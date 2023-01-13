Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

INTERNSHIP PPT.pptx

Jan. 13, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

SURVEY ON LI-FI TECHNOLOGY AND ITS APPLICATIONS
ijistjournal
NI - Sensor Fundamentals.pdf
ssuser561658
Modeling and Validation of Jordanian Power Grid in DIgSILENT PowerFactory Tow...
HamzaAlnawafah1
Chemistry Project 1.pptx
gjyzideshala
transpo-report (1).pptx
SheenaSheena8
Session 11 general register organization.pptx
Asst.Prof. M.Gokilavani
a360-16w-rev-june-2019.pdf
SrgioMiranda36
20220927 Analyze Contamination Metal On Cap.pptx
ArifPuguhNugroho
1 of 32 Ad

INTERNSHIP PPT.pptx

Jan. 13, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Engineering

Internship report ppt for residence project @ wollega university

Internship report ppt for residence project @ wollega university

Engineering
Advertisement

Recommended

Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
5.8k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
304.1k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
19.8k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
24.6k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
254 views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
7.3k views
7 slides
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32k views
17 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

SURVEY ON LI-FI TECHNOLOGY AND ITS APPLICATIONS
ijistjournal
0 views
NI - Sensor Fundamentals.pdf
ssuser561658
0 views
Modeling and Validation of Jordanian Power Grid in DIgSILENT PowerFactory Tow...
HamzaAlnawafah1
0 views
Chemistry Project 1.pptx
gjyzideshala
0 views
transpo-report (1).pptx
SheenaSheena8
0 views
Session 11 general register organization.pptx
Asst.Prof. M.Gokilavani
0 views
a360-16w-rev-june-2019.pdf
SrgioMiranda36
0 views
20220927 Analyze Contamination Metal On Cap.pptx
ArifPuguhNugroho
0 views
Etihad_Airways_Case_Study_Supply_Chain_M.pptx
RababAli31
0 views
Brochure-NETZSCH-Adhesives.pdf
AlejandroObregon18
0 views
Cloud computing presentation.pdf
MdEasin19
0 views
Chemical Equilibrium -02 _ Class Notes || (Prayas 2.0 2023 PW Star).pdf
EagleSport
0 views
2D Translation PART_1.pptx
MahaveerDevmane
0 views
_Forms and Function_
TanushreeBalote
0 views
Rabab Ali Ahmed.pdf
RababAli31
0 views
Unit 4 -IOT5.pptx
071ROHETHSIT
0 views
Lecture 1.pptx
Yuvraj Siddharth
0 views
presentation of smart dustbin 9561.pptx
farhanmukhtiar
0 views
Workflow Scheduling in Cloud Computing Environment by Combining Particle Swar...
CSEIJJournal
0 views
Construction of Dams.pptx
KhawarSakhani
0 views
SURVEY ON LI-FI TECHNOLOGY AND ITS APPLICATIONS
ijistjournal
0 views
8 slides
NI - Sensor Fundamentals.pdf
ssuser561658
0 views
31 slides
Modeling and Validation of Jordanian Power Grid in DIgSILENT PowerFactory Tow...
HamzaAlnawafah1
0 views
6 slides
Chemistry Project 1.pptx
gjyzideshala
0 views
19 slides
transpo-report (1).pptx
SheenaSheena8
0 views
25 slides
Session 11 general register organization.pptx
Asst.Prof. M.Gokilavani
0 views
20 slides

Featured (20)

25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.4k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
827.9k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
91.8k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
88.8k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.4k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.8k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.1k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.3k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.8k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.5k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.5k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.9k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.6k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.7k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.8k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.4k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
58k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
242.9k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.4k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
827.9k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
91.8k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
88.8k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.4k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.8k views
14 slides
Advertisement

INTERNSHIP PPT.pptx

  1. 1.  Introduction  History of the Company  Works I have been doing  Challenges During the Internship Period  Benefit of internship  Conclusion  recommendation
  2. 2. CHAPTER ONE Company Background & Overviews  Brief History  United Construction (UC) is an indigenous construction company which was established in 1995 E.C/2003 G.C with a level of Grade-7.  The company had been engaged in many part of the country for project activities that passed many incredible challenges but curiously succeeded in most of its engagements.
  3. 3. CON’D  Now a day the company has gotten a Grade-1 with Building Construction (BC-1) and Water Works Construction (WWC-1) and highly engaged on the way to be an outstanding level of General Contractor (GC-1) and to get an ISO 9001:2015 certification by expanding its intervention areas beyond the recent practices in order to play a vital role in the construction industry.
  4. 4. CHAPTER TWO Technical Aspect Of my Internship program  when I reached or began to be an intern of the company the project status was at B+G+8 then I have seen the following works:  9th floor slab – Concrete casting and removal of formwork  8th floor Staircase – concrete cast  9th floor column –reinforcement bar preparation, Formwork preparation, concrete casting, formwork removal  Electrical Installation – conduit installation
  5. 5. CON`D  Sanitary Installation - PPR installation, Pressure Test  Finishing Work – Stair Case (Riser and tread) Marble work, Porcelain Tile work, ceramic floor tile,
  6. 6. Concrete work of Slab casting  A concrete slab is a common structural element of modern buildings, consisting of a flat, horizontal surface made of cast concrete. There are many types slab in different construction but in our site I have seen ribbed slab. Ribbed slab  Ribbed slab are made up of wide band beams running between columns with narrow ribs spanning the orthogonal direction. Normally the ribs and the beams are the same depth.
  7. 7. CON`D  The process of ribbed slab execution  Step 1 : Formwork is arranged  Step 2 : HCB are placed on the shutter with one brick gap  Step 3 :U bar reinforcement is provided  Step 4 : the plane steel mesh is placed and resting on HCB.  Step 5 : Now pouring of concrete is done on a slab.
  8. 8. The casting procedure of ribbed slab  Collect samples for maturity testing  For the casting, deposit concrete continuously  Should the weather does not permit the ongoing concreting works  The concrete should be compacted using a vibrator Advantages of ribbed slab  Reducing slab weight by reducing the amount of concrete below neutral axis  Ease of construction, especially when all beams are hidden beams.
  9. 9. The casting procedure of ribbed slab  Attractive soffit appearance if exposed  Minimize the Cost Disadvantages  Not economic for small spans  Difficult to repair and strengthens
  10. 10. Electrical Installation for conduit work  At site, electrical installation is done for different kinds of utilities such as light bulbs, bells, switches, air conditioners, fire and smoking alarms, camera is for down ward floor and socket Tv, Tele data is for upward floors.
  11. 11. Steps for installing electrical conduit  Choose the right material for installing electrical conduit fittings  Chalk out a wiring plan  Measure the amount of conduit  Make the necessary bends.  Attach fittings to the wall  Tape the ends and put the wires in place Test preparation  Check that all high points have a tap or vent to facilitate removal of air during filling and that these are all closed.
  12. 12. CON`D  Blank, plug or seal any open ends and close all valves at the limits of the test section of the piping.  Remove or blank off any vulnerable in-line fittings and components that may be damaged by the test pressure.  Open any valves within the enclosed test section.  Check that the test gauge is functioning correctly, has been calibrated and has the correct range  Check that a suitable hose is available for draining the system
  13. 13. CON`D Pressure Test machine
  14. 14. Column reinforcement  when start to place reinforcement as instructed in the structural drawing. In our site the drawing ordering like  C-8 Ф20 mm + 10Ф16 mm and stirrup-Ф10 mm @ (8″+10″) c/c.  This C column’s reinforcement specification means that it’ll have 8 numbers of 20 mm diameter bar as well as 10 numbers of 16 mm diameter bar as vertical reinforcement and (8″+10″) center to center of stirrups placement means middle-half portion of clear height of column will have 8″ center to center spacing of stirrups and upper one-fourth as well as bottom one-fourth height of column’s clear height will hold stirrups at 10″ center to center spacing.
  15. 15. CON`D Stirrups Footing layout Fig reinforcement column
  16. 16. Formwork Formwork, sometimes known as shuttering or casing, is the boarding or sheeting which is erected to contain and mould the wet concrete during placing and the initial hardening period. Formwork is a temporary structure that is required to support and form concrete members. Column Formwork;- consisting of a vertical mold of the desired shape and size of the column to be poured. Formwork classified as wooden, plywood steel, combined wood steel timber is the most common material used for. But, in our site Timber and steel form works are available and they used timber formworks for square column, and stairs and steel formworks for beams & slab soffit.
  17. 17. Steps of column formwork preparation  First to get the center line from the bottom one of the column  Then working Footing lay out  Share the other one from which we get the center point, for other by wire  Stand and cover by formwork in timber or other metal  Waist bind by “kerabat”  Final in four sides support by “stanga” Requirements of good formwork Strong enough to withstand dead and live load Should rest on a firm base Joint should be leachable of being removed in various parts
  18. 18. CON`D  Stanga Kerabat  Traditional thumb  Fig Column formwork
  19. 19. Column concrete casting  To make a column concrete when it cast the column normally depend on mixer concrete. First the concrete it shall be mixed by mixer, then after mixed in 1:2:3 ratio & going to the casting floor place in column concrete by lift after that cast by Shovel. Column formwork removal All formwork should be removed without any damage to the concrete during the striking. It shall be removed without such shock or vibration as it would damage the reinforced concrete. First the soffit and struts are removed, then formworks loss their strength to stand on their own, so they removed it easily and the concrete surface
  20. 20. Removal of slab formwork  Allow the concrete to dry before removing the formworks  Use the hammer to remove nails from the stakes holding the formworks in place  Remove the stakes from the ground that support the formworks with a stake puller to avoid damaging the stakes or the formworks.  Pull the formworks away from the sides of the concrete slab using as little force as necessary.  Remove formworks on alternating sides of the slab to maintain the structural balance
  21. 21. CON`D formwork removal
  22. 22. Reinforcement Stair case  Stairs play an important part in many projects , Providing both access and egress  So to perform this action its reinforcement bar should be well placed and arranged.  The diameter of reinforcement bar stair case is 12 in at my site, first formwork is arranged then after rebar is placed in the form of the design.  At my site the dimensions of stairs components are,  Tread 30cm  Riser 15cm  Width 150cm
  23. 23. Steps involved in Working stairs & concrete casting 1, Designing of Concrete Stairs 2. Foundation and Support for Concrete Stairs 3. Building the Form-work for Concrete Stairs 4. Steel Reinforcement for Concrete Stairs 5. Pouring of Concrete for Concrete Stairs Finishing work Stair case (riser & tread) for marble granite work the stairs can be finished in many ways as per the requirement of the use But in my site I have seen when it finish in marble work.
  24. 24. CON`D  Granite and marble are more suitable and also a very popular material for stairs, although not as durable and less resistant to scratching and staining, though perfect for stairs, as it is light, cheaper and suits any interior or exterior area
  25. 25. Ceramic floor tile How to Install Ceramic Floor Tiles Step 1: Assess and Prepare the Floor Step 2: Measure Step 3: Determine the Layout Step 4: Cut the Tiles Step 5: Spread Thin-set Mortar Step 6: Set the Ceramic Floor Tiles Step 7: Grouting Tile
  26. 26. CON`D Fig ceramic floor tile
  27. 27. Challenges During the Internship Period  Even if the location of the site is seems near (12km) to my home it takes one or two trip taxi of transportation but the road is always crowded and can’t manage my time to get the site early.  As the contractor assigned only one not well knowledgeable personnel with so many responsibilities who is like Forman, site engineer and project manager is so busy to ask him any ambiguities and even he is not capable to answer my questions as per I have designed my issue which makes me dissatisfaction.  It is known that my mother tongue language is Afan Oromo and I was trying to know Amharic to communicate well as much as I can, but I was not confidential to have a discussion with the site members.  Most of the time the project progress was not constant which makes me to see the same thing/limited type of work for long period of time which makes me boring.
  28. 28. Benefits I gained from internship  Up grading our theoretical knowledge.  Up grading interpersonal communication skills.  Up grading Team playing skills.  Improving our understanding about work ethics and related issues  Knowing the different stages of building construction.
  29. 29. Conclusion The internship period gave as the opportunity to achieve knowledge in different aspects like:  I learned how the theoretical knowledge which I gained at school is interpreted in to my daily activity.  know how decisions make on a given problem to take measurement and find cured solution.  How the real world look like on engineering field?  The interdisciplinary knowing capability and their team work on the different skilled labors and staff members.  I also learning to develop punctuality and work ethics as the prefect us from entrance for work up to the time I leave to fill the attendance so I obliged to interpret their rule.  Generally, internship have the ability to remind the subject matter and to have practical knowledge acquired through experience of daily activities
  30. 30. Recommendation  I want to say something on our department which is directly related with this intern semester:  As an internship program is important for student to give them practical knowledge and to introduce the real world by hosting them in to different companies for one full semester which is obvious by others governmental institutions and even their presentation is on January so they can get more time to learn things deeply but in my case I took three months and 10days only which can decrease the student’s competency so you have to work on it.  And also I have some comments for the company I host which is united construction plc
  31. 31. CON`D  The concrete work especially on column casting there was segregation occurrence by equally undistributed vibration which has seen when formwork released but the subcontractors immediately cover the segregated/damaged part through plastering which can affect the building later  There was bleeding occurred by over vibration on the slab concrete work which has seen when formwork released but they do not take any action on the occurrence  The ribbed slab material HCB destroyed and damaged in some parts  The stair slope does not work properly and makes to slide when it is step on

×