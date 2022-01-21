Successfully reported this slideshow.
What to Upload to SlideShare
Using Big Data Analysis to Reduce Test Flakiness

Jan. 21, 2022
Technology

Inflectra hosted a live discussion about Using Big Data Analysis to Reduce Test Flakiness. This event took place on January 20, 2022, and was co-hosted by Adam Sandman, the Founder, and CEO Of Inflectra, and Denis Markovtsev, a senior automation architect at Inflectra. The following are the presentation slides for this webinar.

WEBINAR AGENDA:
The webinar agenda is as follows:
- Why Is Test Automation So Hard?
- Findings from the MOZ 500 Websites
- So what can we do?
- Tips and tools that help reduce test flakiness.

WEBINAR PRESENTER:
Adam Sandman has been working in the IT industry for the past 25+ years. His areas of expertise span from software architecture to agile development, software testing, test automation, and project management. Currently, Adam is a Director of Technology at Inflectra, where he is interested in technology, business, and enabling people to follow their passions. At Inflectra, Adam is responsible for researching the tools, technologies, and processes in the software testing and quality assurance space. Adam is a prolific speaker, whose speaking engagements range from StarEast, Eurostar to STPcons, DevGeekWeek, Swiss Testing Day, to NDIA, STARCanada, TestingMind, Agile DevOps West, StarWest, testCon, JFTL, and many more.

Denis Markovtsev is a Principal Software Developer at Inflectra Corporation. He is one of the creators of the Rapise test automation platform. He holds a master’s degree in computer science and a Ph.D. in Mathematics and has been working in the IT industry for the past 20 years in areas such as compilers, development environments, software verification, and testing. At Inflectra, Denis has been responsible for researching the tools, technologies, and processes in the software testing and quality assurance space for the past five years. Currently, his special interest is in the test automation of Web applications.

Find the webinar's recording on our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/Inflectracorporation/featured

  1. 1. ® WEBINAR: Using Big Data Analysis to Reduce Test Flakiness • January 20th, 2022 – Adam Sandman, Denis Markovtsev We will be starting the webinar shortly, please stand by… All phones will be automatically on mute until the Q&A.
  2. 2. ® 2 | 1/21/2022 © Copyright 2006-2021 Inflectra Corporation ® About Me  Adam Sandman was a programmer from the age of 10 and has been working in the IT industry for the past 20 years.  Currently Adam is a Director of Technology at Inflectra Corporation, where he is interested in technology, business and innovation. Twitter: @adammarksandman linkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/adamsandman/
  3. 3. ® 3 | 1/21/2022 © Copyright 2006-2021 Inflectra Corporation ® About Me  Denis Markovtsev works in the IT industry for the past 18 years.  Currently Denis is a Principal Software Engineer at Inflectra Corporation. He is one of creators of Rapise test automation tool. Twitter: @dmarkovtsev LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/denismarkovtsev/
  4. 4. ® 4 | 1/21/2022 © Copyright 2006-2021 Inflectra Corporation Agenda Why Is Test Automation So Hard? Findings from the MOZ 500 Websites So What Can We Do? Some Tips and Tools Questions?
  5. 5. ® 5 | 1/21/2022 © Copyright 2006-2021 Inflectra Corporation It Began With a Question…
  6. 6. ® 6 | 1/21/2022 © Copyright 2006-2021 Inflectra Corporation Why is Test Automation So Difficult and Unreliable?
  7. 7. ® 7 | 1/21/2022 © Copyright 2006-2021 Inflectra Corporation MOZ 500 Research Project We Thought it Would be Good to See the Real World First!
  8. 8. ® 8 | 1/21/2022 © Copyright 2006-2021 Inflectra Corporation ® Researching the Top 500 Websites  Top 500 websites ranked by their search visibility  https://moz.com/top500
  9. 9. ® 9 | 1/21/2022 © Copyright 2006-2021 Inflectra Corporation What Did We Find?
  10. 10. ® 10 | 1/21/2022 © Copyright 2006-2021 Inflectra Corporation ® IDs Not Guaranteed to be Unique
  11. 11. ® 11 | 1/21/2022 © Copyright 2006-2021 Inflectra Corporation ® Dynamic / Semi-Dynamic IDs
  12. 12. ® 12 | 1/21/2022 © Copyright 2006-2021 Inflectra Corporation ® Wide Variety of Attributes in Use Top Attributes: 1. class 2. href 3.style 4.target
  13. 13. ® 13 | 1/21/2022 © Copyright 2006-2021 Inflectra Corporation ® Example: Dynamics Business Central Top Attributes: 1. class 2. title 3.aria-label 4.controlname
  14. 14. ® 14 | 1/21/2022 © Copyright 2006-2021 Inflectra Corporation ® Dynamic Classes & Closures
  15. 15. ® 15 | 1/21/2022 © Copyright 2006-2021 Inflectra Corporation ® Hidden Frames & Duplicate Elements
  16. 16. ® 16 | 1/21/2022 © Copyright 2006-2021 Inflectra Corporation ® Hidden Frames & Duplicate Elements
  17. 17. ® 17 | 1/21/2022 © Copyright 2006-2021 Inflectra Corporation What Can We Do?
  18. 18. ® 18 | 1/21/2022 © Copyright 2006-2021 Inflectra Corporation ® Work with Developers (If Possible)  Testers should ask developers to collaborate and listen to what testers consider helpful changes for test automation  Automation Tools should have analysis tools  (Spy, query and analyze multiple DOM trees simultaneously)  Ideally the developers and testers should be able to have a common toolset that assists in joint working  Note: This is not usually possible with packaged applications such as Microsoft Dynamics, SalesForce, etc.
  19. 19. ® 19 | 1/21/2022 © Copyright 2006-2021 Inflectra Corporation What If We Can’t?
  20. 20. ® 20 | 1/21/2022 © Copyright 2006-2021 Inflectra Corporation Example #1: Dynamic ID //button[@id='89EF7']/span More examples: <button type="button" id="CustFreeInvoice_3_AccountingActionsTab_btn"> <div id="appGridQueryFilter_Component8738712>
  21. 21. ® 21 | 1/21/2022 © Copyright 2006-2021 Inflectra Corporation ® Example #1: Some Alternatives  Use attributes: id, class, role  Avoid auto generated ids and classes: _lvv_3, _ariaId_24  Avoid full xpath /html/body/div[5]  Index may be a good choice: (//div[@role='option'])[1]  Search for text //span[text()='Log In']
  22. 22. ® 22 | 1/21/2022 © Copyright 2006-2021 Inflectra Corporation ® OR… Multiple Locators • Don’t just rely on IDs • Pick the right approach for the element • Sometimes text is best!
  23. 23. ® 23 | 1/21/2022 © Copyright 2006-2021 Inflectra Corporation Example #2: Weak Attribute Usage //form[@id='aspnetForm']/div[2]/div/div/nav/div[ 2]/div/div/div[2]/div/div/div/div/div/div/div/di v/div/div/div/div/button/span/span Compare with //button[@role='menuitem’]//span[@aria- label='Customers']
  24. 24. ® 24 | 1/21/2022 © Copyright 2006-2021 Inflectra Corporation Example #3: Hidden Layers
  25. 25. ® 25 | 1/21/2022 © Copyright 2006-2021 Inflectra Corporation Example #3: Hidden Layers Recorded: //form[@id='aspnetForm'] Ways to fix: //form[@controlname='Business Manager Role Center’] /div[contains(concat(' ', @class, ' '), ' spa- view ') and position()=last()]/form
  26. 26. ® 26 | 1/21/2022 © Copyright 2006-2021 Inflectra Corporation What Can Vendors Do?
  27. 27. ® 27 | 1/21/2022 © Copyright 2006-2021 Inflectra Corporation Give Them Tools! To:  Detect dynamic IDs  Analyze identification power of attributes  Analyze classes  Identify Anchors  Use Machine Learning (branded as AI but not really):  Scan the application, compare to previous seen patterns  Determine the right way to identify each element  Trend is to try to make self-healing locators
  28. 28. ® 28 | 1/21/2022 © Copyright 2006-2021 Inflectra Corporation Get Unique Sorted Attribute Values
  29. 29. ® 29 | 1/21/2022 © Copyright 2006-2021 Inflectra Corporation Query and Compare Multiple Documents
  30. 30. ® 30 | 1/21/2022 © Copyright 2006-2021 Inflectra Corporation Calculate Identification Power of Attributes
  31. 31. ® 31 | 1/21/2022 © Copyright 2006-2021 Inflectra Corporation Define Anchors //div[contains(concat(' ', @class, ' '), ' spa- view ') and position()=last()] Find nearest anchor to recorded element and include it in XPath: //div[contains(concat(' ', @class, ' '), ' spa- view ') and position()=last()] //button[@role='menuitem’]//span[@aria- label='Customers']
  32. 32. ® 32 | 1/21/2022 © Copyright 2006-2021 Inflectra Corporation Build Web Application Profile/Recorder Configuration
  33. 33. ® 33 | 1/21/2022 © Copyright 2006-2021 Inflectra Corporation End-Goal: Self Healing Tests
  34. 34. ® 34 | 1/21/2022 © Copyright 2006-2021 Inflectra Corporation End-Goal: Self Healing Tests
  35. 35. ® 35 | 1/21/2022 © Copyright 2006-2021 Inflectra Corporation Our Experience • Self-healing or manual maintenance is Cure • Recorder configuration is Vaccine
  36. 36. ® 36 | 1/21/2022 © Copyright 2006-2021 Inflectra Corporation Wrap Up & Final Thoughts  Looking at the Moz 500 shows us the scale of the problem  Current technology can help as long as we spend the time to understand what is stable and what is transient in our applications  Future AI (really Machine Learning) can help – self healing tests and intelligent object identification
  37. 37. ® 37 | 1/21/2022 © Copyright 2006-2021 Inflectra Corporation Questions?

