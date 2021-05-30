Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
En aquest treball hem volgut fer una anàlisi del que és la cultura digital.
En aquest treball hem volgut fer una anàlisi del que és la cultura digital. La seva evolució i com la cultura s’ha digital...
Analitzem els canvis en la difusió de la cultura.
Analitzem els canvis en la difusió de la cultura.
Analitzem els canvis en la difusió de la cultura. Exposem l’impacte en el món de l’oci.
Analitzem els canvis en la difusió de la cultura. Exposem l’impacte en el món de l’oci.
Analitzem com s’està transformant el món de l’art.
Analitzem com s’està transformant el món de l’art.
Analitzem com s’està transformant el món de l’art. Donem una ullada a la nova educació digital.
Analitzem com s’està transformant el món de l’art. Donem una ullada a la nova educació digital.
I plantegem molts dels avantatges i inconvenients que ens ofereix la nova era digital.
I plantegem molts dels avantatges i inconvenients que ens ofereix la nova era digital.
Com equip hem après:
Com equip hem après: · A treballar en un entorn virtual i asincrònic.
Com equip hem après: · A treballar en un entorn virtual i asincrònic. · Assolir una visió més profunda i crítica de la cul...
Com equip hem après: · A treballar en un entorn virtual i asincrònic. · Assolir una visió més profunda i crítica de la cul...
Us convidem a que cliqueu i visiteu la nostra web!!! https://sites.google.com/d/1lFLXlJSDOiHfEMxmKixjcRw0rhJ57- We/p/11pR3...
Jeic cultura digital
Jeic cultura digital
Jeic cultura digital
Jeic cultura digital
Jeic cultura digital
Jeic cultura digital
Jeic cultura digital
Jeic cultura digital
Jeic cultura digital
Jeic cultura digital
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
53 views
May. 30, 2021

Jeic cultura digital

Presentació del treball sobre cultura digital de la UOC

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Jeic cultura digital

  1. 1. En aquest treball hem volgut fer una anàlisi del que és la cultura digital.
  2. 2. En aquest treball hem volgut fer una anàlisi del que és la cultura digital. La seva evolució i com la cultura s’ha digitalitzat i adaptat a les noves tecnologies i necessitats de la gent.
  3. 3. Analitzem els canvis en la difusió de la cultura.
  4. 4. Analitzem els canvis en la difusió de la cultura.
  5. 5. Analitzem els canvis en la difusió de la cultura. Exposem l’impacte en el món de l’oci.
  6. 6. Analitzem els canvis en la difusió de la cultura. Exposem l’impacte en el món de l’oci.
  7. 7. Analitzem com s’està transformant el món de l’art.
  8. 8. Analitzem com s’està transformant el món de l’art.
  9. 9. Analitzem com s’està transformant el món de l’art. Donem una ullada a la nova educació digital.
  10. 10. Analitzem com s’està transformant el món de l’art. Donem una ullada a la nova educació digital.
  11. 11. I plantegem molts dels avantatges i inconvenients que ens ofereix la nova era digital.
  12. 12. I plantegem molts dels avantatges i inconvenients que ens ofereix la nova era digital.
  13. 13. Com equip hem après:
  14. 14. Com equip hem après: · A treballar en un entorn virtual i asincrònic.
  15. 15. Com equip hem après: · A treballar en un entorn virtual i asincrònic. · Assolir una visió més profunda i crítica de la cultura digital.
  16. 16. Com equip hem après: · A treballar en un entorn virtual i asincrònic. · Assolir una visió més profunda i crítica de la cultura digital. · Dominar diferents eines digitals.
  17. 17. Us convidem a que cliqueu i visiteu la nostra web!!! https://sites.google.com/d/1lFLXlJSDOiHfEMxmKixjcRw0rhJ57- We/p/11pR3dA2gOpH9tiGXqtnrB9fehhYt8B-0/edit?pli=1&authuser=1

×