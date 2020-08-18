Extracorporeal memebrane oxygenation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EXTRA CORPOREAL MEMBRANE OXYGENATION (AS A CARDIAC ASSIST) Dr Sandeep Chauhan All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New...
ECMO - History • John H. Gibbon 1935 • Dennis D. 1951 • C. Walton Lillehei `Cross-circulation` 1954 • Kolff WJ & Berk HT 1...
ECMO - Goals • Increased tissue oxygen delivery • Carbon dioxide removal • Aerobic metabolism • Promote lung `rest` • Temp...
ECMO - Indications 1. Inadequate oxygen delivery: -Acute myocarditis -Chronic cardiomyopathy -Failure to wean CPB -Post op...
ECMO - Indications 2. Profound hypoxemia 3. Profound cyanosis 4. Support during catheterization
ECMO – Contraindications (Relative) 1. End-stage, inoperable, irreversible disease 2. Neurological impairment 3. Uncontrol...
ECMO - Circuit - Types : Veno-venous & Veno-arterial - PVC tubing : Neonate & infant 1/4" Pediatric 3/8" Adult ½ " - Arter...
ECMO - Circuit Pumps : Roller Centrifugal Oxygenator : Silicon Rubber Membrane Plastic Screen Spacer Polycarbonate Core 0....
ECMO - Circuit # COLLAPSIBLE BLADDER : 75 ml & 135 ml # HEAT EXCHANGER
ECMO - Circuit # BRIDGE
ECMO - Anticoagulation • ACT : 180 to 220 sec (< 160 sec dangerous) • Cannulation : 75 – 150 U/kg heparin • Infusion : 25 ...
ECMO – VA Circuit BODY WT. (KG) 2-5 5-10 10-20 35-70 TUBING 1/4" 1/4" 3/8" 1/2" RACEWAY 1/4" 3/8" 1/2" 1/2" OXYGENA -TOR (...
Circuit Complications • Cannula • Pump • Bladder • Oxygenator • Heat exchanger • Tubing • Embolism
Cannula Complications • Wrong size • Bleeding • Malposition • Clotting • Dissection • Decannulation
Bladder Complications • Inadequate return: - Hypovolemia - Increased Intra Thoracic Pr. - Venous Cannula Occlusion - Capil...
Pump Complications # Pump Failure # Loss of Occlusion
Oxygenator Complications -Thrombosis of Membrane, Inlet-outlet port -Fluid in gas phase -Failing oxygenator: • Decreased O...
Heat Exchanger Complications • Corrosion & leak • Hemolysis, Dilution, Electrolyte imbalance • Sepsis • Seizures, Hyponatr...
Tubing Complications -Loosening of junctions -Rupture -`Walking`
Patient Complications 1. RENAL FAILURE: - Capillary leak syndrome - Loss of auto-regulation - Hemolysis
Patient Complications 2. HEMOLYSIS: - Occlusion - Coagulopathy
Patient Complications 3. INTRACRANIAL HEMORRHAGE: - Gestational age < 35 weeks - Birth trauma - Thrombocytopenia - Coagulo...
Patient Complications 4. MYOCARDIAL STUNNING: - Subendocardial ischemia - Poor coronary filling - Hypoxia –reperfusion inj...
Patient Complications 5. PULMONARY HYPERTENSION: - L→R shunt across PDA - ↑ Pulmonary flow - Pulmonary edema - Decreased s...
Thank you!
Extracorporeal memebrane oxygenation
Extracorporeal memebrane oxygenation
Extracorporeal memebrane oxygenation
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Extracorporeal memebrane oxygenation

40 views

Published on

Review of extra corporeal membrane oxygenation as a cardiac assist

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Extracorporeal memebrane oxygenation

  1. 1. EXTRA CORPOREAL MEMBRANE OXYGENATION (AS A CARDIAC ASSIST) Dr Sandeep Chauhan All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
  2. 2. ECMO - History • John H. Gibbon 1935 • Dennis D. 1951 • C. Walton Lillehei `Cross-circulation` 1954 • Kolff WJ & Berk HT 1944 • Theodore Kolobow `Silicon polymers` • J Donald Hill 1971
  3. 3. ECMO - Goals • Increased tissue oxygen delivery • Carbon dioxide removal • Aerobic metabolism • Promote lung `rest` • Temporary pulmonary / cardiac support
  4. 4. ECMO - Indications 1. Inadequate oxygen delivery: -Acute myocarditis -Chronic cardiomyopathy -Failure to wean CPB -Post operative CHF -Refractory arrhythmias -Cardiac arrest
  5. 5. ECMO - Indications 2. Profound hypoxemia 3. Profound cyanosis 4. Support during catheterization
  6. 6. ECMO – Contraindications (Relative) 1. End-stage, inoperable, irreversible disease 2. Neurological impairment 3. Uncontrolled bleeding 4. Extremes of size & weight 5. Inaccessible vessels on CPR 6. Residual lesions
  7. 7. ECMO - Circuit - Types : Veno-venous & Veno-arterial - PVC tubing : Neonate & infant 1/4" Pediatric 3/8" Adult ½ " - Arterial cannulae : 8 Fr – 21 Fr - Venous cannulae : 8 Fr – 29 Fr - Kendall Double Lumen Cannula
  8. 8. ECMO - Circuit Pumps : Roller Centrifugal Oxygenator : Silicon Rubber Membrane Plastic Screen Spacer Polycarbonate Core 0.4 – 4.5 m2 surface area
  9. 9. ECMO - Circuit # COLLAPSIBLE BLADDER : 75 ml & 135 ml # HEAT EXCHANGER
  10. 10. ECMO - Circuit # BRIDGE
  11. 11. ECMO - Anticoagulation • ACT : 180 to 220 sec (< 160 sec dangerous) • Cannulation : 75 – 150 U/kg heparin • Infusion : 25 – 50 U/kg/hour
  12. 12. ECMO – VA Circuit BODY WT. (KG) 2-5 5-10 10-20 35-70 TUBING 1/4" 1/4" 3/8" 1/2" RACEWAY 1/4" 3/8" 1/2" 1/2" OXYGENA -TOR (m2) 0.8 1.5 2.5 4.5 CANNULA ART (FR) VEN (FR) 8-14 10-16 15-20 12-17 17-21 17-19 19-21 23 PRIME PRBC FFP 1 UNIT 50 ML 2 UNIT ½ UNIT 3 UNIT ½ UNIT 4 UNIT 1 UNIT
  13. 13. Circuit Complications • Cannula • Pump • Bladder • Oxygenator • Heat exchanger • Tubing • Embolism
  14. 14. Cannula Complications • Wrong size • Bleeding • Malposition • Clotting • Dissection • Decannulation
  15. 15. Bladder Complications • Inadequate return: - Hypovolemia - Increased Intra Thoracic Pr. - Venous Cannula Occlusion - Capillary Leak Syndrome • Air Embolism: - High FIO2 - Inlet Obstruction - Gas – blood leak
  16. 16. Pump Complications # Pump Failure # Loss of Occlusion
  17. 17. Oxygenator Complications -Thrombosis of Membrane, Inlet-outlet port -Fluid in gas phase -Failing oxygenator: • Decreased O2 /CO2 transfer • Widened pre & post membrane gradient • Increased hemolysis •Coagulopathy
  18. 18. Heat Exchanger Complications • Corrosion & leak • Hemolysis, Dilution, Electrolyte imbalance • Sepsis • Seizures, Hyponatremia, Hemolysis
  19. 19. Tubing Complications -Loosening of junctions -Rupture -`Walking`
  20. 20. Patient Complications 1. RENAL FAILURE: - Capillary leak syndrome - Loss of auto-regulation - Hemolysis
  21. 21. Patient Complications 2. HEMOLYSIS: - Occlusion - Coagulopathy
  22. 22. Patient Complications 3. INTRACRANIAL HEMORRHAGE: - Gestational age < 35 weeks - Birth trauma - Thrombocytopenia - Coagulopathy - Sepsis - Systemic heparinisation - Systemic hypertension - Seizures
  23. 23. Patient Complications 4. MYOCARDIAL STUNNING: - Subendocardial ischemia - Poor coronary filling - Hypoxia –reperfusion injury
  24. 24. Patient Complications 5. PULMONARY HYPERTENSION: - L→R shunt across PDA - ↑ Pulmonary flow - Pulmonary edema - Decreased systemic perfusion - Acidosis - Renal failure
  25. 25. Thank you!

×