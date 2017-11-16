Penjaskes 87

TUGAS PENDIDIKAN JASMANI DAN KESEHATAN TENTANG PERMAINAN BOLA VOLI OLEH : NURUL FACHRI KELAS : X MIPA 2 SEKOLAH MENENGAH A...
KATA PENGANTAR Assalamu‘alaikumWr.Wb Puji dansyukurkehadiratAllahSWT,yangmana berkatrahmat dan karunia-Nyalahkami dapat me...
DAFTAR ISI Kata Pengantar....................................................................................................
BAB I PENDAHULUAN A. Latar Belakang Masalah Pemainan bola voli merupakan pemainan beregu yang dimainkan oleh dua regu deng...
B. Rumusan Masalah Dalam makalah ini penulis merumuskan masalah sebagai berikut : 1. Bagaimana sejarah permainan bola voli...
BAB II PEMBAHASAN A. Sejarah permainan bola voli Pada awal penemuannya, olahraga permainan bola voli ini diberi nama Minto...
voli masuk acara resmi dalam PON II 1951 di Jakarta dan POM I di Yogyakarta tahun 1951. setelah tahun 1962 perkembangan bn...
c) Perhitungkan waktu perkenaan bola dan tangan. d) Ayunkan tangan lurus ke depan dan pergelangan tangan ditegangkan. e) P...
a) Mengayun bola dari bawah Cara melakukannya adalah sebagaiberikut. (1) Berdiri di belakang garis serang, menghadap ke ne...
Passing atas dilakukan ketika mengoperkan bola tinggi. Selain itu, passing atas dapat digunakan untuk teknik mengumpan. Be...
Passing bawah merupakan teknik yang sangat dominan saat permainan bola voli. Oleh karena itu, teknik ini harus dikuasai. B...
Berikut cara melatih teknik smash. 1) Memukul tanpa bola Cara melakukannya adalah sebagaiberikut. a) Berdiri di belakang g...
C. Peraturan permainan bola voli 1. Formasi Pemain Bola Voli Pemain nomor satu sebagai server, pemain kedua sebagai spiker...
5. Sistem Pertandingan Bola Voli  Sistem pertandingan menggunakan sistem setengah kompetisi yang terdiri dari 8 tim dan a...
D. Sarana dan prasarana permainan bola voli a. Lapangan Permainan Bola Voli Ukuran lapangan bola voli yang umum adalah 9 m...
d. Jaring (Net) Jaring untuk permainan bola voli berukuran tidak lebih dari 9,50 meter dan lebar tidak lebih dari 1,00 met...
BAB III PENUTUP A. Kesimpulan Dari beberapa uraian dan penjelasan yang telah di kemukakan di atas maka dapatlah penulis me...
DAFTAR PUSTAKA  Irwansyah.2004.Sehat dan Tangkas berolahraga pendidikkan jasmani.Bandung: Grafindo Media Pratama  Brown,...
Penjaskes 87

