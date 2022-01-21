Inflectra hosted a live discussion about Using Big Data Analysis to Reduce Test Flakiness. This event took place on January 20, 2022, and was co-hosted by Adam Sandman, the Founder, and CEO Of Inflectra, and Denis Markovtsev, a senior automation architect at Inflectra. The following are the presentation slides for this webinar.



WEBINAR AGENDA:

The webinar agenda is as follows:

- Why Is Test Automation So Hard?

- Findings from the MOZ 500 Websites

- So what can we do?

- Tips and tools that help reduce test flakiness.



WEBINAR PRESENTER:

Adam Sandman has been working in the IT industry for the past 25+ years. His areas of expertise span from software architecture to agile development, software testing, test automation, and project management. Currently, Adam is a Director of Technology at Inflectra, where he is interested in technology, business, and enabling people to follow their passions. At Inflectra, Adam is responsible for researching the tools, technologies, and processes in the software testing and quality assurance space. Adam is a prolific speaker, whose speaking engagements range from StarEast, Eurostar to STPcons, DevGeekWeek, Swiss Testing Day, to NDIA, STARCanada, TestingMind, Agile DevOps West, StarWest, testCon, JFTL, and many more.



Denis Markovtsev is a Principal Software Developer at Inflectra Corporation. He is one of the creators of the Rapise test automation platform. He holds a master’s degree in computer science and a Ph.D. in Mathematics and has been working in the IT industry for the past 20 years in areas such as compilers, development environments, software verification, and testing. At Inflectra, Denis has been responsible for researching the tools, technologies, and processes in the software testing and quality assurance space for the past five years. Currently, his special interest is in the test automation of Web applications.



Find the webinar's recording on our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/Inflectracorporation/featured