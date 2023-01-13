INTERNSHIP PPT.pptx

1.
Introduction
History of the Company
Works I have been doing
Challenges During the Internship Period
Benefit of internship
Conclusion
recommendation
CHAPTER ONE
Company Background & Overviews
Brief History
United Construction (UC) is an indigenous
construction company which was
established in 1995 E.C/2003 G.C with a
level of Grade-7.
The company had been engaged in many
part of the country for project activities that
passed many incredible challenges but
curiously succeeded in most of its
engagements.
Now a day the company has gotten a Grade-1
with Building Construction (BC-1) and Water
Works Construction (WWC-1) and highly
engaged on the way to be an outstanding level
of General Contractor (GC-1) and to get an
ISO 9001:2015 certification by expanding its
intervention areas beyond the recent practices
in order to play a vital role in the construction
industry.
CHAPTER TWO
Technical Aspect Of my Internship program
when I reached or began to be an intern of the
company the project status was at B+G+8 then I
have seen the following works:
9th floor slab – Concrete casting and removal of
formwork
8th floor Staircase – concrete cast
9th floor column –reinforcement bar preparation,
Formwork preparation, concrete casting, formwork
removal
Electrical Installation – conduit installation
Sanitary Installation - PPR installation, Pressure
Test
Finishing Work – Stair Case (Riser and tread) Marble
work, Porcelain Tile work, ceramic floor tile,
Concrete work of Slab casting
A concrete slab is a common structural element of
modern buildings, consisting of a flat, horizontal
surface made of cast concrete. There are many types
slab in different construction but in our site I have
seen ribbed slab.
Ribbed slab
Ribbed slab are made up of wide band beams
running between columns with narrow ribs
spanning the orthogonal direction. Normally the
ribs and the beams are the same depth.
The process of ribbed slab execution
Step 1 : Formwork is arranged
Step 2 : HCB are placed on the shutter with one
brick gap
Step 3 :U bar reinforcement is provided
Step 4 : the plane steel mesh is placed and resting
on HCB.
Step 5 : Now pouring of concrete is done on a slab.
The casting procedure of ribbed slab
Collect samples for maturity testing
For the casting, deposit concrete continuously
Should the weather does not permit the ongoing
concreting works
The concrete should be compacted using a vibrator
Advantages of ribbed slab
Reducing slab weight by reducing the amount of
concrete below neutral axis
Ease of construction, especially when all beams are
hidden beams.
The casting procedure of ribbed slab
Attractive soffit appearance if exposed
Minimize the Cost
Disadvantages
Not economic for small spans
Difficult to repair and strengthens
Electrical Installation for conduit
work
At site, electrical installation is done for different kinds
of utilities such as light bulbs, bells, switches, air
conditioners, fire and smoking alarms, camera is for
down ward floor and socket Tv, Tele data is for upward
floors.
Steps for installing electrical
conduit
Choose the right material for installing electrical
conduit fittings
Chalk out a wiring plan
Measure the amount of conduit
Make the necessary bends.
Attach fittings to the wall
Tape the ends and put the wires in place
Test preparation
Check that all high points have a tap or vent to
facilitate removal of air during filling and that these
are all closed.
Blank, plug or seal any open ends and close all valves
at the limits of the test section of the piping.
Remove or blank off any vulnerable in-line fittings and
components that may be damaged by the test
pressure.
Open any valves within the enclosed test section.
Check that the test gauge is functioning correctly, has
been calibrated and has the correct range
Check that a suitable hose is available for draining the
system
Column reinforcement
when start to place reinforcement as instructed in the
structural drawing. In our site the drawing ordering like
C-8 Ф20 mm + 10Ф16 mm and stirrup-Ф10 mm @ (8″+10″)
c/c.
This C column’s reinforcement specification means that
it’ll have 8 numbers of 20 mm diameter bar as well as 10
numbers of 16 mm diameter bar as vertical reinforcement
and (8″+10″) center to center of stirrups placement means
middle-half portion of clear height of column will have 8″
center to center spacing of stirrups and upper one-fourth
as well as bottom one-fourth height of column’s clear
height will hold stirrups at 10″ center to center spacing.
Formwork
Formwork, sometimes known as shuttering or casing,
is the boarding or sheeting which is erected to contain
and mould the wet concrete during placing and the
initial hardening period.
Formwork is a temporary structure that is required to
support and form concrete members.
Column Formwork;- consisting of a vertical mold of the
desired shape and size of the column to be poured.
Formwork classified as wooden, plywood steel, combined
wood steel timber is the most common material used for.
But, in our site Timber and steel form works are available
and they used timber formworks for square column, and
stairs and steel formworks for beams & slab soffit.
17.
Steps of column formwork
preparation
First to get the center line from the bottom one of the column
Then working Footing lay out
Share the other one from which we get the center point, for
other by wire
Stand and cover by formwork in timber or other metal
Waist bind by “kerabat”
Final in four sides support by “stanga”
Requirements of good formwork
Strong enough to withstand dead and live load
Should rest on a firm base
Joint should be leachable of being removed in various parts
18.
Stanga
Kerabat
Traditional thumb
Fig Column formwork
Column concrete casting
To make a column concrete when it cast the column
normally depend on mixer concrete. First the concrete it
shall be mixed by mixer, then after mixed in 1:2:3 ratio &
going to the casting floor place in column concrete by lift
after that cast by Shovel.
Column formwork removal
All formwork should be removed without any damage to
the concrete during the striking.
It shall be removed without such shock or vibration as it
would damage the reinforced concrete.
First the soffit and struts are removed, then formworks
loss their strength to stand on their own, so they
removed it easily and the concrete surface
Removal of slab formwork
Allow the concrete to dry before removing the
formworks
Use the hammer to remove nails from the stakes holding
the formworks in place
Remove the stakes from the ground that support the
formworks with a stake puller to avoid damaging the
stakes or the formworks.
Pull the formworks away from the sides of the concrete
slab using as little force as necessary.
Remove formworks on alternating sides of the slab to
maintain the structural balance
Reinforcement Stair case
Stairs play an important part in many projects ,
Providing both access and egress
So to perform this action its reinforcement bar should
be well placed and arranged.
The diameter of reinforcement bar stair case is 12 in at
my site, first formwork is arranged then after rebar is
placed in the form of the design.
At my site the dimensions of stairs components are,
Tread 30cm
Riser 15cm
Width 150cm
23.
Steps involved in Working stairs &
concrete casting
1, Designing of Concrete Stairs
2. Foundation and Support for Concrete Stairs
3. Building the Form-work for Concrete Stairs
4. Steel Reinforcement for Concrete Stairs
5. Pouring of Concrete for Concrete Stairs
Finishing work
Stair case (riser & tread) for marble granite work
the stairs can be finished in many ways as per the
requirement of the use But in my site I have seen when it
finish in marble work.
Granite and marble are more suitable and also a very
popular material for stairs, although not as durable and
less resistant to scratching and staining, though perfect for
stairs, as it is light, cheaper and suits any interior or
exterior area
25.
Ceramic floor tile
How to Install Ceramic Floor Tiles
Step 1: Assess and Prepare the Floor
Step 2: Measure
Step 3: Determine the Layout
Step 4: Cut the Tiles
Step 5: Spread Thin-set Mortar
Step 6: Set the Ceramic Floor Tiles
Step 7: Grouting Tile
Challenges During the Internship
Period
Even if the location of the site is seems near (12km) to my home it
takes one or two trip taxi of transportation but the road is always
crowded and can’t manage my time to get the site early.
As the contractor assigned only one not well knowledgeable
personnel with so many responsibilities who is like Forman, site
engineer and project manager is so busy to ask him any
ambiguities and even he is not capable to answer my questions as
per I have designed my issue which makes me dissatisfaction.
It is known that my mother tongue language is Afan Oromo and I
was trying to know Amharic to communicate well as much as I can,
but I was not confidential to have a discussion with the site
members.
Most of the time the project progress was not constant which
makes me to see the same thing/limited type of work for long
period of time which makes me boring.
Benefits I gained from internship
Up grading our theoretical knowledge.
Up grading interpersonal communication skills.
Up grading Team playing skills.
Improving our understanding about work ethics and
related issues
Knowing the different stages of building construction.
Conclusion
The internship period gave as the opportunity to achieve
knowledge in different aspects like:
I learned how the theoretical knowledge which I gained at
school is interpreted in to my daily activity.
know how decisions make on a given problem to take
measurement and find cured solution.
How the real world look like on engineering field?
The interdisciplinary knowing capability and their team work
on the different skilled labors and staff members.
I also learning to develop punctuality and work ethics as the
prefect us from entrance for work up to the time I leave to fill
the attendance so I obliged to interpret their rule.
Generally, internship have the ability to remind the subject
matter and to have practical knowledge acquired through
experience of daily activities
Recommendation
I want to say something on our department which is
directly related with this intern semester:
As an internship program is important for student to give
them practical knowledge and to introduce the real world
by hosting them in to different companies for one full
semester which is obvious by others governmental
institutions and even their presentation is on January so
they can get more time to learn things deeply but in my
case I took three months and 10days only which can
decrease the student’s competency so you have to work on
it.
And also I have some comments for the company I host
which is united construction plc
The concrete work especially on column casting there was
segregation occurrence by equally undistributed vibration
which has seen when formwork released but the
subcontractors immediately cover the segregated/damaged
part through plastering which can affect the building later
There was bleeding occurred by over vibration on the slab
concrete work which has seen when formwork released but
they do not take any action on the occurrence
The ribbed slab material HCB destroyed and damaged in
some parts
The stair slope does not work properly and makes to slide
when it is step on