. 20. ® ® Compliancewith International Standards EudraLex Volume4 PartI&II GuidanceonData Integrity
  21. 21. ® What do we do?
  22. 22. ® ® SpiraPlan® Agile Program & Portfolio Management SpiraTeam® Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) The Inflectra® Platform SpiraTest® Requirements, Test Management & Bug Tracking KronoDesk® IT Support & Help Desk Rapise® Test Automation (Web, GUI, Services) TaraVault® - Source Code Management SpiraCapture™ Exploratory Testing
  23. 23. ® ® SpiraTest® - Requirements & Test Mgt  Requirements, test and defect management - integrated  End-to-end traceability and real-time reporting
  24. 24. ® ® SpiraTeam® - Application Lifecycle Mgt  All of the SpiraTest features, plus agile project management  Supports Scrum, Kanban, waterfall & hybrid projects
  25. 25. ® ® SpiraPlan® - Program & Portfolio Mgt  Extends SpiraTeam with program & portfolio management  Integrated enterprise risk management & tracking
  26. 26. ® ® Rapise® - Intelligent Test Automation  Codeless test automation and RPA platform using AI insights  Handles web, mobile, desktop, and APIs in one system
  27. 27. ® ® RemoteLaunch® - Automation Integration  Integrate automated testing tools with Spira Host #1 Windows 2008 IE 8.0 RemoteLaunch® SpiraTeam® Repository Host #2 Windows Vista Mozilla Firefox Host #3 Ubuntu Linux Google Chrome RemoteLaunch® RemoteLaunchX® Manual Tester #3 Manual Tester #2 Manual Tester #1
  28. 28. ® ® TaraVault® - Source Code Management  Cloud-hosted code repositories (Git & Subversion)  Integrated code viewing and artifact traceability  Support for pull requests and merge workflows
  29. 29. ® ® SpiraCapture™ - Exploratory Testing  Chrome extension that captures activity & screenshots  Records and organizes your testing sessions
  30. 30. ® ® KronoDesk® - Support & Help Desk
  31. 31. ® 31 | 1/26/2022 © Copyright 2006-2022 Inflectra Corporation Questions?

Editor's Notes

  • This has been central to the ethos of the company since it’s beginning.

    We’ve been in business for 13 years. We may still be small compared to others in the market, but we believe we truly punch above our weight.

    A large part of that is because we focus on developing features for us and our users, not to please short term investors. This may impact our company growth – but it also makes us a sustainable grounded business.

    That’s why we are never in maintenance mode. We are always pushing ourselves to improve our products, help our customers wherever they are
  • Make great products
    Help you work together
    Help you deliver your products faster, more easily, with less pain, and less stress

    At a grand scale – we’re passionate about making products that you will find transformative to how you work.

    We both want to use our tools every day to help you do a whole number of complex things, and at the same time get out of your way so you don’t need to worry about SpiraPlan and can instead focus on helping your own customers

    • ×