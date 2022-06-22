Successfully reported this slideshow.

Cluster Based Routing using Energy and Distance Aware Multi-Objective Golden Eagle Optimization in Wireless Sensor Network

0

Share

Jun. 22, 2022
0 likes 3 views
Upcoming SlideShare
AODVMO: A Security Routing Protocol using One-Time Password Authentication Me...
AODVMO: A Security Routing Protocol using One-Time Password Authentication Me...
Loading in …3
×
1 of 17
1 of 17

Cluster Based Routing using Energy and Distance Aware Multi-Objective Golden Eagle Optimization in Wireless Sensor Network

Jun. 22, 2022
0 likes 3 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

In recent years, WSNs have attracted significant attention due to the improvements in various sectors such as communication, electronics, and information technologies. When the clustering algorithm incorporates both Euclidean distance and energy, it automatically decreases the energy consumption. So, the major goal of this research is to reduce energy consumption for prolong the lifetime of the network. In order to achieve an energy-efficient process, Energy and Distance Aware Multi-Objective Golden Eagle Optimization (ED-MOGEO) is proposed in this research. In addition, this proposed solution reduces retransmissions and delays to improve the performance metrics. And so, this research carried out two major fitness functions (Euclidean distance and energy) for creating an energy-efficient WSN. Furthermore, energy consideration is used to reduce the nodes unavailability which results in packet loss during the transmission. For generating the routing path between the source and the Base Station (BS), the ED-MOGEO algorithm is used. From the simulation results, it shows that Proposed ED-MOGEO achieves better performances in terms of residual energy (14.36 J), end-to-end delay (12.9 ms), packet delivery ratio (0.994), normalized routing overhead (0.11), and throughput (1.131 Mbps) when compared to existing Cluster-Based Data Aggregation (CBDA) and Elephant Herding Optimization (EHO)-Greedy methods.

Engineering

In recent years, WSNs have attracted significant attention due to the improvements in various sectors such as communication, electronics, and information technologies. When the clustering algorithm incorporates both Euclidean distance and energy, it automatically decreases the energy consumption. So, the major goal of this research is to reduce energy consumption for prolong the lifetime of the network. In order to achieve an energy-efficient process, Energy and Distance Aware Multi-Objective Golden Eagle Optimization (ED-MOGEO) is proposed in this research. In addition, this proposed solution reduces retransmissions and delays to improve the performance metrics. And so, this research carried out two major fitness functions (Euclidean distance and energy) for creating an energy-efficient WSN. Furthermore, energy consideration is used to reduce the nodes unavailability which results in packet loss during the transmission. For generating the routing path between the source and the Base Station (BS), the ED-MOGEO algorithm is used. From the simulation results, it shows that Proposed ED-MOGEO achieves better performances in terms of residual energy (14.36 J), end-to-end delay (12.9 ms), packet delivery ratio (0.994), normalized routing overhead (0.11), and throughput (1.131 Mbps) when compared to existing Cluster-Based Data Aggregation (CBDA) and Elephant Herding Optimization (EHO)-Greedy methods.

Engineering

Recommended

More Related Content

More from IJCNCJournal

Current Issue - May 2022, Volume 14, Number 3 - International Journal of Comp...
IJCNCJournal
Constructing New Collective Signature Schemes Base on Two Hard Problems Facto...
IJCNCJournal
A Proposed Fuzzy Logic Approach for Conserving the Energy of Data Transmissio...
IJCNCJournal
Cognitive Radio Resource Scheduling using Multi-Agent Q-Learning for LTE
IJCNCJournal
A High Performance Hybrid Two Dimensional Spectral/Spatial NZCC/MD Code for S...
IJCNCJournal
Performance Analysis of MITA Interleaver on Hybrid Systems using Diversity
IJCNCJournal
FLOC: Hesitant Fuzzy Linguistic Term Set Analysis in Energy Harvesting Opport...
IJCNCJournal
CONSTRUCTING NEW COLLECTIVE SIGNATURE SCHEMES BASE ON TWO HARD PROBLEMS FACTO...
IJCNCJournal
A PROPOSED FUZZY LOGIC APPROACH FOR CONSERVING THE ENERGY OF DATA TRANSMISSIO...
IJCNCJournal
COGNITIVE RADIO RESOURCE SCHEDULING USING MULTI-AGENT Q-LEARNING FOR LTE
IJCNCJournal
A HIGH PERFORMANCE HYBRID TWO DIMENSIONAL SPECTRAL/SPATIAL NZCC/MD CODE FOR S...
IJCNCJournal
PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS OF MITA INTERLEAVER ON HYBRID SYSTEMS USING DIVERSITY
IJCNCJournal
FLOC: HESITANT FUZZY LINGUISTIC TERM SET ANALYSIS IN ENERGY HARVESTING OPPORT...
IJCNCJournal
PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF DIFFERENT RASPBERRY PI MODELS AS MQTTSERVERS AND CL...
IJCNCJournal
Performance Evaluation of Different Raspberry Pi Models as MQTT Servers and C...
IJCNCJournal
Current Issue - March 2022, Volume 14, Number 2 - International Journal of Co...
IJCNCJournal
On The Performance of Intrusion Detection Systems with Hidden Multilayer Neur...
IJCNCJournal
An Efficient Intrusion Detection System with Custom Features using FPA-Gradie...
IJCNCJournal
Adaptive Random Spatial based Channel Estimation (ARSCE) for Millimeter Wave ...
IJCNCJournal
Adaptive Sensor Sensing Range to Maximise Lifetime of Wireless Sensor Network
IJCNCJournal

Featured

What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(4.5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(4/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(3.5/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(3.5/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4.5/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4.5/5)
Free
Ninety Percent of Everything: Inside Shipping, the Invisible Industry That Puts Clothes on Your Back, Gas in Your Car, and Food on Your Plate Rose George
(4/5)
Free
Carrying the Fire: 50th Anniversary Edition Michael Collins
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Survive a Robot Uprising: Tips on Defending Yourself Against the Coming Rebellion Daniel H. Wilson
(4/5)
Free
Island of the Lost: An Extraordinary Story of Survival at the Edge of the World Joan Druett
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Dignity in a Digital Age: Making Tech Work for All of Us Ro Khanna
(4/5)
Free
After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost its Soul Tripp Mickle
(4.5/5)
Free
The Wires of War: Technology and the Global Struggle for Power Jacob Helberg
(4/5)
Free
System Error: Where Big Tech Went Wrong and How We Can Reboot Rob Reich
(4.5/5)
Free
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence Stephen Kurczy
(4.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
(3/5)
Free
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(4.5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4.5/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4.5/5)
Free

×